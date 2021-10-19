Watauga, Avery Obituaries – October 19, 2021

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

.

.

Pauline Vines Hicks

August 31, 1932 – September 8, 2021

Pauline Vines Hicks, 89, of Zephyrhills, FL and Vilas, NC died September 8 at her home in Zephyrhills. Born August 31, 1932, to Thomas Clayton and Beulah Ward Vines, she learned the value of hard, honest work alongside her eight sisters and one brother. Pauline was a seamstress having worked at Shadowline, Inc., and Blue Ridge Shoe Factory.

Granny, as she was affectionately known to family, loved working in her flowers, traveling with family and friends and baking yeast rolls for family and church functions. She loved taking her grandchildren to Grandfather Mountain, the NC Zoo, Dollywood, Busch Gardens and Sea World. She enjoyed attending big band concerts, bluegrass and country music festivals and southern gospel music events.

She is survived by two daughters, Judy Branch of Zephyrhills, FL and Marilyn LaPorte of Spooner, WI, and a son Franklin Keith Hicks and wife Katherine of Sugar Grove. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Terri Anne Darby and Ted of Creedmoor, NC Ronnie Keith Hicks of Boone, NC, Andy Branch and special friend Glenn of Chicago, IL, Kristen Brenenstall and Jimmy of Spooner, WI, Katherine LaPorte of River Falls, WI, Beth Rhodes and Jeremy of Vilas, NC, Sara Whitney of Sugar Grove, NC and Christina Whitney of Sugar Grove, NC. Great grandchildren include Hailey Dills and Brad of Hampton, TN, Lana Natusch of Sugar Grove, NC, Nisah, Jaylin and Naeem Darby of Creedmoor, NC, Savannah and Drew Brenenstall of Spooner, WI, and Gunner and Archer Rhodes of Vilas, NC, and one great-great-granddaughter, Amara Darby of Creedmoor, NC. She is also survived by sisters Shirley Johnson and Nancy Glenn and husband Gale of Sugar Grove, NC and brother John “Pete” Vines and wife Jean of Christiansburg, VA. A number of nieces and nephews also survive.

She was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband Elmo Franklin Hicks, two sons-in-law, Terry Branch and Gary LaPorte, and granddaughter April Michelle Hicks. Sisters preceding her in death include Mary Lou Carroll, Carolyn Cook (Edsel), Betty Smitherman (Lewis), Jean Dancy (Ernest), Mildred Kurek (Kenny) and Reba Robinson (Eddie).

A joint celebration of life will be held for Pauline Vines Hicks and Franklin Keith Hicks on Saturday, October 23, at 10:00 AM, at the Calvary Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 3112 Rush Branch Rd., Sugar Grove, NC . A private burial service will follow the celebration. The family requests no food or flowers. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Gulfside Hospice, 2061 Collier Parkway, Land O’ Lakes, FL 34639 or the Alzheimer’s Association, NC Chapter, 4600 Park Rd., Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28609.

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.

.

.

Franklin Keith Hicks

1957 – 2021

Franklin Keith Hicks, age 64 of Sugar Grove, NC died on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Watauga Medical Center from complication of acute kidney failure after a brief illness. Born March 20, 1957 in Watauga County, he was the son of the late Elmo and Pauline Vines Hicks. Keith was a long time member of Boone United Methodist Church. He was also a member of the NC Locksmith Association and Girl Scouts of the USA. He recently retired from Appalachian State University after 26 years of service.

Keith loved his family, especially his grandchildren. They were the light of his life. He was a talented carpenter and mechanic that could build or repair almost anything. He loved his animals, Beach trips, long walks with his wife and good BBQ. He had a quiet but strong faith and was a Godly man. As Keith would have said, “It was a Life” and a good one.

He is survived by his wife, Katherine W. Hicks, two sisters, Judy Branch of Zephyrhills, FL and Marilyn LaPorte of Spooner, WI, children, Ronnie Hicks of Boone, Beth Rhodes and husband Jeremy of Vilas, NC, Sara Whitney of Sugar Grove, NC and Christina Whitney of Sugar Grove, NC, grandchildren, Hailey Dills and husband Brad of Hampton, TN; Lana Natusch of Sugar Grove, NC; Gunner and Archer Rhodes of Vilas, NC, Honorary daughters, Chika Watanabe, Aya Horikoshi and Anastasia Shagdaron

Nieces and Nephew – Terri Anne Darby and husband Ted of Creedmoor, NC; Andy Branch and special friend Glenn of Chicago, IL; Kristen Brenenstall and husband Jimmy of Spooner, WI; Katherine LaPorte, of Spooner, WI

Aunts & Uncles – Shirley Johnson of Sugar Grove, NC; John “Pete” Vines and wife Jean of Christiansburg, VA; Nancy Glenn and husband Gale of Sugar Grove, NC

Several Great nieces, nephews and multiple cousins.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter, April Hicks.

A joint Celebration of life service for Keith and for Pauline vines Hicks will be held on Saturday morning, October 23, 2021 at 10 o’clock at the Calvary Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 3112 Rush Branch Rd., Sugar Grove. The family respectfully requests no food or flowers.

Donations in his honor can be made to the Watauga Humane Society, PO Box 1835, Boone, NC 28607 or to the Valle Crucis Park, PO Box 581, Valle Crucis, NC 28691 or Boone United Methodist Church Women’s Education Fund, 471 New Market Boulevard, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be shared with the Hicks family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Hicks family.

.

.

Charles Clayton Presnell

1944 – 2021

Mr. Charles Clayton Presnell, age 77, of Todd, passed away Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Watauga Medical Center. Born May 30, 1944 in Avery County, he was a son of the late Clate and Ruth Lillian Ward Presnell. Charles worked for many years as a roofer.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Jayne Presnell, two daughters, Michelle Presnell of Lincolnton, NC, and Melissa Stout of Fleetwood, NC and one son, Clayton (Peanut) Presnell and wife April of Banner Elk, NC, a step-son Rusty Trivette and wife Becky, a number of grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews, sisters-in-law, Linda Buzzard of Todd, NC and Connie Ward and husband Donnie of Banner Elk, and a brother-in-law, Gary Geesey and wife Deb of Missouri.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Danny Presnell and his mother and father-in-law from Pennsylvania.

Memorial services for Mr. Charles Clayton Presnell will be conducted Sunday, October 24, 2021 at 3 pm at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Chapel.

Online condolences may be shared with the Presnell family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Presnell family.

.

.

Dee Richardson

January 19, 1954 – October 12, 2021

Dee Richardson, age 67, of Boone, passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Watauga Medical Center.

She is survived by, two daughters, Hanna M. Drywater and husband Silas of Danville, Arkansas and Sarah D. Hadley and husband Trevor of Vilas; two sons, Earl Richardson and Stephen Richardson both of Booneville, Arkansas; six grandchildren, Whitley E. Richardson of Glenwood, Georgia; Tristan M. Drywater of Russellville, Arkansas; Jamie M. Drywater of Belleville, Arkansas; Fenix E. Hadley, Ezri A. Hadley and Ryker P. Hadley all of Vilas, North Carolina and one great granddaughter, Alyxandreya K. Brown of Glenwood, Georgia; two sisters, Elaine Bauer of Denver, Colorado and Kathy Williams of Kathy Williams of Florence, Colorado and three brothers, Kenneth Chuculate of Pueblo, Colorado; Jimmy Griffith of Penrose, Colorado and Tabb Morrow of Canyon City, Colorado. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, John E. Chuculate and Ottie M. Morrow Chuculate, and two brothers, Gary and Joe Griffith.

Service for Elizabeth Deeann “Dee” Richardson will be held in Cañon City, Colorado.

Online condolences may be sent to the Richardson family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Dorothy Aldridge Huskins

August 8, 1971 – October 12, 2021

Dorothy Aldridge Huskins, age 50, passed away on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. She was born on August 08, 1971, in Watauga County, North Carolina, to Leonard and Eva Greene Aldridge.

She was a member at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Spruce Pine, North Carolina. Dorothy had a beautiful voice and she enjoyed using it for the Lord. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, and sister. She was a loving person who put others first. Dorothy mostly enjoyed spending time with her family, including her dog Izzy.



Left to cherish Dorothy’s memory are her husband of 32 years, Vince Huskins; her parents, Len and Eva Aldridge; one son, Zachery Scott Huskins (Emmalee); one brother, David Aldridge (Amy) and one sister, Michelle Gragg (Joey).



The family will hold a memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 17, 2021, at 3:00 p.m., at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Spruce Pine, with the Reverends Darrin Waldrop and David Aldridge officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the church.

To send flowers to the family in memory of Dorothy Jean Huskins, please visit our flower store.

Online condolences may be sent to the Huskins family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Announcement Courtesy Of Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service.

.

.

Betty Gail Welch

January 2, 1957 – October 14, 2021

Betty Gail Welch, 64 passed away peacefully October 14, 2021, at Watauga Medical Center.

She was born January 2, 1957, in Havre de Grace, Maryland to Nora Chapman and the late Paul Chapman.

Betty was the most precious, loving, giving wife, mother, sister, daughter, and friend that anyone could ask for. She spread joy and love with every smile. She touched the lives of everyone she came into contact with. She was the most selfless person you would meet. She ALWAYS put others first. She was always there when you needed her, no matter what it was or when it was. She was the rock of her family, and her extended family. The LORD gave her to us to make us strong and now we are to be strong for her. We love her more than anything and she will be missed.

She is survived by her loving, devoted husband of twenty-one years, Eddie Welch, her three children, and one stepdaughter, David Johnson and wife, Carla, Kim Johnson, Loretta Denny and husband, Matthew, Linda, all of Boone. Eight grandchildren, Amelia and Zane Johnson, Isaiah and Elizabeth Denny, Blake, Brittney, Bema and Brett Ricker, one great grandson, Theo, all of Boone. Her mom, Nora Chapman, three brother and two sisters, Steve Chapman and wife Judy, Paul Chapman and wife Lana, Roger Chapman and wife Sherry, Janet Justice and husband Charles, and Alice. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews and special friends.

Memorial Service to be announced at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the Welch family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Shawn Kelvin Stamey

September 22, 1972 – October 14, 2021

Shawn Kelvin Stamey, 49 of Boone, passed away on October 14th 2021 at Watauga Medical Center after a brief illness.

Beloved son and brother, Shawn was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed working with his hands and made his living doing construction and rock work. His passions included fishing, camping, and hiking. He could often be seen hiking the Appalachian trail or tubing down the New River.

Left to treasure his memory are his father and mother, Bobby Lee and Vickie Presnell Stamey of Granite Falls; one brother, Bobby Lee Stamey Jr. and wife Lisa of Taylorsville and one sister, Wendy Mae Spvick and husband Joel of Valdese. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Howard Odell and Margie Maebelle Hicks Presnell and his paternal grandparents, Lester and Pauline Armstrong Stamey.

A memorial service will be conducted Sunday, October 24, 2021 at 2:00 o’clock at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel.

Online condolences may be sent to the Stamey family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

,

,

Linda G. Freeman

September 18, 1951 – January 15, 2021

Linda Phillips Freeman, age 69, of Blowing Rock, wife of Carl Freeman, passed away Friday, January 15, 2021 at Watauga Medical Center.

A celebration of life for Linda will be held Saturday, October 23, 2021, at 11:00 o’clock at First Baptist Blowing Rock. Pastor Rusty Guenther will officiate. Friends and family will be invited to share any memories they have of Linda.

The family will receive friends following the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the Freeman family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Elizabeth Ann Russell-Rouse

January 20, 1969 – October 13, 2021

Elizabeth Ann Russell-Rouse, age 52, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at residence.

Elizabeth was born on January 20, 1969 in McDowell County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Bill Russell and the late Patricia Maloney Buchanan.

She worked with the American Red Cross as a Phlebotomist for many years and enjoyed crafting, Do It Yourself projects, flowers, shopping and interior decorating. Elizabeth was a member of the West Court Baptist Church in Marion and attended Stamey Town Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Ruth Smith.

Elizabeth leaves behind to cherish her memory Husband Aaron Rouse of the home; Daughter, Jennifer (Fiancé’ Ryan Kincaid) Webb of Old Fort, NC; Two Granddaughters, Madison Melton, Miracle Parker; Grandson, Makayden Parker; Niece Kaylee Russell of Marion, NC.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Russell-Rouse family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Elizabeth and her family has been entrusted to

Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

.

.

Patti Weld

July 6, 1941 – October 14, 2021

Patricia Weld, 80, of Altamont, North Carolina, died on October 14, 2021, after a brief and courageous battle with cancer. Patti was born in New York City on July 6,1941, to her parents Dr. Joseph Murphy and Madelyn King Waterman Murphy. She spent her childhood years in California with her sister Judy Tapson and brother Joseph Murphy and attended the University of Oregon before finishing her master’s degree at Boston University.

Patti is survived by her husband of 52 years and the love of her life, Major Joseph Weld. She has five sons: John (Karen) Barnhart, Jeff (Lisa) Barnhart, and Patrick Barnhart of Portland, Oregon; Chris (Georgia) Weld of Stafford, Virginia; and Peter (Jessica) Weld of Houston, Texas. She has eleven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Patti was a military wife and lived in Atlanta, Washington State, and Germany before settling in the childhood community of her husband in Avery County. Patti personally planned the site, design, and construction of the home she shared with Joe in Altamont. The parties they hosted over the years: Fourth of July, Kentucky Derby Day, and New Year’s Day will long be remembered. Patti treasured her lifelong friends as well as those she met after settling in Avery County.

Much about this tiny woman is quite remarkable. Patti filled the house with music as a pianist, a skill she taught many children. She was an equestrian, and she fostered a love for the sport in others through years of riding lessons on their horse farm. She also taught elementary school students, special education students, and math to community college students. Patti advocated to bring youth soccer to Avery County. Patti and her two co-founders created the Silver Spoon Catering company which brought culinary delights to the region.

The family would especially like to thank Compassionate Hearts Home Care and Medi Home Hospice for their commitment and devotion.

A service will be held later this year.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.rsfh.net

The care of Patti and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

.

.

Dakota Ryan Hayes

September 20, 1996 – October 17, 2021

Dakota Ryan Hayes, age 25, of Elk Park, North Carolina passed away on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at the Watauga Medical Center.

Dakota was born on September 20, 1996 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of Johnny Hayes and Karen Franklin Hayes.

He graduated from Mayland Community College and was a big Pokemon Go fan. He loved his dogs, especially Daisy and Riku.

Dakota leaves behind to cherish his memory his parents, Johnny and Karen Hayes of the home; Two Brothers, Johnny Fletcher (Meredith) Hayes Jr. of Newland, NC, Matthew Hayes of Elk Park, NC; Sister, Kristy (Jeremy) Thompson of Elk Park, NC; Two Nieces, Auri Hayes, Norah Hayes; Special cousin, Tristan Hayes of Elk Park.

Services for Dakota Ryan Hayes will be held on Thursday, October 21, 2021 beginning at 1:00 pm from the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Rev. Phillip Greene officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 12:00 pm on Thursday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

Interment will be in the Taylor’s Chapel Cemetery.

Those attending the visitation and service are asked to wear a face covering.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to all the friends and family and the nurses and staff at Watauga Medical Center.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Avery County Humane Society PO Box 1213 Newland, NC 28657.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Hayes family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Dakota and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland

.

.

Linda Thomas Whittington

January 16, 1941 – October 18, 2021

Linda Thomas Whittington, 80 of Elk Park, NC departed this life unexpectedly at her home on Monday, October 18, 2021.

Born January 16, 1941 in Banner Elk, NC to the late Floyd “Shorty” Thomas and Irene Turbyfill Thomas. Linda grew up in Cranberry and attended the Cranberry high school where she and her sister were cheerleaders.

Linda was preceded in death, in addition to her parents by a sister Kathi Gray; a twin sister, Sandra Ollis and one brother, Robert Thomas.

Linda was a member of Elk Park Christian Church. She enjoyed being at home and spending time with her family.

Survivors include husband Charles “Chuck” Whittington and son Tim of the home; one daughter Beth (Mike) Wagstaff, Winston Salem, NC; sons Mark (Meesie) Harris, Greg (Diann) Harris of Elk Park; Eddie (Melissa) Harris, Johnson City, TN. Step son Don (Mary) Whittington, of Oklahoma. Six grandchildren and one great grandson. Many friends and relatives also survive.

Services for Linda Thomas Whittington will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at the Elk Park Christian Church, with Rev. DeWayne Sabisch officiating.

The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 pm on Sunday at the church. Interment will follow in the Cranberry Cemetery.

The family extend their gratitude to Dr. David Kimmel, Avery County EMS, Elk Park First responders for their help and kindness during this difficult time. Also Barry, the Charter communication service man for assisting with CPR.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Elk Park Christian Church PO Box 158 Elk Park, NC 28622.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Whittington family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Linda and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

.

.

Dr. William E. “Bill” Cassie

January 31, 1960 – October 12, 2021

Dr. William Cassie passed from this life on October 12th, 2021. He was born on January 31st, 1960, in Washington, DC and was adopted by his loving parents Frederick and Pauline Cassie. He graduated from East Davidson High School in Thomasville, NC in 1978 where he was the star and recurrent MVP of the high school basketball team. His height of 6’4” was a great contributor to his early success on the hardwood. His educational endeavors led him to Appalachian State University where he received a bachelor’s degree in Political Science in 1989 and a master’s degree in 1990. Little did Dr. Cassie know that his place of birth, Washington DC, would inspire a career that he loved so much as he earned his Ph.D. in Political Science at the University of Kentucky in 1995. His career took him to Weber State University in Ogden, UT (1993-1995), Appalachian State University in Boone, NC (1995-2012), and he was the chair of the Political Science Program at Murray State University in Murray, KY (2012-2016). He was also a member of the American Political Science Association and the Southern Political Science Association.

Bill was an accomplished scholar and the author of numerous academic research papers. He taught courses on Public Policy, American Government, Campaigns and Elections, Political Parties and Interest Groups, and State and Local Government. He was regarded as an expert in southern politics. As a professor, he motivated undergraduate and graduate students to become responsible citizens, knowledgeable of the political process in our nation without advocating for one political party over another. His desire was to arm students with education and critical thinking skills to enable them to recognize the political party that most epitomized their personal values and beliefs. He was respected and admired by individuals from all walks of life and political parties. Over his career he was asked by candidates of both political parties to advise in their campaigns. His academic legacy lives on in the achievements of students he taught and inspired.

Despite being a scholar, he was very down to earth, easy to talk to, and never met a stranger. He was incredibly clever with the most amazing wit and sense of humor. He was able to find humor in mundane tasks and kept his family and friends smiling or laughing most of the time. His wit allowed him to befriend most people immediately and was such an important part of his personality. He was larger than life, always positive, optimistic, and charming. He was a zealous lover of all sports, particularly football, basketball and golf. He enjoyed annual golf vacations with friends over spring breaks. He loved to have a beer and cheer on the Dallas Cowboys win or lose, and his beloved Kentucky Wildcats. He loved his family and was incredibly proud of their achievements. He inspired them to be better people, using his wit, humor, and his special, thoughtful ways.

He never would have wanted people standing around a funeral home in tears. He would have wanted the drinks flowing and people telling tall tales of his larger-than-life antics. In Bill’s memory, please raise a glass to a Devoted Husband, Proud Father and Grandfather, Steadfast Friend, Brilliant Scholar, Ardent Sports Fan, and an Unforgettable Man – Dr. William “Bill” Cassie.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Pauline Cassie of Thomasville, NC. He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Kimberly of Tulsa, OK who were married in Charleston, SC in 2002. His children, daughters: Madelyn (18), Taylor (18), sons: Raymond (18), Shawn (13), and Stetson Cassie (33) and his wife Brandy of Knoxville, TN and their daughter (Bill’s granddaughter) Violet Cassie. His sister Deborah Cable and her family of Denton, NC.

In lieu of flowers the family wishes contributions be made in his name to the University of Kentucky Political Science Development Fund, University of Kentucky Philanthropy, PO Box 23552, Lexington, KY 40523

.

.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

