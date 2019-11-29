Watauga, Avery Obituaries – November 29, 2019

Published Friday, November 29, 2019 at 9:40 am

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

William Francis Pressly

1931 – 2019

William “Francis” Pressly, 87, of Valle Crucis, North Carolina, son of William Morrison and Eula Bailey Pressly, passed away on November 16, 2019. The memorial service and celebration of life will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, November 24 at Holy Cross Episcopal Church in Valle Crucis. A reception will follow at the church. The family will have a private service of inurnment at St. John’s Episcopal Church on Saturday, November 23. Francis Pressly was born on his father’s dairy farm outside Stony Point, NC, Iredell County on November 24, 1931. He graduated from Scott’s High School and continued his education at Erskine College and North Carolina State to receive a Bachelor of Science degree in Animal Husbandry and later a Masters in Education from University ofMaryland. Francis married Sibyl White, his high school sweetheart, on June 8,1955; they have been married 64 years. Francis had a diverse career spanning 4 decades and 5 continents as an educator and programs director in youth development, agricultural practices and sustainability. He began his career in Lexington North Carolina as a 4-H Extension Agent, and soon became the director of the first Peace Corps program in Brazil in 1961. He and Sibyl lead Peace Corp volunteers in Rio de Janeiro for 3 years. He became the Director of International and Domestic Programs for the National 4-H Council in Chevy Chase, Maryland where he worked for 20 years. In 1984, he and Sibyl returned to their home state to realize a dream of historic preservation, farming and hospitality. They rehabilitated an old Valle Crucis farm and opened the Mast Farm Inn in June of 1985. They offered guests a respite from busy lives providing them with fresh grown food and comfortable accommodations in a relaxed family setting. Francis retired in 1996 and continued to be active in many service, community and church organizations, including Boone Sunrise Rotary Club, Holy Cross Episcopal Church and Valle Crucis Historic Commission. Francis and Sibyl served as coordinators of the Valle Country Fair and pressed untold gallons of apple cider, grilled hundreds of chickens at the Valle Crucis Park to raise funds for a new education building at Holy Cross, and headed the Potato Club down by the river where the crop was given to a local food bank. Francis and Sibyl shared a love of gardening and enjoyed growing vegetables and flowers and sharing their bounty with the community. His friends loved to see the bright blue truck coming their way, as he distributed whatever vegetables were in season. Corn and tomatoes were specially anticipated. He loved to travel and relax at their beach house on Topsail Island with his family. He was a life long Wolfpack fan and loved the years that NC State made it to the final four! Most of all, Francis was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He was a mentor to many of all ages throughout his life. Always willing to pass on his knowledge, advise and offer a hand to those in need. He reminds us there is good in this world. Francis is survived by his wife Sibyl, children Bill Pressly and partner Lia in Valle Crucis, Sally Pressly and her husband, Tom Ballmer, in Mason City, Iowa, and grandchildren, Sophie, Jacob and Zach. Francis was preceded in death by his mother and father, Eula and William Pressly and his baby brother Paul. If desired, memorial donations in honor of Francis may be made to Holy Cross Episcopal Church, Hospitality House of Northwest North Carolina, Valle Crucis Community Park or Watauga Habitat for Humanity. Online condolences may be shared with the Pressly family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com. Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory, Boone, is serving the Pressly family.

Ray Judson Boleman

1944 – 2019

Ray Judson Boleman, Jr., died unexpectedly on November 23, 2019 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Ray was born on November 9, 1944 in Royston, Georgia to the late Ray and Martha Boleman. He attended Clemson University, completed a Masters of Business Administration degree from Louisiana State University.

He married Jan Ankerich, his high school sweetheart, in 1964. They began their married life in Hartwell, Georgia, where they had attended school together, but quickly moved to Columbia, South Carolina, when Ray earned his first position in banking, which would lead to a 31-year career in financial services. During their 55-year marriage, they moved 11 times across North and South Carolina and he held positions in South Carolina National Bank, Planters Bank, and Centura Bank until he retired in 1997 as President of Centura Bank.

Fulfilling a life-long dream of running a marathon, Ray completed his first race at the age of 50 in Washington, D.C. and additional marathons in New York City and Virginia Beach.

Family time was everything to Ray. The love of the beach, big fish expeditions, snow skiing, and time together baking cookies at Christmas are few of the special family times that are still being passed down today. The past month was full of unforgettable memories, though no one knew those would be the last moments shared with him.

In addition to being survived by his wife, Jan, he is survived by his daughters, Cynthia Boleman Heffernan and husband Daniel Heffernan, Jennifer Boleman Ford and husband Robert Ford, as well as grandchildren, Taylor Land O’Conney and wife Stonee O’Conney, Noah Allen O’Conney, Julia Carson Louise Ford, Hannah Grace Heffernan, Robert Gregory Ford, Jr., and William Henry Ford.

It brought immense joy to him that their first great-grandchild is expected in April 2020. His family will remember him for his generosity, his delicious “Papoo pasta” and French Toast dishes, how first impressions are so important, that you should greet everyone with a smile if you’re happy or not, making pallets on the bedroom floor for them to sleep in and hunting for bargain treasures.

He was an active and dedicated member and Chairman of Deacons at the Middle Forks Baptist church in Blowing Rock, North Carolina. The last service that he attended he sang a solo of the song, “Will the Circle Be Unbroken” to the congregation, even though he had been suffering from shortness of breath.

He and Jan were longtime residents of Hound Ears Club in Blowing Rock, and he loved the game of golf as a player and for 30 years as a score keeper at the Augusta National.

Many people may not know that Ray began painting and capturing photos late in life and enjoyed sharing the views from their mountain deck home in watercolor paintings and vibrant photos with his friends and family.

A funeral is scheduled for Tuesday, November 26 at noon at Middle Forks Baptist Church, Blowing Rock, North Carolina with a visitation preceding at 11 a.m. at the same location. A graveside service is scheduled for Wednesday, November 27 at 3 p.m. in Hartwell, Georgia at Cross Roads Baptist Church. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Ray’s life.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Middle Forks Baptist Church (268 Bishop Ridge Parkway, Blowing Rock, NC, 28605) or Cross Roads Baptist Church (3636 Lavonia Highway, Hartwell, GA, 30643).

Online condolences may be shared with the Boleman family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Boleman family.

Craig Henry

June 17, 1945 – November 19, 2019

Dr. C. Craig Henry passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at home in Boone, North Carolina.

He was born on June 17, 1945 to Harry “Hank” and Betty (Craig) Henry. He studied as an undergraduate at the University of Florida and graduated in 1972 from the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Dentistry. Following dental school and a 2 year period of service in the Navy Dental Corps, Craig moved back home to Melbourne, Florida and set up what would be a successful dental practice. Craig practiced dentistry for 36 years prior to retirement in 2010 and was beloved by his patients and the Melbourne dental community. Craig was an avid outdoorsman, golfer, amateur chef, reader, craftsman, and Florida Gator fan. He was a natural teacher and he greatly enjoyed sharing his passions with friends and family.

He is survived by his wife, Patti, a brother, Gary, a son, Jeff (wife Sheri and children Alexandra and Vance), and a daughter Kristy (husband Chad Crawford and children Kasey, Chase, Cooper, and Kendall).

A Celebration of Life Service will be held for Craig at Florida Memorial Gardens (5950 S US Highway 1, Rockledge, FL 32955) on December 7th at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Craig’s name to the charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the Henry family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Dorothy Hatten Greene Norris

October 16, 1922 – November 20, 2019

Dorothy Hatten Greene Norris, age 97, of Boone, passed away Wednesday evening, November 20, 2019, at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation in Boone.

Dorothy was born October 16, 1922 in Watauga County, a daughter of the late Ulysses A. Hatten and Sallie McGhee Hatten. She was a retired Food Service employee for Appalachian State University and a member of Faith Baptist Church in Boone.

She is survived by two step-sons, Charlie Norris and wife Darlene, and Jerry Norris and wife Laura, all of Boone; a daughter-in-law, Reba Whittington and husband Dick of North Wilkesboro; one granddaughter, Tammy Hampton of Boone; one great-grandson, Braden Hampton of Boone; two special nieces, Rosa Auton and Janet Moretz, both of Boone, and her many adopted children from Appalachian State University. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Alfred Greene, Sr.; her second husband, Ralph B. Norris; two sons, Alfred Conrad Greene, Jr. and Edward Greene; a step-grandson, Chad Norris, and a number of brothers and sisters.

Funeral services for Dorothy Hatten Greene Norris will be conducted Sunday afternoon, November 24, 2019, at 2:00 o’clock, at Faith Baptist Church. The body will lie in state, at the church, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Pastor Sonny Younce and Mr. Randy Miller. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Blowing Rock.

The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock, at the church, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Street, Lenoir, North Carolina, 28645.

Online condolences may be sent to the Norris family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Ben Allen Greene

September 01, 1945 – November 21, 2019

Ben Allen Greene, age 74, of Stoney Hollow Road, Elk Park, passed away Thursday afternoon, November 21, 2019, at Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, Tennessee.

Ben was born September 1, 1945 in Avery County, a son of the late Geter and Rosa Estep Greene. He was a self-employed carpenter and a member of Flat Springs Baptist Church. He loved his Lord and Savior and he enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially the biggest blessing of his life, his great-grandchildren. He also had many friends too numerous to mention.

He is survived by his wife, Jackie Greene of the home; one daughter, Angela Abrams and husband Stephen of Kitty Hawk, North Carolina; one son, Brandon Lambert of Atlanta, Georgia; two granddaughters, whom he raised, Ashley Bunten and husband Josh and Sarah Isaacs, all of Elk Park; one son-in-law, Chad Isaacs of Vilas; three grandsons, Nicholas Dugger of Butler, Tennessee, Benjamin Abrams, and Dylan Abrams, both of Kitty Hawk; four great-granddaughters, Harley Potter, Jada Mae Isaacs, Kimberly Bunten, and Adeline Bunten; two great-grandsons, Landon Bunten and Titus Isaacs; three sisters, Ruth Harmon and husband Ken of Sugar Grove, and Blanche Williams of Butler, Tennessee, Kay Ward and husband Dennis of Elk Park, one sister-in-law Joyce Dugger of Butler, Tennessee; one brother-in-law, Elbert Ward of Elk Park; one son-in-law, Barry Oliver of Sugar Grove and one uncle, Ronald Estep of Buffalo, New York.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one beloved daughter, Kimberly Greene Oliver; a brother and sister-in-law, Reed Greene and his wife Edith; a sister, Sally Ward; two brothers-in-law, James Williams and Edward Lambert, and a niece, Deanna Hicks.

Funeral services for Ben Allen Greene will be conducted Monday morning, November 25, 2019, at 11:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state, at the chapel, from 10:00 until 11:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Pastor Derrick Wilson and Pastor Dean Estep. Burial will follow in the Abe Trivette Cemetery in Butler, Tennessee.

The family will receive friends Monday morning, from 10:00 until 11:00 o’clock, at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the Greene family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Cynthia Faye Bowley

May 18, 1949 – November 22, 2019

Cynthia Faye Bowley, age 70, of Boone, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019 at Watauga Medical Center.

The daughter of the late George Edward Bowley and Maude Faye Trivette Bowley, she was born May 18, 1949 in Baltimore, Maryland. She was a retired nurse and a member of Green Valley Baptist Church.

She is survived by one daughter, Renee Presnell Ensminger and husband Rabbi Franklin of Boone; one son, Reverend Curtis Presnell of Ashe County; four granddaughters, Ashley Young of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Theresa Church of Asheville, North Carolina, Samantha Boxley and Hope Solomon both of Boone; one grandson, Anthony Church of Boone; two sisters, Eunice Johnson and husband Willis of Sugar Grove and Donna Kaczmarczyk of Boone, one half-brother Tommy Presnell of Wilkesboro. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by her husband Gerald Presnell, one brother, Joseph Donald Bowley and one sister, Alice Lodemia Ward. She was also preceded in death by six half-brothers and sisters.

Funeral services for Cynthia Faye Bowley will be conducted Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Green Valley Baptist Church. Preacher Eric Cornett, Reverend Harvey Presnell and Reverend Curtis Presnell will officiate. Interment will follow in the Yates Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Monday evening from 6 until 8, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 441 Daniel Drive, Boone, North Carolina 28607

Online condolences may be sent to the Bowley family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Mary June Wallace

June 30, 1931 – November 23, 2019

Mary June Wallace, age 88, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019. She was born on June 30, 1931, in Zionville, North Carolina to the late William Aaron Stephens and Jessie Wilson Stephens. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband Bruce Wallace and a sister, Anna Mae Williams.

Mary was an employee of Shadowline for 30 years and a member of Zionville Baptist Church

Those left to cherish her memories include, her sister Mancy Setzer, Niece Lisa Conner & Husband Michael, Nephew Aaron Setzer & wife Sherry. Great Nieces and Nephews; Sam Connor, Andy Connor & Sarah Reyes. Special friends, Michaline Greer, Rebecca Wagner and Charlotte Thomas.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. at Mountain City Funeral Home with the funeral to follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Rick Thomason and Rev. Frank Johnson to officiate. Special Music will be by Bobby McGee. The Graveside Service and Entombment will follow from the Zionville Baptist Church Mausoleum. Pallbearers will be Tommy Stephens, Bobby McGee, Joe Proffitt, Jeff Wagner, Darrell Osborne, Carl Stephens and Sam Connor. Honorary Pallbearers are member of Zionville Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Mary June’s memory to Zionville Baptist Church Cemetery Fund % 800 Modock Rd., Trade, TN 37691.

Special thanks to Jeff & Diana Wagner for their exceptional & loving Care provide to Mary June.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com

The family of Mary June Wallace has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.

Announcement courtesy of Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service.

Kathleen Adams Moore

May 11, 1924 – November 23, 2019

Kathleen Adams Moore, age 95, of 182 Fletcher Branch Road, Vilas, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Watauga Medical Center.

Kathleen was born May 11, 1924 in the Reese community in Watauga County. Her parents were Robert Lee Combs and Bertie Story Combs. She is one of eleven children which included five girls and six boys. “There was never a dull moment”!

She was Married to James O. Adams on June 14, 1941 and raised three children in the Beaver Dam community. After the tragic passing of her husband on October 30, 1975, she later married Narvie S. Moore in February 1981. Later after his passing she remained in the home place in the Vilas community where she resides to date.

Kathleen spent most of of her married life as a homemaker and later began working outside the home as a seamstress for Newton’s Fashion Shop in Boone, North Carolina. She worked from home sewing for people that knew her expert seamstress ability. Kathleen especially enjoyed designing and making wedding gowns. “I did seven complete weddings from home over the years”.

Anyone that knows Kathleen is keenly aware of her love and skill in growing vegetable gardens and exotic flowers of all kinds. She states: “I love to try new kinds of flowers and vegetables. My greatest enjoyment is sharing garden products with others. I began learning and enjoying gardening when I was only seven years old, and it is still my greatest passion.” She thrives on a hard day’s work! Kathleen blessed many with her singing of her old timey songs.

Another of Kathleen’s interests and accomplishments is designing and hooking rubs from scrap cloth. She began working on rugs at ten years old, and has spent years, several years, as a volunteer helping others learn the almost lost art of making handmade rugs. “I enjoy going to the Western Watauga Community Center to work with others and fellowship with all the wonderful staff and friends each week.”

Kathleen brightens the room wherever she is. She is truly a unique and wise mountain woman with much love and knowledge to share with others.

She is survived by two daughters, Margaret Hartley and husband Rudy of Zionville and Ruth Gibbons and husband Roger of Ronda, North Carolina; one son, Oliver Adams and wife Linda of Sugar Grove; three granddaughters, Angela Adams Smith and husband Stephen of Charlotte, North Carolina; Leslie Adams Francis and husband Derrick of Charlotte, North Carolina and Melissa Davis and husband Bill of Elkin, North Carolina; one great-grandson, Jayden Francis of Charlotte, North Carolina; three great-granddaughters, Sarah and Katie of Elkin, North Carolina and Jessica Suggs and her husband Brandon Suggs of Mountain City, Tennessee; one step great-granddaughter, Autumn Davis of Elkin, North Carolina; one great-great-granddaughter, Lindsey Suggs and one sister, Josephine “Jo” Isaacs of Boone. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Robert Lee Combs and Bertie Storie Combs, her first husband, James O. Adams, her second husband, Narvie Moore, one granddaughter, Kim Walters, four sisters, Eula Combs Norris, Ila Combs Weaver, Velma Combs Johnson and Laura Jean McGuire and five brothers, Robert Smith Combs, Rufus William Combs, John Rex Combs, Wiley Norman Combs and James Carlton Combs.

Funeral service for Kathleen Adams Moore will be conducted Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 2:00 o’clock at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Kenny Newberry and Pastor Johnmark Brown will officiate. Interment will follow in Adams Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 2:00, prior to the service at the funeral home.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to Medi Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive Suite 102, Boone, North Carolina 28607 or Adams Cemetery Fund care of Jerry Greer, 3549 Old 421 South, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Moore family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.



Artie Daniels Hurt

March 18, 1921 – November 18, 2019

Artie Daniels Hurt, age 98, of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019 at her home.

She was born on March 18, 1921 in Crossnore, North Carolina, a daughter of the late John Wheeler Daniels and the late Lottie Caroline Vance Daniels.

She was preceded in death by her Parents; Husband, Enoch Mack Hurt; Two Sons, Jimmy Hurt, Billy Hurt; Daughter, Doris Overcash; Grandson, Eddie Wayne Hurt, 5 Sisters and 2 Brothers.

Artie was a member of Little Elk Mountain Freewill Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, cooking, and flowers. Her favorite flowers are Dahlias, Lilies, and Roses. Her favorite music was Gospel.

Artie leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Daughter, Judy (Gordon Teffeteller) McGill of Strawberry Plains, TN, Daughter, Louise (Gill Sr.) Rhodes of Sevierville, TN, Daughter, Ella Bailey of Knoxville, TN, Sister, Dollie Daniels of Newland, NC, Brother, Earl (Viola) Daniels of Newland, NC, Son-In-Law, Carl Overcash Sr. of Concord, NC, Bestfriend, Zeta Wishon of Johnson City, TN, 11 Grandchildren, 12 Great Grandchildren, 12 Great-Great Grandchildren, many loving nieces, nephews, in-laws, and many loving friends.

Funeral Services for Artie Daniels Hurt will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 8:00 pm at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Pastor Ronnie Trivette officiating.

The family will receive friends beginning at 6:00 pm up until the service hour at 8:00 pm on Saturday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

A Graveside Service will be held on Sunday November 24, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Daniels Cemetery.

The Hurt family would like to offer a Special Thank You to: Jamesena Bennett, Carol Baker, Rescare and UT Hospice for the loving care they provided to Mom. Also the family would like to thank everybody for all the beautiful cards that were send to Mom.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Little Elk Mountain Freewill Baptist Church.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Hurt family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Artie and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.



Lucy Blair Trivett

September 8, 1923 – November 22, 2019

Lucy Blair Trivett, age 96, of Elk Park, North Carolina passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 at her home.

She was born on September 8, 1923 in Elk Valley, North Carolina, a daughter of the late James William Blair and the late Rosa Gwyn Blair.

She was preceded in death by her Parents, Husband, Hall Trivett; Daughter, Gayle Hatmaker; Three Brothers, Bob Blair, Jake Blair, Gwin Blair; and Sister, Mary Rankhorn.

Lucy was a member of Elk Park Christian Church in Elk Park, NC and a member of South Haven Christian Church in Port Orange, FL. She enjoyed cooking and baking fresh bread, reading, flowers especially yellow roses, gardening, and watching football. She loved spending time with her Grandchildren and her Great Grandchildren. She was an excellent seamstress and sewed her daughters clothes and even their baby doll clothes. She was born Ruth Ella but after reading the book Lucy Lockett she made her parents change her name to Lucy. She worked at Burlington Mills in Virginia making clothes for the war. After that she moved to California and married her husband Hall. They then moved to Bristol, TN where Hall worked for the NCR. Then they moved to Oak Ridge, TN where he worked for Union Carbide where he designed the box that the moon rocks were brought back in. After Hall retired they moved back to Heaton and live there ever since.

Lucy leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Daughter, Duane (Luke III) Appling of Port Orange, FL, Grandson, Luke (AJ) Appling, IV of Heaton, NC, Granddaughter, Casey (Miguel) Rayo of Chamblee, GA, Granddaughter, Lisa (David) Dunbar of Ormond-by-the-sea, FL, Great-Grandson, Benjamin Appling, Great-Granddaughter, Ella Appling, Great-Grandson, Blair Appling, Great-Grandson, Miles Appling, Great-Granddaughter, Huntleigh Powers, Great-Granddaughter, Jessica Dunbar, Great-Granddaughter, Erin Dunbar, Great-Granddaughter, Lindsay Dunbar, and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services for Lucy Blair Trivett will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Pastor Jamie Shell officiating.

The family will receive friends beginning at 12:00 pm up until the service hour at 1:00 pm on Tuesday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

Interment will follow in the Elk Valley Baptist Church Cemetery.

The Trivett family would like to offer a special thank you to the Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge; 236 Hospital Dr. Spruce Pine, NC 28777.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Trivett family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Lucy and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.



Annie Keener Hicks

December 17, 1943 – November 26, 2019

Annie Keener Hicks, age 75, of Banner Elk, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at her residence with her family by her side. She was born on December 17, 1943 to the late Casel L. and Roszella H. Keener. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Sandra Keener.

Annie is survived by her loving husband, Len Hicks and daughter, Katheryn Caudill of Banner Elk; three brothers, Allen Keener of Long Island, NY, Jimmy Keener and wife Ann of Pineola, and Bruce Keener of Heaton; one sister, Lois Keener of Mobile, AL..

Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home, Newland, NC.

The family will receive friends Saturday, November 30, 2019, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm prior to the service.

Interment will take place in the Heaton Cemetery following the service.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff at Caldwell Hospice and Palliative care for the wonderful treatment and care of Annie and other family members.

Online condolences can be given at www.rsfh.net.

