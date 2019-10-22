Watauga, Avery Obituaries – October 22, 2019

Published Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 4:30 pm

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland



Juanita Florence Ward

1937 – 2019

Juanita Florence Eggers Ward, age 82, of Stone Mountain Road, Vilas, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Born February 1, 1937 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of Lloyd and Lucy Millsaps Eggers. Mrs. Ward retired from the Blue Ridge Shoe Company in Boone. Affectionately known as Maw to family and friends, Juanita was a loving wife, mother and grandmother to all who know her.

Mrs. Ward is survived by her daughter, Patricia Ward Bruce and husband, Everett, of Boomer; granddaughters, Tabitha Richards and husband Toby, of Boone and Marcy Edmisten and husband, Jonathan, of Millers Creek; great-grandchildren, Zachary Bradshaw, Hailey Harmon, Colton Key and Mackenzie Jennings; his ‘just like a brother’, Doug Harmeyer and Godson, Clinton Harmeyer; sisters, Sue Alcorn of Indiana, Iris McCalister and Mary Nell Shufford and husband, Gary, all of Hickory, and Mattie Tester of Boone; brothers, Shelby Eggers and wife, Shelby and Alfred Eggers and wife, Diane, all of Vilas; and sister-in-law, Becky Eggers of Indiana. A number of nieces and nephews also survive. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clint Ward; son, Billy Dean Ward; daughters, Karen and Debra Ward; brothers, Martin and Robert Eggers; and sister, Carolyn Stillwell.

Funeral services will be conducted Monday evening, October 21, at 7:30 at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Chapel, officiated by Rev. Eric Cornett. The family will receive friends Monday from 6 until 7:30, prior to services, at Austin & Barnes. Graveside services and burial will be Tuesday morning, October 22, at 11 AM at Millsaps Cemetery.

The family suggests memorials may be made to the Millsaps Cemetery Fund, in care of John Eggers, 1078 Mountain Dale Road, Vilas, NC 28692.

Linda Gail Norris

1973 – 2019

Linda Norris, daughter of Georgia Norris and the late Joe G. Norris, of Boone, passed away October 16, 2019.

She is survived by two sons: Joey Norris and Devin Lerch of Boone; one sister, Dianne Norris Stines (Ernie) of Newland; two brothers: Terry Norris (Kimberly) and Charles Norris both of Boone; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousisns as well as a special friend, Cathy Gragg.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by one sister, Reba Taylor.

Funeral services for Linda Norris will be private and a memorial service announced at a later date.

The family requests no flowers and asks memorial donations to the Watauga Humane Society or the Community Care Clinic.

Robert Joseph Kelly

1946 – 2019

Mr. Robert Joseph Kelly, age 73, of Vilas, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at his home. Born July 16, 1946 in Columbia South Carolina he was the son of the late Mae S. Kelly. Robert was retired from ASU where he worked as a boiler operator, and was also a US Army Veteran. He was a member of Valle Crucis United Methodist Church. Robert enjoyed anything to do with horses.

He is survived by his wife, Sonia Kelly, two daughters, Angela Kelly tester and husband Doug of Paisley, Florida and Wendy Kelly Vines and husband Joe of Sugar Grove, and four grandchildren, Caitlin Vines, Ben Vines, Hannah Tester and Noah Tester.

Funeral services for Mr. Robert Joseph Kelly will be conducted Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 3 o’clock at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Chapel. Officiating will be Rev. Rickey Mitchell and Rev. Lance Perry. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Blowing Rock. The family will receive friends prior to the service Sunday afternoon from 1:30 until 3 o’clock. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Caldwell Hospice & Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Street, NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.

The family would like to thank the CNA’s, Nurses and staff at Caldwell Hospice for their compassionate care.

Ronald Thomas “Ron” Fannon

1940 – 2019

Ronald Thomas Fannon, age 78, of Benjamin Drive, Boone, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice in Winston-Salem. Ron was born on December 11, 1940, in Avery County, and spent his youth on the family farm in Beech Creek and Beech Mountain. He attended Appalachian State University in Boone, NC, getting a degree in science education, and met his future wife, Gail Poole. After marriage, they taught together in several locations, and Ron developed and wrote the first North Carolina State Environmental Education Program for high school. They returned to the Boone area to farm and pursue new careers in 1974. Ron went into Real Estate, opening his own office in 1977, and continued in that occupation until his death, spending 43 years as a Realtor in the High Country. He continued to maintain the family farm, and grew a large garden until just a few years before his death.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Ewing and Ivalee Fannon, and his wife Gail Poole Fannon. He is survived by his brother Jack Fannon, son Brian Fannon and wife Catherine, son Landon Fannon and Crystal Butler, his grandson Jacob, nieces Rebecca Lowery, Nancy Henderson, Tammy Germane, and nephews Dale Poole Jr., Rick Fannon, and Jon Fannon.

Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday evening, October 22, 2019 at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Chapel. Officiating will be speaker Allen Yates. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6 until 7:30, prior to services, at Austin & Barnes.

Private graveside services will be Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 11 o’clock at the Sparta Cemetery, Sparta, NC.

Michael Joe Mast

1951 – 2019

Mr. Michael Joe Mast, age 68, of Sugar Grove, went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Mike was born April 22, 1951 in Boone, NC, a son of the late Ned Jackson Mast and Ruth Triplett Mast.

Mike was a respected building contractor in Watauga County for over 40 years. He was known for his integrity, craftsmanship and hard work.

He was a devout man of the Christian faith and a member of Bethel Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and Sunday School teacher. Mike taught Sunday School for over 40 years and ministered to his community and those in need through various building projects and local missions.

In retirement Mike and Dalene enjoyed traveling and took many trips around the country, including three adventures out west.

He loved being outdoors, and especially enjoyed hunting and fishing. His true passion was grouse hunting and working and training his beloved Brittany Spaniels and Irish Setters.

Mike loved his family, friends and most especially his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and served them all selflessly and with humility. He was an example of faith, love and true grit and will be missed by many.

He is survived by his wife, Dalene Rominger Mast, one daughter, Angela Hicks and husband Chad, and one son, Matthew Mast, three grandchildren, Bethany, Jack and Shelby Hicks, all of Sugar Grove, one brother, Max Mast and wife Marlene of Concord, his mother in law, Pauline Rominger, his brothers and sisters in law, Keith Rominger and wife Denise of Banner Elk, Judy Matheson and husband Keith of Sugar Grove, Janette Fisher and husband Jerry of Laurel Springs, Janie Budd and husband Ken of Advance, and Sue Rominger of Mountain City, and a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his father in law, Alfred Smith Rominger, two brothers in law, Lester Rominger and Bobby Ward and three nephews.

Funeral services for Mr. Michael Joe Mast will be conducted Monday afternoon at 3 o’clock at the Bethel Baptist Church. Officiating will be Rev. Charlie Martin. Burial will follow in the Mast Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Mast Cemetery Fund, in care of Angela Hicks, 350 Frozen Head Ridge Road, Sugar Grove, NC 28679, or to the Bethel Baptist Church Building Fund, 123 Mountaindale Road, Vilas, NC 28692.

Billy Lee Hicks

February 28, 1943 – October 21, 2019

Billy Lee Hicks, age 76, of South Pittsburg, Tennessee, passed away Monday morning, October 21, 2019, at Signature Health Care in South Pittsburg, Tennessee.

Billy was born February 28, 1943 in Watauga County, a son of the late Leroy and Ella Mae Hicks. He was a retired veteran of the United States Army, with 21 years of service.

He is survived by one son, Eric Hicks. He is also survived by two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, and three step-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Frieda Trivett Hicks; his second wife, Beverly Hicks; one son, William Dale Hicks; one brother, James Hicks, and one sister, Gene Stansbery.

Funeral services for Billy Lee Hicks will be conducted Saturday morning, October 26, 2019, at 11:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state, at the chapel, from 10:00 until 11:00 o’clock. Military graveside rites and burial, provided by the United States Army, will follow in St. John’s Cemetery in Sugar Grove.

The family will receive friends Saturday morning, from 10:00 until 11:00 o’clock, at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Dave Hofman

October 11, 1962 – October 15, 2019

Dave Hofman, age 57, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at his home.

He was born on October 11, 1962 in Hollywood, Florida, a son of the late William Hofman and the late Judith Rehard Hofman.

Dave was a member of Fletcher Presbyterian Church.

He enjoyed fishing and all kinds of sports. He enjoyed Antiques. He enjoyed listening to classic rock. He enjoyed spending time with his dog Meko but most importantly he enjoyed spending time with his family who he loved dearly.

David leaves behind to cherish his memory his: Wife of 28 years, Lucinete Sousa Hofman of Newland, NC; Daughter, Chelsy Hofman of Newland, NC, Son, Kyle Hofman of Newland, NC, Brother, Bill and his wife Gelenia Hofman of FL, Niece, Maria and her husband Crawford Haskell Hofman of Montezuma, NC. And Yasiri Perez and family.

A Funeral Service for Dave Hofman will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11:00 am at Fletcher Presbyterian Church with Pastor Roger Wise officiating.

Interment will follow in Fletcher Presbyterian Church Cemetery up on the hill behind the church.

Junior Hollifield

May 22, 1933 – October 18, 2019

Junior Hollifield, age 86, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 at his residence.

Junior was born May 22, 1933 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of the late Jim and Synobia Brewer Hollifield.

In addition to his parents James was preceded in death by infant Daughter; Mary Katherine Hollifield, Grandson: Kaleb Hollifield; Sister; Bertie Andrews and Brother; Earl Hollifield

Junior was a man that loved God. He was a hard worker, very loving man that loved his family and friends. He attended Church of Jesus in Linville. Junior really enjoyed fishing, hunting and playing with the grandchildren.

Junior leaves behind to cherish his memory his: Wife of 34 years, Betty Hollifield of Newland, NC; Wife, Daughters, Michelle Clawson and husband Rodger of Elizabethton, Barbara Arnette and husband Matt of Roan Mountain, TN, Wanda Doty of Roan Mountain, TN, Renee Ollis and husband Jeff of Roan Mountain, TN and Lisa Cutshaw of Newland, NC.

Sons, Gene Hollifield and wife Susie of Crossnore, NC, Dean Hollifield and wife Kathy of Lansing, NC, Rick Hollifield and wife Rhonda of Newland, NC

17 Grandchildren, 21 Great-Grandchildren

Services for Junior Hollifield will be held on, Wednesday, October 23, 2019 beginning at 2:00PM from the Grandfather Chapel with Pastor Steve Turbyfill officiating.

The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 pm on Wednesday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

Interment will immediately follow at the Church of Jesus Christ Cemetery on White Pine Road, Newland, NC.

