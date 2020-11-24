Watauga, Avery Obituaries – November 24, 2020

Published Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 6:26 pm

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland



Hope Faith Harmon

Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Hope Faith Harmon, infant daughter of Joseph Tyler and Kayla Jean Harmon, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her sister Braylyn Harmon of Boone; two brothers, Brent Harmon and Wyatt Gwinn both of Boone; Maternal grandmother Kay Cornett of Vilas, and Britton Clark of Boone; her Paternal grandmother Pam Dellinger of Boone, and Paternal grandfather David Harmon of Sugar Grove; Maternal great grandparents Dale and Brenda Cornett of Boone; her Paternal great grandmother Velma Harmon of Sugar Grove; a great Aunt Connie Shell of Boone.

A celebration of life service will be conducted Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Chapel. Due to COVID restrictions, social distancing and the wearing of masks are mandatory.

Online condolences may be shared with the Harmon family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com. Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Harmon family.



David Lee Brown

1984 – 2020

On November 2nd , 2020, David Lee Brown, 36, passed away in Boone, NC, after a long and brave battle with addiction. David is survived by four daughters, Cherish Brown, Patience Brown and Truth Brown, all of Wilkesboro, NC, and Katie Todd, of Sparta, NC; fiance, Tonya Moxley of Sparta, NC; sister, Erica Gaines of Hickory, NC; uncle and aunt, Dan & Carla Gaines of Taylorsville, NC; stepfather, Mark Gaines; grandmother, Martha Goodnight; aunt and uncle, Leah Burns and Donald Burns of Ohio; grandfather, Larry Burnes, and special friend, Shannon Conrad, of Boone, NC.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Tina Burns, and father, George Brown.

David was born on July 11th, 1984 in Cincinnati, Ohio and grew up in Taylorsville, NC, where he attended Alexander High School. David enjoyed riding dirt bikes and fishing. He loved pitbulls and being outdoors. David was determined and hard-working, facing many obstacles in his 36 years on this planet.

David had a big personality and an even bigger heart. David was always quick to show those around him that they were both loved and cared for. He was always willing to help, even when he had very little himself–those who knew him knew that David would literally give the clothes he was wearing to help a friend in need (and he did so more than once).

In the months leading up to his death David knew and let others know that family is the most important thing in a man’s life. After Tonya and Katie came into his life David felt that his family was finally complete. He loved Tonya fiercely and wanted to build a future with her and his daughters all in one place together.

Above all else, David loved his daughters, Cherish, Patience, Truth and Katie. He sincerely wanted to be the father he knew they deserved. He would want them to know that they are and have always been loved by him and that they were the part of his life that he was most proud of.

A service for David will be held on Saturday November 28th at 1:00 at the Greenway Bridge closest to the Boone Water Treatment Plant. Directions from Greenway Parking lot on Casey Ln: take the trail from the parking lot approximately ¼ of a mile to the bridge.

David was passionate about helping others and would want to say that if you or a loved one are struggling with addiction, you are not alone and your battle does not have to end this way. There is help available. Alcoholics Anonymous https://www.aa.org Narcotics Anonymous https://www.na.org Daymark Recovery https://www.daymarkrecovery.org Watauga LEAD https://www.watuagalead.org Olive Branch Ministry https://olivebranchministry.org

SAMHSA’s National Helpline, 1-800-662-HELP (4357), (also known as the Treatment Referral Routing Service) or TTY: 1-800-487-4889 is a confidential, free, 24-hour-a-day, 365-day-a-year, information service, in English and Spanish, for individuals and family members facing mental and/or substance use disorders.

Barbara Sue Tester Smith

1941 – 2020

Barbara Tester Smith, age 79, of Clark’s Creek Road, Banner Elk, passed peacefully Sunday, November 22 at her home. Born and raised in Watauga County, Barbara, or “Mamaw”, as she was fondly known by so many, met the love of her life, Ed, and raised their 5 children in Valle Crucis.

Barbara will mostly be remembered for her unconditional love for everyone she met. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband Ed, brother Ray Tester, sister Eunice Lutrell, and two sons in law, Charlie Taylor and Bill Tate.

Barbara is survived by three daughters, Billie Jean Taylor of Valle Crucis, Marcia Lusk and husband Don of Valle Crucis and Donna Tate of Linville, two sons, Randall Smith of Baird’s Creek and Brad Smith and wife Terry of Triplett. She is also survived by two brothers, Keith Tester and wife Danielle of Blowing Rock and Larry Tester and wife Janice of Stoney Point, one sister, Pauline Berry and husband George of Brownsville, FL, eleven grandchildren, Heather Arnold, Matthew Taylor, Andrew Taylor (India), Heidi Robertson (Brock), Holly Powell (Seth), John Nelson Smith, Lillie Smith, Ashley Jones (Adam), Kari Brown (Daniel), Asa Watson (Alexia), Ethan Smith (Laura), 19 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.

Funeral services for Mrs. Barbara Tester Smith will be private. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Caldwell Hospice & Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Street, NW, Lenoir, NC 28645. Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Smith family.



Romeo Vital Bosse

1929 – 2020

Mr. Romeo Vital Bosse, 91, died peacefully November 21, 2020, at Appalachian Brian Estates. He was born April 6, 1929 in St. François, New Brunswick, Canada, the son of Vital Bosse and Olive Boucher. Mr. Bosse lived in Millinocket, Maine for 63 years before moving to North Carolina in 2019.

In Millinocket, he worked for Great Northern Paper Co. for 30 years and worked as a private contractor remodeling and building 18 homes including the three in which the family lived. After retiring from the paper company, he continued as a contractor for another five years and then began doing decorative woodworking in his later years. He loved hockey and baseball.

Mr. Bosse was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Marie Michelle Bosse, sons Serge Bosse of Charleston, SC and Andrew Francis Bosse of North Haven, CT, sister Gilberte Bouchard and husband Gil Bouchard, of St. François, brothers Jerrard and wife Edna of Chicoutimi, Quebec, Canada, Rosaire and wife Lorette, and twin brothers Adrien and wife Aline, and Lucien and wife Blanche all of St. François, and son-in-law David Bushley husband of Denise Bosse of West Haven, CT.

He is survived by wife Bertha Melida Bosse of Boone, NC, daughter Denise Bosse of West Haven, CT, son Michael Joseph Bosse and wife Roxanne Carol Bosse of Boone, NC, grandchildren Sarah Michal Bosse of Charlotte, NC and Michael Joseph Bosse and wife Mallory Millsap Bosse of Greenville, NC, great-grandchildren Erin Mina Bosse and Beverly Ruth Bosse of Greenville, NC, and many nieces and nephews and their children and grandchildren

There will be a mass of Christian Remembrance at Saint Elizabeth of The Hill Country Catholic Church, 259 Pilgrims Way, Boone, NC 28607 on a date to be determined.

The burial ceremony will be in the Millinocket Cemetery at a later date to be announced.

Online condolences may be shared with the Bosse family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com. Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Bosse family.

Margie Ann Kebodeaux

June 17, 1936 – November 16, 2020

Margie Ann Kebodeaux, age 84, of Gateway Drive, Boone, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at her residence.

The daughter of the late Curtis Muller and the late Faye Tilley Muller. She was born June 17, 1936 in Nacogdoches County, Texas.

She is survived by her husband, Donald Keith Kebodeaux of the home, one son, Mark Kebodeaux and wife, Cindy of Mandeville Louisiana, one daughter, Vickie Kennedy and husband, Don of Blowing Rock; four grandchildren, Danielle, Dalton, Trevor and Casey; six great-grandchildren, Brennan, Corbin, Blakley, London, Lane, and Layton.

A private service for Margie Ann Kebodeaux will be conducted.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children Attn: Office of Development 2900 Rocky Point Drive Tampa, Florida 33607.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Thomas Perry Edmisten, Sr.

January 22, 1946 – November 16, 2020

Mr. Thomas Perry “Tommy” Edmisten, Sr. age 74, of Kernersville, North Carolina, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020, in Lewis Gale Medical Center, Salem, VA, after a courageous battle with Adult Myeloid Leukemia.

He was born January 22, 1946 in Watauga County, the son of Abram Voyne and Angeline Storie Edmisten. Tommy was a native and former resident of Boone. He was also a member of Three Forks Baptist Church. He was an Army veteran and house painter by trade.

He is survived by three children, Julianne Angela Edmisten of Kernersville, Thomas Perry “Tom” Edmisten, Jr and wife Brooke of Stokesdale, NC, and Daniel McNamara and wife Holly of Thornton, PA. Six grandchildren, Molly and Andrew Edmisten and Lily, Piper, Sophia and Charles McNamara.

Five sisters, Mary Baumgardner of Eastlake, Ohio, Betty Shoemake, Rebecca Younce, Joyce Proffitt and husband Joe, all of Boone, NC, and Anne Barba and husband Greg of Roanoke, VA.

Nineteen nieces and nephews, twenty-six great nieces and nephews and fourteen great-great nieces and nephews, cousins, and lots of friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Abram Voyne “A.V.” Edmisten, Jr and Bobby Edmisten, Brothers-in-law, Johnny Baumgardner and Jerry Younce and niece, Deborah “Debby” Baumgardner Horne.

He is dearly loved and his kind heart, fun personality, big smile and laughter will be greatly missed.

Graveside services and burial, with military honors provided by American Legion Post #130, will be conducted Friday, November 20, 2020 at Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens at 2pm. Officiating will be Rev. Lynn Powers.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made in Tommy’s name to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Due to COVID-19 requirements, the wearing of masks and social distancing should be practiced.

Online condolences may be sent to the Edmisten family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Ivalee Greer Vines

June 05, 1937 – November 22, 2020

Mrs. Ivalee Greer Vines, age 83 of Creston, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Atrium Health in Charlotte.

The daughter of the late Elige Greer and Ola Mae Miller Greer. She was born June 5, 1937 in Watauga County. She was a homemaker and a member of Sutherland Baptist Church.

She is survived by three sons, Robert Lane Main of Yadkinville, North Carolina; Thomas Kevin Main and wife Teresa Lynn of Creston and Dennis Hillery Main of Creston; five granddaughters, Angel Norris and husband Joey of Creston; Carmella Main of Butler, Tennessee; Tabitha Main of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Dana Lee Redmond of Yadkinville and Kathy Main of Winston Salem; five grandsons, Thomas Main of Mountain City, Tennessee; Eric Main of Creston; Jeremiah Main of Creston; James Main of Winston Salem and Waylon Main of Wilkesboro; one brother, Clay Greer and wife Phyllis of Boomer. She is also survived by a number of Great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by her first husband, Dana Main, her second husband, Lester Vines, one brother, Joe Greer and one sister, Anna Mae Flannery, two nephews, Dana Flannery and Jerry Flannery.

Funeral services for Ivalee Greer Vines will be conducted Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 2:00 o’clock at Sutherland Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Greer Family Cemetery. Reverend Anthony Roark, Reverend Alan Younce and Reverend Rector Henson will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 2:00, at the church, prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the Vines family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Mary Helen Tester

November 28, 1940 – November 21, 2020

Zionville, NC– Miss Mary Helen Tester, age 79 of Zionville, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Watauga Medical Center in Boone. Born November 28, 1940 in Watauga County, Mary Helen the daughter of the late Glenn and Bertha Bumgardner Tester.

Mary was a member of Zionville Baptist Church where she enjoyed study and fellowship with her Sunday School class. She was looking forward to celebrating her 80th birthday in just a few days. She loved to read and watch movies. Her favorite pastime was to talk and visit with her friends and to serve as a prayer warrior for her family and friends.

She is survived by many cousins including Betty Jean Welch who was her caregiver over the past several years.

Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 PM Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in the chapel of Hampton Funeral Service with Reverend Leonard Fletcher officiating. Burial will follow in the Old Pleasant Grove Cemetery.

Mary Helen will lie in state from 9:00 AM until 1:00 PM Wednesday at Hampton Funeral Service with the family receiving friends from 1:00 until 2:00 PM.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

The family requests those attending the service please wear a mask.

Hampton Funeral & Cremation Service is serving the Tester Family.

Paul Lee Biggs Jr.

August 27, 1968 – November 17, 2020

Paul Lee Biggs, Jr., 52, of Pancake Road, Newland, North Carolina died Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the home he

shared with his son. Born August 27, 1968 in Pennsylvania, he was the son of Paul Lee, Sr. and Janet Metz Biggs, both

deceased. Also preceded in death by his brother, James H. Scott, Jr.

Paul was a Certified Auto Mechanic. A devoted father and an an animal lover, Paul enjoyed the outdoors and hunting and fishing with his son.

Paul is survived by his son, Paul Lee Biggs, III, two granddaughters, Mary Ann and Mallory Eden Biggs,

and his sister, Mary Scott of Pennsylvania.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to:The National Wildlife Federation, PO Box 1583, Merrifield, Va. 22116-1583

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Biggs family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland is serving the Biggs family



Lois Edwards

June 29, 1933 – November 21, 2020

Lois Edwards, age 87, of Crossnore, North Carolina passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Watauga Medical Center in Boone, NC.

She was born on June 29, 1933 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late George Watson and the late Myrtle Gribble Watson.

Lois retired from the Avery County Public Schools after many years of service. She began as the Librarian at Crossnore Elementary School and after a couple of years became a Kindergarten Teachers Assistant. She will always be remembered for her loving kindness and the special attention she gave to her “kids.” Lois was a member of the Crossnore First Baptist Church where she was a member of the Choir. She was one of the best at remembering special dates in her family and friends lives, you could always count on receiving a card from her.

She was preceded in death by her Husband, Edgar Clarence Edwards; Father, George Watson; Mother, Myrtle Watson; Five Brothers, Elmer Watson, Ray Watson, Loy Watson, Lee Watson and Jim Watson.

Lois was a loving mother and Ninny who leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Son, Terry (Debra) Edwards of Crossnore, NC, Son, Gary (Patricia) Edwards of Elk Park, NC, Son, Randy (Margaret) Edwards of Vilas, NC, Nine Grandchildren, Seventeen Great Grandchildren.

Due to the current Covid regulations and health concerns the family will be having a Celebration of Life Service at a later date. Graveside services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Crossnore First Baptist Church.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Edwards family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Lois and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.



Sally Segal

October 27, 1938 – November 21, 2020

Sally Mitchell Segal, age 82, of Weaverville, NC passed away Saturday November 21, 2020 in Newland, NC due to complications from Alzheimer’s.

Born October 27, 1938 in Wichita, KS to Kay and Donald Mitchell. Sally was a distinguished artist and Professor Emeritus of Art at the University of Texas, El Paso (UTEP). During her tenure at UTEP, she held many art shows in locations such as Paris, Chicago, and New York. After she retired from the UTEP, Sally moved to Hudson, Florida where she spent many happy years and loved gardening. Prior to her death, Sally moved to Weaverville, NC to be nearer to her daughter.

Sally is preceded in death by her twin sister Mary. She is survived by her brother, Reed Mitchell of Colorado and sister Carolyn Bloomer of Florida, daughter Kathrin Tolson (Nee Powell) of Burnsville, N.C., son Jason Bishop of Bradenton, FL, and 7 grandchildren.

No Service will be held. Due to her incredible love of animals, it is asked that in lieu of flowers, monetary donations be sent to the World Wildlife Fund (www.worldwildlife.org).



Kelley Wingate

January 1, 1958 – November 22, 2020

Kelley Sue Wingate, age 62, of Elk Park, NC passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the Life Care Center of Elizabethton in Elizabethton, TN.

She was born on January 1, 1958, a daughter of the late Sherward C. Wingate and the late Leona Josephine Moody Wingate.

Kelley graduated from Avery County High School and then graduated from East Tennessee State University with Bachelors Degree in Nursing. She worked at the Johnson City Medical Center for 32 years as a Registered Nurse, where she had a reputation for her caring and meticulous professionalism. She proudly served her country in the National Guard for 6 years. She was a member of the Elk Park Christian Church. Kelley enjoyed music and dancing, having won several dancing contests. She loved the being on the water and watersports. Kelley was a vivacious, outgoing, talkative, and caring person who enjoyed playing (and winning) the Lottery.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Glenda Kay Hitechew.

Kelley leaves behind to cherish her memory her Sister, Connie (John) Gibson of Roan Mountain, TN, Aunt, Greta Jo (Charles) Eller of Elk Park, NC and a several nieces and nephews.

Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. All guests attending the visitation and service must bring and wear a mask. The service will be live streamed via our website on Thursday evening and those with-in the Newland City limits will be able to listen on their Radios at FM 90.5.

Funeral services for Kelley Wingate will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Grandfather Chapel of Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm until the service hour Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Elk Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: the Elk Park Christian Church 220 Old Mill Rd Elk Park, NC 28622.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Wingate family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Kelley and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.



Shirley Renee Stone

July 22, 1963 – November 23, 2020

Shirley Renee Stone, age 57, of Banner Elk, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at Watauga Medical Center in Boone. She was born on July 22, 1963 in Wake County to the late Fuller and Ercelle Searcy Stone. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Billy and Fuller (FC) Stone.

Shirley was a loving Mom, Grandmother and dear friend. She had a passion for baking. Whether she was making pies, cakes or any kind of desserts. She was a hard worker and a generous lady and she will be missed by many.

Those she left to cherish her memory are her fiancé Marcus Roberts of the home; one son, Chris Stone and wife Melissa of Pittsburgh, PA; three grandchildren, Landon, Gunner and Sydney Stone; and her family and friends from Highlanders.

A memorial service will be held for Shirley at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorial donations be made to National Sea Turtle Foundation at 4419 West Tradewinds Avenue, Ft. Lauderdale Florida 33308.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Stone family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Shirley and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.