Watauga, Avery Obituaries – November 4, 2020

Published Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 4:29 pm

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland



Shelby Dean Eggers

1939 – 2020

Shelby Dean Eggers, known to most as Shelb, finally gave up the good fight on Monday, October 26th. He passed peacefully at his home in Beaver Dam at the ripe age of 81. He was born February 4, 1939 in Watauga County to the late Lloyd and Lucy Millsaps Eggers.

He is survived by his wife, Shelby Jean Watson Eggers, whom he married August 16, 1958. They spent 62 wonderful years together building a life full of love, happiness, and family. The two have five children, Lilly, Kenneth, Charles, Steve, and Gary, an abundance of grandchildren and quite a few great-grandchildren including their two sweethearts, Xander and Zane Grogan.

Anyone that knew Shelb would tell you he was quite a character; he could be a bit rough around the edges, and that man would tell you exactly what he thought, but he did so with good humor and often some sarcasm. But what some might not know is how very, very big his heart was too. He always made time for his family and would come to the ends of the earth if any of them needed.

Shelb also spent his life as a farmer, working hard long days but without complaint. He was strong and stubborn and he knew how to get things done. All of his family is feeling the void that his big personality left.

Mr. Shelby Dean Eggers will always be loved, forever missed, and never, ever forgotten.

To say your goodbyes to Shelb join his family Monday, November 2nd. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10 am until 11 am at Mountain Dale Baptist Church with the service to begin at 11:00 am. Officiating will be Rev. Eric Cornett and Rev. Derrick Wilson. Burial will follow in the Millsaps Cemetery.

Online condolences may be shared with the Eggers family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com. Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Eggers family.



Robert Russell Wheeler

1957 – 2020

Robert Russell Wheeler, Sr., age 63, of Old Bristol Road, Boone, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Watauga Medical Center. Robert was born February 16, 1957 in Baltimore, Maryland. After moving to Boone, he began working for the Coca Cola Bottling Plant and for the past 20 years, was employed by Fox Brothers Moving and Storage. Robert loved his family unconditionally. After his illness, he spent his time caring for Kimberly and his dog Sassy. Robert was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone he felt was in need. He enjoyed collecting model trains and visiting flea markets and yard sales.

He is survived by his daughters, Kimberly Wheeler of the home and Lisa Wheeler of Jackson, Michigan; sons, Brian Brooks and wife, Christina, Jason Brooks, and Robert Russell Wheeler, Jr. all of Baltimore, Maryland; and his parents, Marge and Robert Dobbins of Boone. A number of nieces, nephews and nephews also survive.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Diana Lynn Palmore Wheeler

Private memorial services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Austin & Barnes Funeral Home to assist with expenses. Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Wheeler family



Tommy James Presnell

1963 – 2020

Tommy James Presnell, age 57, of Holly Hills Group Home, North Wilkesboro, formerly of the Sugar Grove Community, passed away Friday evening, October 30, 2020. Born August 30, 1963 in Avery County, he was the son of Frank James and Maude Fay Trivette Presnell.

Tommy is survived by his sisters, Eunice Johnson and husband Willis and Donna Kaczmarczyk, all of Sugar Grove; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services for Tommy James Presnell will be conducted Monday afternoon, November 2nd, at 3 o’clock at the Beech Valley Baptist Church Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Eric Cornett. The family requests those in attendance, please wear a mask and observe social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations may be sent to Austin & Barnes Funeral Home to assist with expenses.

Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Presnell family.

John Lowell Wilson

July 17, 1949 – October 27, 2020

Mr. John Lowell Wilson, age 71, died on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Duke University Hospital in Durham. John was born on July 17, 1949 to the late David and Geneva Thomas Wilson. He attended Orange County High School and graduated in 1967. John enjoyed his year in school playing on the high school football team and playing coronet in band. Mr. Wilson was an outgoing person that worked in the insurance industry for many years.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 6:00PM followed by a visitation from 7:00PM to 9:00PM.

Flowers are welcomed and appreciated.

Walker’s Funereal Home of Hillsborough is assisting the Wilson family.

Announcement courtesy of Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service

Reverend Homer F. Greene

March 31, 1931 – October 28, 2020

Reverend Homer F. Greene, age 89, of Hickory, North Carolina, a native and former resident of Watauga County, the Stony Fork community, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Carolina Caring in Newton.

He was born March 31, 1931 in Watauga County to the late Winfred Finley Greene and Jennie Pearl Greene. Homer was a United States Army veteran and a member of Sandy Ridge Baptist Church in Hickory. He was a devoted minister, serving for more than 65 years at numerous churches which included, Stony Fork Baptist Church in Deep Gap, Three Forks Baptist Church in Boone 1953-1962, Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church in Elkin 1962-1972, Sandy Ridge Baptist Church in Hickory 1972-1996, Catawba Valley Baptist Church in Maiden 1996-1997, Fairgrove Baptist Church in Hickory, 1997-1998, Antioch Baptist Church in Taylorsville 1998-1999, Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Wilkesboro 1999-2000 and Cub Creek Baptist Church in 1996. Homer was a member of American Legion Post #544. He was a also a member of the Masonic Lodge and past Master of Ashler Lodge #373. Homer served as Chaplain for St. Stephens Fire Department for many years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Patsy Hampton Greene; and brothers, Harlan Greene and Howard Greene.

Those left to cherish his memory are: Sons: Shannon Greene and wife Diane of Hickory. Shawn Greene and wife Tamara of Conover. Sister: Hannah Smith of Deep Gap. Grandchildren: Julie Patrick (Richie) and Ashley McAlpin (Cory). Great-Grandchildren: Conor Scott and Chanceton Patrick. Sisters-In-Law: Raydell and Betty Greene. Several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service which is open to the public with military honors by American Legion Post #544, and Masonic Rites, will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Hickory. Rev. Sherrill Wellborn and Rev. John Moore will officiate. Homer’s body will lie in state on Monday, November 2, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and also on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 12 noon at Bennett Funeral Service, 7878 NC Hwy 16, Newton. (The Greene family will not be present.)

Memorials may be made to Sandy Ridge Baptist Church Lottie Moon Christmas Offering, 3702 16th St. NE, Hickory, NC 28601 or Homer F. Greene Educational Scholarship Fund, c/o Catawba Valley Baptist Association, P.O. Box 9006, hickory, NC 28603 or American Legion Post #544, Attn: Homer F. Greene Scholarship Fund, 420 26th Ave. NE, Hickory, NC 28601

Condolences may be sent to the Greene family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com or www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is in charge of the arrangements.

Announcement courtesy of Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service

Jeanette Cook Greene

June 02, 1935 – October 30, 2020

Jeanette Cook Greene, age 85, of Middle Fork Road, Blowing Rock, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 at Life Care Center of Banner Elk.

A daughter of the late Jordan Vilas Cook and Martha Elizabeth Wheeler Cook. She was born June 2, 1935 in Watauga County. She was retired from TRW and was a member of Boone Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for many years.

She is survived by her husband, Arthur Greene of Banner Elk, one son Mark Greene of Blowing Rock, three sisters, Naomi Greene and husband James of Winston-Salem, Janice Tester of, and Shirley Triplett and husband Ken, three brothers, Henry Cook, F.D. Cook and wife Wilma and Joe Cook and wife Charlotte all of Boone.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by two sisters, Ellen Ashley and Carolyn Carlton and three brothers, Jordan, Stewart and David Cook.

Due to COVID-19 a memorial service will held at a later date.

The family respectfully request no food.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to, Boone Baptist Church, P.O. Box 2058, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Greene family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Roger John Moretz

May 10, 1968 – October 31, 2020

Roger John Moretz, age 52, of Tom Jackson Road, Boone, passed away October 31, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital in Bristol.

The son of Johnny and Helen Bingham Moretz. He was born May 10, 1968 in Caldwell County.

He is survived by his girlfriend, Kristy Goodman and her daughter, Kaylee Holshouser of Boone; one son, Eric Moretz of Deep Gap; step son Seth Miller and wife Destiny of Wilkesboro; one sister, Susan Marie Burns and husband Matt of Butler, Tennessee; three nephews, Simon Burns of Johnson City, Tennessee; Jeremy Burns of Hampton, Tennessee and Jonathan Burns of Butler Tennessee and one niece, Lily Grace Burns of Butler, Tennessee. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A private memorial service for Roger John Moretz will be held at a later date.

The family respectfully requests no food or flowers.

Online condolences may be sent to the Moretz family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Reverend Jerry William Shull

April 12, 1936 – November 01, 2020

Reverend Jerry William Shull, age 84, of Boone passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Watauga Medical Center.

He was born April 12, 1936 in Avery County. The son of the late Fred Shull and Jettie Ward Shull. He was the owner of Shull Masonry and a member of First Independent Baptist Church. He was an ordain minister of the Mennonite Brethren Church.

He is survived by four daughters, Katie Davis and husband Steve of Ft. Mill, South Carolina; Patty White of Blowing Rock; Kelly Gibson of the home and Lynn Isaacs and husband Kenny of Boone; one son, Daniel Shull and wife Marcia of Boone; three grandsons, Jason Triplett and wife Kelly of Littleton, Colorado; Joseph Minton of Boone and Matthew White and wife Meshell of Charlotte, North Carolina; two granddaughters, Jennifer Davis and husband Warren of Boone and Amber Fairbetter and husband William of Boone; six great granddaughters, Dajiah Minton of Blowing Rock; Logan Triplett of Littleton, Colorado; Bailey Zimmerman of Boone; Aleigha White of Charlotte; Shilas Fairbetter and Ashlyn Fairbetter both of Boone; five great grandsons, Noah Triplett of Littleton, Colorado; Chase Minton of Boone and Jordon White of Charlotte; Jaden Davis and Elijah Fairbetter of Boone and four sisters, Gloria Parlier, Maxie Franklin, Nancy Berry and Pat Shore all of Boone. He was survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father and mother he was preceded in death by, his wife, Gladys Oakes Shull, one grandson, William Lee Gibson and one son-in-law, Reverend Robert Alan White and two brothers, Phil Shull and Billy Shull.

Graveside services and burial for Reverend Jerry William Shull will be conducted Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 1:00 o’clock at Mount Lawn Memorial Park And Gardens. Reverend Derrick Moose and Reverend Gary Shew will officiate.

The body will lie in state Wednesday, from 9:00 until 5:00, at the funeral home, so friends may pay their respects and sign the guest book. The family will be at the home of the daughter, Kelly Gibson, 891 Rainbow Trail, Boone.

Online condolences may be sent to the Shull family at www.hamptomfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements



Robert Emil Barinowski Jr.

November 16, 1930 – October 27, 2020

Robert Emil Barinowski Jr. of Banner Elk, NC left this life on “the best day of his life” October 27th, 2020 He was born in Augusta Georgia November 16th, 1930. He was a graduate of the Academy of Richmond County, attended Bob Jones University, and a graduate of Augusta Junior College as well as the University of Georgia. He was employed for a short time with his father’s milling company of Augusta, GA. Bob went into the U.S. Air Force where he served for 20 years. He headed the Air Force Combat Control Team in Vietnam during 1968-69. He retired from the Air Staff at the Pentagon and went into business in Southern Maryland. He then moved to the mountains of NC to quaint Banner Elk. In Banner Elk Bob sold real estate, and grew Christmas Trees. He and his wife Marti were founding members of Banner Elk Christian Fellowship. He served as an elder of the church until 2015. Bob also served as a lay minister and a Bible Study teacher in the High-Country for 42 years. Bob is survived by his wife of 58 years: Martha Haynes, their four children, and eleven grandchildren. They are Boe and Laurie Barinowski, Madeline, Silas, Elijah, and Sadie of Banner Elk, NC; Andrew and Linh Barinowski and Ryder of Whitefish, MT; Susanna Barinowski Hollingsworth, Asa and Jordan, Evan, and Phoebe of Salisbury, NC; Amy Barinowski Yawn and Alan Yawn, Owen, Annie, and Kaleil of Banner Elk, NC. In lieu of flowers the family requests that contributions be made to the following: Emmaus Bible School, Banner Elk Christian Fellowship, and High-Country YoungLIfe. A memorial service for Bob will be held on Saturday, November 7th 2020 at 2:00PM. The service will be at Banner Elk Christian Fellowship; masks are required.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Barinowski family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Robert and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.



Beverly Gragg Brown

April 29, 1954 – October 28, 2020

Beverly A. Brown, age 66, of Linville, North Carolina passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at her residence.

She was born on April 29, 1954 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Russell Ted Gragg and the late Margaret Crisp Gragg.

She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a Brother, Norbert (Mickey) Gragg.

Beverly leaves behind to cherish her Daughter, Nina Gragg of Linville, NC, Sister, Joann Gibson, Sister, Victoria Gaye Gragg, Sister, Yvonne Waters, Brother, Donald Gragg, Grandson, Bryce Caraway, Grandson, Cade Caraway, Granddaughter, Jordan Waycaster, Granddaughter, Emmily Harmon, Great-Grandson, Ryder Waycaster, Great-Grandson, Corbin Waycaster, Great-Granddaughter, Emmailia Waycaster, Great-Granddaughter, Olivia Waycaster, Great-Grandson, Davis Harmon, Great-Granddaughter, Calee Harmon, Great-Granddaughter, Ellie Michelle Dronet.

A private graveside will be held at a later date.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Brown family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Beverly and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland



Wade W Phillips

November 28, 1939 – October 28, 2020

Wade W. Phillips, 80, died Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at his home after a lengthy illness. He was the son of the late John W. Phillips Sr. & Betty Dugger Phillips

He was preceded in death by four brothers, Warren, Harold, Bert and John Phillips Jr. One sister Sandra Baird.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years Linda Gail, Two daughters Lori Jordan and husband Rusty of Charlotte, NC, Melissa Phillips of Kannapolis, NC; Five Grandsons: Jacob, Marshall, Foster, Dylan and Jonathan. Two Granddaughters: Julianne and Kaitlyn; one sister: Gladys Phillips Jones.

He was in the US Navy for nine years and a Vietnam Veteran. He was employed at Cummins Atlantic of Charlotte, NC for 35 years before retiring.

Pallbearers: Rusty, Dylan and Jonathan Jordan, Jacob Phillips, and Foster and Marshall Thurston

The family will receive friends Friday, October 30, 2020 starting at 11AM -12PM at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home

Funeral service will begin at 12PM in the Grandfather Chapel with Pastor Steve Bass officiating

Burial to follow at Flat Springs Cemetery

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Phillips family by visiting our website at www.rsfh.net

The care of Wade and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.