Watauga, Avery Obituaries – October 14, 2021

Evelyn Main

1958 – 2021

Evelyn Eggers Main, age 63, of Dutch Creek Road, Banner Elk, passed away Tuesday morning, October 5, 2021 at her home. Born January 3, 1958 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of Hoover and Mary Eggers. Evelyn’s family was her passion and she had a special place in her heart for her beloved grandchildren. She dearly loved raising her family and preparing meals for them from the vegetables she canned from her annual gardens. She developed a special bond with her mother as they would often be found sewing and piecing quilts together.

Evelyn is survived by her husband, Roy Lee Main; daughter, Catherine Tester and husband, James, of Banner Elk; son, James Main and wife, Crystal, of Boone; grandchildren, Hunter, Elizabeth and Rayleigh Tester and Landon Main; special brother and sister-in-law, Tracy Eggers and wife, Annette, of Valle Crucis; brother, Steve Eggers of Banner Elk; special niece, Brittney Forrester; her mother and father-in-law, Emily and Dan Main of Boone; and her special church families from Westside Baptist Church and Clark’s Creek Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Jane Presnell.

Funeral services for Evelyn Main will be conducted Thursday afternoon, October 7th at 2 o’clock at Clark’s Creek Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. David Lunceford, Rev. David Ward and Mitchell Yates. The family will receive friends at the church from 1 until 2 o’clock, prior to services, at the church. Burial will follow in the Matney-Liberty Cemetery.

The family respectfully requests no flowers, and suggests memorials to Austin & Barnes Funeral Home to assist with expenses, or to the Matney-Liberty Cemetery Fund, in care of Vanessa Rupard, 1078 Upper Crab Orchard Rd., Banner Elk, NC 28607.

Jerry Wayne Coffey

1962 – 2021

Mr. Jerry Wayne Coffey, age 59, of Cobbs Creek Road, Boone, passed away Saturday night, October 9, 2021. Born June 12, 1962 in Watauga County, he was a son of the late Troy Abner Coffey and Mary Belle Coffey.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his longtime companion, Donna Barnes, stepson, Daniel Greer (all of Boone) one sister, Carolyn Miller of Lenoir, one niece, Mary Elizabeth Nelson and husband Bryan of Wilkesboro and many friends.

At Jerry’s request there will be no service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Austin & Barnes Funeral Home to help with expenses.

Jubal Christian Danner

1970 – 2021

Jubal Christian Danner passed from this life at his West Jefferson home on Monday October 11, 2021. Jubal was born May 29, 1970 in Kansas City, Missouri. He was a 1989 graduate of Watauga High School and attended Appalachian State University.

Jubal is survived by his daughter, Athena Grae Danner; companion of thirteen years, Heather Leso; mother, Mary Katherine Campbell Danner; sister Sarah Kate Danner (Matthew and Tristan); sister Rachel Danner Keller and husband Jeff (Bailey, Abby & Cade).

He was preceded in death by his father, Colonel Malcolm A. Danner.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted Sunday, October 17, 2021 at 2 PM at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 until 2 o’clock at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Jubal’s daughter, checks can be made payable to Raymond James or Athena Danner and sent in care of Allen Wealth Management, 980 Hwy 105, Boone, NC 28607.

Ruby McCaslin Buff

April 1, 1931 – October 6, 2021

Mrs. Ruby McCaslin Buff, age 90, of Boone, passed away Wednesday, October 6, 2021, in Raleigh. She was born April 1, 1931, in Catawba County.

Mrs. Buff was of the Pentecostal faith but worshipped at Friendship United Methodist Church in Boone.

She was preceded in death by a son, Reggie Buff of Raleigh.

Ruby is survived by her husband of 68 years, Ralph Buff of Boone; daughter, Teresa Loftis and her husband, Rick, of Fair Play, SC; grandson Jacob Buff and his wife, Ryann, of Rolesville, NC; granddaughter Melissa Wistehuff and her husband, Jason, of Raleigh, NC; grandson, Jock Symons of Charlotte, NC; granddaughter Miranda Symons of Pittsburgh, PA; five great-grandchildren- Blake and Claire Buff and Luca, Eva, and Ian Wistehuff.

An Outdoor Celebration of Life Service will be held next to her home at 184 Buff Ridge Road in Boone on Friday, October 15 at 11:30 AM. The family will welcome visitors at the home before and after the service.

Gordon James Brazas

August 28, 1939 – October 7, 2021

Gordon James Brazas passed away peacefully on October 7, 2021, at the age of 82. He was surrounded by family at his home in Valle Crucis, North Carolina.

Gordon was born August 28, 1939, in Wyandotte Michigan. Raised in Detroit during his youth, he would spend his summers at his grandparent’s farm in Litchfield, Michigan, and would later move to Marshall in 1954. He graduated from Marshall High School in 1957 and went on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce from Ferris State University in 1961.

Gordon taught high school math in Hastings Michigan for 3 years before taking a data processing position with Kellogg’s in Battle Creek. He retired from Kellogg’s as a Director in the Information Technology Department in 1995.

He loved nature, and spent much of his free time outdoors landscaping, backpacking, cycling, and vacationing with his family. He favored bicycling overall and was an avid long-distance cyclist well into his late 70’s. His love of bicycling was so great that in 1973 he opened Marshall’s first and only bicycle shop, operating it alongside his father-in-law for several years.

Gordon lived a life that enriched his family and those around him. He was a charter member of Mountainside Lutheran Church in Linville, NC. He is survived by his loving wife Carolyn (Bauer) Brazas, his four children, James (Pamela), Todd, Heather Webb, and Kara Moore (James). Five grandchildren, Alisha, Zachary, Andrew, Nicholas, and Reagan, and one great grandchild, Mack.

He will be forever missed by family and friends.

Services will be held Saturday, October 23, 2:00PM at Mountainside Lutheran Church in Linville, NC.

Memorials can be made to Mountainside Lutheran Church and the Samaritan’s Purse.

Celia Eva Zubrycki

October 21, 1918 – October 02, 2021

Mrs. Celia Eva Wolski Zubrycki, age 102, passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021. Born October 2, 1921 in Suffolk, MA, she was daughter to the late Frank and Wladislawa Wisowali Wolski.

Arrangements are pending and will be announced.

LUFKIN “SAM” CLARK SAMPSON, JR.

October 01, 1952 – October 08, 2021

Mr. Lufkin “Sam” Clark Sampson, Jr., age 69 passed away Friday, October 8, 2021 at his home.

Mr. Sampson was born October 1, 1952 in Wake County, he was the son of the late Lufkin Clark Sampson, Sr. and Grace Reel Piner Sampson.

He is survived by his sister, Susan Vandervoort and husband Skip, one niece, Cindy Booth and husband Dail, five nephews, Clinton, Jason, Tyler and Matthew Barnes and Seth Vandervoort, and one great niece Addison Leigh Booth.

In addition to his father and mother he was preceded in death by one sister, Sandy Barnes and one nephew, Preston Vandervoort.

A memorial service will be held at a later time.

John Fenwick Rea

August 29, 1939 – October 10, 2021

John Fenwick Rea, 82, of Greensboro, NC and formerly of Farmington and West Hartford, CT died Sunday 10/10/21 at Watauga Medical Center in Boone, NC.



John was born August 29, 1939 in Chicago, IL and raised in West Hartford, CT. The son of the late John Andrew and Margaret Fenwick Rea, John was a life long athlete, winning the 1957 CIAC CT High School state tennis title for Hall High School in West Hartford. He went on to the University of Connecticut where he captained the men’s tennis team. John was also a drummer in his high school and college marching bands as well as a member of the performing chamber & madrigal choirs.





After graduating from college in 1961 with a degree in Physical Education & Athletic Administration John went on to work as the Director of Parks & Recreation for the city of West Hartford.



John struggled as a young man with alcoholism, an addiction from which he freed himself after moving to North Carolina in the late 1970s. He was a graduate of the Raleigh Rescue Mission’s drug and alcohol rehabilitation program before acquiring a substance abuse counseling degree from UNC-Greensboro. He also became a certified non violent crisis intervention instructor, an area in which he taught classes for 25 years.



John spent the next 2 decades using his experience as a recovered addict as a counselor and Mission Director at the Greater Piedmont Teen Challenge, assisting young men in their battles with addiction. He was a member of Alamance Presbyterian Church where he sang in the church choir for many years. He was also an avid college basketball fan cheering on his Alma Mater UConn whenever there was an opportunity.



John was preceded in death by his wife Sharon and his sister Cynthia Garson and is survived by his sister Jane Rea of St Paul, MN, his daughter Jennifer McCarthy of Unionville, CT, son Peter of Blowing Rock, NC and 3 grandchildren Kyle McCarthy of Connecticut and Elyse and Sean Rea of North Carolina.

Mary Smith Clark

October 12, 1951 – October 6, 2021

Mary Smith Clark, 69, of Jonas Ridge, passed away on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at her residence. She was born on October 12, 1951 in Mecklenburg County to the late Ray and Oleda (Franklin) Smith.

Mary was a loving Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother. She loved spending time and taking care of her family with the most unconditional love and support. Mary was the “ROCK” that held them all together and she will be dearly missed.

Mary leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving spouse of 51 years, William Clark of the home; Daughter, April Clark of Jonas Ridge; Sons, Todd Clark of Jonas Ridge, Kevin Clark and wife Miranda of Morganton; Brother, Damon Smith of Linville; Grandchildren; Dustin, Wyatt, Addison; Great Grandchildren, Decland, Dryft, Bryson, and Nicole; special niece, Ivy Smith; and nephew Cameron Smith.

Funeral Services for Mary will be held on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at 4:00 PM at the Pineola Presbyterian Church with Rev. Keith Freeman.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 4:00 PM prior to the service at the church.

Internment will follow at Pineola Church Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Corey Clark, Brian Auten, Cameron Smith, Jacob Smith, Austin McGee, and Robert Hensley.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Pineola Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 550, Pineola, NC 28662

Charles William “Ed” Turbyfill

July 22, 1937 – October 9, 2021

Charles William “Ed” Turbyfill, age 84, of Elk Park, North Carolina passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at his residence.

Ed was born on July 22, 1937 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of the late Charles Turbyfill and the late Okie Darnell Turbyfill. He was a member of the Taylor’s Chapel and had worked in Furniture Manufacturing most of his life. He enjoyed Gospel and Blue Grass Music.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Rose Turbyfill; brothers, Ivan, Ronald, Charles and Roger Turbyfill.

Ed leaves behind to cherish his memory Two Daughters, Janice (Mike) Brown of Elk Park, NC, Joyce (David) Lyons Elk Park; Two Grandchildren, Virginia Brown of Elk Park and Bobby Jason Brown of Jonas Ridge; Sisters, Ruth Reed of Morganton, Lola Turbyfill of Morganton, Mildred (Donald) White of Morganton, Hershley Reed of Jonas Ridge; Brother, Wayne (Lora) Turbyfill of Elizabethton, TN.

Services for Charles William “Ed” Turbyfill will be held on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 beginning at 2:00 pm from the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 pm on Tuesday at

Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

Interment will be in the Mollie Guinn Family Cemetery.

Vickie Smith

November 5, 1957 – October 11, 2021

Vickie Smith, age 63, of Elk Park, North Carolina passed away on Monday, October 11, 2021 in Nashville, TN.

Vickie was born on November 5, 1957 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late John Earl Franklin and the late Rebecca Woods Franklin.

Vickie worked for many years as a Caregiver and enjoyed her pets and animals.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by Two Sisters, Betty Stines and Earlene Pyatte.

Vickie leaves behind to cherish her memory Two Sons, William (Jessica) Hughes of LaJolla, CA, Tony Hughes of Elk Park, NC; Three Sisters, Patricia Brooks of Newland, NC, Mary (Tom) Aldridge of Crossnore, NC, Karen (Johnny) Hayes of Elk Park, NC; Two Brothers, Tim (Sherry) Franklin of Elk Park, NC, John (Roxanne) Franklin of Banner Elk, NC; Step Grandchild, Aiden; special nephews, Matt and Dakota Hayes.

Services for Vickie Smith will be held on Friday, October 15, 2021 beginning at 2:00 pm from the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Rev. Phillip Greene officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 pm on Friday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

Interment will be in the Heaton Cemetery.

Those attending the visitation and funeral service are asked to wear a mask.

The family would like extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Harriet and Ruth Warner and David Wiley and family.

