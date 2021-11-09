Watauga, Avery Obituaries – November 9, 2021

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Junior Thurman Bryant

1930 – 2021

Mr. Junior Thurman Bryant, age 91, passed away Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Born April 1, 1930 in Burke County he was a son of the late Thurman and Annie Johnson Bryant.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary Ragan Bryant, one daughter, Dianne Bryant and husband Kenneth Bridges, two grandsons, Kevin Crane and wife Tonia and William Crane, three great granddaughters Mary and J. D. Smith, Kylie and Skyler Crane, three great-great grandchildren, Reagan, Emmy and Layne Smith, three brothers, and one sister.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one son, Steve Lane, a daughter, Vanessa Brooks, two grandchildren Angie Morton and Ricky Crane, four sisters and two brothers.

Junior requested no services. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Amorem, 902 Kirkwood Street, NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.

Online condolences may be shared with the Bryant family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Bryant family.

Brett Schwebke

September 24, 1965 – November 2, 2021

Brett Schwebke age 56, of Banner Elk NC passed away on Tuesday November 2, 2021, at Watauga Medical Center.

Brett was born in Miami, Florida on September 24, 1965, he was the son of Judith A. Schwebke and the late Robert C. Schwebke.

Brett was known around town as a premier builder and Realtor with unmatched skill and vision. He had an amazing kind heart and was fiercely loyal to friends and family.

He loved doing puzzles, painting and being a hands-on creative father to his three beautiful daughters, the loves of his life. Brett had a lifelong love of boating and fishing…. one might say it was in his blood.

Brett was an intrigal part of Mako Marine Inc. while the company was under the direction of its founder and Brett’s father Robert C. Schwebke. He was still a treasure trove of information to the Classic Mako family that surfaced over the years.

Brett is survived by his three daughters, Sophie, Grace and Abby, their mother Samantha Dorman Schwebke, his mother Judith A Schwebke, his brother Cliff Schwebke all of Banner Elk, his sisters Samantha Schwebke-Wotell (Chris) of Banner Elk and Roxanne Schwebke Saltman (Mark) of Zionville as well as Nieces, Caitlin, Emma, Elsie and Charli and Nephews, Luke, Nicholas, Alex, Bobby and Chase.

He was preceded in death by his father Robert C. Schwebke.

Funeral Services will be conducted Thursday, November 11, 2021, at 1:00 o’clock at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Father Christopher Gober will be officiating. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 until 1:00, prior to the service.

The service will be live-streamed at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85005461199?pwd=a3h6cmlrUTc0OU1XMkxsU2RxS0FKZz09

The family respectfully request that mask be worn and social distancing be practiced, as this terrible virus known as COVID is the reason we are here and why our lives are so tragically changed forever.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the doctors, nurses, and staff at Watauga Medical Center for his care during his illness. We want to give special thanks to Dr. Tom Haizlip for his guidance and friendship during this incredibly difficult time. We also want to thank Jennie Goodwin for her honesty, compassion, and insight in the midst of this tragic loss.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Avery County Animals, P.O. Box 1313, Newland, North Carolina 28657 or [email protected]

Online condolences may be sent to the Schwebke family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements

Marian S. Greeno

December 15, 1930 – November 2, 2021

Marian Lenoir Stevenson Lisk Greeno, age 90, passed away Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Watauga Medical Center. Marian was born in St. Paul’s, Robeson County, NC on December 15, 1930 to the late Charles and Lucille Johnson Stevenson.

Marian (Memaw) was a homemaker and an excellent cook who found great pleasure in preparing meals for her family. A lifelong animal lover, Marian enjoyed caring for her numerous pets that she had over the years. Perhaps her greatest joy was doting on her grandson Ean, who was the light of her life.

She is survived by one son, Kenneth Lisk and wife Mariette of Boone, NC; one grandson Ean B. Lisk attending graduate school at ETSU in Johnson City, TN; one brother Charles V. Stevenson of Okeechobee, FL; two sisters Peggy Pollock and husband Pete of Carlsbad, CA and Ann Cave of Stevensville, MD.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Edmond “Ed” Baxter Lisk, Jr. and her second husband, Milo “Red” Greeno, four sisters, Juanita, Ruth, Edith, and Janice. The family would very much like to recognize Marian’s special neighbors, Carl and Jewell Lewis who always looked out for Mom.

A family gathering will be held graveside at Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens. The family respectfully requests no flowers or food.

Online condolences may be sent to the Greeno family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Edna Olleta Hopkins Mains

March 28, 1939 – November 4, 2021

Edna Oletta Hopkins Mains age 82 of Todd, NC went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday November 4, 2021 at the Foley Center in Blowing Rock, NC after a long courageous battle with Alzheimer’s/Dementia.

Edna was born in Sullivan County, TN to the late Robert & Leona Wyatt Hopkins. She grew up in Bluff City in the Hickory Tree community. Edna was a believer of the Baptist Faith. Edna loved her family dearly and they loved her.

Edna and her husband Andrew (Andy, as she called him and he called her Ed) raised 5 children and helped raise 4 of their grandsons.

She is survived by daughters Sherry L. Mains of Boone, Anita Mains Sluder and husband William of Todd, NC, Sandra (Sandy ) Mains Moretz and husband Tim of Boone and Son Robert ( Robbie ) Andrew Mains and wife Tammy of Boone. She is survived by 8 grandchildren Michael Tester, Allen Tester, Danny Demster and wife Erin, Jeremy Moretz and wife Alicia, Matthew Demster and wife Jordan, Amanda Vance ,Dalton Mains and wife Laura, Saraya Mains. She also was survived by 6 great grandchildren Wyatt Demster, Memphis Demster, Addison Moretz, Emma Moretz, Ryder Burgess, Carolyn Burgess.

She was preceded in death by her husband Andrew ( Andy ) Mains and oldest daughter Lisa Carol Mains, her parents and Father in law Wise Mains and Mother in law Florence Miller Mains and all her siblings Dot Carrier, Pearl Miller, Marion Hopkins, Joe Hopkins, Mae Boughers, Georgia Tolbert, Bill Watson, James Watson.

Edna was a very special lady that loved her family. She was very friendly to everyone she met and everyone commented on her beautiful smile. She worked hard outside of the home and was a dedicated worker; she worked at Melville Shoe Company, Aus Ben Studios, Timberland Shoe Company, various cleaning jobs, as a CNA and IRC until she retired working in 2004. She was strong willed and very Independent. She went back to school and obtained her High School diploma and later obtained her CNA license in 1995 at the age of 56 a great accomplishment at that age.

She was a caring Sister, Wife, Mother, Maw Maw, always making sure her family were taking care of and making sure they had plenty to eat. She would stay up late at night canning fruits and vegetables from the gardens her and Dad would raise and anything else Dad would bring in for her to can. She made the best peach jam and blackberry jam. She loved making Sunday dinners for her kids and grandkids, and went all out on Thanksgiving and Christmas and Easter dinners. She was always so independent and always wanted to mow her own yard and did until the kids had to take her equipment away and that was the spunky age of 73. Her favorite color was blue. She enjoyed putting puzzles together and many family members will cherish the ones that they have framed that she has put together. Edna enjoyed the simple things in life not needing or desiring the material things. Her family and friends were the most important things in life to her. She took such great care of her mentally ill daughter and her husband when he was diagnosed with Cancer.

Edna will be missed by her family but they know her journey is complete. She is at peace with her Lord and all the family that went on before her. She will be smiling and enjoying and praising her Lord in Heaven and waiting for others to follow when it is their time to join her.

The family would like to thank all the incredible , caring ,compassionate staff members of The Foley Center, Medi-Home Hospice for the great care she received also, to Hampton’s Funeral Home for their help during this difficult time.

A private family service will be conducted at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel.

A public grave-side service will be held at Potter-Mains Cemetery, Monday, November 8, 2021, at 2:30 pm, officiated by Pastor Kenny Newberry. Edna will be laid to rest in the family Potter-Mains Cemetery in Todd, NC .

Online condolences may be sent to the Main family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Ralph A. Lerch

June 18, 1935 – November 4, 2021

Ralph A. Lerch, age 86, of Boone, passed away Thursday, November 4, 2021, at his residence.

He is survived by his wife, Venda G. Lerch of Boone; one son, Bert Lerch and wife Karen of Sugar Grove; three grandchildren, Devin Lerch, Enchancia Lerch and Destin Lerch, one heart felt grandchild, Zymarus Byrd and one sister, Renata Acuna.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, George Lerch and Freda Hoos Lerch and one son, Scott Lerch.

The family will receive friends Saturday, November 20, 2021 from 1:00 until 2:00 at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. A military graveside service will follow at Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens.

Online condolences may be sent to the Lerch family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Sandra Johnson

November 28, 1947 – November 4, 2021

Sandra Grigg Johnson age 73 of George’s Gap Road, Vilas went to be with her Lord on Thursday, November 4, at Watauga Medical Center.



Sandy was born on November 28, 1947 in Watauga County to the late Barney and Margaret Adams Grigg.



Sandy was a member of Howard’s Creek Baptist Church and enjoyed scrap booking and photography. Sandy loved her family and church family and enjoyed worship.



Surviving is her husband of 51 years Dale Johnson. Two sons, Michael Dale Johnson of Vilas and Jeremy Paul Johnson of Chicago, IL. She is also survived by her brother in law Danny Johnson of Boone and North Myrtle Beach, SC.



Also surviving are her special cousin Sylvia Hicks of Boone and lifelong friends Dimple Little, of Vilas and Shirley Roberts of Chattanooga, TN.



Funeral services for Sandra Grigg Johnson will be conducted Sunday, November 7, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Howard’s Creek Baptist Church officiated by Rev. Burl Greene and Rev. Joe London. Burial will follow in Cove Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00, prior to the service, at the church.



The family respectfully requests that masks and social distancing protocols be observed.



Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to Eternal Kingdom Growth Fund c/o Howard’s Creek Baptist Church 240 Howard’s Creek Church Road Boone, NC 28607

Online condolences may be sent to the Johnson family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Cleo Lewis Craig

June 16, 1933 – November 5, 2021

Cleo Lewis Craig of Craig Avenue, Blowing Rock passed away November 5, 2021 at her home.

Cleo was born June 16, in Watauga County to the late Grover and Mary Lewis.

Cleo was a loving mother, aunt, and nana who cooked the best food while humming a tune and never had an empty table. Cleo loved watching the birds eat from her many bird feeders, gardening, and tending to the flower beds. Her most favorite activity and the one she took the most pride in was raising her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was loved by many whom she loved right back and you never left a visit not knowing how special Cleo was and how special you were to her.

She is survived by her three daughters, Vivian Streater and David of Morganton, NC, Cynthia Greer & Dewey III of Winston-Salem, Patricia Buckner and Lloyd of Blowing Rock. Two sons, Nathan Craig and Sandra of Boone, Keven Craig and Pamela of Blowing Rock. Four granddaughters, Ashley Greer, Elizabeth Nelson & Eric, Rebecca Buckner, Megan Craig. Four grandsons, Matthew Streater and Chesley, Aaron Streater, Dewey Greer IV, Logan Craig, One great-granddaughter, Fancin Streater, One great-grandson, Clint Stone. One sister, Effie Hampton of Boone.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband James Roy Craig, her sister, Emma Gentry, three brothers, Lloyd, Bob and Bynum Lewis.

Graveside services and burial will be conducted Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at 2:00 o’clock at Craig Family Cemetery. Pastor Roy Kanupp and Pastor Keven Craig will officiate.

The family will receive friends November 8, 2021 from 5:00 until 7:00 at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to Amorem Hospice 902 Kirkwood Street NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.

Ricardo Daniel Guardiola Robles

April 03, 1991 – October 28, 2021

Ricardo Daniel Guardiola Robles, age 30, passed away Thursday, October 28th, at Watauga Medical Center.

He is survived by his father and mother, Leonardo Guardiola Segura and Laura Leticia Robles Gonzalez of Boone. Three sisters, Betsy Y. Guardiola Robles, Laura J. Guardiola Robles, and Karina J. Guardiola Robles all of Boone, a grandmother, Adela Gonzalez Perez of Mexico, a grandfather, Veranico Robles Aeosta of Mexico.

The family will receive friends Sunday, November 7, 2021, from 1:00 until 2:00 at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Tamuilpas, Mexico.

Online condolences may be sent to the Robles family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Wanda Stout Critcher

November 20, 1943 – November 6, 2021

Wanda Stout Critcher, age 77, of Boone, passed away Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Watauga Medical Center.

She was born November 20, 1943, in Johnson County, Tennessee. A daughter of the late Dana Benjamin Stout and Ruth Eggers Stout. She was a member of Mount Vernon Baptist Church.

She is survived by one daughter, Sandra Critcher Jordan and husband Jeff of Boone; two sons, Danny Critcher and wife Lynne of Boone and Randy Critcher and wife Debra of Boone; two granddaughters, Madi Critcher of Boone and Ashley Jordan of Hudson; four grandsons, Cody Critcher and wife Shauna of Boone; Ethan Critcher and wife Macy of Boone; Zack Critcher of Boone and Jeffrey Jordan and wife Kandis of Hayes; great-grandchildren, Hadley, Jackson, Madie, Ariana, Erizona, Jace and Ember, and one sister, Dana Stout Critcher and husband John of Boone. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Hale Critcher, a grandson, Dillion Critcher, three sisters, Claudia Crosswhite, Sharon Bissett and Jenny Bumgarner.

Funeral services for Wanda Stout Critcher will be conducted Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 3:00 o’clock at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor David Critcher will officiate. Interment will follow in Critcher Family Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00, prior to the service, at the chapel.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Critcher Family Cemetery, care of, Anissa Castle, 1779 Deerfield Road, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Critcher family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in Charge of the arrangements.

Dale Christopher Kirkup

May 18, 1965 – November 1, 2021

Dale Christopher Kirkup, age 56, of Banner Elk, passed away on Monday, November 1, 2021 at Watauga Medical Center in Boone. Dale was born on May 18, 1965 in Australia to Janette Dell and the late Raymond Kirkup.

For this child we prayed…For the past 7 years he has took care of his daughter, Cassidy Pearl Kirkup. It was love at first sight and from day one, she was a Daddy’s girl and he has been a caregiver almost all his life. He truly had a servant’s heart.

In addition to his Mother, Dell, he leaves behind to cherish his memory; Wife, Carolyn Kirkup; Three Daughters, Candace Arnett of Banner Elk, Cassidy Pearl Kirkup of Banner Elk, Megan (Brandon) Grantham of Roan Mountain; Three Sons, Zachary Moore Kirkup of Bristol, VA., Chandler Lynn Arnett of Banner Elk, Coty (Amanda) Moore-Kirkup of Bristol, VA.; Sister, Amanda (Geoff) Porter of Australia; Brother, Shane Kirkup of Australia; numerous nieces and nephews; and special family members, Tate and Patsy Arnett of Banner Elk.

Services for Dale will be private.

Serving as pallbearers will be Chandler Arnett, Edward Tate Arnett, Traley Clawson, Tylor Gwyn, Christopher Goforth, Brandon Granthum, Coty Moore-Kirkup, and Zachary Moore-Kirkup.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Ronald McDonald House in Durham.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Kirkup family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Dale and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Lora Greene Lecka

December 16, 1960 – November 5, 2021

Lora Lecka

Her wings were ready, our hearts were not. Lora Greene Lecka, 60 years old, of Bloodcamp, passed away on Thursday November 5th, 2021. Wife, mother, sister, aunt, friend, she is preceded in death by her parents, as well as her niece Jessica Taylor Puckett.

Left to carry on her legacy, with detailed instructions directly from Lora herself, is the love of her life for over 32 years, Mark, and their two boys, Logan and Lucas who always made her radiate with pride and joy. Her “boys” were her everything. Also left to cherish her memory are her siblings Debbie Harden (Carlis Johnson), Billy Greene (Sherri), David Greene (Barbara), and Regina Tipton (Joe Duda). Several nieces, nephews, and cousins whom she treated like her own children will never forget the impact she made on their lives. She had the joy of experiencing great-nieces and nephews whom she spoiled like her very own grandchildren. Lora Lecka loved her family and friends deeply and she made sure they knew it.

Lover of the Homosassa River, easter egg hunts, her yard, golf, fishing, “sparkles on the water,” convertible rides, bonfires, and spending time with her family and friends, Lora always believed in hard work. Her careers in land surveying and real estate fueled her undeniable determined spirit. She undoubtably lived for others throughout her entire life, often sacrificing for those she loved most. Lora loved deeply and lived life to the fullest, never turning down an opportunity to host get togethers at her house. Golf brought her family together in the most recent years and her hole-in-one was one of her proudest moments. Independent, stubborn, and protective, she was in charge until the very end. If you knew Lora, you wouldn’t expect anything else. Unshaken by death, Lora knew her life on earth was complete; she knew where she was going.

At her direct request, no services are to be held at this time. Instead, she asked for a cookout in her memory to be held at her home at a later date. Donations in loving memory of Lora can made to The Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Lecka family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net The care of Lora and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

