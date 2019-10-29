Watauga, Avery Obituaries – October 29, 2019

Published Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 5:06 pm

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

David Edward Stockbridge

1945 – 2019

David Edward Stockbridge, 74, passed away October 23, at his home. He was born in 1945 in San Mateo County, California. He attended college in California and served in the US Navy in the 1960’s. He moved to Watauga County in the 1980’s and worked as an electrical engineer. He suffered with COP for many years prior to his death.

He is survived by one daughter, Stephanie Stockbridge of La Honda, California and 3 grandchildren as well as his sister, Susan Cole and husband Willie Robert Cole of Todd. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer Leroy and Marsha Rosenauer Stockbridge of California and one daughter Christine Cibrian of California.

No services have been scheduled.

Woodrow Wilson Winebarger

1913 – 2019

Reverend Woodrow Wilson Winebarger, 106, passed peacefully at his home in Boone, NC on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. We celebrate with him as He is in the presence of His loving heavenly Father and his sweetheart, Geneva.

He was born September 3, 1913 in Meat Camp, NC to Olin G. and Emma Rogers Winebarger. He ran a sawmill until he was 69 years old and pastored until he was 81 years old. He attended Winebarger School where his father was the teacher and principal. On Feb. 3, 1965, Woodrow received his diploma of Bible Studies from Berean Bible School in Springfield, MO. He was ordained with the Assemblies of God on May 5, 1965. Over the years, He has pastored Pea Ridge Assembly of God, Glen Alpine Assembly of God, Boomer Assembly of God, Lenoir Assembly of God, and Meat Camp Assembly of God, as well as ministering in several churches across the NC District. In 2013, Rev. Winebarger was honored by the General Council of the Assemblies of God as the oldest living ordained minister in the fellowship. He was full of stories, songs, music, and loved to laugh. He dearly loved his family. He never knew a stranger. And, was always willing to help and pray for anyone’s needs. He was once ask the secret to long life, his answer: live right, eat honey, and stay away from doctors. His blessing to all of us would be: “The Lord bless thee, and keep thee: the Lord make His face shine upon thee, and be gracious unto thee: the Lord lift up His countenance upon thee, and give thee peace.” Numbers 6: 24-26

Survivors include his daughter, Sandra Winebarger Proffit of Yadkinville; two sons: Roger Winebarger of Mountain City, TN, and Jack Winebarger of Boone, NC; by five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Geneva Glee Proffitt; a daughter, Mary Emma “Penny” Winebarger; two brothers, John Dayton Winebarger and Fred Worth Winebarger; two sisters: Gladys Moretz and Gertrude Proffitt and grandson-in-law, Lynn Freeland.

We would like to express our sincere thanks and appreciation for the loving care given by the Medi Home Health & Hospice nurses and care providers.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, October 27, 2019, at 4:00 PM at Austin & Barnes Funeral Chapel with Rev. Lee Russell and Rev. John Cox officiating; the family will receive friends (prior to services) from 2:30 until 4:00 PM at Austin & Barnes. Entombment will follow services at Mt. Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens, Boone, NC.

Judy Anita Hodges

1949 – 2019

Judy Anita Matheson Hodges, age 70, of Boone, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Watauga Medical Center. Born June 11, 1949 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of the late Lenn Matheson and Christine Young.

Judy was a homemaker.

She is survived by one daughter, Tina Hodges of Boone, two grandchildren, Thomas Church and wife Danielle of Deep Gap and Mason Hollars of New Mexico, one great grandson, Tanner Church, and two brothers, Doug Matheson and wife Barbara of Blowing Rock and Rick Matheson and wife Debra of Triplett.

Services for Judy Hodges will be private.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Street, NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.

Online condolences may be shared with the Hodges family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Martha Julia Staab

1934 – 2019

In loving memory of Martha Julia Staab born July 20, 1934 in Glen Lyon, PA. She was called to the Lord on October 25, 2019 in Banner Elk, NC at 85 years. She spent her childhood in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. She returned to the U.S. and settled in Buffalo, New York where she married and raised her family. In retirement she moved to Banner Elk, NC where she and her husband built their home, enjoyed hiking with their German club, and traveling.

She is survived by her husband Horst Staab, two daughters Monica (Michael) Perry and Bonita (Kevin) Harris, Six grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to The American Heart Association.

Online condolences may be shared with the Staab family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

J.C. Miller

October 14, 1950 – October 23, 2019

J.C. Miller age 69, of Collettsville Road, Lenoir, passed away Wednesday morning, October 23, 2019, at Caldwell Memorial Hospital in Lenoir.

The son of Robert Miller and the late Rebecca Anna Isaacs Church. He was born October 14, 1950 in Watauga County. He was a saw operator having been employed with Bernhardt Furniture.

He is survived by two daughters, Crystal Hewitt of Hickory and Aimee Price and husband Travis of Granite Falls; two sons, Jason Miller and wife Ashlyn of Lenoir and Jonathan Miller and wife Amanda of Morganton; ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Shaila Rena Miller and one brother Roger Miller.

Graveside services and burial for J.C. Miller will be conducted Friday afternoon, October 25, 2019, at 1:00 o’clock, at Potter-Main Cemetery in Todd.

The family will receive friends following the graveside service.

Online condolences may be sent to the Miller family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Freddie D. Ballard

February 08, 1950 – October 24, 2019

Freddie D. Ballard, age 69, of Crossroads Drive, Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away Thursday evening, October 24, 2019, at his home.

The son of the late Asberry Ballard and Gertie Burchett Ballard, he was born February 8, 1950 in Wilkes County. He was a supervisor having been employed with Charleston Forge and was of the baptist faith.

He is survived by his wife, Jane Taylor Ballard, two sons, Brian and Hank Ballard, three granddaughters, Mckenzie, Hope and Chloei Ballard all of Mount City, Tennessee; two sisters, Peggy Ballard and Asalee Ballard both of North Wilkesboro; one brother, Roger Ballard and wife Cindy of King, North Carolina; a niece, Carrie Jane Isaacs of Lenoir, his mother-in-law, Betty Taylor and a sister-in-law, Karen Taylor both of Foscoe. He was also preceded in death by several nieces and nephews that he loved very much.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by five brothers, Bobby, Pete, Tommy, Harvey and Tracy Ballard.

A memorial service for Freddie Ballard will be conducted Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 3:00 o’clock at Foscoe Christian Church.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to, Avalon Hospice, 663 Highway 126 Suite 1, Bristol, Tennessee 37620.

Online condolences may be sent to the Ballard family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Marvin Kenneth Storie

August 05, 1937 – October 26, 2019

Marvin Kenneth Storie, age 82, of Boone, North Carolina passed away Saturday evening, October 26, 2019 at Glenbridge Health Care Center.

Marvin was born August 5, 1937 in Watauga County, a son of the late Carson Walter Storie and Helen Keller Storie. Marvin was known throughout the community for many reasons. If you did not recognize him from his Charlotte Observer paper route of 52 years, than you probably recognize him from his perch on top of a tractor. Marvin was always behind a wheel of some sort and through this was able to touch hundreds of lives. He ploughed many driveways, roads, and parking lots clear of snow. Led more hayrides than one can imagine. And provided rides and direction to many who found themselves in a tough spot during the early morning hours of his paper route. Marvin loved people, a good joke/prank, and making the most out of what he considered a very blessed life.

He is survived by three daughters, Tonya Barlow and Husband Bryan, Sheila Storie and Claudia Cook and husband Byron all of Boone; honorary son, Spencer D. Story of Salisbury, North Carolina; one sister, Margret Sigmon of Boone and four grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Sheila Perkins Storie.

Funeral services for Mr. Storie will be conducted Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 1:00 o’clock at Deerfield United Methodist Church. The body will lie in state from 12:00 until 1:00, at the church, prior to the service. Reverend Wes Austin and Reverend Josh Anderson will officiate. Interment will be private.

The family will receive friends, Friday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 at Deerfield United Methodist Church.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to Medi-Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 102, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Online Condolences may be sent to the Storie family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Lola Bell Jackson

March 10, 1927 – October 26, 2019

Lola Bell Jackson, 92 of Boone passed away at Glenbridge Health and Rehab on the evening of October 26, 2019.

She was born to Sherl and Nettie Byers Calloway in Blowing Rock in March of 1927, the 6th of eight children.

She is survived by sister Shirley Delp and family of Princeton, WV, brother Roy and wife Caroline Calloway and family of Foscoe, daughter Annette and husband Carl Nielsen of Port Charlotte, FL/Jonas Ridge, NC, granddaughters Rheannon Mecimore of Lincolnton, Sonya (Alan) Hale of Hickory, Tammy (Scott) Wallis of Vale, grandsons Anthony (Nita) London of Big Spring, TX, and Erick (Echo) Nielsen of Pierson, FL, five great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Lola was preceded in death by her loving husband F.W. Jackson of Vilas, brothers John and A.C. Calloway of Foscoe, Mary Wilson of Boone, Della Ryan of Chicago, Wanda Ezzell of Carolina Beach and daughters Donna London of Longmont, CO and Linda Bowers of Lenoir.

Lola was a nurse’s aide and retired from Watauga Hospital to be a homemaker. She enjoyed raising toy poodles for several years and made many beautiful quilts and fabric crafts that were given to her children and grandchildren. Others were exhibited and sold at local craft stores. Other hobbies and past times included keeping house plants, pet birds and working zig saw puzzles. She was also a dedicated member of the Westside Baptist Church in Cove Creek for many years. She will be sadly missed by her family, her church family and the many other friends who knew her.

Please share your memories on the guest book or with her daughter at P.O. Box 130 Jonas Ridge, NC 28641. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to support dementia and alzheimers research at www.alz.org.

Funeral services of Lola Bell Jackson will be conducted Saturday morning, November 2, 2019, at 11:00 o’clock. The body will lie in state, at the chapel, from 10:00 until 11:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Pastor David Ward. Burial will follow in the Calloway Cemetery in the Foscoe Community.

The family will receive friends Saturday morning, from 10:00 until 11:00 o’clock, at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Online Condolences may be sent to the Jackson family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Harry Bobby “Bob” Freeman

August 23, 1945 – October 16, 2019

Harry Bobby “Bob” Freeman, age 74, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Watauga Medical Center in Boone, NC.

He was born on August 23, 1945 in Marion, North Carolina, to the late Earl and Helen Freeman.

In addition to his parents, Bob leaves behind to cherish his memory, one son, Kevin Freeman and daughter-in-law Tonya Moore of Sugar Grove; one sister, Mary Smith and husband James of Spruce Pine, NC; two brothers, Jerry Freeman of SC and Bo Freeman of Marion, NC; and two loving grandchildren, Henry and Hazel Freeman of Sugar Grove, NC. Bob also leaves behind numerous friends, a beloved 64 El-Camino, a dog named Chase, and many wonderful memories.

Bob was a loving and caring father and Pop Pop who greatly enjoyed spending time with family. A mechanic by trade, he loved working on and racing cars his whole life. In his later years, his interest moved more towards couches and televisions. He will be missed tremendously.

The family will have a private service at a later date.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Freeman family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

Myrtle Woodie Clark

October 8, 1922 – October 22, 2019

Myrtle Woodie Clark, 97, of Newland, went home to her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at The Waters of Roan Highlands in Roan Mountain, TN.

She was born on October 8, 1922 to the late Alfred and Gertrude C. Woodie in Avery County, NC. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Harry Clark; three brothers, Ronald, Ralph and Roy Woodie; and one sister, Louise Lane.

Myrtle was a member of Long Ridge Missionary Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school and Bible school. She was the last living Charter member of Long Ridge from the church in 1947. She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother. Myrtle enjoyed spending time with her family and listening to gospel music. She loved crocheting, making quilts, working in her garden full of flowers, babysitting and galaxing.

Those left to cherish her memory are two daughters, Mary Aldridge of Newland and Sylvia Loftis of Marion; four sons, Lloyd Clark and wife, Marilyn; Allen Clark; Richard Clark and wife, Linda all of Newland and Ransome Clark and wife, Jayne of Morganton; 11 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Long Ridge Baptist Church in Newland and conducted by Rev. Steve Glenn, Rev. John McCoury and Pastor Andrew Thomas.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00 P.M. at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Newland.

Serving as pallbearers will be Nathan Clark, Mitchell Clark, Wayne Aldridge, Danny Clark, Weston Acuff, Eli Benfield, Tim Benfield and Jonathan Clark.

Interment will immediately follow after the service at Calloway Cemetery.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the nursing staff at The Waters of Roan Highlands in Roan Mountain TN.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Clark family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

Rosie Justine Gragg

August 22, 1933 – October 22, 2019

Rosie Justine Gragg, age 86, of Collettsville, North Carolina finished her race and moved in to glory on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at her home.

She was born on August 2, 1933 in Banner Elk, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Theodore Roosevelt Gragg and the late Indiana Isabella Gragg.

She was preceded in death by her Parents, and 8 Brothers and Sisters.

Rosie was a member of Johns River Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking for her family, reading her bible, feeding birds, taking care of her grandchildren and spending time with her family. She not only enjoyed listening to Gospel music but she also liked to sing it as well.

Rosie leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Husband of 70 years, Obie Gragg of Collettsville, NC; Son, Rev. David (Sue) Gragg of The Globe, NC, Son, Jesse Richard (Shirley) Gragg of Carey Flat, NC, Son, Clayton (Kathy) Gragg of Lenoir, NC, Son, Roger (Charlene) Gragg of Newland, NC, Son, Jimmy (Deanna) Gragg of Collettsville, NC, Daughter, Della (Kirk) Ekard of Linville Falls, NC, 15 Grandchildren, 28 Great Grandchildren, 1 Great-Great Grandchild, Sister and best of friends, Christine Coffey of Lenoir, NC, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services for Rosie Justine Gragg will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Rev. Donald Gragg officiating.

The family will receive friends at 12:00 pm up until the service hour at 1:00 pm on Friday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

Interment will follow in the Gragg Family Cemetery down in the Globe.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Gragg family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

