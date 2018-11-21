Watauga, Avery Obituaries – November 20, 2018

Published Wednesday, November 21, 2018 at 4:16 pm

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Damon A. Scott

(April 17, 1973 – November 14, 2018)

My husband, Damon Aric Scott, was born in Denver, CO to Harry “Chuck” and Barb Scott on April 17, 1973. If you are lucky enough to know all three of them, you know that Damon was a perfect and equal combination of his parents. Throughout Damon’s life, the three shared a unique, beautiful, and unbreakable bond. At one time, they shared ownership in Scott Delivery Services, Inc., a furniture moving and delivery company. Damon became an expert furniture mover under the direction of his dad and could load a truck like packed sardines. He was known to pull off some really difficult moving jobs for many clients, friends, and family. Damon’s parents always nurtured his natural interest in music. He learned to play guitar and bass and obtained jobs setting up stages for bands during his youth. He also spent time as a guitar tech for a number of bands in Denver. Damon became a certified luthier, learning to build and repair guitars, under the instruction of master luthier, Scott Baxendale. When he was offered an opportunity as a guitar tech for the Drive-By Truckers, he left Colorado for a new life in Athens, GA and on the road with the traveling rock band. During this time, Damon was able to see the world making it to 28 countries. He was popular among DBT fans known as the tall guy who tuned and cared for the band’s guitars, fired up the crowd between encores, protected the band, and even got to play with them from time to time. He took much pride in his job and loved being a member of the DBT family. It was during this time that we met.

In time, Damon and I transitioned our long-distance relationship to one that allowed us to spend our lives more together than apart. He moved to North Carolina where we enjoyed a full-time partnership. We were married in June of 2016. Damon became part of my family very quickly building a special relationship with my beloved late granddad, who taught him many tree cutting skills. He had a very special relationship with my adult children, Bruce and Alex, referring to them as his son and daughter at all times. He loved our grandchildren, Jemmye and Lucas, and appreciated any time he was able to be with them. He was always good with children and was a role model for many cousins, nieces, and nephews that enjoyed spending time with him and hearing stories of his adventures.

Damon worked with my family’s business, Winkler Knives, where his acquired skill sets fit nicely into making knives. He was honored to gain skills under the direction of another master, Daniel Winkler, working there until August of 2018 at which time his illness forced him to take leave.

At 6’ 10” and sporting a long beard, there was nothing subtle about Damon Scott. He drew the attention of many who either wanted to ask questions regarding his height or how long it had taken him to grow that beard. No matter what he was doing, he always willingly and politely answered questions about both.

On Wednesday, November 14th, 2018, Damon Aric Scott lost his valiant battle with Colorectal Cancer. He was only 45 years old. He would want you to be aware that you don’t have to be 50+ years to get Colon Cancer and would encourage you to seek medical attention if you have any prolonged digestive issues.

How can I possibly say everything else I need to say about Damon and do him justice in the small space of an obituary? I want you to know he was a wonderful fur-baby papa. His heart was big – really big. He loved to laugh and make people laugh. He had a beautiful contagious smile. He loved being married. He knew things – lots and lots of things! It was amazing really. He loved classic cars, fishing, and good music. He loved sprinkles and Jenn Bryant’s banana pudding. He was meticulous in everything he did. He would really appreciate all the love and support everyone has shown him, me, his folks, family and friends on Facebook.

How do I tell you who is left to cherish his memory in the small space of an obituary? He had huge family and loved them all. They loved him too. He made friends everywhere he went, his entire life, and he kept them. There are so many of us left to cherish his memory.

And what becomes of his stories? It is up to the rest of us now to pass them along. The story teller is now the story.

I would like to say a special thanks to Kiersten, Glen, Eli, and the kids, Colin, Scott Suther, The Denver Six, The Baxendales, The Uncles and Shane, Rob and Silkor, Kaleb and Josh, Harry Bear and Mommy Jo, and Uncle Bobby. I would also like to thank Dr. Robinson and the staff at Novant Health Colon and Rectal Clinic in Winston Salem, NC, the staff at Seby B. Jones Cancer Center, all of my angels at High Country Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, and Bruce and Richard at Austin Barnes Funeral Home. Thank you to my mom, my Aunt Karen, and Uncle Danny for holding me up through the most difficult time in my life. Thank you to all the people who wanted to visit and tried. We just ran out of time.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Damon Scott’s name to the SECU House in Winston Salem, NC. It is a housing facility for patients and family members who need a safe and affordable place to stay while receiving procedures or treatments in the local hospitals. I was able to stay there during all of Damons surgeries which gave him tremendous peace of mind and made my own experience much easier. Their website is https://www.familyhousews.org/ if youd like some more information.

Damon wanted us to celebrate him rather than mourn him. Because his friends and family are scattered all over the country, we would like to have 3 celebrations in order to allow as many people as possible an opportunity to participate. Our goal is to have gatherings in Blowing Rock, NC and Bluff City, KS, in the near future. Then, in the Spring or Summer of 2019, our friends are planning a celebration in Denver, CO. All dates are still to be determined and will be announced as soon as possible.



With Love and Gratitude,

Mrs. Damon Scott (Cissie)

Mr. James Stuart Sigmon

(February 03, 1938 – November 16, 2018)

James “Stuart” Sigmon, beloved husband, loving father and grandfather gained his angel wings unexpectedly on Friday, November 16, 2018 at his home in Blowing Rock, NC. Stuart married the love of his life, Nancy Oxford Sigmon December 31, 1961. Together, they led a God-centered life and were active in their Morning Star Lutheran Church in Matthews and then at Grace Lutheran Church in Boone. He loved everyone and was always eager to share his love of Christ. He loved his family and was proud of all their accomplishments. Every holiday gathering began with his sharing a Bible devotion and heartfelt prayer. He loved to volunteer at the church, garden, trout fish and spend time walking at Bass Lake. He formed Sigmon Electrical Service in Charlotte, NC and worked for over 40 years before retiring to Blowing Rock, NC. Well list most of our family members but know this….. if he knew you, he loved you and considered you family! His wish was for all family & friends to accept Christ into their hearts so that we can all be reunited one day in heaven.



James Stuart Sigmon, born on February 3, 1938, is the son of our heavenly Father and his earthly parents, Norman Alexander Sigmon and Alice Ledford Sigmon. His children are Diana Sexton and husband, Glenn, of Greensboro, NC and James “Jamie” Stuart Sigmon Jr. of Conover, NC. He was the proud grandfather of two grandsons and loved them dearly. They are Evan Mahoney and wife, Jessica, of Knightdale, NC and Matthew Mahoney of Chicago, Illinois.

In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by two sisters, Martha Starnes and Judy McLean. He is survived by one sister Norma Gail Huffman of Taylorsville, NC.

He is also survived by a number of nephews, nieces and the entire Oxford Family that he dearly loved.

He graduated from St. Stevens High School and attended Lenoir Rhyne University prior to 3 years in the Army where he attended Southeastern Signal School . He was stationed at Fort Richardson in Alaska with the Army Corp of Engineers servicing missile sites. He founded Sigmon Electrical Service in 1968 in Matthews, NC and was proud of always “doing any electrical job the correct way.” He was active for many years at Morning Star Lutheran Church in Matthews, NC. He was on the church council there, usher team captain and provided many hours of electrical work for the church and community. For over 25 years, he worked with the Fellowship Committee cooking BBQ and other monthly fellowship meals while living in Matthews. Retiring to his beloved mountains in 2003, he enjoyed working with Grace Builders and helping with electrical maintenance at Grace Lutheran Church.



A Celebration Of Life will be held on Tuesday, November 20, 2018 at 11 AM at Grace Lutheran Church in Boone, NC with a reception to follow in the fellowship hall.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to:

Grace Lutheran Church designated to Grace Builders or Councill House Mortgage, 115 East King Street, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be shared with the Sigmon family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Sigmon family.

Blanche Clark

(April 04, 1939 – November 16, 2018)

Blanche Jean Hicks Clark, age 79, of Boone, passed away Friday afternoon, November 16, 2018 at Watauga Medical Center. Born April 4, 1939 in Watauga County, she was the daughter of William Conley and Laura Adelea Hicks. Blanche was of the Baptist faith and loved her family.

She is survived by one daughter, Connie Shell and husband R. G., two sons, Claude William Clark and Thomas Britton Clark all of Boone, four sisters, Judy Critcher of Zionville, Kathleen Coffey of Boone, Shirley Walker of Sawmills, and Linda Jackson of Connelly Springs, eight grandchildren, Justin and Jason Anderson, Derek, Britton, Danielle, Brittany, Kayla and Breanna Clark, and eight great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by four brothers, Forest, Raymond, Jerry and John Henry Hicks.

Memorial services for Blanche Clark will be conducted Sunday afternoon, November 18, 2018 at 3 PM at Faith Baptist Church. Officiating will be Dr. Sonny Younce. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2 PM until 3 PM at the church.

Online condolences may be shared with the Clark family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Clark family.

Mr. David F. Mast

(March 29, 1953 – November 17, 2018)

Mr. David Frank Mast, 65, of Valle Crucis, passed away Saturday, November 17, 2018 at Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem. Born March 29, 1953 in Watauga County, he was the son of the late David Franklin and Thelma Norman Mast. David was a long distance truck driver and also worked as an electrician. He was a member of Valle Crucis United Methodist Church.

David is survived by one sister, Ginger Mast Fore of Valle Crucis, one niece, Kimberly Asa of Brooklyn, New York, one nephew, Nicholas Asa and wife Mindy, and their son, Franklin Asa all of Charlotte, the love of his life, Connie Long of Roan Mountain TN, and a number of Aunts, Uncles and cousins.

A gathering of friends and family to remember David will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be shared with the Mast family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Mast family.

Gary J. Lawrence

March 17, 1942 – November 14, 2018

Gary J. Lawrence, age 76, of Zionville passed away Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at Watauga Medical Center.

Gary was born March 17, 1942 in Watauga County, son of the late Rom J. Lawrence and Nora Davis Lawrence. He was self employed carpenter and was of the baptist faith.

He is survived by his wife, Lynda Beach Lawrence of Zionville; one son, Brent Jesse Lawrence of Boone; two special nieces, Elizabeth and Anna Stout, both of Trade, Tennessee; one nephew, Bill Mast; four sisters-in-law, Betty Lookabill and husband Jim of Boone, Lois Williams of Zionville, Elaine Trivette and husband Alvin of Deep Gap, and Sharon Reece and husband Butler of Trade, Tennessee, and a special friend, Eddie Isaacs of Zionville.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Brian Lawrence, and one sister, Joan Mast.

Private memorial services for Gary J. Lawrence will be conducted at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the Lawrence family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Eva M. Bossenberger

October 28, 1916 – November 20, 2018

Eva M. Bossenberger, age 102, of Zionville passed away Tuesday, November 20, 2018 at Glenbridge Health Care.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced.

Online condolences may be sent to the Bossenberger family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements

Jean Blackburn

August 23, 1935 – November 15, 2018

Jean Wiseman Blackburn, age 83, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, November 15, 2018 at Charles A.Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville, NC.

She was born on August 23, 1935 in Mitchell County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Joe Wiseman and Nell Hicks.

She was preceded in death by her Parents, her Husband, Kyle Blackburn; Daughter, Lynnette Blackburn; Son, Kenneth Blackburn; Grandson, Mark Blackburn; Sister, Ada Taylor.

She was a Member of Emmanuel Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family, reading and listening to Gospel Music.

Jean leaves behind to cherish her memory her Son, Robert Blackburn of Newland, NC, Daughter, Ruth (Claude) Buchanan of Newland, NC, Son, Glenn Blackburn of Roan Mountain, TN, Son, Dana (Lisa) Blackburn of Hampton, TN. Five Grandchildren: Crystal, Beth, Justin, Kelli and Kim; Seven Great-Grandchildren: Gracie, Kayden, Isaac, Mattie, Jacob, Josh and Hali; Three Great-Great Grandchildren: Hadlee, Rylee, and Adalyn; Nine Sisters, Betty Pendley of Marion, NC, Arlene Huskins of Spruce Pine, NC, Irene Wiseman of Newland, NC, Christine Edwards of Spruce Pine, NC, Patty Mahan of Marion, NC, Judy McKinney of Marion, NC, Kathy Haney of Marion, NC, Zola Wiseman of Marion, NC, Brenda Jennings of Glenville, NC; Two Brothers, L.J. Wiseman of Marion, NC, and Dennis Wiseman of Marion, NC; two special nieces, Diane Clark and Michelle Potter.

Services for Jean Blackburn will be held on Saturday, November 17, 2018 at 7pm at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Newland with Rev. Joe Ingham and Rev. Ronnie Trivette officiating.

The family will receive friends beginning at 5pm up until the service hour at 7pm on November 17, 2018 at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Daniels Cemetery at 2pm on Sunday, November 18, 2018.

The Blackburn Family would like to give a Special Thank You to the Rehab Department of Life Care Center in Banner Elk and the ICU at Watauga Medical Center.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Blackburn family by visiting our websitewww.rsfh.net

The care of Jean and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.



Robert “Bob” John Anderson

March 22, 1933 – November 17, 2018

Robert John Anderson, age 85, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Saturday, November 17, 2018 at the Mountain Home VA Medical Center.

He was born on March 22, 1933 in Bismarck, North Dakota, a son of Clair Anderson and Nellie Grey Anderson.

Bob proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He served during the Tet Offensive and received 2 Bronze Stars. Following his service in Vietnam he was assigned as an Administrator at the United States Pentagon with rank of Master Sergeant. He had Top Secret Clearance while fulfilling his assignments at the Pentagon. He retired from the Air Force after 26 years of service. He attended the Salvation Army Church and enjoyed fishing, movies, hunting, snorkeling, collecting shells and Small engine repair. His grandchildren were the apple of his eye, and he would spend as much time as possible with them. Bob was known for his honor, integrity, honesty, unconditional love of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his Father, Clair Anderson; Mother, Nellie Anna Anderson; Brother, Mickey Anderson; and the mother of his children, Betty Anderson.

Bob leaves behind to cherish his memory his: Daughter, Pinky (Roger) Anderson-Dennett of Newland, NC, Daughter, Brenda (Harold) Rants of Bismarck, ND, Daughter, Debra Johnson of Honea Path, SC, Daughter, Karla (John) Shuler of Winston-Salem, NC, Son, Clifford “Tiger” (Rachael) Anderson, Brother, Danny (Barbara) Anderson of Phoenix, AZ, Sister, Lucretia Schuler of Prescott, AZ, Sister, Alalie (Patrick) Monaghan of Seattle, WA; Twelve grandchildren, and many great grandchildren.

Services for Robert John Anderson will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at the Sugar Mountain Baptist Church with the Rev. Rick Hines officiating. A meal will follow the service at the church.

Interment with Full Military Honors will be on Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at 10:45 am in the Mountain Home National Cemetery. Family, friends, and pallbearers are to gather at the cemetery line up area between 10:15 and 10:30 am on Wednesday morning.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: The Mountain Home VA Medical Center Hospice.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Anderson family by visiting our websitewww.rsfh.net

The care of Bob and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.



Cory Brown

September 17, 1978 – November 17, 2018

Cory Brown, 40, of Cranberry, NC passed away on November 17, 2018 at Watauga Medical Center in Boone, NC

He is the son of Susie Brown of Cranberry, NC, and Grandson of the late Plato and Nell Brown.

Along with his mom Cory is also survived by; Uncles: Freddy Brown, Scotty Brown, Richard Brown, Aunts; Sharon Brown and Tammy Smith, Several cousins who loved him very much.

Cory was special in his own way. He was loved by everyone and will be missed.

A graveside service for Cory will be held on Tuesday November 20, 2018 at 2:00 PM in the Cranberry Cemetery with Pastor John McCoury officiating.

The Brown family would like to offer a Special Thank You to the entire staff at Watauga Medical Center for their excellent care of Cory.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: St. Jude’s Hospital, P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38148

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Brown family by visiting our websitewww.rsfh.net

The care of Cory and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.



Robin Greene

May 5, 1974 – November 18, 2018

Robin Greene, age 44, of Collettsville, North Carolina, arrived at her heavenly home and into the arms of her waiting Lord on Sunday, November 18, 2018 at her residence with her family by her side.

She was born on May 5, 1974 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late George Ricky Adams and Elizabeth McGuire Smith.

Robin worked for many years at Life Care Center in Banner Elk as a CNA. First and foremost she loved her Lord Jesus Christ. She was a member of the New Hopewell Baptist Church and enjoyed writing and listening to music. She was a person whose smile could light up a room, and she enjoyed life. Spending time with her family and grandchildren was some of her most treasured moments.

She was preceded in death by her Father, George Ricky Adams; .

Robin leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Husband of 8 years, Robert Greene of Collettsville, NC; Mother, Elizabeth Jean (Steve) Smith of Collettsville, NC, Daughter, Courtney Mabry of Newland, NC, Daughter, Ashley Mabry of Banner Elk, NC, Son, Hunter Mabry of Collettsville, NC, Step-Daughter, Sarah Greene of Spruce Pine, NC, Step-Daughter, Brittany Greene of Newland, NC, Step-Son, Earl Greene of Elk Park, NC, Sister, Jennifer (Jeremy) Jennings of Minneapolis, NC, Brother, Richard (Brandy) Adams of Collettsville, NC; Step-Sister, Kelli Smith of Newland; Step-Brother, Brad Smith Of Newland; Five (and one on the way) Grandchildren.

Services for Robin Greene will be held on Tuesday, November 20, 2018 beginning at 7:00 pm from the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Rev. Lewis Hollars and Rev. Carl Osborne officiating.

The family will receive friends beginning at 5:30 pm on Tuesday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

Interment will be in the New Hopewell Cemetery-Careys Flat on Wednesday morning at 11:00 a.m.

The family would like to thank the staff of Medi Home Hospice, especially Robin’s nurse, Brandy Johnson, for being there with them and the tremendous help and comfort she provided during Robin’s last couple of days.

Flowers are appreciated or for those who prefer, memorials may be made to: Medi Home Hospice PO Box 1357 Newland, NC 28657

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Greene family by visiting our websitewww.rsfh.net

The care of Robin and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland



Patricia Johnson

October 1, 1943 – November 19, 2018

Patricia Johnson, age 75, of Banner Elk, North Carolina passed away on Monday, November 19, 2018 at Life Care Center of Banner Elk, NC.

She was born on October 1, 1943 in Bronx County, New York, a daughter of the late Maurice Berry and Rita Schultz Berry.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one Sister, Diana Goode.

Patricia enjoyed growing flowers and playing the piano. She enjoyed spending time with her kids and her family. She enjoyed to collect pig trinkets and incense smokers. She enjoyed listening to Abba, Roy Orbison, Willie Nelson and Pavarotti.

Patricia leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Husband of 50 years, Edward Johnson of Banner Elk, NC; Son, David Edward (Wendy) Johnson of Winchester, VA, Son, Christopher Matthew (Emily) Johnson of Cincinnati, OH, Daughter, Janet Ilene Johnson of Maineville, OH, Son, Kevin Patrick (Megan) Johnson of Charlotte, NC, Grandson, Nicholas Johnson, Granddaughters: Izabel Cavicchi, Sara Cavicchi, and Alaska Johnson, and Nephews, Michael and Jon Goode.

No services are planned at this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: St. Bernadette Catholic Church P.O. Box 1252 Linville, NC 28646

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Johnson family by visiting our websitewww.rsfh.net

The care of Patricia and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

