Watauga, Avery Obituaries – November 23, 2021

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Norma Jean Bumgarner Wilcox

1936 – 2021

Norma Jean Bumgarner Wilcox passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 17, 2021.

Norma was the daughter of Thomas and Pansy Bumgarner of Boone and the eldest of three children. She attended Appalachian High School where she met her husband Dempsey Lee Wilcox, Jr. Norma and “Firebug” were married for 22 years until his death on May 9, 1976. Norma was a remarkable woman. She was intelligent, witty, hardworking, strong willed, compassionate and fiercely devoted to her family. It will be her example of strength and devotion to family that will carry her loved ones through the difficult days following her death.

Norma retired from Appalachian State University Library after 30 years of service. Her retirement was filled with friends, music, travel and spending time with her beloved Bill Lovelace. Norma was a devoted and active member of Deerfield United Methodist Church. She was a firecracker who loved dancing, particularly “the shag” and “the jitterbug,” and watching Mountaineer sports. She loved beach music, Godiva Chocolates, onion rings and, above all else, Elvis. Norma’s color was red and she always wore it well.

She is predeceased by her parents Tom and Pansy Bumgarner and her husband Dempsey Lee “Firebug” Wilcox Jr. She is survived by her children Debra Lee Wilcox and Dempsey Lee Wilcox III and wife (Margie); grandchildren Mary Grey Wilcox and husband (Walker Forshee) and Ivy Wilcox Church and husband (Zach); her sister Judy Psillas and husband (George) and her brother Thomas Charles “Buzz” Bumgarner and wife (Donna); niece Vicki Odmunson and husband (Andy), nephew Patrick Huffman, niece Leslie Bumgarner, and nephew Cameron Bumgarner and wife (Becky); and her long-term companion Bill Lovelace.

The family would also like to thank the staff at Deerfield Ridge Memory Care, Medi Home Health & Hospice and also give special thanks to longtime caregivers Jean Rice, Vanessa Greene and Brandy Wallace for their dedicated care of Norma.

Services for Norma B. Wilcox will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Monday, November 22nd at Deerfield United Methodist Church, officiated by Reverend Jim McKinney. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 PM one hour prior to services (at the church). Burial will follow in Mount Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens. The family respectfully requests those attending to wear a mask and observe social distancing. At other times, the family will be at the home of Dempsey and Margie Wilcox. 362 Fire Pink Rd, Boone, NC.

Flowers are appreciated and memorials may be made to Medi Home Health & Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 100B, Boone, NC 28607 or Deerfield United Methodist Church, 1184 Deerfield Road, PO Box 1337, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be shared with Norma’s family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Wilcox family.

Jon Christian Moretz

1971 – 2021

Jon Christian Moretz, age 50, of Creston, passed away Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Mission Hospital in Asheville. Born May 19, 1971 in Watauga County, he was a son of the late Jim and Terri Baker Moretz. Jon was a blacksmith by trade, and a jack of all trades. He enjoyed farming, carpentry and being outdoors.

He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Moody Moretz, one daughter, Liberty Ann, two brothers, Karl Moretz and wife Leah and daughter, Siah, and Marcus Wind and wife Angelica and daughter Sierra, two step-children, Austin Amon and wife Macca and daughter, Ava Grace, and Amber Amon and daughter Maye Marie. He is also survived by a number of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Services for Jon Moretz will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences may be shared with the Moretz family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Moretz family

Sheila Yvonne Perry

1966 – 2021

Heaven has a new resident. Sheila Y. Perry went home to be with her Lord on November 18, 2021. She was born on May 29, 1966 in Boone, NC.

Sheila enjoyed using her musical talent to honor and praise the Lord. She loved her cat, Archie, doing flower arrangements, and taking a ride wither brother, Larry, on his Harley.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Louise Cornett, her sister Elizabeth Cornett, her maternal grandparents, Link and Ann Presnell, and her paternal grandparents, Fred and Bonnie Cornett.

She is survived by her loving husband, Nathan Perry. They were happily married for 17 years. She is also survived by her sisters, Linda Cook (Gaither), Kathy Deas (John) and her brother, Larry (Lockwood). She is survived by nieces and nephews: Vickie Watson, Jeff Wolfferts, Amy Wolfferts, Tony Cook and Beverly Herald and several great nieces, great nephews and cousins.

A service praising God and rejoicing in her home going will be at Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church on Sunday, November 21, 2021. Funeral services will be at 3:00 p.m. with receiving of friends from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. Pastor Eric Cornett and Pastor Dan Featherstone will conduct the service. Burial will follow at the Laurel Fork Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Austin and Barnes Funeral Home for funeral expenses or to the Laurel Fork Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, PO Box 1147, Boone, NC 28607.

The family would like to express their deep appreciation to the numerous church family and friends who supported us during this time. We would also like to recognize the fourth floor staff of Frye Medical Center. May expressed their support through kindness, prayer, and loving hugs. Upon transition to Amorem (Caldwell Hospice) we were once again met with amazing support.

Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Perry family.

Dallas B. Wilson

September 14, 1947 – November 16, 2021

Dallas B. Wilson, 74, of Virginia Beach, died November 16, 2021. Born in Boone, North Carolina on September 14, 1947, he was the son of the late Raymond D. Wilson and Mary Alice Calloway Wilson. Dallas was also predeceased by his brothers, C. Dean Wilson and Danny R. Wilson.

Dallas was a Marine having served in the Viet Nam War. Following his military career he received a quilt of valor. Dallas was very patriotic and wore his American flag pin proudly. He was a Financial Consultant and Insurance Agent. Dallas was an avid golfer and loved fishing and his special friend Krikit.

He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Judy A. Wilson; daughters, Candy S. Bond of Wakefield, VA and Wendy L. Barrett and partner Daniel Farrell of Norfolk, VA; sister, Ruth E. Cook and husband, Robert “Bob” of Boone, NC; sisters in law, Barbara Wilson of Maryland and Janice Wilson of Florida; aunt, Shirley Delp of Princeton, WV; uncle, Roy Calloway and wife Carolyn of Boone, NC; grandchildren, Amanda Bercaw and Chelsea Nelson and husband, Germain nephew, Robert “Jake” Cook, Jr. and wife, Julie of Montana; nieces, Anna and Natalie Cook and Misty Shaw and husband, Pat and their daughter, Jenna, and three great grandchildren Riley, Maddy and Gabby Nelson and a host of cousins and other family members and friends.

Services will be private. Entombment in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, Norfolk, Virginia.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to the Disabled American Veterans or a veteran organization of your choice. Please visit Dallas’ memorial at www.woodlawnnorfolk.com

Announcement Courtesy of Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service.

Patricia Etta Walters

November 2, 1945 – November 16, 2021

Patricia Etta Walters, age 76, of Sugar Grove, passed away at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem.

Ms. Walters was born on November 2, 1945, in Cumberland County, North Carolina to the late George Marshall Walters and Lily Baines Bynum Walters.

Left to cherish her memories are her two sons, Howard Weaver, III of Sugar Grove; and Nicholas James Weaver, Sr. and Eduardo I Arroyo of Carrboro; a daughter, Terry Weaver Getzoff and Peter of Raleigh; three granddaughters, Kai Breanna Weaver & Ambrose Young; Maya Cheyenne Weaver, all of Sugar Grove; Elizabeth D. Austin and Sean of Raleigh; five grandsons, Sean Patrick Weaver; Eric Christopher Weaver; Alex Anthony Weaver, all of Boone; Nicholas James Weaver, Jr. of Mebane; Barent Keefer Getzoff of Michigan; two sisters, Ann Kennedy of Maryland; Carolyn Teague and George of Fayetteville; two brothers David Walters and Linda of Raleigh; George Walters, Jr. of Elizabeth City.

A service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the Walters family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements

Kathleen Ione Hasty

July 10, 1926 – November 16, 2021

Kathleen Ione Hasty, lover of music, basketball, golf, the Kentucky Derby, friends, and fun, age 95,

passed away on November 16, 2021 at the Foley Center at Chestnut Hill. She wants you to know…

she left.



Born in Louisville, KY, she is proceeded in death by her parents, Reverend B. Frank Hasty and

Kathleen Kent Hasty, and her brother B. Frank Hasty Jr.. At age 9, she was one of 4 that won a SC

State contest in music. She attended Highland Park High School, and graduated from Amarillo High

School.

She went on to Amarillo College was president of the Senior class and was voted Miss Amarillo College. Kathleen received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from Furman University and a Master’s degree in Social Work from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She worked with the North Carolina Children’s Home Society as the Director of Professional Services. She was awarded the Humanitarian Service Award and Who’s Who in North Carolina for promoting the placement of black and bi-racial children with adoptive families. Most recently, she was a pianist for the well-known singer and musical performer Rhody Jane Meadows (Nancy Jane Giles). She was

a member of Boone United Methodist Church and is survived by countless friends and colleagues, as

well as nephew’s Douglas Franklin Hasty and Mee Kittiphong.



She leaves you with this… “Life is too short not to laugh.”



A Celebration of Life will be held for Kathleen in the Chapel at Boone United Methodist Church, 471

New Market Blvd, Boone, NC 28605, on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:

Children’s Home Society of NC ATTN: Accounting, PO Box 14608 Greensboro, NC 27415 https://www.chsnc.org/donate/

Or Watauga Humane Society, 312 Paws Way Boone, NC 28607 https://wataugahumane.org/donate

Online condolences may be sent to the Hasty family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements

Clay Roger Childress

August 24, 1938 – November 17, 2021

Clay Roger Childress, age 83, of Newland, went home to his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center in Tennessee. He was born on August 24, 1938 in Avery County to the late Richard and Ruby Clark Childress. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his Son, Ronald Clay Childress; Two Brothers, Allen and Doug Childress; and his Daughter in Law, Jackie Hughes Childress.

Clay was in the Army and served his beloved country in the Korean War. He was a loving Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, and friend to many. Clay was a well respected builder of many homes in the surrounding area. He loved the outdoors. Clay enjoyed traveling, boating and riding his Harley. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.

Clay leaves behind to cherish his memory; Two Daughters, Shelia Kramer (Bill) and Rebecca Smith; One Son, Mark Childress (Michelle); Grandchildren, Jessica Bryson (Adam), Casey Spradling (Sean), Kristen Johnson (Bret), Brooke Wimmer (Charlie), Heather Gwyn (Jason), Kayla Shields (James), Seigie Lee (Eric), Skylar Wilson (Justin), Preston Childress, Ivy Smith, Cameron Smith (Addy); Great Grandchildren, Jackson Bryson, Cade Spradling, Bryson Johnson, Madelynn Johnson, Colten Wimmer, Emery Wimmer, Brylee Gwyn, Asher Lee, Ray Ray Lee, and Ashton Shields; Three Brothers, Roland Childress (Linda), Roy Childress (Mary Alice), and Randy Childress (Kathy); and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request memorial donations be made to the American Cancer Society, Melanoma Research Alliance 730 15th Street NW, 4th Floor, Washington DC 20005.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Childress family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Clay and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Loretta Jacqueline Clark

June 4, 1935 – November 20, 2021

Loretta Jacqueline Clark, age 86, of Newland, North Carolina, the Jonas Ridge Community, took the ultimate (and her final) trip on this earth, to enter into the Kingdom of her Lord and Savior, on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at her residence in Jonas Ridge, surrounded by her loving family.

Jackie, as she was known, was born on June 4, 1935 in Burke County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Adam Commodore Barrier and the late Loretta Singleton Barrier.

She retired from the Western Carolina Center, where she worked as a Direct Care Provider. Jackie loved to travel and go visit new places. Her favorite spot to vacation to each year was at the beach with her family.

She was preceded in death by her First Husband, Dayton Clark; Second Husband, Darrell Weatherman; Mother, Loretta Elizabeth Barrier; Father, Adam Commodore Barrier; Two Daughters, Phyllis Clark, Doris Clark; Sister, Evelyn Grindstaff; Two Brothers, Roy Barrier, Thomas G. Barrier.

Jackie leaves behind to cherish her memory Two Daughters, Sharon C. (Randy Rupard) Sells of Newland, NC, Della (Kenneth) Hatch of Valdese, NC; Son, Wayne (Stephanie Huffman) Clark of Newland, NC; Brother, Dale (Gina) Barrier of Morganton, NC; Six Grandchildren; and a host of Great Grandchildren and Great Great Grandchildren.

Graveside services will be announced at a later date.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff of Medi Home Hospice and a very special thank you to Norma Crowder, for “always making our mama look beautiful!”

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Medi Home Hospice, PO Box 1357 Newland, NC 28657.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Clark family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Jackie and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Obie Gragg

October 20, 1929 – November 20, 2021

Obie Gragg, age 92, of Collettsville, North Carolina (the Globe Community) passed away on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at his residence.

He was born on October 20, 1929 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of the late Harvey Joseph Gragg and the late Rosa Jennings Gragg.

Obie was a “Jack of all Trades.” He enjoyed working with hands doing carpentry, masonry, shrubbery anything he found a knack for. He was of the Baptist faith, enjoyed picking and singing and loved to get in the woods hunting.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Rosie Justine Gragg who passed away in 2019; Four brothers and three sisters.

Obie leaves behind to cherish his memory Five Sons, David (Sue) Gragg of Collettsville, NC, Jesse Gragg of Careys Flat, NC, Clayton (Kathy) Gragg of Lenoir, NC, Roger (Charlene) Gragg of Newland, NC, Jimmy (Deanna) Gragg of Collettsville, NC; Daughter, Della (Kirk) Ekard of Linville Falls, NC; Fifteen grandchildren; Twenty Nine great grandchildren; Three great great grandchildren.

Funeral services for Obie Gragg will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 24, 2021at the Globe Baptist Church, 5633 Anthony Creek Rd, Collettsville, NC 28611. Rev. Donald Gragg will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services on Wednesday at the church. Interment will follow in the Gragg Family Cemetery, located behind the home place in the Globe.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Amorem Hospice (formerly Caldwell Hospice) for the loving care they provided to Obie.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Amorem Hospice, 902 Kirkwood St NW Lenoir, NC 28645.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Gragg family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Obie and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Vena Jones

May 30, 1920 – November 21, 2021

Vena Inez Jones, 101, of Newland, passed away on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at Life Care Center of Banner Elk. She was born on May 30, 1920 in Avery County to the late Henry and Della McGuire. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Judd Jones; Sons, Lane, Alfred, Edward, and Harley Jones

Vena was a member of Fall Creek Missionary Baptist Church. She loved listening to gospel music and spending time with her family.

Those left to cherish her memory are her Son, Dickie Jones (Carolyn) of Newland, NC; and numerous Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren. and Great-Great Grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Rein-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Rev. Tommy Carver and Rev. Mike Ricker officiating.

Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home.

Burial will take place in the Fall Creek Cemetery.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared for Vena can be given at www.rsfh.net.

The care of Vena and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Newland.

