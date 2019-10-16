Watauga, Avery Obituaries – October 15, 2019

Published Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 9:13 am

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland



Carl Fidler

1923 – 2019

Carl was born in Cornelius, NC and was the youngest of six children born to William Caldwell Fidler and Margaret Goodrum Fidler. After completing high school in his hometown, he enrolled in Appalachian State Teachers College where he played basketball and completed his master’s degree in Education. While attending ASTC, his education was interrupted in January of 1943 when he enlisted in the Army during WWII and served as a medic in the European theater for 1 year, 2 months and 12 days. When he completed his Army duties in November of 1945, he resumed his education and met his future wife, Marbeth Louise Winkler, a native of Boone. Marbeth and Carl were wed on December 20th, 1947.

After completing his studies, Carl became a principal at Cove Creek Elementary School followed by the same role at Cove Creek High School where he also coached basketball. He participated in community activities such as being a Boy Scout leader and volunteering for various positions in the church. When the high schools were consolidated in Watauga County in 1965, Carl became assistant principal of Watauga High School.

During his summer recesses in the late 50s and early 60s, Carl took a role as business manager for the outdoor drama Horn in the West and in the early 1960s. He and Marbeth made a choice to build the Plaza Motel on Blowing Rock Road, which was run by the family until the 1980s. After he retired from the education profession, Carl and Marbeth continued to be active in the Boone business community and active in positions with Boone United Methodist Church.

Carl decided to get involved in elected office and became a Watauga County commissioner for twelve years, where he was very involved in initiatives to support the county education system as well as support the development of a public transportation system known today as AppalCart.

Carl was a dedicated family man and cherished being surrounded by students and faculty in the Watauga County schools, enjoying an almost daily occurrence of former students from three different generations thanking him for having positive influences on their lives. He was fond of telling stories about his years in World War II and in his later years, became more comfortable in revealing more detailed stories about the impacts of the war. He loved living in the mountains of NC, fond enough of his backyard that he loved describing specific stories about each and every tree.

Carl is survived by his wife Marbeth and their four children, Donald Carl Fidler of Morgantown, WV; John Perry Fidler (and fiancée Denise Jarvis) of Boone, NC; Mark Winkler Fidler (and wife Ruby) of Granite Bay, CA; and Margaret Elizabeth Smith of Matthews, NC. He is also survived by six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held at the Boone United Methodist Church on Saturday November 16th, 2019 at 2 pm.

Luke Spencer Short

1987 – 2019

Luke Spencer Short, 32, a former resident of Watauga County, passed away Oct. 8, 2019, at Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center in Denver, Colorado.

Born Feb. 2, 1987, Luke was the youngest son of Don and Wanda Short of Deep Gap.

He attended Watauga High School, N.C. State University and Appalachian State University, graduating with a degree in appropriate technology. He worked for six years as a 911 dispatcher and most recently as a retail sales specialist at REI.

Luke was an Eagle Scout and an avid outdoorsman. The reigning champion of his fantasy football league, his favorite pastimes included mountain biking, canoeing the New River, barbecuing with family and spending time with his cat, Rambler.

He is survived by his wife, Kellen Short; parents Don and Wanda Short; brother, Justin Short and his wife, Lindsay; sister Melissa Schneider; grandmothers Betty Parsons and Catherine Short; and many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins. He had six nieces and nephews he loved dearly: Dylan Short; Alli and Parker Blevins; and Elijah, Ethan and Ayden Schneider.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Ralph H. Short and Junior Parsons.

Memorial services for Luke will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Bethany Lutheran Church, officiated by Pastor Laura Weant. Casual attire is welcomed. A reception will follow at the church for friends and family.

The family would like to thank Dr. Marcello Rotta, the staff of Colorado Blood Cancer Institute, and the 4B oncology nurses at Presbyterian/St. Luke’s for their compassionate care.

Memorials may be made to FARM Cafe, 617. W. King St., Boone, NC 28607, or the Dear Jack Foundation, 3858 Walnut St. Suite 120, Denver, CO 80205.

Mabel Frances Bentley

1929 – 2019

Mabel Frances Townsend Bentley, age 89, of Lenoir, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019. She was a native of Watauga County and the daughter of the late Tom and Mabel Fannie Townsend. Mabel was a devoted member of Central Assembly of God in Boone.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Bill Bentley, a son, Herbert Bentley, brothers, Clay and Joe Townsend, a sister, Jean Cornett, and a grandson, Jason Bentley.

She is survived by three sons, David and wife Anita Bentley of Mountain City, TN., Donald and wife Elizabeth Bentley of Lenoir, and Mark Bentley of Lenoir. One daughter, Sandra (Sandy) Kincaid and husband Buddy of Lenoir. Three sisters, Norma Townsend, Hazel Townsend, and Beatrice Pitts, all of Boone; by eight grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Two brothers, Ted Townsend and Herbert Townsend both of Boone. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Mabel Frances Townsend Bentley will be conducted Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Central Assembly of God. Pastor Chuck Bristle will officiate. Burial will follow in the White Cemetery, Shulls Mill Road.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 12:30 p.m. until the service time of 2:00 p.m. in the church.

At other times friends may call at the home of Sandy Kincaid, 2085 Kincaid Hill Road, Lenoir and/or at the home of David Bentley, 198 Carly Lewis Lane, Mountain City, TN.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood St. NW, Lenoir, N.C. 28645.

Mabel F. Brown

September 02, 1922 – October 10, 2019

Mabel F. Brown, age 97, a 40 year Warrenton area resident passed peacefully on Thursday, October 10th, 2019. She was born in Boone, North Carolina on September 2nd, 1922, daughter of the late Tom & Carrie Jones.

Mabel retired from Fairfax County Public Schools as a baker and cashier. She was into her 57th year as an Avon representative. Mabel was beloved by many friends and a large extended family.

She is survived by two sons, Thomas E. Brown & his wife, Peggy of Sterling, VA and Michael W. Brown & his wife, Teresa of Warrenton, VA; two siblings, Clyde Jones & his wife, Nancy and Brenda Gragg & her husband, Johnny, both of Boone, NC; six grandchildren, Becky Pfeiffer & her husband, Sean of Norfolk, VA, Abby Schutte & her husband, Jeff of Lovettsville, VA, Chris Brown of Gainesville, VA, Mandy Brown of Roanoke, VA, Tiffany Crumpton & her husband, Ryan of Pelham, AL and Todd Owens & his wife, Kyra of Centreville, VA; and three great grandchildren, Zoey & Colleen Schutte and Kendall Crumpton.

In addition to her parents, Mabel was preceded in death by her husband Arville Brown in 2000; daughter, Barbara Jarrett in 1993; grandson, Adam Brown in 2011; and eight siblings.

The family will receive friends on Monday, October 14th, from 10 to 11 am at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA followed by a funeral service in the Moser chapel at 11 am. Interment at Bright View cemetery.

Boyd Bennie Presnell, Jr.

October 28, 1972 – October 12, 2019

Boyd Bennie Presnell, Jr., age 46, of Boone, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation.

Funeral arrangements for Boyd Bennie Presnell, Jr. are incomplete and will be announced.

Donna Louise Lyden Osborne

July 20, 1953 – October 12, 2019

Donna Louise Lyden Osborne, age 66, of Blowing Rock, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Cannon Memorial Hospital.

The daughter of the late Donald Lyden and Winifred Finch Lyden. She was born July 20, 1953 in Wichita, Kansas. She was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Roger S. Osborne and was of the baptist faith.

She is survived by one daughter, Stacey Osborne of Atlanta, Georgia.

A memorial service for Donna Louise Lyden Osborne will be conducted Sunday, October 20, 2019, at 1:30 P.M. at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Carl Osborne will officiate.

The family will receive friends following the service.

Eddie Joe Mash

May 18, 1955 – October 14, 2019

Eddie Joe Mash, age 64, of Fox Run Lane, West Jefferson, passed away Monday morning, October 14, 2019, at Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care in Hudson.

Eddie was born May 18, 1955 in Ashe County, a son of the late David Everett Mash and Nellie Miller Mash.

He is survived by two sisters, Grace Harless of West Jefferson, and Louise Mahaffy of Bare, Delaware; one brother, Clay Mash of Jefferson, and his adopted family and caregivers, Elizabeth McManus and Stacy Parker, both of West Jefferson.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Bruce, Harold, Bart, and Dave Mash.

Memorial services for Eddie Joe Mash will be conducted a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee, 38105.

Tucker Simon-Paul Carpenter

June 27, 2018 – October 8, 2019

Tucker Simon-Paul Carpenter, age 15 Months, of Roan Mountain, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem, NC.

He was born on June 27, 2018 in Boone, North Carolina, the son of Cody Carpenter and Allie Bivens Carpenter.

Tucker was a full of life, fun loving, wild little man. He loved being outside, playing in the dirt and enjoyed water anyway he could get in it. He loved anything that moved or he could take apart and put back together but most of all he loved his mommy and daddy.

Tucker leaves behind to cherish his memory: Mommy, Allie Carpenter, Daddy Cody Carpenter, Nanna Pat, Papaw David and Maw Dana, Paw Robbie and Nan Darlene, Aunt Gog and Uncle Shawn, Cousins Lane (NoNo) and Grayson (G), Aunt Brooke and Uncle John, Cousins, Kolton, Blakey, and Violet, Uncle T-Bo and Aunt Brandy, Cousins, Katie, Dayton, and Lottie, Uncle Matt and Aunt Shell, Uncle Bubba, Cousin, Easton, Uncle Shawn and Aunt Mimi, Cousins, Brayden and Dawsen, Unk Matt and Aunt Barbles, Cousins, August (GeeGee) and Jonah (J.J.), Special Uncle Josh Henson, Nana Willadene Carpenter, Paw Bud and Mawie Puett, and Gammaw Gladys.

A Celebration of Life Service for Tucker Carpenter will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 4:00 pm at Crossnore First Baptist Church with Pastor Uncle Clay Waycaster officiating.

The family will receive friends beginning at 2:00 pm up until the service hour at 4:00 pm on Sunday October 13, 2019.

The family would like to offer a special thank you to the Blue Line Family.

Papaw Pete, Maw Peg, Poppy Melvin, Nana Barbara, Grandpaw Justice, Uncle Jeff & Hardrock will be waiting for you with open arms sweet boy.

Fly High Daddy’s Monkey & Mommy’s Duckie!

We will always love you!

Martha Guy

August 20, 1922 – October 12, 2019

Martha Guy of Newland, North Carolina, died Saturday, October 12 at the age of 97 at her home. She was born to the late Edwin C. and the late Mary Bruce Landis Guy on August 20, 1922 in Newland. Except for her time away at school, she lived her entire life in Newland. She was a tireless advocate for western North Carolina and was inducted into the Order of the Long Leaf Pine Society by Governor Roy Cooper in 2017 as a testament to that work. She will be remembered for her love of North Carolina, her strong faith, her achievements in banking, her decades of community service, and her dedication to her family and friends.

She attended Newland High School until 1936 when she was enrolled at Montreat College High School. Upon graduation from Montreat, she was enrolled at Lees-McRae College and graduated in June 1940 with an associate degree. For her final years of college, she attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Chemistry in 1942.

She was employed by Avery County Bank for more than 60 years, from 1942 until she retired in 2003. Her banking career began when her father, the bank’s founder, asked her to return from Chapel Hill to help him while her brothers were overseas during WWII. During her long tenure, she held many positions, ranging from Assistant Cashier to President. She also served on the Avery County Bank Board of Directors for many years. Throughout her career, she served on many state and national banking organizations, including as Treasurer of the Independent Bankers of America. She was inducted into the North Carolina Banking Hall of Fame in 2010 and was honored by the North Carolina Bankers Association with its Legends of Banking Award.

Throughout her life, she dedicated much of her time to community service, including the advancement of higher education and health care in Western North Carolina. She served on the Board of Crossnore School beginning in 1956, serving as the Chairman for part of this time. She served as the Chairman of the Board for the Avery County Board of Education and as Chairman of the Board of Sloop Hospital. She also served on the boards of Cannon Hospital and the Williams YMCA of Avery County. She served as a trustee of the Morrison Charitable Trust since 1968. She was named a “Legend of Avery County” by the YMCA in 2012 and was honored with the Pinnacle Society Lifetime Achievement Award by the Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation in 2014 for her years of contributions to healthcare in Western North Carolina. In the area of higher education, she served on the Board of Visitors at UNC-CH, as a founding trustee at Mayland Community College, and on the Boards of Directors and Visitors at Mars Hill College, the Warren Wilson College, Lees-McRae College, Montreat College and Appalachian State University. She received honorary degrees from both ASU (Doctor of Laws) and Montreat (Doctor of Human Letters) and was an Emeritus Trustee of Lees-McRae College. She founded the Martha Guy Summer Institute for Future Business Leaders at ASU in 2004 and was honored with the naming of the Martha Guy Laboratories at UNCH-CH in 2004.

She was a member of Newland Presbyterian Church throughout her lifetime. She was a Sunday School teacher for more than thirty years and served as an elder for several years as well. She served as moderator for the Presbytery of Western North Carolina and as a member of the Presbyterian Church Investment and Loan Program in Louisville, KY.

In addition to all of her business and community accomplishments, she will be remembered for her intelligence, generosity, loyalty, love of travelling, and enjoying the company of friends and family. She will be terribly missed by her family, none of whom know a world in which she was not in it. She is survived by one sister, Dorothy G. Potter of Newland, eleven nieces and nephews, Mrs. Anne P. Love (Wayne) of Cary, NC, Mrs. Margaret G. Brooks (Fred) of Raleigh, NC, Ms. Martha Guy of Raleigh, NC, Mrs. Mary Bruce McKenzie Serene (Jim) of State College, PA, Dr. Burt McKenzie (Nancy) of Chapel Hill, NC, Mrs. Lissa McKenzie Peterkin (William) of Ft. Motte, SC, Mrs. Jane McKenzie Cartner (Jim) of Statesville, NC, Ms. Elizabeth McKenzie Warlick (William) of Mebane, NC, Mr. Norman Potter, Jr. (Patricia) of Winston-Salem, NC, Mr. Mark Potter (Kathy) of Tampa, FL, and Mrs. Elizabeth Potter Schuster (Joe) of Cumming, GA, twenty-two great nieces and nephews, and 15 great-great nieces and nephews, as well as hundreds of friends and colleagues.

A celebration of Ms. Guy’s life will be held Tuesday, October 15th at 2:00 pm at Newland Presbyterian Church in Newland. Following the service, the family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Ms. Guy’s honor to Newland Presbyterian Church P.O. Box 579 Newland, NC 28657.

Tom Denison

February 12, 1958 – October 14, 2019

Tom Denison, age 61, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 at his home after a long hard fought battle with cancer.

He was born on February 12, 1958 in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, a son of Charles Eugene Denison and Geraldine Andruscavage Denison.

He was preceded in death by his Grandmother, Mildred Andruscavage.

Tom was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Johnson City, TN. Tom enjoyed fly fishing, traveling, skiing, bird watching, and hiking. He was a people person who never met a stranger. Hew always did the right thing. He had numerous friends. He enjoyed listening to Neil Young’s music.

Thomas leaves behind to cherish his memory his: Wife of 23 years, Constance H. Denison of Newland, NC; Father, Charles Eugene Denison, Mother, Geraldine Denison, Sister, Nora (Scott) Gould of Hershey, PA, Niece, Karis Gould of Hershey, PA.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at River Walk Park behind River Walk Pizza on Thursday October 17, 2019 at 1:00 pm.

The family would like to offer a special thank you to the Cancer Treatment Center of Atlanta.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Cancer Treatment Center of Atlanta, 600 Celebrate Life Pkwy, Newman, GA 30265

