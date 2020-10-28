Watauga, Avery Obituaries – October 27, 2020

Published Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 9:19 am

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland



Bobby Dale Willard

1937 – 2020

Mr. Bobby Dale Willard, age 83, of Boone, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Watauga Medical Center. Bobby was born in Mt. Airy, April 2, 1937. He was a graduate of Appalachian State University, and taught at Happy Valley and Kings Creek. Mr. Willard also coached basketball, baseball and football. He was a life guard for many years at the Green Valley Pool.

He is survived by his wife, Lorna Willard, one son, Mitchell Willard and wife Bobbie Willard, two granddaughters, Casey Willard and Emma Willard, two step sons, Rey Balaba and Edenn Balaba, and four step grandchildren, Stephanie Balaba, Kate Balaba, Olivia Balaba and Deanna Balaba.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Lambert Willard, a daughter, Robin Ann Willard and a granddaughter, Bailey Willard

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, services for Mr. Bobby Willard will be conducted at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Watauga Humane Society, PO Box 1835, Boone, NC 28607. Online condolences may be shared with the Willard family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com. Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Willard family.



William Kyle Hodges

1937 – 2020

William Kyle Hodges, age 83, of Tanner Road, Boone, passed away Wednesday afternoon, October 21, 2020 at his home. Born October 12, 1937 in Watauga County, he was a son of Frank Calvin and Ora Greene Hodges. Kyle was a Deacon and long-time member of Tabernacle Baptist Church. After working for a time as a master brick mason, Kyle became employed at the ASU Physical Plant, retiring as a carpenter supervisor. He enjoyed operating his sawmill, and loved fishing and hunting, especially listening to his beagles running rabbits. However, his favorite pasttime was watching his grandsons play baseball.

Kyle is survived by his wife of 40 years, Brenda Short Vannoy Hodges; sons, David Hodges and wife, Molly, Kreg Hodges, and Brian Vannoy and wife, Audra, all of Boone; grandsons, Brett and William Vannoy of Boone and granddaughters, Aleah Hodges of Boone and Kaylin Hodges and Haley Hodges, both of Greensboro; and brothers, Mack Hodges and John Ray Hodges and wife, Betty, all of Boone. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Graveside services for Kyle Hodges will be conducted Monday afternoon, October 26, at 2 o’clock at the Rutherwood Baptist Church Cemetery, officiated by Pastor Gary Watson. The family requests those attending to social distance and please wear a mask. Friends may visit Austin & Barnes Saturday from 11 AM until 4 PM to sign the guest register book.

Flowers are appreciated or memorial gifts may be made to Equip Sports Ministry, 3505 Bamboo Road, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Hodges family.



Jerome Alden Potter

1962 – 2020

Jerome Alden Potter, Sr., age 57, of Boone, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Mountain Care Facility in Boone. Born November 3, 1962 in Delaware, he was a son of Denver John and Elizabeth Gordon Potter. Jerome worked at Wilcox Drug Company and Vermont American Corporation. When physical able, Mr. Potter enjoyed always staying busy working with his hands.

He is survived by his sons, Jerome ‘Junior’ Potter and wife, Jennifer of Sugar Grove and John Potter of Todd; grandchildren, Noah and Elijah Potter, both of Sugar Grove, and Wyatt and Madeline Potter, both of Todd; sister, Ruth Ann Potter and half-sister, Janet; and brothers, Wayne Potter and wife, Rita, of Deep Gap and Larry Potter of Todd. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Potter.

Graveside services for Jerome A. Potter, Sr. will be conducted Saturday afternoon, October 24th, at 2 o’clock at the Potter Family Cemetery, Timbered Ridge Road in Sugar Grove. Officiating will be Rev. Raymond Tester.

Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Potter family.



Jimmy Dean Hicks

1970 – 2020

Jimmy Dean Hicks, age 50, of Boone, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020. He was a native and lifelong resident of Watauga County and a member of Willow Valley Baptist Church, where he loved his preacher Ray Greene.

He was preceded in death by his father, Clarence Eugene Hicks.

He is survived by his mother, Dorothy Lavonda Hicks of Boone; a brother, Mike Hicks and his wife Katrina of Boone; nephews, Thomas Hicks and his wife Faith, and Tom Bolick; a niece, Jessica Bolick; special great nieces Olivia and Rylee, and a special great nephew, Bentley. A number of aunts and uncles also survive.

Because of COVID, the graveside services will be strictly private.

Friends may call at the home on Poplar Grove Road South in Boone.

The family requests no flowers please, but donations may be made to Medi-Home Health and Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 100-B, Boone, N.C. 28607 and/or Tri Cities Baptist Children’s Home, in care of Mike Nixon, 1528 Vance Tank Road, Bristol, TN. 37620.

Online condolences may be shared with the Hicks family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com. Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Hicks family.



Barbara Ann Cain

1950 – 2020

Barbara Ann Piro Cain, age 70, of Roan Mountain, Tennessee, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 at Johnson City Medical Center in Tennessee. Born June 7, 1950 in Detroit, Michigan, she was a daughter of Ronald Lee and Aero Lucille Skipper Piro.

Ms. Cain’s hobbies were her children, dogs and shopping.

She is survived by her children, Lisa Cain Smith and husband, Chad, Wendy Cain Kearney, Kenneth D. Cain, Jr. and her former husband, Kenneth Cain, Sr.; sisters, Jennifer Piro and Linda Piro Yater and husband, Doug; brother, James ‘Jimmy’ Piro; and nephew, Christopher Piro; grandchildren, Katelyn Smith Thomas and husband, Jody, Tyler R. Smith and wife, Alexus, Jamil Smith, Kerry D. Shook, Jr., Kyle Shook, Torin Kearney, Ethenia Kearney, Aislin Kearney and Steven ‘Shubby; Kearney, Jr. and Clementine Cain; and great-grandchildren, Emma Thomas, Silas Thomas and Damian Smith.

In addition to her parents, was preceded in death by a sister, Kimberly Piro.

A Celebration of Life Service for Barbara Cain will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local animal shelter in Barbara’s name.

Online condolence may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Cain family.

Henry Roby Lesesne, III

December 13, 1997 – October 20, 2020

Henry Roby Lesesne, III, age 22, of Boone, passed away October 20, 2020 at his residence.

Roby was the most loving and considerate son, brother, and grandson who always put his family first. From a young age, Roby had a special love for the Lord, His word, and enjoyed sharing his faith with others all over the world. As he grew older, he loved deep conversations with friends and strangers alike. He was open-minded, kind-hearted, and truly sincere about each relationship he had. He loved playing the piano and guitar, drawing, driving on the Parkway, playing video games, reading books, and taking care of others. He was forever generous with his love, time, care, and resources. He was so funny, smart, inquisitive, hard-working, compassionate, and creative. Roby will always be loved and missed more than words could ever express.

He is survived by his father and mother, Henry Roby Lesesne, Jr. and Chastity Rumley Lesesne of Boone; two sisters, Laurel Madison Lesesne and Gracie Lynn Lesesne both of Boone; one brother, Joshua Steven Lesesne of Boone; maternal grandparents, Dr. Steven Alan Rumley and wife Diane of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; paternal grandparents, Dr. Henry Roby Lesesne, Sr. and wife Jean Peterson and aunt Margaret Lucy Lesesne all of Chapel Hill, North Carolina. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins whom he loved very much.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Deborah Lynn Rumley.

Funeral services for Henry Roby Lesesne, III, will be conducted Friday, October 23, 2020 at Mount Vernon Baptist Church Pavilion at 11:00 o’clock. Pastor Bud Russell, Pastor Scott Andrews, and Dr. Steven Alan Rumley will officiate. A private Interment will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9:30 until 10:45, at Mount Vernon Baptist Church Pavilion, prior to the service.

Due to the service being held at the pavilion, the family ask that you bring a chair and a mask be worn.

In lieu of flowers, the Lesesne family has created a memorial fund in honor of Roby Lesesne. The ROBY (Roby’s Organization for a Better Youth) is a fund to serve families who are fighting for mental wellness and addiction recovery on behalf of their children. To donate, please follow the following link:

https://abfboone.ccbchurch.com/goto/forms/858/responses/new

Online condolences may be sent to the Lesesne family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Carolyn Teague Hughes

August 22, 1936 – October 22, 2020

Carolyn Teague Hughes, age 84, of Boone, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living.

Carolyn Hughes was born in Lenoir, NC, and moved to Washington, DC shortly after graduation from Happy Valley High School. She worked as a stenographer and Secretary for the Federal Bureau of Investigation, under the leadership of Director J. Edgar Hoover. She later moved to Charlotte, where she met and married her husband, James Henry “Jim” Hughes (Jr.) After the couple moved to Concord, NC, while raising their daughter, Carolyn worked as a legal Secretary for many years with law firms in Charlotte, Kannapolis, and Concord. She enjoyed the opportunity to be of service and to meet and get to know many people through her work.

Carolyn was a devout Christian, and joined the Lutheran Church as an adult, remaining in this denomination throughout her life. She was an avid thrifter, enjoying trips to Goodwill and other thrift stores. She also regularly donated time and volunteered to help others. She especially felt led to help children, Alzheimer’s sufferers, and clients of OASIS, a local advocacy and support agency for domestic violence victims. Carolyn was outgoing; someone who made friends wherever she went.

She is survived by one daughter, Beth Hughes of Boone; one sister, Marilyn Teague of Charlotte; a special friend Beverly Guy of Elk Park; five nieces, Chiquita Prestwood of Lenoir; Kimberly Bailey of Rock Hill, South Carolina; Debbie Smith of Lenoir; Nancy Mafrici of Schenectady, New York and Crystal DeMund of Charlotte; two nephews, Dale Maltba of Lenoir and David Hughes of Los Angeles, California.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Adam Claude Teague and Nettie Fox Teague, her husband, James Henry Hughes, Jr., one sister and one brother and one nephew, Glen Tig.

Due to COVID-19 there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to, Grace Lutheran Church 115 East King Street, Boone, North Carolina 28607 or The Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter, 3800 Shamrock Drive, Charlotte, North Carolina 28215.

Online condolences may be sent to the Hughes family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Iva Kay Trivett Baumgardner

June 18, 1947 – October 24, 2020

Iva Kay Trivett Baumgardner, age 73, of 4040 Hardin Road, Boone passed away, Saturday, October 24, 2020 at her residence.

The daughter of the late James Ivan Trivett and Annabelle Louella Norris Trivett, she was born June 18, 1947 in Avery County.

She is survived by one daughter, Tanna Greathouse and husband Micah of Boone; a grand-cat-son, Noodles Doodles, one sister, Karen Trivett Clontz and husband Kenneth of Sawmills, North Carolina; two nieces, Shauna Wyatt and husband Ben of Hudson and Kamie Wingler and husband Adam of Lenoir; and her great nieces and nephews, Eli, Tate and Anna June Wingler and Luke and Kayla Wyatt. She is also survived by a special group of friends who enjoyed meaningful fellowship and loving neighbors who were always there for her.

A memorial service for Iva Kay Trivett Baumgardner will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 3:00pm at the Mount Vernon Baptist Church’s Pavilion.

Services will be held outdoors at the pavilion. Please bring a chair to set in the meadow. The family requests that a mask be worn and to practice social distancing.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Street, Lenoir, North Carolina 28645.

Online condolences may be sent to the Baumgardner family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.



Robert “Robbie” Gunnoe

August 5, 1965 – October 20, 2020

Robert Felix Gunnoe, IV, age 55, of Elk Park, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at his residence.

He was born on August 5, 1965 in Warren County, New Jersey.

Robbie enjoyed working on old four wheelers and lawn mowers. He liked to ride dirt bikes and four wheelers and enjoyed racing cars at one time.

He was preceded in death by his Father, Robert Felix Gunnoe, III.

Robbie leaves behind to cherish his memory his: Son, Gabe Gunnoe; Mother, Helen Jean (Charles) Aldridge of Roan Mountain, TN.

Family, Pallbearers and Friends will gather at the funeral home on Friday from 12:00 pm until 1:30 pm. Graveside services will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the Cranberry Cemetery, with Pastor Ronnie Reese officiating.

Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. All guests attending the visitation and service must bring and wear a mask.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Gunnoe family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Robbie and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

David W. Buchanan

May 13, 1972 – October 22, 2020

David Wayne Buchanan age 48, of Newland, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Mission Hospital in Asheville. He was born on May 13, 1972 in Avery County to Trina Shell. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Wilson “Ranch” Buchanan and Janelle Buchanan; and one sister, Sabrina Laws.

David was loving husband, father, and brother. He enjoyed building and working on computers. David also loved motorcycles. Whether he was working on them or riding them.

He is survived by his loving wife, Christina Buchanan of the home; one son Damion Buchanan of Roaring Creek; his mother, Trina Shell of Elk Park, two sisters, Kimberly Hughes and husband Jeff of Roan Mountain and Amanda Jones of Elk Park; brother in law, Cole W. Hughes and family of Buck Mountain; and many loving extended family and friends.

Services will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Beech Bottom Mennonite Church beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Buchanan family by visiting our website.

The care of David and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.



Dr. John L Johnson DDS

January 14, 1949 – October 23, 2020

John Lee Johnson, DDS went to be with the Lord after a brief illness on October 23 at the age of 71. He was born in Raleigh, NC on January 14, 1949. John went to Bob Jones University in Greenville, SC where he met Rebecca Morris, his wife of nearly 49 years. He went to dental school at UNC Chapel Hill, graduating in 1976. John and Becky moved to Banner Elk, NC where he started his dental practice. He provided compassionate dental care for the community for 42 years before retiring in 2018.

John accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior as a child and faithfully served the Lord throughout his life. John was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Linville, NC where, over the years, he worked with youth, taught Sunday School, served as a deacon, directed the choir, and led congregational singing. He was also a member of The Gideons International for 39 years. John loved the Gideon ministry and participating in Bible distributions.

John loved to travel and enjoyed many outdoor activities with family and friends including hiking, camping, snow skiing, and boating. He especially loved the Blue Ridge Parkway’s campgrounds, hiking trails, and views. His enthusiasm for enjoying life and especially God’s creation was contagious.

John was an avid teller of jokes and stories from his childhood and loved making up games to play with his grandchildren. He was a beloved husband, father, and papa to his immediate family, and a cherished brother, uncle, and cousin to his large extended family.

John is survived by his wife, Becky, daughter Jessica and husband Dr. Bill Cook of Boone, NC, daughter Jennifer and husband Dennis Leland of Corona, CA, and four grandchildren: Emily, Timothy, Rebecca, and Peter as well as two brothers and a sister and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

Above all, John wanted everyone to know his Savior, Jesus Christ.

“But God, who is rich in mercy, for His great love wherewith he loved us, even when we were dead in sins, hath quickened us together with Christ, (by grace ye are saved;) And hath raised us up together, and made us sit together in heavenly places in Christ Jesus: That in the ages to come He might shew the exceeding riches of His grace in His kindness toward us through Christ Jesus. For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves; it is the gift of God.” Ephesians 2: 4-8

Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. All guests attending the visitation and service must bring and wear a mask., the family will be having a drive thru visitation from 11:00am until 1:00 pm on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home. As guests arrive at 11:00 am you will enter the West parking lot entrance (Old Lowe’s Side), where you will be directed for the route to follow. All visitors will please remain in their vehicles as they pass by the family. A private family service will follow in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Brad Calhoun officiating. Those wishing to listen to the service may tune into FM 90.5 and park near the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Gideons International, PO Box 92, Newland, NC 28657.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Johnson family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Dr. Johnson and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.