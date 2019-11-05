Watauga, Avery Obituaries – November 5, 2019

Published Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 4:12 pm

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Leonard Paul McGuire

1947 – 2019

Mr. Leonard Paul McGuire, age 72 of Cathedral City, California, also known as Lobo, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019, at his home. Born January 17, 1947 in Washington, DC, he was a son of the late Lee Roy and Annie Louiza Guess McGuire. Leonard served his country, serving in the Marines for over three years during the Vietnam conflict.

He is survived by one sister, Sylvia Ann McGuire Tucker of Wilson, two brothers, Richard Henry McGuire of Wilson and David Lee McGuire and wife Susan of Annandale, Virginia, and a number of close friends.

Funeral services for Mr. Leonard Paul McGuire will be conducted Thursday afternoon, November 7, 2019 at 1 PM at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Mount Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens, with military honors provided by American Legion Post 130..

The family will receive friends Wednesday evening November 6, from 6 PM until 7:30 at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home.

Alma Ruth Marsh

1926 – 2019

Family, friends, and community who were blessed to know Alma Ruth Hagaman Marsh (known by family members as “Nana”), would agree in describing her as a woman of grace, southern charm, and having a bold faith that served this community for over 70 years. Having grown up in Watauga County, and raising her family here, she endured many of the last century’s historical moments. She was never one to sit on the sidelines; no…she gave, and served everyone she met.

Alma Ruth Hagaman was born July 14, 1926 in the Forest Grove Community of Watauga County, NC, to Roy and Rosa Hagaman. She was the youngest of two children (her brother Rex preceding her in death). Her family ran the first boarding house in Boone. Her employment prior to having children included; Five and Dime, Belk (during WWII, rationing hosiery), and Watauga Agriculture Center before becoming a full-time mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She was married for 69 years to the love of her life, James Perry Marsh, who preceded her in death. Their love story began with shooting marbles and going on “ice cream dates,” and attending Shirley Temple movies at the Old Appalachian Theatre after saving up their 10 cents admission price, and “popping their own corn”. They traded homework when they both attended Appalachian High School. Ironically, Alma Ruth was the math whiz, and James had a way with words. Their love story survived the entirety of World War II, and they were married just one week after his return from the war. They went on to have four beloved boys; Jim, Randy, Lesley, and Ronnie, who all grew up with the same enduring values that they instilled in them. The definition of “Family” was her strongest support system through all life ventures, accomplishments, and service.

Alma Ruth’s service extended to surrounding counties, and across the world. Her notable contributions of service include, but are not limited to; creation of first women’s bible study in the community, advocating for equal rights, running the children’s nursery at First Baptist Church for 20+ years, mentoring pastors’ wives, host of the first formal ‘After Party’ for prom for Watauga High School, title of “Watauga Tennis Mom” toting around boys and other tennis players to all matches, and providing care packages for various assisted living facilities in the area when she was well into her eighties.

Alma Ruth and her beloved James were avid gardeners and were known all over town for their beautiful rose bushes at their home on Hardin Street, along with also providing family, friends and ASU students with homegrown apples, pears, blackberries and blueberries and grown vegetables at gardens spread throughout Watauga County. She and James also helped start World Medical Missions, which eventually merged with Samaritan’s Purse to provide a Biblical Witness to people all over the World. In 2017, she was awarded with an honorary degree for opening her home to students attending Appalachian Teacher’s College (former name for Appalachian State University) in the early 1930s through 2000.

Of the notable attributes, her most distinguished award was serving as the matriarch of a family of 60 people. Her family includes son, James Jr. and wife, Margaret; granddaughters, Christy Turner and husband, Luke, Kim Stacey and husband, Matt, and grandson J.T.; son Randy and wife, Lisa; grandsons, Justus and wife, Mindy, Caleb and wife, Jessica, Joshua and wife Christy; granddaughters Moriah Barfield and husband, Joshua, Brittany Visser and husband, Forrest, and Lauren Miller and husband, R. J; son Lesley and wife, Vickie; Casey Gragg and husband, Michael, Jennifer Klutz and husband, Jason, Jamie Baskett and husband, Dusty; son Ronnie and wife, Denise; granddaughter, Andrea Marsh; and grandson, Taylor and wife, Celia. She is also survived by beloved family members, Elizabeth Minton (neice), and Gray Hagaman (nephew).

Of the family of 60, 30+ are great-grandchildren, Betsy Rose Marsh preceding her.

Family and friends will join to remember Alma Ruth on Sunday November 3, 2019 at First Baptist Church. The receiving of friends will be from 2-3pm. A celebration of life will be held at the Boone City Cemetery on Howard’s St. at 3pm.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at the Foley Center and Caldwell Hospicefor their campassionate care. In lieu of flowers, the Marsh family is requesting that donations be made to the organizations

Listed below:

https://www.wataugacountyhistoricalsociety.org

https://neurology.duke.edu/research/research-centers/joseph-and-kathleen-bryan-alzheimers-disease-research-center-bryan-adrc

Rose Ethel “Benziger” Williams

1925 – 2019

Rose Ethel Benziger Williams 4/29/1925 to 10/29/2019

Rose was born in Knoxville, Tennessee, to John and Rose Benziger. Her father was crew leader lineman for Knoxville Power. Her mother was a business woman, managing a coal mine and a music company.

Early in her childhood, the Depression caused their family to seek a new life style, living in the country. Her father used his carpentry skills to convert a large farm shelter into a home. Friendly neighboring farmers taught them how to raise chickens, milk a cow, make molasses from sugar cane, etc. Mom had many happy memories of these times.

When they did return to the city, they found a house large enough to generate income, by renting out extra rooms. Young Rose, took care of washing and ironing linen for the guests. Some of these renters were working with the secret wartime effort at Oak Ridge, where housing was in short supply.

In school, Rose was a math whiz, and classmates came to her for help. At the University of Tennessee., she earned her degree in Business Administration, and became the secretary to the campus Registrar..

Through one of her friends, she met John, also a student at U.T. He had wanted to date her before he shipped out to war. They talked for hours on that first date, and fell in love. He became a platoon commander, with Company F of the 354th Infantry Division in Germany. Rose loved receiving the many letters he sent her. She took pleasure in sewing her own beautiful wedding gown on a treadle sewing machine, while she awaited his return.

During the early years, they lived in Memphis, Manhattan and Charlotte, while growing their family. They later moved to Long Island. Her husband taught high school mathematics 5 days a week, then drove to his night time college teaching job those same days. Meanwhile, he was also pursuing his doctorate at Columbia University. Rose helped him by “holding down the fort” for those ten years. They loved their large family, and she knew ways to keep things running smoothly at home, in his absence.

He completed his doctorate in 1966, and moved the family to Boone. For many decades, she enjoyed being an A.S.U. math faculty wife. She was also a talented seamstress, finance manager, housekeeper, decorator, disciplinarian and encourager for the children. We’ll really miss her upbeat personality and how she loved to talk with us.

In 2015, Rose entered Trinity Elms Assisted Living, in Clemmons. She told us often how much she enjoyed the friends, activities and food

Children born to John and Rose were Rebecca Ibele (Charles), Dr. Margaret Golden (Steve, deceased), Joseph Williams (deceased), Dr. John Williams (Dr. Joanie), and Susan Baumgardner (Mark).

Grandchildren are Dr. Anna Ibele, Alan Ibele, Dr. Michael Ibele, Bobby Sass, Tammy Sass, Jacob Williams, Courtney Williams, Kimberly Baumgardner, and Karen Lewis. Great grandkids are Katie and Davin, Billy and Ella, Calvin, Trenton, and Daniel, and Mazie.

Funeral services for Rose Williams will be conducted Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11 am at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10 am until 11.

Memorial donations may be made to Trinity Elms Assisted Living, Clemmons, NC, 3750 Harper Rd., Clemmons, NC 27012.

or to Kate B. Reynolds Trellis Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.

Bertha Faye Moody

1928 – 2019

Ms. Bertha Faye Moody, age 91, of Vilas, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Watauga Medical Center. She was born April 1, 1928 to Charlie and Letha Norris Moody. Bertha was the last charter member of Mountain Dale Baptist Church where she attended faithfully until her recent illness. Bertha worked as a caregiver and housekeeper for many years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Harold Gray Moody; three sisters, Loretta Moody, Madge Cornett and Mabel Mixon; four brothers, Gordon, Fred, Clint and Cline Moody. She is survived by two sisters-in-law, Louise Moody of Vilas and Frances Moody of Raleigh. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews including caregivers, nieces: Nancy Davis, Wanda Trivette, Ruby Lewis, Nancy and Danette Mixon, and great-niece, Jan Scott and a nephew, Jim Mixon.

Funeral services for Bertha Faye Moody will be conducted Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 11 am at Mountain Dale Baptist Church. Officiating will be Rev. Eric Cornett. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. The family respectfully requests no food.

Andrew Vila, Jr.

December 19, 1947 – October 29, 2019

Andrew Vila, Jr., age 71, of Boone passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Watauga Medical Center.

Andrew was born December 19, 1947 in Tampa, Florida, a son of the late Andrew Vila, Sr. and Rose Alvarez Baltar. He worked as a Respiratory Therapist at St. Joseph’s Hospital. In 1997, he continued his career as he moved to Boone, North Carolina and started working at Watauga Medical Center until he retired in 2013. He enjoyed thrift store shopping and selling both every day and unique items on his EBAY store. He was a U.S. Navy Vietnam Veteran and served on the U.S.S. Gridley.

He is survived by one daughter, Allison Loper and husband Andrew of Tampa, Florida; one son, Andrew Justin Vila and companion Amber Kochkodan of Pinellas Park, Florida, two granddaughters, Laila Vila and Alivia Vila and two grandsons, Maverick Loper and Ethan Loper.

Memorial services for Andrew Vila. Jr., will be conducted Friday afternoon, November 1, 2019, at 1:00 o’clock, at the Watauga Medical Center Chapel. Officiating will be Pastor Steve Marks. There will be a homecoming memorial service back in Tampa, FL. Details to be announced at a later date.

The family will receive friends, at a reception following the memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 441 Daniel Drive, Boone, North Carolina, 28607.

Brenda Jones Gragg

August 04, 1946 – October 29, 2019

Brenda Jones Gragg, age 73, of Woodland Drive, Boone, wife of Johnny Gragg, passed away Tuesday afternoon, October 29, 2019, at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation in Boone.

The daughter of the late Tom and Carrie Winebarger Jones. She was born August 4, 1946 in Watauga County. She was retired from Trailway Laundry and was a member of Mount Vernon Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Johnny Gragg of the home; one daughter, Cathy Gragg of Boone; one son, Junior Gragg and wife Kristi of Boone; two grandsons, Ryan Austin and girlfriend Vanessa Greene of Boone and Jonathan Gragg of Asheville; three granddaughters, Becca Dollar and husband Jo-El of Boone; Kaitlyn Gragg and boyfriend Cody Guy of Boone and McKenna Gragg of Boone; one great-grandson, on the way, Peyton Reid Dollar, one brother, Clyde Jones and wife Nancy of Boone, three sister-in-laws, Marie Jones, Georgia Jones and Dot Gragg all of Boone; three brother-in-laws, Ray Gragg and wife Debbie of Boone; Gary Gragg and wife Donna of Boone and Jim Lowe of Greensboro, North Carolina. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by five brothers, Lester, Chester, Kenneth, and Bobby and one infant brother, and four sisters, Mabel, Iva Lee, Stella and Joann.

Funeral services for Brenda Jones Gragg will be conducted Friday, November 1, 2019 at Mount Vernon Baptist Church at 11:00 o’clock. The body will lie in state, at the church, from 10:00 until 11:00 o’clock. Reverend Bud Russell, Reverend Todd Houston, Reverend Delmar James, Reverend Eric Henderson and Reverend Mike Townsend will officiate. Interment will follow in Mount Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5:00 until 7:00, at Mount Vernon Baptist Church. At other times the family will be at the family residence, 126 Woodland Drive, Boone.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to Medi Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 102, Boone, North Carolina 28607 or Mount Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 3505 Bamboo Road, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

The family would like to say, thank you to the staff at Medi Home Health and Hospice for their loving care and assistance.

Grace Miller Proffit

November 24, 1928 – October 30, 2019

Grace Miller Proffit, age 90, of 4428 Meat Camp Road, Todd, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at her home.

Grace was born November 24, 1928 in Watauga County, a daughter of the late William Donley Miller and Maggie Shelton Miller. She was a homemaker and a member of Proffitt’s Grove Baptist Church.

She is survived by two sisters, Lola Miller of Todd and Lucy Eggers and husband Curtis of Boone, and one sister-in-law, Diane Miller of Todd. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Grace was preceded in death by her husband, Odell Proffitt; three brothers, Jeff, L.H., and Charles Miller, and one sister, Eva Glee Winebarger.

Funeral services for Grace Miller Proffit will be conducted Sunday afternoon, November 3, 2019, at 2:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state, at the chapel, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Pastor Eugene Braswell and Pastor Delmar James. Burial will follow in the Proffitt’s Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock, at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Flowers are appreciated, or memorial contributions may be made to Medi Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 102, Boone, North Carolina, 28607.

The family would life to express their love and appreciation to Medi Home Hospice for their sincere care and kindness.

The family respectfully requests no food.

Miriam “Micki” Stein

November 29, 1925 – October 31, 2019

Miriam, “Micki”, K. Stein long-time resident of Boone, NC. passed away on October 31, 2019.

She was a wonderful loving daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother who loved sharing her stories, recipes, and creative ideas with her family and all that knew her. She was an accomplished artist, member of the Watauga Arts Council and patron of the Appalachian Summer Festival. Also, she was a donor to the Turchin Art Museum. She and her late husband, Max, were founding members of the Temple of The High Country.

She is survived by her 3 children, 6 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to her caregivers who provided many years of loving companionship and care to Micki and her family. We would also like to thank her physicians, nurses, and therapists and Caldwell Hospice for their excellent medical care. We would like to, also, thank everyone in the Appalachian Brian Estates family for their loving friendship.

In lieu of flowers, if desired, donations can be made to The Temple of The High Country, the Watauga Arts Council or Caldwell Hospice.

The funeral will be November 4th at 11:00 AM at The Temple of The High Country, 1043 W King St, Boone. Following service, burial will be at Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens, 521 Old East King St.

The family will welcome friends and family from 2:30 to 4:30 at Appalachian Brian Estates.

Peggy A. Harmon

January 26, 1946 – October 31, 2019

Peggy A. Harmon, age 73, of Newland, passed away Thursday evening, October 31, 2019, at the Cranberry House in Newland.

Peggy was born January 26, 1946 in Watauga County, a daughter of the late Coy Wiley Harmon and Della Oaks Harmon. She was a homemaker.

She is survived by one daughter, Kimberly Dawn James of Phoenix, Arizona; two sons, Randall Smith James of Boone and Ricky Allen James of Zionville; two granddaughters, Brittany James of Charlotte and Courtney James of Greenville, South Carolina; one grandson, Cody Carroll of Dallas, Texas; two brothers, Odell Harmon and wife Pat of Evington, Virginia, and Ed Harmon and wife Carolyn of Zionville, and two sisters, Louella Dotson and husband Bill of Trade, Tennessee, and Janice Brooks and husband Darrell of West Jefferson. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Willard Campbell; three sisters, Hazel Isaacs, Mary Lynn Hodges, and Joanne Triplett; four brothers, Dwight, Albert, Roy, and Dean Harmon; and one sister-in-law, Georgia Harmon.

Funeral services for Peggy A. Harmon will be conducted Saturday evening, November 2, 2019, at 7:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state, at the chapel, from 6:00 until 7:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Reverend Lonnie Barnes. Graveside services and burial will be conducted Monday morning, at 11:00 o’clock, in the Beech Creek Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday evening from 6:00 until 7:00 o’clock, at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Flowers are appreciated, or memorial contributions may be made to Medi Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 102, Boone, North Carolina, 28607.

David Watson

April 20, 1925 – November 04, 2019

David Watson, age 94, of Deerfield Road, Boone, passed away Monday evening, November 4, 2019, at Pine Lake Nursing Care Center in Carthage, North Carolina.

Funeral arrangements for David Watson are incomplete at this time.

Christine Clark Woodie

March 3, 1929 – October 30, 2019

Christine Clark Woodie, age 90, of Jonas Ridge, North Carolina passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at The Foley Center in Blowing Rock, NC. Christine left this earth to join the love of her life- Ronald. We know that they are holding hands and walking and talking with Jesus.

She was born on March 3, 1929 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Obie Clark and the late Nina Rose Clark.

In addition to her parents, She was preceded in death by; Husband, Ronald Woodie; Two Sisters, Connie Bates, Carfene Shew; Three Brothers, Cody Clark, Clyde Clark, Claude Clark; and Daughter in Law, Virginia Woodie.

Christine was a member of Long Ridge Baptist Church. She loved living at The Foley Center in Blowing Rock. She loved the nurses and residents, and she enjoyed all the activities like Bible Study, Bingo, and singings at The Foley Center. She enjoyed cooking and listening to The Primitive Quartet.

Christine leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Son, Larry (Franda Fay) Woodie of Newland, NC, Son, Norman (Susan) Woodie of Jonas Ridge, NC, Sister, Cassell Beam of Morganton, NC, Granddaughter, Amanda (David) Clark of Hudson, NC, Granddaughter, Amy (Justin) Greer of Vilas, NC, Granddaughter, Ashley (Gregory) Greene of West Jefferson, NC, Grandson, Travis (Summers Steele) Woodie of Jonas Ridge, NC, Grandson, Logan (Tori) Woodie of Asheville, NC, Great Grandchildren: Seth Clark, Brennan Buchanan, Taegan Woodie, Hannah Greer, and Taylor Woodie, and many nieces and nephews.

A Visitation for Christine Woodie will be Saturday November 2, 2019 from 11:00 am till 12:00 pm at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

A Private burial will be held at Calloway Cemetery..

The family would like to offer a special thank you to the Nurses, Volunteers, and Staff of the Foley Center and to Medi Home Hospice for the wonderful care that they provided for Christine.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Medi-Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Dr. Suite 102 Boone, NC 28607.

