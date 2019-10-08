Watauga, Avery Obituaries – October 8, 2019

Published Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 5:30 pm

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Harold Richard Potter

1972 – 2019

Harold Richard Potter, age 46, of Boone, passed away October 2, 2019 at the Johnson City Medical Center after a battle with cardiac disease.

Born December 30, 1972 in Watauga County, Harold was a son of Ervin and Zelma Potter of Todd. Harold was a graduate of Watauga High School. He was a Master Auto Glass Technician at Appalachian Auto Glass in Boone for 24 years. Faithful to family and friends, Harold was always ready to step up in times of sickness and special needs. He was a friend to all who knew him and loved to go fishing with his friends.

He is survived by two sisters, Mary (Randy) Keplar of Vilas and Betty (RD) Hodges of Boone and a brother, Jerry (Treva) Potter of Holden Beach. Also surviving is a sister-in-law, Thersia Potter of Todd; two nieces, Rebecca Price and Alexus Potter, always called ‘Isabelle’ by Harold; nephew, Ervin Potter and great-nephew, Braydon Price. In addition to his parents, Ervin and Zelma, he was preceded in death by a brother, Wayne ‘Whitey’ Potter and brother-in-law, Bob Farthing.

A Celebration of Life service will be conducted Sunday afternoon, October 13, 2019 at 3 o’clock, officiated by Rev. R D Hodges and Rev. Kevin Combs. The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon from 1:30 until 3 o’clock, prior to services, at Austin & Barnes.

The family suggests memorials to Hebron Colony Ministries, 356 Old Turnpike Road, Boone, NC 28607, or to the American Heart Association, PO Box 5216, Glen Allen, VA, 23058-5216.

Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Potter family.



Juanita Norris

1928 – 2019

Mrs. Juanita Miller Norris, age 90, of Hardin Road, Boone, passed away Wednesday evening, October 2, 2019 at her residence. Born November 9, 1928 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of the late Tilden and Ada Greene Miller. Mrs. Norris worked at Boone Drug and Belk’s in downtown Boone for over 20 years. She also worked as a bookkeeper for her husband’s business, Norris Plumbing and Heating. Juanita grew beautiful vegetable gardens and enjoyed creating embroidered pillowcases. She was known in the community for her good cooking and hospitality. Juanita was a long time member of Laurel Springs Baptist Church.

She is survived by two daughters, Brenda Norris Brown and husband Steve of Taylorsville and Sandra Norris Simmons and husband Dwight of Boone, four grandchildren, Tennille Brown Baker and husband Todd and Tyler Brown and wife Christian all of Taylorsville, NC, Emilee Simmons Hughes and husband David of Knoxville, TN and Brent Simmons and wife Autumn of Seattle, WA, and three great grandchildren, Lucy Kate Hughes and Owen Charles Hughes of Knoxville, TN and Grayson Tyler Brown of Taylorsville.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, David Norris, four brothers, Clay, Frank, Tom and Paul Miller and three sisters, Della, Ethel and Delphia.

Funeral services for Mrs. Juanita Miller Norris will be conducted Sunday afternoon, October 6, 2019 at 3 o’clock at Laurel Springs Baptist Church. Officiating will be Rev. Travis Suits and Rev. Brent Bolick. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at Laurel Springs Baptist Church. Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to the Laurel Springs Baptist Church Building Fund, 7504 US Hwy 421 South, Deep Gap, NC 28618. Online condolences may be shared with the Norris family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Norris family.



Margaret June “Tudy” Pearson

1940 – 2019

Margaret June Storie ‘TUDY’ Pearson, age 79, of Boone, passed away Wednesday morning, October 2, 2019 at The Foley Center in Blowing Rock.

Born September 19, 1940 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of Stanford and Gertrude Norris Storie. Tudy loved her family beyond measure. Her favorite times were preparing meals for any family occasion and reading a good book. Before her illness, she always looked forward to the beach trips with her sisters. Tudy was a member of Boone Advent Christian Church and looked forward to the Wednesday evening Bible Studies. In 1958, she graduated from Appalachian High School and retired from Appalachian State University as a food service supervisor in 1997.

She is survived by her daughter, Jenny Marie Robinson of Lenoir; son, Gwyn Ashley Parsons and wife, Amy, of Boone; brother, Richard Storie and wife, Roxanne, of Hickory; and sister, Marty LaFrance and husband, Dan, of Boone. Six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren also survive.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Gwyn Parsons, her second husband, Shelton Pearson, daughter, Lori Parsons Hampton; brothers, Buddy and Bart Storie; and sisters, Smitty Richards and Libby Sharp.

Memorial services for Tudy Pearson will be conducted Sunday afternoon, October 6, 2019 at 4 o’clock at the Boone Advent Christian Church, officiated by Pastors Mitch Marlowe, Gordon Noble and Munsey Millaway. The family will receive friends Sunday from 3 until 4 o’clock, prior to services, at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Boone Advent Christian Church, PO Box 2515, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Pearson family.



Anna Lee Lawrence

1929 – 2019

Mrs. Anna Lee Tester Lawrence, 90, formerly of Burl Lawrence Road, Vilas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday October 3, 2019. Born in Watauga County on July 17, 1929, Anna Lee was the daughter of the late Amos J and Lillie Mae Glenn Tester.

Anna Lee was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She worked for Shadowline, Appalachian State University and Ribbon Textiles, but her most rewarding career was that of a dedicated and hardworking homemaker. She was a talented and gifted gardener, seamstress and expert quilter. She won first prize for one of her quilts at the North Carolina State Fair and Honorable Mention in a national competition. Although she enjoyed her gardening and quilting, her devotion to God and family came first. She loved cooking for her family and extended family. She was a perfect hostess and made everyone feel at home when visiting her.

In addition to her parents, Anna Lee was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Burl Lawrence, two daughters, Renee Beach, Annetta Brown, a granddaughter, Morgan Lawrence, one son-in-law, Steve Cole, six sisters, Maggie Ward, Addie Trivette, Hazel Ward, Delilah Harmon, Louisa Tester, Rose Edna Wilson and two brothers, John and Ed Tester. She is survived by two sons, JB Lawrence (Lynn) of Blowing Rock and Dwayne Lawrence (Yvonne) of Boone, two sons-in-law, L.E. Beach of Vilas, and Mack Brown of Mountain City, TN, two daughters, Donna Cole of Raleigh and Loretta Combs (Ernest) of Zionville, nine grandchildren, Aprile Love (Jimmy) of Vilas, Winston Lawrence (Jessica) of Sugar Grove, Justin Lawrence of Blowing Rock, Jeremy Beach (Emily) of Vilas, Debbie Scott (Robert) of Fredericksburg, VA, Lynn Combs (Sue), Teresa Alderson (Jimmy), Marietta Presnell (David) and Bernetta Woodard(Joe) all of Zionville. She is also survived by fourteen great grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren.

Anna Lee was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Zionville.

Funeral services for Anna Lee Lawrence will be conducted at 12 Noon on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by Rev. Herbert McCoy. The family will receive friends from 11:00 am until noon prior to the service. Internment will be at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Zionville.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Fund c/o Lori Candler, 1564 Silverstone Road, Zionville, NC 28698 or to Caldwell Hospice & Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Street NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.

The family would like to thank the staff of Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation for their kind and compassionate care of Anna Lee over the past several years. Online condolences may be shared with the Lawrence family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Lawrence family.



Lucy Ann Parsons

1936 – 2019

Lucy Ann Parsons, age 83, of Old Hampton Road, Boone, passed away Friday morning, October 4, 2019 at Watauga Medical Center.

Lucy was born to Dorothy Haight Parsons and Roy Parsons on May 12, 1936 in Staten Island, NY. She wished her whole life fort sisters and brothers, so instead devoted her generous spirit to being wonderful lifelong friends and mentor to so many. She remained close with her extended family members and delighted in calling them, sending cards, and visiting when possible.

Lucy graduated Port Richmond High School when she was only 16, and completed her course at Lutheran Bible Institute before earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Social Work at Wagner College. Lucy said she paid more attention to socializing than studying, but that was her modesty speaking, because she was an extremely bright and accomplished person, one of the finest you could ever know.

On graduating, Lucy worked in a variety of capacities for the Lutheran Church, including canvassing neighborhoods to help begin a new church in Commack, NY, serving as a Church Secretary, and teaching Vacation Bible School. Lucy’s father died too young, and she relocated with her mother to Florida, living in Boca Raton, Miami, Margate, Sunrise and Coconut Creek before completing her “half back” track by retiring to the beautiful mountains of Boone, NC. Though she had said as a young woman that she would not follow her mother’s footsteps to be a Librarian, in midlife Lucy’s destiny indeed drew her to those treasured centers of lifelong learning. She was an integral member of Florida Atlantic University Library’s Administrative Team and also enjoyed two adventurous years at Arizona State University Library.

At Broward County Library in the Fort Lauderdale area, Lucy was indispensable for the 25 years of her tenure. She was the Film Librarian, a Cataloging Librarian, Regional Circulation Services Manager, and the Library System’s one and only Deaf Services Librarian. Lucy’s father was deaf and hard of hearing people. She partnered with other library leaders and members of the Deaf Community to earn several extensive collection of videos and print materials in American Sign Language and on deafness. She was instrumental in drafting the American Library Association’s first Guidelines for Library Services for Deaf and Hard of Hearing People.

If you knew Lucy, you will never forget her generosity as a babysitter, friend and mentor. You will not forget her sharpness in every game you enjoyed with her, from Canasta, Gin and 500 Rummy to Scrabble, Kindle Mah Jong, Sudoku and Dominoes. If you are fortunate to have some of Lucy’s quilting or other needlework, you know she was a talented artist who can’t be blamed for not teaching her best friend to knit, though dear lord, she tried so many times. Lucy was the consummate cocker spaniel mama to four merry fur babies, three eagerly greeted her at the Rainbow Bridge with our beloved “Sport Model” in the lead. She loved sweets, the color blue, and anything lemon.

Lucy leaves many loved ones behind, but since she was the youngest one in her group for much of her life, she has some great tour guides to show her around in heaven. Though she never married nor had children, she was loved til the very end and beyond by her newest cocker puppy, her friend of 40+ years Peggy Matheson; dearest friends Joan Belfiore, Ronnie Kowal and Nancy Richardson; all the Domino Girls; newest friends, Miss Lora, Lennis and family, Chaplain Melanie Childress; Pastor Laura Weant and Vicar Christopher Shealy; and her best friend with whom she lived as a sister for 35 years, Debbie Passalacqua. Lucy loved Debbie’s family like her own, and they, her. She is survived by her beloved godchild Kara Lynn and cousins Ellie, Nancy and Doug, as well as their families. Many thanks to Deerfield Ridge Memory Care for their help during her brief stay, to Doctor Suzanne McAdams and the staff of Watauga Medical Center for their compassionate care , and the angles of Medi Home Hospice, too numerous to list here.

Memorial services for Lucy Ann Parsons will be conducted Thursday morning, October 10th, at 10 o’clock at Grace Lutheran Church. A Mass in Lucy’s memory will be at a later date at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church.

Donations may be directed to dementia research, to hospice care, or the dog rescue of choice.

Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Parsons family.



Brenda Lea Danner

1946 – 2019

Brenda Lea Canter Danner, age 72, of US Hwy 421 N., Zionville, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019 at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte. Born October 31, 1946 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of Dennis and Verlie Reece Canter. Mrs. Danner was a member of Westside Baptist Church. Brenda was a devoted Christian, wife and mother. As a pastor’s wife, she was a true servant of the Lord, and especially enjoyed interaction with the youth programs at all the churches they served. She also taught craft classes at Caldwell Community College for more than 30 years.

Brenda is survived by her daughter, Tabatha Oakes and husband, Johnny, of Boone, and son, Duane Danner of Zionville; grandchildren, Miranda Dollar and Jon, Brandon Dollar and Julie, Brian Oakes and Michelle, Bradley Oakes and Heather, Eric Danner and April, Justin Danner and Star, and Cody Oakes; 22 great grandchildren; sister, Kenda Miller and husband, Danny, of Boone; and brothers, Jerry Canter and wife, Joy, of Sugar Grove, and Larry Canter of Zionville.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Harold Danner and son, Jody Danner and two brothers, Gary and Terry Canter.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 2 o’clock at Westside Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor David Ward and Rev. Brian Miller.

Graveside services will follow at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6 until 8 o’clock at Austin & Barnes.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the Ebenezer Christian Children’s Home, PO Box 2777, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659.

Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Danner family.

Tricia L. Wilson

July 26, 1953 – October 02, 2019

Tricia L. Wilson, of Old Hickory Lane, Linville, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Watauga Medical Center.

Tricia was born July 26, 1953 in Watauga County, a daughter of the late Norman Lee Wilson and Mattie Lou Wilson. She began practicing law in 1989 in Raleigh, NC and then moved to Linville, NC, where she was part owner of Tynecastle Photo, Frame & Gift Shop and started The Tricia Wilson Law Firm, PLLC. Prior to that time, she served as the Director of the Watauga County Project on Aging in Boone, NC, worked as a human services planner and as a transportation planner with Region D. Council of Governments in Boone. She drafted the transportation development plan that funded “Appalcart,” a model rural transit program for the general public and serving persons with disabilities and various transportation needs. She enjoyed doing pro bono work and volunteering with the Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge. Tricia loved animals, especially her “babies,” Shadow, Andy and Jackson. She was also an avid reader and patron of the arts. She enjoyed music, especially Bluegrass and Folk, attending concerts and spending time with friends. She spent most of her time volunteering and helping others.

Tricia was a graduate of Watauga High School, the University of North Carolina at Chapel where she received her B.A. with honors in Political Science and Philosophy from 1971 to 1974. She graduated with honors from the Duke University School of Law in 1989 with her Juris Doctorate Law Degree, where she graduated with honors.

She is survived by five aunts, Emogene Harmon Thomas, Lena Combs and her husband Lewis, Los Jesters, Liz Carter and her husband Mike, and Blanche Jones, and four uncles, Clarence Wilson and his wife Pat, Jerry Wilson and his wife Patsy, Ronald Wilson and his wife Linda, and Earl Wilson. She is also survived by Numerous nieces, cousins, and a Goddaughter.

A gathering of family and friends for Tricia L. Wilson will be held Wednesday afternoon, October 9, 2019, at 2:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Officiating will be Pastor Burl Greer.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Tricia’s memory can be made to: The Women’s Fund on the Blue Ridge, PO Box 1838, Boone, NC 28607, or to the Avery County Humane Society, 279 New Vale Rd, Newland, NC 28657.

Online condolences may be sent to the Wilson family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Hazel Harmon Isaacs

May 27, 1934 – October 02, 2019

Hazel Harmon Isaacs, age 85, of Isaacs Branch Road, Sugar Grove, passed away Wednesday morning, October 2, 2019, at The Foley Center in Blowing Rock.

Hazel was born May 27, 1934 in Watauga County, a daughter of late Coy and Della Oakes Harmon. She was a retired seamstress for Shadowline in Boone, and was of the Baptist faith. Hazel loved hummingbirds, gardening, and most of all, family gatherings. She was a devoted housewife and mother.

She is survived by one son, George Henry Isaacs,Jr. of Raleigh; four daughters, Martha Sue Grill and husband Marty of Shamokin, Pennsylvania, Priscilla Ann Jestes and Nancy Isaacs, both of Boone, and Angela Louise Rominger and husband Charles of Sugar Grove; seven grandsons, Tony, Joey Tucker, Carson, Anthony, Aaron, and Alden; five granddaughters, Lisa, Veronica, Bea, Corrina, and Jennifer; two brothers, Odell Harmon and wife Pat of Evington, Virginia, and ed Harmon and wife Carolyn of Zionville, and three sisters, Peggy Harmon of Linville, Louella Dotson and husband Bill of Trade, Tennessee, and Janice Brooks and husband Darrell of West Jefferson. She is also survived by ten great-grandchildren, and one great great-granddaughter, and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Henry Isaacs, Sr.; one beloved grandson, Will Francie; four brothers, Dwight, Albert, and Roy, and Dean Harmon; two sisters, JoAnn Triplett and Mary Lynn Hodges; and one sister-in-law, Georgia Harmon.

Graveside services and burial for Hazel Harmon Isaacs will be conducted Sunday afternoon, October 6, 2019, at 2:30 PM, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Officiating will be Pastor Keven Combs.

Flowers are appreciated, or memorial contributions may be made to Medi Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 102, Boone, North Carolina, 28607, or to Peasant Grove Baptist Church Benevolent Fund, 1564 Silverstone Road, Zionville, North Carolina, 28698.

Online condolences may be sent to the Isaacs family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Ruth Childers Hayes

July 20, 1941 – October 02, 2019

Ruth Childers Hayes, age 78, of Lynnhill Road, Boone, passed away Wednesday morning, October 2, 2019, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem

Ruth was born in Ashe county, a daughter of the late Tom and Esther Keys Childers. She was a retired employee of Charleston Forge in Boone, and a member of Westview Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Donald Hayes of the home; one sister, Linda Brooks of West Jefferson, and three sisters-in-law, Marcella Henderson and husband Buster, Carol Teague and husband David, and Gayle Wright and husband Frank, all of Boone. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Shirley Comer.

Funeral services for Ruth Childers Hayes will be conducted Saturday afternoon, October 5, 2019, at 2:00 o’clock, at Westview Baptist Church. The body will lie in state, at the church, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Pastor Bradley Swift, Pastor Zane Tester, and Pastor Gary Berry. Burial will follow in the Westview Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday afternoon, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock, at the church, prior to the service.

Flowers are appreciated and the family respectfully requests no food.

Online condolences may be sent to the Hayes family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Clyde W. Jones

August 09, 1936 – October 03, 2019

Clyde W. Jones, age 83, of Jack Hayes Road, Boone, passed away Thursday evening, October 3, 2019, at his home.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy Brown Jones of Boone; two daughters, Robin Jones Price and husband Brad of Boone and Crystal Jones Thomas and husband Wayne of Boone; two grandsons, Joseph and Jacob Price of Boone,; one brother, Ray Jones and wife Wanda of Fleetwood; four sisters, Beulah Greer and husband Otis of West Jefferson; Mildred Trivette and husband Ervle of Creston; Dorothy Watson and husband Richard of Lenoir and Jean Greer of Lenoir, two brother-in-laws, J.C. Trivette of Fleetwood and Junior Miller of Delaware. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Sam Jones and Ethel Parsons Jones, his first wife, Betty Jones, son, Scott Jones, step-son, Shawn Bare, two granddaughters, Kirsten and Kaitlyn Price and two sisters, Carol Trivette and Virginia Miller and one brother-in-law, Jerry Greer.

Funeral services for Clyde W. Jones will be conducted Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 4:00 o’clock at Bibleway Baptist Church. Reverend Michael Greene and Reverend Ethan Greene will officiate. Interment will follow in Jont-Brown Cemetery with military honors provided by American Legion Post 130, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 until 4:00, one hour prior to the service, at the church.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to Medi Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive Suite 102, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Jones family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

William D. Young

January 06, 1923 – October 04, 2019

William D. Young, age 96, of Dew Drop Loop, Newland, passed away Friday morning, October 4, 2019, at The Waters of Roan Highlands in Roan Mountain, Tennessee.

Funeral arrangements for William D. Young are incomplete at this time.

Online condolences may be sent to the Young family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Lora Jane Mackey Skattebo

January 25, 1962 – October 05, 2019

Lora Jane Mackey Skattebo, age 57, of Vannoy Lane, Boone, passed away Saturday evening, October 5, 2019, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

She is survived by one daughter, Mariah Skattebo, one son, Duwan “Tweetie” Mackey, two grandsons, Dalton and Darius Mackey, one sister, Paula Ketchum, one niece, Alonha Ketchum and one nephew, Damien Mackey all of Boone.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, William Mackey and Juanita McQueen Mackey.

A memorial service for Lora Jane Mackey Skattebo will be held at a later date.

The family will receive friends Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel from 4 until 6.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family.

Online condolences may be sent to the Skattebo family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Chloe Ward

February 15, 1921 – October 06, 2019

Chloe Ward, age 98 1/2, of Tom Ward Road, Sugar Grove, passed away Sunday morning, October 6, 2019, at her home.

Chloe was born February 15, 1921 in Watauga County, a daughter of Gold and Arlene Ward. She was a homemaker and a member of Pilgrims Rest Primitive Baptist Church.

She is survived by one daughter, Lennis Matheson of Sugar Grove; one granddaughter, Pamela Beach and husband Jerry of Vilas; one granddaughter-in-law, Debbie of Sugar Grove; one grandson, Everette Matheson and wife Angie of Banner Elk; two great-granddaughters, Holly Moore and husband Terry of the Baird’s Creek Community, and Jennifer Fordham and husband Patrick of the Rich Mountain Community; one great-grandson, Adam Beach and wife Jessica of Vilas; two great great-granddaughters, Laurene Ashleigh Hawks and Mara Jade Fordham, both of the Rich Mountain Community, and two great great-grandsons, Nathan Allen Moore and Jacob Lee Moore, both of the Baird’s Creek Community, and one sister-in-law, Pauline Presnell Ward.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elder Tom Ward; a beloved grandson, Scottie Matheson; infant twin sons, one son-in-law, Archie Matheson; four sisters, Ruth Presnell, Pansy Tester, Naomi Tester, and Lousia Ward Lowrance; four brothers, John Benjamin Ward, infant son, Ray, Clint Ward, and James Ward; four brothers-in-law, Clate Presnell, Talbert Tester, Norman Tester, and Byrd Lowrance, and one sister-in-law, Dollie Hicks Ward.

Graveside services and burial for Chloe Ward will be conducted Wednesday afternoon, October 9, 2019, at 2:00 o’clock, at the Ward-Matheson Cemetery. The body will lie in state from 1:30 until 2:00 o’clock, at the gravesite, prior to the service. Officiating will be Elder Kenneth Presnell.

Flowers are appreciated, or memorial contributions may be made to the Ward-Matheson Cemetery Fund, in care of Lennis Matheson, 488 Tom Ward Road, Sugar Grove, North Carolina, 28679, or to Medi Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 102, Boone, North Carolina, 28607.

The family respectfully requests no food.

Online condolences may be sent to the Ward family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements

Dean H. Jones

May 10, 1929 – October 07, 2019

Dean H. Jones, age 90, of Farthing Hayes Road, Boone, passed away Monday afternoon, October 7, 2019, at Watauga Medical Center.

Dean was born May 10, 1929 in Watauga County, a son of the late Rufus Senter Jones and Edna Baker Jones. He was a retired employee of the Watauga County School Board, and was a member of Rutherwood Baptist Church. Dean served in the United States Army during the Korean War.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Hampton Jones of the home; three sons, Steve Alan Jones and wife Karen of Boiling Springs, North Carolina, David R. “Randy” Jones and wife Paige of Boone, and Timothy Dean Jones and wife Angie of Indian Land, South Carolina; three grandsons, Jeremiah Alan Jones of Weaverville, North Carolina, Drake Jones, and Adam Jones, both of Indian Land, South Carolina; four granddaughters, Alisha Jones of Huntersville, North Carolina, Kelcie Jones of Charleston, South Carolina, Kaylie Jones Love and husband Ryan of Charlotte, and Kristen Jones and fiance Eli Bare of Boone; two great-grandsons, Caleb Borchardt of Huntersville, North Carolina, and Noah Johnson of Weaverville, North Carolina; one brother, Gary C. Jones and wife Rita of Boone; two sisters, Mary Lee Gentry and husband Richard of Boone, and Lena Corbin of Rapidan, Virginia; one sister-in-law, Muriel Jones of Boone, and two brothers-in-law, Allen A. Hampton and wife Opal, and Barney S. Hampton and wife Tommie, all of Boone.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five sisters, Bea Storie, Odas Corbin, Ruby Shore, Pearl Moretz, and Mildred Walker, and four brothers, Earl Jones, Howard Jones, J.B. Jones, and Jimmy Jones.

Funeral services for Dean H. Jones will be conducted Friday afternoon, October 11, 2019, at 2:00 o’clock, at Rutherwood Baptist Church. The body will lie in state, at the church, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Pastor Peter Vandenberg and Pastor Daniel W. Hampton. Military graveside rites and burial, provided by American Legion Post 130 and Disabled American Veterans Chapter 90, will follow in Meat Camp Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends Thursday evening, from 6:00 until 8:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Service.

Flowers are appreciated, or memorial contributions may be made to the Rutherwood Baptist Church Lottie Moon Christmas Offering, 142 Don Hayes Road, Boone, North Carolina, 28607.

The family respectfully requests no food.

Online condolences may be sent to the Jones family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.



Bernice Helen (Greene) Mitchell

November 11, 1928 – October 2, 2019

Bernice Helen (Greene) Mitchell of Flat Springs, North Carolina passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019, after a short stay at Glenbridge Health & Rehabilitation in Boone.

Bernice was born November 11, 1928 in Whaley, North Carolina, the oldest child of Claude and Mabel (McGuire) Greene. She attended Beech Mountain Elementary, skipping the 8th grade, and entering Cranberry High School a year early. She graduated from Lees McCrea College, going on to Appalachian but decided to marry before graduating.

Now she is “On the Other Side of Jordan” where she will “Stroll over Heaven with You” (two of her favorite songs) with her late husband Dee Mitchell who survived for their 65th wedding anniversary, passing away on that date, February 15, 2019. She was also preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Billy Lee Greene and Dean Greene.

Bernice loved children and enjoyed cooking wonderful meals. Well known for their bountiful garden, the Mitchells grew and gave away much of their produce. She also canned, made jelly, and was darn near famous for her butterscotch pies.

She and her cousin Edwin Greene of Lenoir became the family historians reciting names, dates, and stories of many ancestors and community members. She served as a teacher’s aide at Beech Mountain Elementary.

A gentle, patient woman with a courageous, determined spirit, Bernice overcame much in her ninety plus years. She was a dedicated mother, deeply loved by her husband and all those who knew her.

Remembering her with joy and sadness are her sons: Michael (Phyllis) Mitchell of Beech Mountain, Tim (Shelia) Mitchell of Smithsburg MD, and Keith (Leissa) Mitchell of Dillsburg PA. Granddaughter Sherry (Michael) Estep of Beech Mountain NC, Karen (Scott) Haas of Granite Falls NC, Granddaughter Amanda of Dillsburg PA, Grandson Timothy (Amanda) of Smithsburg MD, Grandson Dustin (Jessica) Mitchell of Waynesboro PA, Great-Grandchildren: Christopher, Katylin, Ashton, Zackary, Brigett, Trever, Lenessa, Kileigh, and Trenton, Brother, Wayne (Carleen) Greene of Crossnore, NC, Sister, Gail (Wade) Phillips of Charlotte, NC, several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

Services will be held Sunday October 6, 2019 at 3:00 pm at the Flat Springs Baptist Church, 1933 Flat Springs Rd., Elk Park, NC 28622 with Rev. John McCurry and Rev. Dean Estep officiating.

The family will receive friends beginning at 2:00 pm up until the service hour at 3:00 pm.

Internment will follow at Flat Springs Cemetery.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Mitchell family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Bernice and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.



Bruce Johnson

September 26, 1931 – October 3, 2019

Mr. Bruce Johnson, 88, of Newland, NC, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019, surrounded by his sons, at 4:30am at the Watauga Medical Center in Boone, NC.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jeter Johnson and Louise Hughes Johnson of the Hughes Community; one daughter, Tami Elaine Johnson ; one brother, Bobby Johnson; and two sisters, Bernice Johnson Fowler and Nell Johnson Wetmore.

Bruce is survived by his wife of 61 years Jean Ellis Johnson, of the home; four sons, Bruce (Mercy) Johnson, of Port Charlotte, FL; Greg Johnson, of Marlington, WV; Kenny (Tammy) Johnson, of Newland, NC; and Alan (Julie) Johnson, of Linville, NC; and one sister, Mary Lou Johnson Banner, of Linville, NC. Bruce leaves to cherish his memory, seven grandchildren; MaKenna, Kadynn, Kyleigh, Avery, Braydon, Hallie, and Luke; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A veteran of the United States Army, he went on to hold many occupations, of which driving a truck became his primary job. His most memorable years of driving a truck was for Mike and Tom Aldridge. He also enjoyed playing bluegrass music on his fiddle and gardening. One of his fondest memories of playing music was performing with the legendary Bill Monroe. While logging the miles from coast to coast, he often entertained others playing the fiddle along the way. Bruce even passed his talents and skills to his children and grandchildren who love and follow in his musical footsteps. He was often seen working in his tomatoes and on his lawn mower. Bruce was reared in the Hughes Presbyterian Church, of the Hughes Community, and in later life, attended the Emmanuel Baptist Church, of Newland, NC. He leaves his friends and family with treasured memories and a faith that sustains them in the knowledge of his place with God.

A private family service will follow at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given Hospice & Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge, 236 Hospital Drive, Spruce Pine, NC, 28777. The Family wishes to express their sincerest appreciation to the many friends who visited him, and the nurses, doctors, and staff of Hospice for the kind and attentive care.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Johnson family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Bruce and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

