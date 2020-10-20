Watauga, Avery Obituaries – October 20, 2020

Published Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 3:21 pm

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland



Kurt William Schlichting

1968 – 2020

Kurt W. Schlichting, 51, of Zionville, North Carolina died Thursday, October 8, 2020. A virtual memorial will be held via Zoom on Wednesday, October 21 at 7pm; please email [email protected] to attend. An in-person celebration of his life will take place when restrictions on gatherings are lifted.

Kurt grew up in the mountains of North Carolina. He attended Mabel Elementary school as a youth; making lifelong friends through Boy Scouts and rec league soccer. He was a 1986 graduate of Watauga High School in Boone, NC where he was a member of the WHS soccer team. He attended North Carolina State University where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics. During college, he had the opportunity to study abroad and travelled to Germany. While there, he was able to meet German family and visit his grandfather’s home place. His career then varied: he walked the walls on new construction projects while pumping concrete, worked in fine dining, and then returned to construction with his father’s business partner John. After his father suffered a stroke, Kurt became his devoted caretaker. In his spare time, Kurt loved to read, and he particularly enjoyed exploring music — playing the guitar and learning the keyboard, writing several songs, and creating his own CD. Kurt was also a huge Miami Dolphins fan and could be found every Sunday cheering on his Fins.

Kurt was a loving, caring soul with a huge heart–he made many friends over the course of his life and would strike up a conversation with anyone. He liked online gaming with friends both old and new. He was also frequently the one keeping his extended family connected. In a final act of caring, Kurt’s organs were donated at his request. Kurt was preceded in death by his father, William Schlichting. He will be missed greatly by his mother, Judy Schlichting; brother Erik and spouse Vickie; brother Brian; nieces, Kristian and Anika; nephew, William; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to either of the following organizations or a charity of your choice: The National Alliance on Mental Illness – www.nami.org American Foundation for Suicide Prevention – afsp.org

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Schlichting family



Diana J Assante

1928 – 2020

Diana J. Assante, age 91 of Valle Crucis, NC, passed away at home Monday afternoon October 12, 2020. Born October 28, 1928 in Brooklyn, NY to George & Florence H. Shannon. She worked in communications with Western Union International, Inc. which is now Verizon. And, retired in 1981 from Verizon. She and the love of her life retired to Valle Crucis from New Jersey to enjoy the Blue Ridge Mountains. She was the best, amazing, crafty, smart, giving and beautiful lady to all who knew her. She loved photography, crocheting, knitting, horses, bird watching and working in her flower gardens. Her pride & joy was her family and her dog companion “Buddy”.

Diana is survived by one daughter Diana Jane Assante of Valle Crucis, NC, two step-daughters, Lisa Rossow & Dennis of Cape Coral, FL and Debra Calder & Gary of Okemos, MI. One sister Florence Shannon Cherry, Shell Point, Fort Myers, Fl. Also, survived by her grandchildren Michael Townsend & Fiancé Stephany Greene, Mark & Natalie Townsend all of Valle Crucis, NC, Chris & Carla King of Marshville, NC, Sara King of Fort Myers FL, Mariah & Mikey Ginzel of Port Huron, MI, Toni Lee Assante of Port Huron, MI, Cari & Seth Kay of Portage, MI, Patrick Calder of Salt Lake City, Utah, Chris & Amanda Calder of Saint Paul, MN,four special great grandchildren, Kaelynn Grace, Brynlee Gail, Levi Anthony and Markus Reid Townsend and a number of nieces and nephews

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband Michael J. Assante and one sister Ethel H. LeBeau.

Services for Diana will be conducted Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11 AM at St. Elizabeth of the Hill Country Catholic Church.

Diana’s family would like to Thank Medi Home Hospice over the past 2 1/2 yrs. Also, a thank you to a special caregiver & friend over the past year to Cathy York of Boone, NC.

Contributions can be made to Medi Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 102, Boone, NC 28607 or to Watauga Humane Society, 312 Paws Way, Boone, NC 28607 or any choice worthy of donations.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Assante family.



George Keith Cable

1969 – 2020

George Keith Cable passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 after a yearlong battle with cancer in Sugar Grove, under the love and wonderful care of his mother, Joyce Cable. Keith did not want to leave his family and wanted to live longer to enjoy his newly found faith in Christ. But the Lord wanted him home, so as family was praying and singing hymns, he looked up towards Heaven and let his family know he saw the Lord and others and died peacefully.

Keith was born in Watauga County where he lived until he went to Moody Bible College in Chicago, Illinois. After college he stayed in Chicago for the next 10 years, while working at Global Communications. He then move back to the High Country to help with the care of his beloved Mamaw, Edna Fletcher. After a few years he moved to Raleigh, NC where he bought a house and made if look and feel like a home!

The clock of life is wound but once

And no man has the power

To tell just when the hands will stop

At late or early hour

Now is the only time you own

Live, love, toil with a will

Place no faith in tomorrow for the

Clock may then be still

After Keith’s conversion to Christ his favorite hymn became “It is well with my soul”. Keith also loved sharing ancestry stories regarding family heritage that as a young man he listened and retained from grandparents and his Dad

Those left to remember and cherish his memories are his beloved Mother, Brenda Joyce Cable, sisters, Brenda Leigh Stansberry and husband Barry of Elk Park, NC and Cheryl Greene and husband Michael of Vilas, NC, beloved and only niece, Kelsey Stansberry and nephews, Caleb Stansberry, Chandler Stansberry, Ethan Greene, Andrew Greene, Jeremy Greene, Isaiah Greene and Joshua Greene, along with numerous Aunts, cousins and friends

His family is holding an outdoor service, Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 2 PM at the Cable Cemetery. Preachers Michael Greene and Ethan Greene will be conducting the service.

Special thanks to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, In lieu of food and flowers, please consider a donation to the Cable Cemetery, in care of Mr. Sanford Cable, 2004 Rush Branch Road, Sugar Grove, NC 28679.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Cable family.

Jacob-Thomas Mackenzie Greene

January 11, 2003 – October 15, 2020

Jacob-Thomas Mackenzie Greene, age 17, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020. Born January 11, 2003 in Gainesville, GA, he was a son of Charles “Chuck” David Greene and Jennifer Jill Ratliff Greene of Sugar Grove.

Other than his parents he is survived by his siblings, John-Todd Mackenzie Greene and wife Lucy of Breckenridge, CO; Hailey Elizabeth Greene of Sugar Grove; Joshua David Greene of Lynchburg, VA; Justin-Michael David Greene and Joseph-Daniel Thomas Greene both of Sugar Grove; his paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Ray Register of Brooksville, FL and maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. John Ratliff of Clarksville, GA. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Mr. Jack Greene, paternal grandfather, Mr. Dennis R. Simon; maternal great-grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Grady Gosnell and maternal great-grandparents Mr. and Mrs. J. B. Ratliff.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to your local Veteran’s Association.

A Private Graveside services will be conducted Monday, October 19, 2020 in Woodlawn Cemetery in Blowing Rock.

Online condolences may be sent to the Greene Family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.

Paul E. Carlton

August 08, 1924 – October 18, 2020

Mr. Paul E. Carlton, age 96 of Blowing Rock, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 in Watauga Medical Center in Boone.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced.

The family respectfully request no food or flowers.

Online condolences may be sent to the Carlton family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.



Eugene McCloud

July 10, 1950 – October 13, 2020

Eugene McCloud, age 70, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at his home.

He was born on July 10, 1950 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of the late Jack Cecil McCloud.

Eugene was the Owner and Operator of McCloud Construction with his father, Jack, and his brother, Jerry. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved to play Rook and be in the outdoors, especially hunting.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a Brother, Jerry Wayne McCloud; Grandson, Brad Jones; and a nephew, Brad McCloud.

Eugene leaves behind to cherish his memory his: Wife, Shelia McCloud of Newland, NC, Daughter, Melanie Ann Buck of Roan Mountain, TN, Daughter, Eugenia (Chris) Callahan of Bakersville, NC, Son, Casey McCloud of Newland, NC, Son, Cory McCloud of Gastonia, NC, Sister, Pat (Joel) Hoffer; grandchildren, Angie, Brooke, Austin, Carley and Cory; great grandchildren, Corbin, Dawson and Waylon.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. All guests attending the visitation and service must bring and wear a mask.

Private graveside services will follow the visitation.

The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the Nurses and Staff of Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge, Heather Parker McCloud and to the family for the loving care of Eugene.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the McCloud family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Eugene and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.