Watauga, Avery Obituaries – October 6, 2020

Published Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 2:38 pm

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland



Thomas Adams Dobbs Durden

1956 – 2020

Thomas Adams Dobbs Durden, known as Doc, died unexpectedly at his home in Todd, N.C., on September 26, 2020. He was 64 years old.

Born on May 10, 1956, in Washington, D.C., Doc grew up in the D.C. area and in Terrace Park, Ohio, and Winston-Salem, N.C., but he felt at home anywhere in the world. For the last 30 years or so he had lived in the mountains of western North Carolina and southwest Virginia, where he could hike to his heart’s content. Doc graduated from Marlemont High School and attended McGill University in Montreal, Canada, and lived as an exchange student in Turkey.

He was an avid collector of books and art, and had a deep knowledge of geology, archeology, gemstones and plant ecology.

Doc was best known as an expert plantsman, able to grow lush semi-tropical species with spectacular blooms, and he was proud of serving food and drink made with citrus fruit he had grown himself. A generous friend, he delighted many with his spontaneity and good cheer. His family and friends knew him as a superb dancer, with disco a favorite genre.

Thomas Durden was preceded in death by his father, Dennis Durden, and a brother, Matthew Durden. Survivors include his mother, Diana Durden, sisters Merideth Dolan and Sarah Jensen, and his nieces and nephews and their families.

Private observances are planned. Memorials may be made to the Blue Ridge Conservancy, P.O. Box 568, Boone N.C., 28607 or blueridgeconservancy.org. Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com. Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Durden family



Charles Lewis “Charlie” Trivette

1964 – 2020

Charles Lewis Trivette, Jr. age 56, of Ridge Road, Boone, passed away Monday evening, September 28th, 2020 at Watauga Medical Center. Charlie was born August 23, 1964 in Fayetteville, NC. He had been employed as a carpenter in home construction. Charlie enjoyed rock music and bass fishing, but his favorite past time was spending time with Rainey, his black lab and constant companion.

He is survived by his Son, Steven Trivette and his wife, Sarah, of Santa Monica, California; his Mother, Tanis Starnes Trivette of Boone; his Dad, Charles Lewis Trivette, Sr., and wife, Ester, of St. George, Utah; Aunts, Pam Palmer and husband Ralph, Kathy Cook and husband, Jim, Aunt Teresa Starnes, and Uncle Chester Trivette and wife, Martha, all of Boone. A number of cousins also survive.

He was preceded in death by his Uncle Wayne Starnes, his Aunt Janet Isaacs, his Maternal Grandparents, Woodrow and Lillie Wall Starnes and his Paternal Grandparents, Raymond and Marilyn Trivette.

Funeral services for Charlie Trivette, officiated by Rev. Rickey Mitchell, will be private. Burial will be in the Bethelview United Methodist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Bethelview United Methodist Women’s Group, in care of Linda Brown, 2648 Hwy 194 N., Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Trivette family



Dwight Presnell

1950 – 2020

Mr. Dwight Presnell, age 70, of Banner Elk, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020. He was a native and lifelong resident of Watauga County and the son of the late Washington and Susie Guy Presnell.

He was also preceded in death by five brothers, Marshall, J.D., Clint, Ira and William Presnell. Also by two sisters, Roby Mann and Frances Hicks.

He is survived by his wife Rita A. Presnell; one son, Brian Presnell of Banner Elk; one daughter, Crystal Trivette of Ontario, Oregon; one brother, Emery Presnell of Boone; three sisters, Susie Cordell of Banner Elk, Martha Blevins of Sparta and Elvira Presnell of Banner Elk.

He is also survived by four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. It was always Dwight’s wishes to not have any services.

Online condolences may be shared with the Presnell family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com. Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Presnell family.



Ruby Hagaman

1925 – 2020

Ruby Hagaman, age 95, passed away October 1, 2020 at Glenbridge Health & Rehabilitation in Boone, NC. Although she was small in stature, Ruby will be remembered for her huge heart, contagious smile, and the kindness that she spread everywhere she went.

Ruby was born March 7, 1925 in Watauga County, NC to the late Leonard and Daisy Cannon of Sugar Grove. She worked for many years at the TRW plant in Boone, where she loved playing pranks on her coworkers.

Ruby was a devoted daughter, sister, and wife, but her true calling was loving and taking care of her daughters, granddaughters, and great-granddaughters. Her world revolved around her girls and she was never too busy to make mud pies, go sledding, or play countless games of Go Fish at the kitchen table.

Her quest to find the best platter of fried fish in the mountains led her on many adventures with her husband, Gilbert, and helped her make friends all over North Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. Ruby was a great cook, always busy canning food from her garden and cooking for friends and family. She also loved Hank Williams, working in her flower garden, and playing cards on Saturday nights.

Ruby is survived by two daughters, Shirley Ward of Sugar Grove and Barbara Harmon and husband, Roger, of Sugar Grove. Also surviving are two granddaughters, Angela Loos and husband Matthew of Asheville, NC and Kimberly Ueda and husband Ken of Atlanta, GA. She is also survived by great-grandchildren Madeline, Elizabeth, Charlotte, and Andrew; and a number of nieces and nephew

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert Hagaman, her parents, Leonard and Daisy Cannon, her sisters Ivalee Willingham, Chloe Presnell, Melvina Conrad, and brother Leonard Cannon, Jr and son-in-law, Maurice Ward.

Ruby’s family would like to thank Glenbridge Health for their love and support, especially to her caregivers in the Covid unit during her final days.

Anyone wishing to pay their respects and sign the guest register may do so from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM on Saturday, October 3 at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, October 4 at 2:00 at Bethel Cemetery, officiated by Preacher Derick Wilson. Due to the Covid pandemic, attendees are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Activities Fund at Glenbridge Health.

Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Hagaman family.

David Michael McGuire

1951 – 2020

David Michael McGuire, 69, of Boone, NC, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020, at Watauga Medical Center.

Born May 29, 1951, he was a son of (the late) David Jasper and Suma Grace McGuire Jones. In addition to his mother, he is survived by two brothers: Gary McGuire and Dale McGuire (Pat) both of Boone; one sister: Diane Jones Pitts of Boone; and, a number of nieces and nephews.

Services for David Michael McGuire will be 11:00 AM on Monday, October 5, 2020, at Austin & Barnes Funeral Chapel with Rev. Tim Bunton officiating.

Military Graveside Honors provided by The American Legion Post 130 and The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 90 will follow at Mt. Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens.

The body will lie in state from 9:00 until 11:00 AM prior to the service at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Home. The family respectfully asks due to COVID-19 that all attendees wear a mask and comply with social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Disabled American Veterans Chapter 90 – PO Box 2914, Boone, NC 28607,

Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the McGuire family.

April Hicks Eggers

November 22, 1980 – September 28, 2020

April Hicks Eggers, age 39 of Pigeon Forge, TN and formerly of Vilas, NC went home to be with her Lord on September 28, 2020 after a long battle with Lupus. April was loved by all who knew her. To know her was to love her, and she will forever be in our hearts.

She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Elmo Hicks and Paul Isaacs.

April is survived by her husband, Rob Eggers; daughters, Hailey Dills and husband Brad of Hampton, TN, and Lana Natusch of Sugar Grove, NC; her mother, Trish Ward and husband James of Elk Park NC; her father, Keith Hicks and wife Katherine of Sugar Grove, NC; her grandmothers, Elizabeth Isaacs of Boone, NC and Pauline Hicks of FL; her aunts, uncle, and several cousins; and all of her family at Texas Roadhouse.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to:

Lupus Foundation of America

2121 K Street NW, Suite 200

Washington, DC 20037

Visitation will be 4-6 PM Monday, October 5, 2020 at Atchley’s Smoky Mountain Chapel, 220 Emert Street, Pigeon Forge, TN. Online condolences may be shared at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.

Clyde T. Jones

July 29, 1924 – September 29, 2020

Mr. Clyde Thomas Jones, age 96, of 167 New River Heights Road, Boone, NC drew his last breath on this side of Glory, and this world lost a true hero in every sense of the word. Clyde Jones, a loving husband, father, stepfather, grandfather and great grandfather, a heroic World War II Veteran, was a valiant soldier of the United States Army and a faithful soldier of the cross of Jesus Christ. To all who knew him, Clyde Jones was hero, mentor, and friend. He served his country, his church, his neighbors, and his family well.

Clyde Thomas Jones was born to Tom and Carrie Winebarger Jones on July 29, 1924 in Watauga County. Clyde was one of eleven children and was the last surviving child of Tom and Carrie Jones. As a young boy, Clyde was born again when he put his trust in Jesus and was saved by the marvelous grace of God at Meat Camp Baptist Church.

Clyde Jones defended his country in World War II, serving in the United States Army from 1944-1946 in Italy. He earned the WWII Victory Metal, the Army’s Good Conduct Medal, the American Campaign Medal, and the Europe-Africa-ME Medal.

In 1947, Clyde married Louise Coffey, and they raised one son Jerry and two daughters Martha and Patty. Clyde worked hard to support his family. He enjoyed farming and was a gifted mechanic. He and his father Tom opened Jones Garage, which grew into Clyde Jones Auto Parts, an iconic business in the High Country for more than 60 years, during which time Clyde and his family maintained a reputation for fairness, generosity, and integrity.

A charter member of Central Baptist Church and attending for many years, Clyde Jones served faithfully as a Deacon and Sunday School teacher, known for his soft-spoken voice and humble manner, sharing his knowledge of the Bible, wise counsel, and encouragement.

The Jones family lost Louise Coffey Jones to cancer in 1980. Clyde then met and married Nancy Lee Greer Norris, becoming a loving stepfather to her daughter Charlene. Clyde and Nancy, whom he lovingly referred to as “Mama,” were married for 39 years. He and Nancy joined Proffit’s Grove Baptist Church where they attended together faithfully for the past 20 years. Clyde leaves behind a godly heritage in his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, whom he loved dearly.

With a tender heart and tear-filled eyes, Clyde shared his personal testimony of salvation many times and in many different churches he visited, never ashamed of His Lord and Savior. He was also a committed prayer warrior, and he prayed earnestly and faithfully for others. He truly lived by his favorite Bible verse, “Let this mind be in you, which was also in Christ Jesus” (Philippians 2:5)

Clyde Jones was a generous man; giving to others gave him great joy. He loved to share whatever he had with others, whether it be vegetables from his garden, a flashlight, measuring tape or a pocket tool, or gifts of money to help with missions or other special needs. He carried a pocketful of quarters to share with children he encountered, and kept a container of chocolates by his chair to share with anyone who came to visit. He loved to attend church, he loved to fellowship, and he welcomed visitors into his home with open arms.

He loved gospel music, and frequently invited the members of Joyful Noise into his home to sing and fellowship with him and his loving wife Nancy. On their very first CD, Joyful Noise recorded Clyde reading another of his favorite scriptures, to introduce his favorite song Better Farther On. Clyde humbly read the following from 2 Timothy 4:6, “For I am now ready to be offered, and the time of my departure is at hand I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day.”

While this world suffered a tremendous loss in the passing of Clyde Jones, we are confident that Heaven gained a saint whose rewards are surely among the greatest, including a crown of righteousness which Clyde Jones in his sincere and humble way will undoubtedly lay at the feet of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Clyde Thomas Jones is survived by his loving wife Nancy, one son Jerry Jones and wife Lana; two daughters Martha Jones Phelps and Patty Jones Bryan; one stepdaughter Charlene Norris; two sisters-in-law Georgia and Marie Jones; one brother-in-law Johnny Gragg; the following grandchildren: Jason Phelps and wife Jen, Jennifer Soule, Annette Dombrosky and husband Joshua, Travis Jones and wife Melissa, Renae Staebler and husband Matt, Spencer Jones, Kristen Ward and husband Derek, Meleah Bryan, Andrea Fleshman and husband Brian, Kevin Bryan, Jerry and Jana Cline, Christy Halbedel and husband Joe, and Matthew Scott; 17 great grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his first wife Louise Coffey Jones; five sisters Mabel Brown, IvaLee Hayes, Stella Jones, Joann Moretz, Brenda Gragg; five brothers Lester Jones, Chester Jones, Kenneth Jones, Bobby Jones, and an infant brother; one son-in-law Tommy Phelps; and one great granddaughter Edith Fleshman.

The Homegoing Service for Clyde Thomas Jones will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, October 2, 2020, at Proffit’s Grove Baptist Church. Visitation will be held before the service, from 12:00 to 1:45 PM. Officiating will be Derick Wilson. Burial will follow at Mount Lawn Park and Gardens. Clyde’s dear friend Barney Hampton of Hampton’s Funeral Service of Boone is in charge of the arrangements.

Mrs. Nancy Jones and family are receiving friends at the home, located at 167 New River Heights Road in Boone.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan’s Purse, 801 Bamboo Road, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Jones family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Betty Hollar Greene

July 24, 1940 – September 30, 2020

Betty Hollar Greene of Old 421 S in Boone passed away at home.

Born in Boone NC to the late Lige & Selma Critcher Hollar.

Betty was a lifetime member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday school teacher, Girls in Action leader, WMU director, and missions committee member for years. She served on the Board of the Baptist Children’s Home of NC for several years. She volunteered at the Hope Crisis Pregnancy Center and delivered meals for Meals on Wheels. She enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren participate in a variety of sports and dance events. Betty’s testimony is how she lived her life as a prayer warrior and servant of the Lord.

She is survived by: Husband of 62 years, Dale L. Greene, 5 children, Gwen Greene Honeycutt husband Keith of Boone; Tony Greene wife Terry of Boone; Tim Greene wife April of Boone; Pam Greene of Boone; Jeff Greene wife Emily of Boone; 14 grandchildren Josh Honeycutt and wife Angela of Boone, Sheena Honeycutt of Portland, Oregon, Seth Cook and wife Maya of Charlotte, Kaley Greene Jordan and husband Daniel of Nashville, TN, Autumn Cook Smith and husband Logan of Boone, Cameron Greene of Chicago, Sara Frances Greene, Bryant Greene, Jackson Greene, Mitchell Greene, Hattie Rose Greene, Calvin Greene, Margaret Greene and Elizabeth Greene. 2 great grandchildren, Quincy and Ember Honeycutt of Boone. One sister Judy Hollar Eller and the late Harold Eller of Boone, one brother Bob Hollar and wife Janette of Hickory. Also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Betty Hollar Greene will be conducted Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 2:00 o’clock at Mount Vernon Baptist Church’s Pavilion. Pastor Bud Russell and Reverend Alan Blume will officiate. Interment will follow in Mount Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery. Services will be held outdoors at the pavilion. Please bring a chair to set in the meadow.

Due to COVID-19, the family respectfully request those attending the service please observe social distancing and recommended wearing a mask.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Baptist Children’s Home of North Carolina, 204 Idol Street, Thomasville, NC 27360

Online condolences may be sent to the Greene family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Clarence David “Dave” Greene

February 04, 1938 – October 02, 2020

Clarence David “Dave” Greene, 82, died at the Foley Center October 2, 2020. He was born in Blowing Rock, NC to Opal P. and Clarence N. Greene. He graduated from Blowing Rock High School, where he excelled at basketball. He attended Lees-McRae College and graduated from Appalachian State University with an EdS degree. He was a lifelong public school educator. He served in Burke, Alamance, and Hertford Counties. He completed his career after proudly serving as Superintendent of Watauga County Schools for 12 years.

He was a lifelong member of the Presbyterian Church, serving as an elder in three churches before returning to Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church, where he was baptized as a child. He truly loved the mountains and his heritage in Watauga County. He served in various capacities as a member of the Rotary Club, the American Association of School Administrators, Phi Delta Kappa, the NC School Board Association, and the United Way Board of Directors. He had a passion for architecture, designing and overseeing the construction of five family homes. After retirement, he was a member of the Blowing Rock ABC Board and enjoyed traveling with friends.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Rachel Hedrick Greene; two daughters – Sarah Greene (Carol Doyle) of Denver, NC, Gennie Saffer (C.G.) of Charlotte; three granddaughters – Sarah Beth Thompson (Clay) of Raleigh, Anna Dawson (Jeremy) of Ahoskie, Margaret Saffer of Charlotte; grandson, Patrick Saffer of Boone; two great-granddaughters – Charlotte and Mary Carroll Thompson of Raleigh; and brother, James L. Greene (Naomi) of Winston-Salem. Predeceasing him are his parents and son, Clarence David Greene, Jr.

Due to pandemic restrictions, there will be no service at this time. Memorials are appreciated and suggested to The Little White Church in Blowing Rock – c/o Klutz Preservation, PO Box 1251, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Greene family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Christopher Todd “Chris” Miller

April 19, 1970 – October 04, 2020

Christopher Todd “Chris” Miller, age 50, of Ball Branch Road, Boone passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Tina Drouin Miller, two step-sons, Dalton and Matthew Parriet of Florida; father and mother, Allen and Julia “Judy” Miller of Boone; two brothers, Tony Miller and wife Anita of Boone and Greg “Bumble” Miller and wife Mandi of Boone; two nieces, Adrieanna and Kaycee Miller of Boone; two nephews, Bryce and Ottman Miller of Miller of Boone; and one step-nephew, Alden Dishman of Boone.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Jeffery Miller, Maternal grandmother, Vernie Alspaugh and his paternal grandparents, Earl and Blanche Miller.

A memorial service for Christopher Todd “Chris” Miller will be conducted at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee, 38105.

Online condolences may be sent to the Miller family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Kay Cochran Cade

May 11, 1945 – October 04, 2020

Mrs. Kay Cochran Cade, age 75, a resident of Glenbridge Health Care, died Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

Born May 11, 1945 in Macon County, Illinois she is a daughter of the late Walter Milton and Margaret Esther Wilson Cochran and the wife of the late James “Jim” Thurston Cade.

She was a member of Laurel Springs Baptist Church and retired from Goody’s Department Store of Boone. She was a seven-year resident of Glenbridge Health Center where everyone knew her as the “social butterfly”.

Other than her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Joe, and Jerry Cochran.

Mrs. Cade is survived by her two daughters, Kendra Melcher and husband Jimmy of Fleetwood; Brenda Reed and husband Timothy of Boone; 2 sisters, Rose Gordon of Lovington, IL; Joanne Paige of Phoenix, Az; 2 brothers, Jack Cochran and wife Peggy of Titusville, FL; Mickey Cochran of Michigan; 4 grandchildren, Tiffany Reed Dunst and husband Jason of Taylorsville; Ashton Poe and husband Michael of Ashe County, James and Robert Melcher both of Ashe County and 5 great-grandchildren Cole, Christian, Cadey, Parker and Karleigh.

A graveside service will be conducted 4:00 PM Monday, October 5, 2020 at Laurel Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Travis Suits officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Activity Department of Glenbridge Health Center, 211 Milton Brown Heirs Rd., Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be made to the Cade Family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com.

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements

Mary Belle Campbell Lawrence

October 25, 1933 – October 05, 2020

Mary Belle “Tanny” Campbell Lawrence, age 86, of Tater Hill Road, Zionville, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 at her residence.

Mrs. Lawrence was a homemaker and farmed alongside her husband for many years. She was also known as “Tanny” by many and was given the name by her grandchildren. She loved watching baseball and basketball on TV. The true pleasure she received was watching her great-grand girls Katie, Julie and Presli play the sports they each love.

The daughter of the late Raymond Kaskie Campbell and Addie Muriel Horton Campbell, she was born October 25, 1933 in Watauga County. She was a homemaker and a member of Union Baptist Church.

She is survived by three daughters, Willa Jean Sluder and husband Larry of Mountain City, Tennessee; Hilda Sue Matheson and husband Ronald of Mountain City, Tennessee and Diane Wood and husband Marty of Zionville; one brother, Blaine Campbell and wife Jean of Sugar Grove; three sisters, Dorothy Yates and husband Henry of Boone; Nellie Mitchell and husband Billy “Buddy” of Zionville and Sarah “Frankie” Miller and husband Jim of Zionville; two grandsons, Jeff Beach and wife Breanne of Zionville; and Chad Matheson and wife Amanda of Boone; one granddaughter, Deray Wood of Blowing Rock and four great-grandchildren, Julie Matheson and Katie Matheson, Presli Wood and Abel Wood. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by her husband Clayton Lloyd Lawrence, two sisters, Katherine Campbell and Gladys Adams, three brothers, Tommy, Willard and David “Red” Campbell.

Funeral services for Mary Belle Campbell Lawrence will be conducted Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 7:00 o’clock at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Vernon Eller and Pastor David Lunceford will officiate. Interment will be held Friday, at 11:00 o’clock at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 5:30 until 7:00, prior to the service, Thursday evening at the chapel.

At other times the family will be at the residence, 991 Tater Hill Road, Zionville.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 1564 Silverstone Road, Zionville, North Carolina 28698 or to Union Baptist Church, 802 North Fork Road, Zionville, North Carolina 28698.

Online condolences may be sent to the Lawrence family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.



Phyllis Forbes

September 15, 1951 – October 4, 2020

Phyllis Forbes, age 69, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at her residence.

She was born on September 15, 1951 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Raymond Cliff Dennie and the late Trula Benfield Dennie.

She was a member of the first graduating class of Avery County High School in 1969 and then she graduated from Appalachian State University with a Masters Degree in Early Childhood Education. She retired from the Avery County Schools after 34 years of service, primarily teaching Kindergarten at Crossnore Elementary School. Phyllis was very community oriented, having served as a County Commissioner for 18 years, having served as Chairwoman for many of those years. She enjoyed traveling and being with her friends. Phyllis would accompany Steve on many of his trips to perform with his band. She enjoyed gardening and making cards for others and was a kind and generous lady.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her Father, Raymond Cliff Dennie; Mother, Trula Athene Dennie; Husband, Kelly Forbes.

Phyllis leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Son, Brian Forbes of Newland, NC, Daughter, Sara (Derek) Price of Newland, NC, Fiance’, Steve Fearey of Newland, NC, Step-Son, Christopher Fearey of Vashon Island, WA, Step-Daughter, Olivia Fearey of Puyallup, WA, Granddaughter, Alexis Forbes, Grandson, Payton James Banks, Granddaughter, Sophia Nichole Banks, Granddaughter, Symara Price, Granddaughter, Hannah Grace Forbes, Grandson, Zane Price, Granddaughter, Skyla Price, Grandson, Logan Brenno.

The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 pm on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. At the families request all guests attending the visitation and service must bring and wear a mask.

The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the Nurses and Staff of Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care for the loving support they provided and to the Doctors and Nurses of the Seby Jones Cancer Center in Boone for care they provided.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Forbes family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Phyllis and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.