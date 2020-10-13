Watauga, Avery Obituaries – October 13, 2020

Published Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 5:09 pm

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland



Mary Virginia Morris

1948 – 2020

Mary Virginia Cox Morris, age 72, of Charlottesville, Va. passed away on Friday, October 3, 2020. Born January 14, 1948 in Hickory, N.C., she was the daughter of William Eastwood Cox and Alene Gaither Cox. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Morris.

Virginia is survived by her brother, David Cox, aunt, Ann Morris, and cousins, John Gaither, and Sue Pittman

As a real estate agent, Virginia worked for Real Estate III and Long and Foster. Special thanks to Hospice of the Piedmont, UVA hospital doctors and heath provider, Debbie Baker.

A memorial service was held at Northside Baptist Church, 1325 Rio Rd. E., Charlottesville, VA 22901, on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Graveside services will be conducted Friday, October 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Woodlawn Cemetery, Blowing Rock.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Love INC (In the Name of Christ), 198 Spotnap Rd., Suite C-1, Charlottesville, VA 22911

Online condolences may be shared with the Morris family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com. Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Morris family.



Emery Lee Presnell

1933 – 2020

Emery Lee Presnell, age 87, of Laurel Fork Road, Vilas, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Johnson City Medical Center. Born January 6, 1933 in Watauga County, he was a son of George Washington and Susie Guy Presnell. Emery was a member of Beech Valley Baptist Church. He was a home construction carpenter by trade, and co-owner with his wife of Mary’s Kitchen, the restaurant they built on George Wilson Road. Emery loved telling stories and sharing a good joke with his friends. He enjoyed whittling a piece of wood with his pocket knife, trading knives, drawing and fishing. He loved spoiling the children at the restaurant with a piece of candy. Emery’s greatest joy was being able to lend a helping hand to anyone he felt was in need.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Harmon Presnell; daughter, Brenda Castle and husband, Jason, of Boone; grandson, Dustin Guy of Boone; granddaughters, Ashley Guy of Boone, Jessica Guy of Charlotte, and Cortney Castle Mckuch and husband, Josiah, of Mocksville; great-grandsons, Kaden Clark Castle and Raylan Britt, both of Mocksville; great-granddaughters, Kaylee Ollis of Spruce Pine, Reagan Mckuch of Mocksville and Sariah Mckuch of Richlands; and sisters, Susie Cordell of Banner Elk, Martha Blevins of Sparta and Elvira Presnell of Banner Elk. A number of nieces, nephews and cousins, and constant companion, his dog, ‘Button’ also survive.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six brothers, Dwight, Marshall, J.D., Clint, Ira and William Presnell; and two sisters, Ruby Mann and Frances Hicks.

Graveside services will be conducted Tuesday afternoon, October 13, at l o’clock at the Presnell Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Raymond Spann.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be Saturday afternoon, October 17th, at 2 o’clock at Mary’s Kitchen, 486 George Wilson Road, Boone.

At other times, friends may visit anytime at the home, 309 Laurel Fork Road in Vilas.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to Austin & Barnes Funeral Home to assist with expenses. Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Presnell family.



Christine Annette Ives

1959 – 2020

Christine Annette Ives, age 61, of Snowy Oak Rd., Boone, passed away October 6, 2020. Born July 9, 1959 in Torrington, Connecticut, she was a daughter of Edwin and Annette Williams Ives. Always ready to help anyone who needed assistance, Christine was that special lady who touched many lives with her heart of gold. In her early career, she worked as a licensed Certified Nursing Assistant in nursing homes in Connecticut, and for eighteen years, was involved as a troop leader for the Girl Scouts. For a time, she was employed at the Huddle House in Boone, and was affectionately known to her many loyal customers and friends as ‘Mama Huddle’. She also loved listening to live band music and always enjoyed karaoke. Christine is survived by her husband, Richard Ploszaj; daughter, Annette Ploszaj and husband, Chris Eggers, of Hampton, Tennessee; son, Richard Andrew Ploszaj and fiancée Nicki Witz, of Newland; granddaughter, Abygail Bailey Ploszaj of Bristol, Virginia; sisters, Nancy Morton and Jeanne Anthony; brothers, Rod, Tommy and Robert Ives; and long-time partner, Christopher Wolf Boone.

Celebration of Life services for Christine Ives will be conducted Sunday afternoon, October 11, 2020 at 4 o’clock at the Boone Moose Lodge.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family to assist with expenses.

Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Ives family.



Lawrence Eldreth

1938 – 2020

Lawrence Eldreth, age 82, of Three Top Road, Todd, passed away Sunday morning, October 11, 2020 at the home of his sister in Vilas. Born January 17, 1938 in Ashe County, he was a son of Samuel Toliver and Blanche Sally Lawrence Eldreth. Lawrence was a member of the Beaver Creek Christian Church in West Jefferson. He served as a veteran of the US Army and was an active member of the American Legion Post 275 in Lansing. Lawrence enjoyed working the family farm, especially raising and marketing tobacco and Black Angus cattle. Unconditional, he loved his family and all the nieces and nephews, and served as a faithful caregiver for his parents during their lifetime. A man who never met a stranger, Lawrence was always eager to share stories and family history with anyone willing to share.

He is survived by his sister, Janet Eldreth Glenn of Vilas; nieces, Debbie Mast and husband, Bill, of Zionville and Teresa Hamby and husband, Tim, of Fleetwood; half sister, Marie Holman of Todd; great-nieces, Jessica Wagner and fiancé, Don Abbott, of Vilas, Amanda Halsey and husband, Rev. Cory Halsey, of Crumpler, Alicia Brooks and husband, Josh, of Lansing and Ashley Eller and husband, Jordan, of Butler, TN; great great-nephews, Jackson, Lane, Jerimiah and Colt; and great great-nieces, Rylea and Kinslee; and sister-in-law, Ruth Ann Eldreth of Todd.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Eldreth; half-sister, Vee Ford; half-brother, Thomas Eldreth; and brother-in-law, Jerry Glenn.

The family will honor Lawrence with a private graveside service, officiated by Rev. Cory Halsey with full military honors

Friends may visit Austin & Barnes Funeral Home to pay respects and sign the memorial register Tuesday afternoon, October 13, from 1:30 until 5 o’clock and Wednesday morning from 9 until 11 o’clock.

The family respectfully request no food, and in lieu of flowers suggests memorials be made to Medi Home Health & Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 102, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Eldreth family.

Hoover J. Presnell

October 16, 1932 – October 07, 2020

Hoover J. Presnell, age 87, of Presnell School Road, Banner Elk, passed away, Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at his residence.

Mr. Presnell was born October 16, 1932 in Watauga County to the late Loyed and Idar Presnell. He was a farmer and a member of Beech Valley Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Lovelle Oaks Presnell of the home, one step-daughter, Kathy Barnes and husband Ronnie of Lenoir; one sister, Hattie Belle Phillips of Banner Elk; on step-grandson, Travis Barnes and wife Amanda of Lenoir. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father and mother he was preceded in death by four sisters, Hazel Mae Baker, Beulah Presnell, Virgie Presnell and Ellen Brown.

Funeral services for Hoover J. Presnell will be conducted Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 2:00 o’clock at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Presnell Cemetery. Pastor Joe Riley will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00, at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to Medi Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive Suite 102, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Presnell family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Nancy Espy

August 23, 1941 – October 08, 2020

Nancy Espy, age 79, of Banner Elk, passed away Thursday, October, 8, 2020 at Life Care Center Of Banner Elk.

She is survived by her husband Leroy Espy of Banner Elk; one son, Samuel Espy and wife Tracy of Boone; one daughter, Selena Espy Fildes of Indianapolis, Indiana; one granddaughter, Amanda Fildes and one grandson, David Fildes both of Indianapolis, Indiana. She is also survived by several brothers and sisters.

A memorial service for Nancy Espy will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the Espy family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements

Ronnie Melvin Whaley, Sr.

May 24, 1931 – October 09, 2020

Ronnie Melvin Whaley, Sr, age 89, of 211 Milton Brown Heirs Road, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 at Glenbridge Health and Rehab.

The son of the late Louis David Whaley and Nina Elizabeth Miller Whaley and the widower of the late Clara Elizabeth Norris Whaley. He was born May 24, 1931 in Tarboro, North Carolina. He was retired from the US Army and was of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by two sons, Ronnie Melvin Whaley, Jr. and Thomas Whaley and one daughter, Angela German.

Graveside services and burial will be private at Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens. Military honors will be provided by the American Legion, Post 130, Boone, North Carolina.

Due to COVID-19 there will be no visitation. Family and friends may come by the funeral home Sunday afternoon, from 2:00 until 4:00, to pay their respect and sign the register.

The family respectfully request no food are flowers.

Online condolences may be sent to the Whaley family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Lina D. Freyler

April 25, 1957 – October 09, 2020

Mrs. Lina De Los Angeles Freyler, of Boone, died Friday, October 9th, 2020 at her residence. Lina was a loving wife and mother, a loyal friend to many, and a seamstress who owned and operated Creative Sewing in Boone for many years. Lina was best known for her strong faith in, and love for, her Savior Jesus Christ whom she served until the day she passed. She was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church.

Born Lina De Los Angeles Santana on April 25, 1957 in Guayaquil, Ecuador, she was the daughter of the late Lillian Bermeo. She is survived by her husband John Freyler of Boone; her four children – Allison Cabrera of Pompano Beach, FL; Gerson Cabrera of Boca Raton, FL; Michael Cabrera of Tallahassee, FL; Stephanie Freyler of Los Angeles, CA; and her four brothers – Daniel Benites of Pompano Beach, FL; Enrique Benites, Andres Benites, and Edison Lacera of Guayaquil, Ecuador.

A funeral service for Mrs. Freyler will be conducted at 1:00 PM, Thursday, October 15th at the pavilion outside Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Mt. Vernon Church Cemetery across the street from the church.

Memorials may be made to Samaritan’s Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Freyler family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Junior Lee Triplett

August 29, 1944 – October 10, 2020

Junior Lee Triplett, age 76, of Hickory, the husband of Debra Bradberry Triplett, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 at his residence.

He was born August 29, 1944 in Watauga County to the late Ernest Triplett and Easter Carlton Triplett. He was a sander with Hickory Business Furniture and a member of Fairgrove Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Debra Triplett of Hickory; one son, Bobby Triplett and wife Lora of Hudson; two step-sons, Patrick Bradberry and wife Laura of Dallas, North Carolina and Jonathon Bradberry and fiance Halley of Hickory; four sisters, Jackalene Ward of Lenoir; Willa Dean Rich and husband Clay of Lenoir; Wilma Jean Lawhon of Granite Falls and Bonnie Farr and husband Gary of Hudson and one brother, Marshall Triplett and wife Dawn of Lenoir. He is also survived by three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to his father and mother he was preceded in death by one sister, Nancy Hartley.

Funeral services for Junior Lee Triplett will be conducted Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel, with military honors provided by American Legion, post 130. Interment will follow in Rhymer Cemetery. Pastor David Bean and Mr. Carter Randall will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00, prior to the service, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robison Road, Newton, North Carolina 28658.

Online condolences may be sent to the Triplett family at www.hamptonfuneralservice.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.