Watauga, Avery Obituaries – October 1, 2019

Published Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 8:56 am

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Ellen Marie Rominger

1931 – 2019

Ellen Marie May Rominger age 88, of Boone, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the Cranberry House. Born June 5, 1931 in Johnson County, Tennessee, she was a daughter of the late Carl and Lura Robinson May. Ellen was homemaker and enjoyed gardening and working in her flowers. She was an excellent cook, often preparing meals of wild game for her family.

She is survived by one daughter, Dora Hicks and husband Wendell of Blowing Rock, one son Ricky Rominger of Boone, three grandchildren, Joannie Marie Sawyer and husband Robert, Scotty May and Eddie Dean May, a special granddaughter, Hailey Marie Sawyer, four sisters, Virginia Blevins of West Jefferson, Sarah Watson of Vilas, Beulah Brown of Zionville and Dora Keevers of Mountain City, Tennessee. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Chester Rominger and a son, Billy Dean May.

Funeral services for Ellen Marie Mary Rominger will be conducted Friday, October 4, 2019 at 2 o’clock at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Chapel. Officiating will be Rev. Max West. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 o’clock until 2 o’clock at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be shared with the Rominger family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Rominger family.

Dawn Renee Weathers

July 16, 1961 – September 24, 2019

Dawn Renee Weathers, age 58, of 125 Elk Lane, Deep Gap, passed away Tuesday, September 24. 2019 at her home.

She is survived by her husband, Walt Weathers, one son, John Weathers and one daughter, Renee Weathers all of Deep Gap and one sister, Melanie Talbort of Florida.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Melvin Barnette Raemer and Eleanor Petty Raemer.

A memorial service for Dawn Renee Weathers will be conducted, Friday, September 27, 2019 at 2:00 o’clock Foscoe Christian Church. Reverend Chris Wilson will officiate.

Online condolences may be sent to the Weathers family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Celia Townsend Norwood

July 29, 1926 – September 29, 2019

Celia Townsend Norwood, age 93, of Hendersonville, a native and former resident of Avery County, passed away Sunday morning, September 29, 2019, at Mount View Assisted Living in Hendersonville.

Celia was born July 29, 1926 in Avery County, a daughter of the late Joe and Geneva Tester Townsend. She was a retired lab technician for Cannon Memorial Hospital and a member of Banner Elk Seventh Day Adventist Church.

She is survived by one son, Bill Norwood and wife Annetta of Hendersonville; one granddaughter, Jennifer Norwood Zepeda and husband Albert of Collegedale, Tennessee; and one grandson, David Norwood and wife Bethany of Hendersonville; three great-grandsons, Brandon Zepeda, Benjamin Zepeda, and Brody Zepeda; two great-granddaughters, Airlie Norwood and Brianna Zepeda; two brothers, Floyd Townsend and wife Edna of Banner Elk, and Jimmy Townsend and wife Ruby of Wilson, North Carolina, and three sisters, Ethel Norwood and Barbara Ann Ward and husband Cecil, all of Banner Elk, and Mary Townsend and husband Junior of Piney Creek, North Carolina.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J.B. Norwood; four brothers, Buster, Kenneth, Vernon, and Dayton Townsend, and two sisters, Lucy Sword and Mildred Ramsey.

Funeral services for Celia Townsend Norwood will be conducted Thursday afternoon, October 3, 2019, at 2:30 PM, at Banner Elk Seventh Day Adventist Church in Banner Elk. The body will lie in state, at the church, from 1:00 until 2:30. Officiating will be Pastor Lewis Norwood. Burial will Follow in the Townsend Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Thursday afternoon, from 1:00 until 2:30 PM, at the church, prior to the service.

Flowers are appreciated, or memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Western North Carolina Chapter, 3800 Shamrock Drive, Charlotte, North Carolina, 28215-3220.

Online condolences may be sent to the Norwood family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.



Joseph (Joe) Foster

June 13, 1984 – September 28, 2019

Joseph (Joe) Foster, age 35, of Bakersville, North Carolina passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at his home.

He was born on June 13, 1984 in Spruce Pine, North Carolina, a son of Doug Foster and the late Lisa Childers Foster.

He was preceded in death by his Mother.

Joe enjoyed spending time with his daughter, playing video games, watching and collecting movies. Joe was a very kind and caring person who everybody loved. He also enjoyed helping people in need. He enjoyed listening to Rock and Roll.

Joe leaves behind to cherish his memory his: Daughter, Destiny Price of Bakersville, NC, Father, Doug Foster of Elk Park, NC, Sister, Amber Foster of Elk Park, NC, Brother, Elisha Foster of Bakersville, NC, Grandmother, Joanne Bowden of Elk Park, NC, several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Services for Joseph (Joe) Foster will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 1:00 pm from the Church of Jesus in Linville with Pastor Steve Turbyfill, Pastor David Burnop, and Pastor Michael Burnop officiating.

The family will receive friends at 12:00 pm up until the service hour at 1:00 pm on Wednesday at Church of Jesus in Linville.

Interment will follow in Tanglewood Cemetery.

The Family would like to Offer a Special Thank You to the Mitchell Co. Sheriffs Office, Mitchell Co. EMS and all the first responders of Mitchell Co. The family would like to also thank all the friends and family that have reached out and brought all the food during this time.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Foster family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Joseph and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.



Luella Phillips Storie

May 20, 1928 – September 28, 2019

Luella Phillips Storie, age 91, of Beech Mountain, North Carolina passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Glenbridge Health & Rehab Center in Boone, NC.

She was born on May 20, 1928 in Beech Mountain, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Conley Phillips and the late Susie Guy Phillips.

She was preceded in death by her Parents; Husband, Dallas Storie; Daughter, Janelle Hunt; 4 Brothers and 1 Sister.

Luella enjoyed going to the Avery Co. Senior Center, Watching Days of Our Lives and Watching Hee Haw. She also enjoyed cooking, but most importantly she loved and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Luella leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Son, Van (Trevetta) Storie of Ft. Mill, SC, Daughter, Sherry (Roy) Finley of Forest City, NC, Daughter, Regina (Lee Bumgardner) Clark of Lenoir, NC, Daughter, Amanda (Daniel) Vance of Crossnore, NC, 7 Grandchildren, 13 Great Grandchildren, 2 Great-Great Grandchildren and several special nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services for Luella Storie will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Fall Creek Baptist Church with Pastor Chuck Morefield officiating.

The family will receive friends beginning at 12:00 pm up until the service hour at 1:00 pm on Saturday at Fall Creek Baptist Church.

Interment will follow in the Cook Cemetery on Beech Mountain.

The Family would like to offer a Special Thank You to the staff at Glenbridge Health & Rehab Center for the wonderful care they showed to Luella.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Caldwell Hospice & Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood St. NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Storie family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Luella and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.



Willa Jean Parlier

February 5, 1941 – September 28, 2019

Willa Jean Parlier, age 78, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at her home.

She was born on February 5, 1941 in Banner Elk, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Jake Wise and the late Mable Edwards Wise.

She was preceded in death by her Parents, and Husband, Jimmy Parlier Sr.

Willa loved to read and cook. She also enjoyed looking at beautiful flowers and listening to country music.

Willa leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Son, Jimmy (Marinda) Parlier, Jr. of Newland, NC, 3 Grandchildren, and 2 Great Grandchildren.

Funeral Services for Willa Jean Parlier will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 4:00 pm at Fall Creek Baptist Church with Pastor Brad Calhoun and Pastor Larry Greene officiating.

The family will receive friends beginning at 2:00 pm up until the service hour at 4:00pm on Monday at Fall Creek Baptist Church.

Interment will follow in the Fall Creek Cemetery.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Parlier family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Willa and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Comments

comments