Watauga, Avery Obituaries – December 4, 2018

Published Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at 2:08 pm

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Main

(July 12, 1970 – November 19, 2018)

Jennifer Lynn Main, age 48 of Vilas, NC passed away November 19th at Bristol Regional Medical Center (TN).



Among those left to cherish her memories are her husband of 19 years, Darren Main; daughters Ashley and Bailey Main; mother, Sue Reece; brothers, Jeff Stephens and wife Patty and Billy Reece and wife Carrie; aunts, Kate Stephens and Lennis Snyder and many more special family and friends.



The family will receive friends from 11-1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 24, 2018, at the Evergreen Baptist Church with funeral services at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be at Beech Valley Cemetery following the service.



At other times the family will receive friends at the home 389 Henson Branch Road, Vilas, NC



Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mountaincityfh.com.



Mountain City Funeral Home is serving the Mains family; announcement is courtesy of Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory.

Mrs. Della C. Smith

(October 23, 1947 – November 21, 2018)

Della Cook Smith, age 71, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Wednesday November 21, 2018. Della was a light to the world and a rock to so many.



Della was born on October 23, 1947 in Big Timber, Montana to the late Hade and Marjory Cook. At the age of three, Della and her family established residency in Boone, NC. She returned to her hometown after living in Concord, NC for eighteen years and has been a resident of Boone on Castleford Road for the last thirty-one years. She loved her home and the surrounding mountains. Della served as the pianist and Sunday School teacher at Tabernacle Baptist where she was a lifetime member. Additionally, Della worked at WJ Office City in Boone where she was named Customer Service Representative of the Year for the city of Boone in 2013. Della was a bright light in the community where she was known to support those around her with food, friendship, and love. All who visited Della, enjoyed time on the front porch where rich stories were shared, laughter and hugs were exchanged and an occasional cup of coffee was sipped.



Della adored her family and cherished the time she spent with them. She is survived by her husband Johnnie D. Smith of Boone, NC, daughter, Beth Triplett and husband Jeff of Shelby, NC, son, Andrew Linker and wife Joanna of Rock Hill, SC, and grandchildren, Kelsey Triplett, Jared Triplett, Madeline Linker, and Mason Linker. She is survived by a brother Joel Cook and wife Nell of Connelly Springs, NC, brother Jim Cook and wife Cathy of Boone, and sister Louise Howard and Gerald of Hickory, NC. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.



Della was as a wife, mother, and friend to so many and will be missed by all. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, November 24, 2018 at Tabernacle Baptist Church at 2:00 pm. Address for the Church is: 2346 Castle Ford Road, Boone, NC 28607. Memorials can be sent to Medi Home Health and Hospice of Boone. The family is so grateful to the love and support of this staff during this very difficult time, as well as, the loving care she received from the IMCU staff at the Watauga Medical Center. We will be forever grateful for the loving care you gave to our precious Mom.

Online condolences may be shared with the Smith family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Smith family.

Johnny Keith Shew

(October 15, 1959 – November 24, 2018)

Johnny Keith Shew, age 59, of Forest Shadows Trail, Vilas, passed away Saturday evening, November 24, 2018 at Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory. He was born October 15, 1959 in Watauga County. A Christian from an early age, Keith was a member of Bethel Baptist Church and played in the church worship band.

A valued member of the community, Keith performed as a musician in the local band, Blue Country for more than 30 years.

After 28 years of service to Appalachian State University, he retired as the electrical supervisor at the physical plant.

Always the hard working gentleman and family man, Keith was a loving husband, father and pappy, son and brother who loved his family beyond measure.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Sharon Bowman Shew; daughters, Hannah Kelly and husband, Patrick, of Vilas and Heather Campbell and husband, Robert, of Taylorsville; son, Hunter Shew and his girlfriend, Ivy, of Boone; and four grandchildren, Jocelyn, Clementine, Lydia and Clayton Campbell; his parents, Jack and Ruth Hodges Shew of Vilas; sister, Karen Jones and husband, Ben, of Vilas; brother, Kerry Shew and wife, Kristy, of Boone; his father and mother-in-law, Bill and Gracie Bowman of Longs, SC; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial services for Keith Shew will be conducted Wednesday afternoon, November 28th, at 1 o’clock at the Bethel Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Charlie Martin. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 11 until 1 o’clock, prior to services, at the Church.

Memorials may be made to the Bethel Baptist Church Building Fund, in care of Dalene Mast, 123 Mountain Dale Road, Vilas, NC 28692.

Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Shew family.

Mr. Mark S. Mast

(September 10, 1962 – November 24, 2018)

Mr. Mark Stephen “Steve” Mast, age 56, of Concord, passed away Saturday, November 24, 2018 in Concord. Born September 10, 1962 in Aiken, South Carolina, he was the son of Max and Marlene Baird Mast. Steve was of the Baptist faith and was a truck driver for EPES Freight. He was a veteran of the US Army.

In addition to his parents he is survived by three children,Valerie Egnor and husband Garrett of Norfolk, VA, Shannon Lambert and husband Reece of Concord and Aaron Mast of Concord, four grandchildren, Emma Egnor, Cali Lambert, Sophia Lambert and Isabella Lambert, one brother, Danny Mast and wife Patricia and their daughter, Brittany of Harrisburg, NC, and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services, officiated by long-time family friend Rev. Jim Evans of Hickory, will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Aaron Mast Trust Fund. Please make check payable to Marlene Mast, Custodian, 2553 Old Ashworth Lane, NW, Concord, NC 28027.

Online condolences may be shared with the Mast family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Mast family.

Olen C. Presnell

(April 01, 1945 – December 1, 2018)

Mr. Olen Craft Presnell, age 73, of Vilas, passed away Saturday evening, December 1, 2018. He was the son of the late Admiral Dewey and Jettie Lovey Presnell. Olen was a retired farmer. Known as Paw Paw to all, he was a true family man that loved the Lord.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Macie Trivette.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Diane Presnell, two sons, Tim Presnell and wife Emma of Vilas, and John Presnell and wife Britten also of Vilas. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Tiffany Trivette and husband Daniel, Melissa and Jonathan Presnell, Justin Dishman, Lucus and Elisa Presnell, and four great-grandchildren, Grace, Tanner, and Lacie Trivette, and Kinley Presnell.

Two sisters, Effie Crane and husband Robert, and Sue., also one brother, Larry Presnell and wife Peggy.

Funeral services for Mr. Olen Craft Presnell will be conducted Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. in the Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. prior to the services.

Memorials may be made to Medi-Home Hospice.

Online condolences may be shared with the Presnell family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Presnell family.

Gladys Biddix Brown

February 06, 1926 – November 22, 2018

Gladys Biddix Brown, age 92, of Harley Perry Road, Zionville, passed away Thursday, November 22, 2018, at Watauga Medical Center.

Gladys loved spending time with her family and friends. She was a loving and caring mother who was always there for her children. She loved and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved her church and church family. In her younger years she loved and enjoyed traveling.

Gladys is survived by three daughters, Keeta Norris and husband Baxter of Zionville, Neeta Hayden of Charleston, South Carolina, and Billie Jo Mains of Zionville; one son, Steve Brown and friend Lori of Zionville; four granddaughters, Maryah Hayden of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Brittani Washburn and husband Matt of Huntersville, Candace Shultz and husband Kevin of Pennsylvania, and Ashley Turman and husband Dillon of Belmont; two grandsons, Casey Miller and wife Carrie of Zionville, and Jeremy Mains and wife Alice of Greensboro, and one sister, Dorothy Benfield of Newland. She is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren, and a number of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Dallas and Cora Phillips Biddix; one grandson, Michael Hayden; two sisters, Rachel Lewis and Frances Garland, and one brother, Dayton Biddix.

Funeral services for Gladys Biddix Brown will be conducted Monday evening, November 26, 2018, at 7:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state, at the chapel, from 5:00 until 7:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Reverend Terry Carver. Graveside services and entombment will be conducted Tuesday morning at the Cove Creek Baptist Church Cemetery Mausoleum

The family will receive friends Monday afternoon, from 5:00 until 7:00 o’clock, at the funeral home, prior to the service.

The family would like to express their appreciation to Caldwell Hospice for the wonderful care that was given to them.

Flowers are appreciated, or memorial contributions may be made to the Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ, P.O. Box 183, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Brown family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Ira J. Bingham, Jr.

April 07, 1922 – November 22, 2018

Ira J. Bingham, Jr., age 96, of Ira Road, Boone, passed away Thursday afternoon, November 22, 2018, at his residents.

Ira was born April 7, 1922 in Watauga County, a son of the late Ira J. Bingham, Sr. and Gertrude Puckett Bingham. He was the retired owner and operator of Boone Reality and a member of Boone United Methodist Church. Ira was a member of the Methodist Men, a past Master of a Masonic Lodge, and was of the Scottish Rite. He taught and coached women’s basketball at Blowing Rock High School. Ira was born and raised in Boone, attending Appalachian State Teacher’s College. He served in the United States Army during World War II, serving in the Philippines.

Ira is survived by his wife, Virginia Jones Bingham of the home; one daughter, Stella Lyons of King of Prussia, Pennsylvania; one son, Ira J. Bingham, III of Wayne, Pennsylvania; three granddaughters, Holly Bingham of Hilton Head, South Carolina, Lisa Bingham of Wayne, Pennsylvania, and Jennie Lyons of King of Prussia, Pennsylvania; one great-granddaughter, Stella of King of Prussia, and one sister, Bonnie Cashion of High Point.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Dewey Bingham and five sisters, Eddie, Virginia, Bea, Floe, and Viola.

Funeral services for Ira J. Bingham, Jr. will be conducted Tuesday afternoon, November 27, 2018, at 2:00 o’clock, at Boone United Methodist Church. The body will lie in state, at the church, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Pastor Jeff McClain. Military graveside rites and burial, provided by American Legion Post 130 and Disabled American Veterans Chapter 90, will follow in Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens.

The family will receive friends Tuesday afternoon, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock, at the church, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Boone United Methodist Church, 471 New Market Blvd., Boone, North Carolina, 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Bingham family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Jerry Steve Flannery

June 04, 1967 – November 23, 2018

Jerry Steve Flannery passed away on Friday, November 23, 2018 at the age of 51 after a long and brave battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his loving wife and family when he went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Jerry had a passion for life and loved spending time with his family and friends. You would often find him enjoying time with his close friends at the dirt track or drag strip.

He is survived by his wife, Teresa Flannery of the home, two sons, Jessie and Timmy Noblitt, two daughters, Eleanor Revis, all of Marion, and Nicole Flannery of Valdosta, Georgia, two granddaughters, Brianna and Taylor Cosby both of Marion, one sister, Mary Ann Keller and husband Tommy of Boone, four nieces, Angie Winebarger and husband Kevin of Meat Camp, Kim Holt and husband Nathan of Sugar Grove, Anna Flannery and Nicole Flannery both of Hudson and one nephew, D.J. Flannery of Mountain City, Tennessee. He is also survives by one grandson, and a number of great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by, his father and mother, Manuel Joseph and Anna Mae Greer Flannery, one brother, Dana Joseph Flannery, his loving grandfather and grandmother who cared for him and his siblings after the passing of their mother, Reverend Elige and Ola Greer and his paternal grandparents, Joe and Tilda Flannery.

Funeral services for Jerry Steve Flannery will be conducted Saturday, December 1, 2018 at 2:00 o’clock at Sutherland Baptist Church. The body will lie in state from 12:30 until 2:00 o’clock at the church. Officiating will be Pastor Anthony Roark and Pastor Allen Younce. Interment will follow in Greer Family Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2:00, at the church, prior to the service.

The family would like to express the appreciation to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, SECU Family House and Trellis Supportive Care.

Online condolences may be sent to the Flannery family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Mary Presnell Tunnell

July 04, 1936 – November 26, 2018

Mary Presnell Tunnell, age 82, of Highway 321 North, Sugar Grove, passed away Monday, November 26, 2018, at Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville.

Mary is survived by three daughters, Donna Tunnell Navone, Brenda Tunnell Galgano of Sugar Grove, and Clara Tunnell Wooby and husband Jimmy of Elizabethton, Tennessee; one son, William Reece Tunnell of Sugar Grove; one sister, Carolyn Hardy and husband Arvil of Wilkes County; two brothers, Floyd Presnell and wife Louise of Lenoir, and Junior Presnell and wife Margaret of Boone, and four granddaughters, Cindy Potter, Angela Ward, Alysia McDonald, and Heather Wilson, and four grandsons, Jimmy Galgano, Michael Galgano, Brian Kincaid, and Timmy Greer. She is also survived by 14 great-grandchildren, and a number of nieces and nephews .

She was preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Tunnell, Jr.; her father and mother, Ernest and Pearl Dyer Presnell, and one sister, Susie Harmon.

Funeral services for Mary Presnell Tunnell will be conducted Thursday afternoon, November 29, 2018, at 2:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state, at the chapel, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Reverend David Ward, Reverend Arvil Hardy, Reverend Jimmy Galgano, and Reverend Curtis Presnell. Burial will follow in the White Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Thursday afternoon, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock, at the funeral home, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family, in care of Tunnell family, 1223 Highway 321 North, Sugar Grove, North Carolina 28679 to help with funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be sent to the Tunnell family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Michael J. Gragg

June 12, 1967 – November 28, 2018

Michael J. Gragg, age 51, of NC Highway 194 North, Boone, passed away Wednesday, November 28, 2018, at his home.

Michael was born June 12, 1967 in Mecklenburg County, son of Judy Ann Gragg. He was a former debt collector for H. Johnson and Associates, and was a member of Meat Camp Baptist Church.

Michael is survived by his mother, Judy Ann Gragg of the home and Charlotte, and his father-in-law, William “Bill” House of Charlotte. He is also survived by two nieces, one nephew, and a number of cousins.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Debra House Gragg; his grandparents, William Howard Gragg and Gladys Greene Gragg; his mother-in-law, Yvonne Brannon House, and one brother-in-law, Mike House.

Funeral services for Michael will be conducted Monday afternoon, December 3, 2018, at 2:00 o’clock, at Meat Camp Baptist Church. The body will lie in state, at the church, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Reverend Mike Townsend and Reverend Burl Greene. Burial will follow in Meat Camp Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock, at the church, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

The family respectfully requests no food.

Online condolences may be sent to the Gragg family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Brady Leo Sasse

January 23, 1958 – December 01, 2018

Brady Leo Sasse, age 60, of 245 Chestnut Ridge Trail, Seven Devils, North Carolina, passed away Saturday, December 1, 2018, at Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care in Hudson, North Carolina.

Brady was born January 23, 1958 in Butler, Pennsylvania, a son of Martin and Donna Sasse. He was the owner and operator of Sasse’s Painting, Inc. His dependability, honesty, skill and work ethic earned him the respect of many and a full schedule of clients.

Brady attended Banner Elk Christian Fellowship since moving to Seven Devils.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his beloved wife, Leigh Jones Sasse, two wonderful and very loved sons, Chase Sasse and Austyn Sasse, both of Raleigh, two sisters, Jean McGuire and husband Randy of Rimersburg, Pennsylvania, Jodi Broz and husband Buddy, of Hixon, Tennessee, two brothers, Marty Sasse and wife Kay of Pensacola, Florida, Rock Sasse and wife Debbie of Milton, Florida, mother-in-law Dolores (Mickey) Jones of the home, one brother-in-law, Gregg Jones of Seven Devils and of course his beloved dog Max. He is also survived by a number of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

The celebration of Brady’s life will be December 7, 2018 at Banner Elk Christian Fellowship church in Banner Elk, North Carolina at 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association, 514 Daniels Street #109, Raleigh, North Carolina 27605 or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the Sasse family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Verlene Aldridge Roark

March 23, 1919 – December 01, 2018

Verlene Aldridge Roark, age 99, of Snow Hill Drive, Boone, passed away Saturday evening, December 1, 2018, at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation in Boone.

Verlene was born March 23, 1919 in Watauga County, a daughter of the late Roy James Aldridge and Gladys Eliza Taylor Aldridge. She was a retired employee of Appalachian State University, and a member of Watauga Baptist Church.

Verlene is survived by one daughter, Elaine McGuire and husband Garry of Vilas; three grandsons, Dwayne McGuire and wife Erin of Boone, Nelson McGuire and wife Kelly of Vilas, and Nathan Greene; one son-in-law, Jack Greene of Deep Gap; two sisters, Bernice Byrd of the Foscoe Community, and Jean Gragg and husband Bobby of Lenoir, and one brother, Wade Aldridge and wife Ann of Morganton. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest F. Roark, one daughter, Olivia Greene; four sisters, Carmelle Ellis, Blanche Byrd, Mary Wilcox, and Prince Aldridge, and six brothers, Stewart, Marl, Clell, Lon, Marshall, and Jim Aldridge.

Funeral services for Verlene Aldridge Roark will be conducted Wednesday afternoon, December 5, 2018, at 1:00 o’clock, at Watauga Baptist Church. The body will lie in state, at the church, from 12:00 until 1:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Reverend Tim Bunton and Reverend Ray Greene. Burial will follow in Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens.

The family will received friends Wednesday afternoon, from 12:00 until 1:00 o’clock, at the church, prior to the service.

Flowers are appreciated, or memorial contributions may be made to Medi Home Hospice, 100b Shadowline Drive, Boone, North Carolina, 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to Roark family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements

Bobbie Jean Worley Winebarger

March 20, 1938 – December 02, 2018

Bobbie Jean Worley Winebarger, age 80, of Little Creek Road, Todd, passed away Sunday, December 2, 2018, at her home.

Bobbie was born March 20, 1938 in Ashe County, a daughter of the late Saul and Mae Kimberlin Worley. She was retired seamstress for Shadowline in Boone, a customer service representative for Wal Mart for 18 years and a member of Faith Chapel Church.

Bobbie is survived by three daughters, Karen Joyce and husband Robert of Fleetwood, Gail Eller and husband Bobby of Boone, and Cheryl Greene and husband Roger of Greer, South Carolina; two sons, Michael Winebarger and wife Heidi of Todd, and Jeff Winebarger and wife Linda of the Stony Fork Community; three sisters, Billie Tedder, Valerie Hedrick and husband Billy, and Libby Johnson and husband Teddy, all of Lexington, North Carolina, and two brothers, Archie Kimberlin of Hampton, Virginia and Wayne Worley and wife Bonnie of Lexington. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Winebarger; 4 brothers and 4 sisters.

A celebration of the home going of Bobbie Jean Worley Winebarger will be conducted Thursday afternoon, December 6, 2018, at 2:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state, at the chapel, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Reverend Roger Greene and Reverend Roger Blevins. Burial will follow in Proffit’s Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Thursday afternoon from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock, at the funeral home, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Med Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 102, Boone, North Carolina, 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Winebarger family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Yaeko Linda Toki Arthur Tanigawa

November 25, 1934 – December 03, 2018

Yaeko Linda Toki Arthur Tanigawa, age 84, of Creetwood Trail, Vilas, passed away Monday morning, December 3, 2018, at her home.

Yaeko is survived by her husband, Malcolm Yukio Tanigawa of the Vilas home; one son, David Tanigawa and wife Alyssa of Oxford, North Carolina; one daughter, Susan Saule and husband Eric of Vilas, and two sisters, Connie Goodwin and husband Edward of Taylors, South Carolina, and Janice Burdge of Boone.

Funeral services for Yaeko Linda Toki Arthur Tanigawa will be conducted Thursday morning, December 6, 2018, at 11:00 o’clock, at Alliance Bible Fellowship (Room 303). The body will lie in state, at the church, from 10:00 until 10:45 AM. Officiating will be Pastor Scott Andrews and Elder Ed Goodwin.

The family will receive friends Thursday morning, from 10:00 until 10:45, at the church, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alliance Bible Fellowship, 1035 Highway 105 Bypass, Boone, North Carolina, 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Tanigawa family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Marion Blue

September 5, 1938 – November 25, 2018

Marion Ueffinger Blue, 80, of Crossnore, passed away on Sunday, November 25, 2018 at her residence.

She was born in Germany to the late Joseph Shoppe and Lydia Ernest. Marion worked for many years as a Registered Nurse.

Marion was preceded in death by her husband, Russell.

She leaves behind her two daughters and their respective families, Yvonne Curlin of Crossnore and Karyn Blue Tilman of Charlotte.

The family would like to thank Medi Home Hospice for the wonderful care and support during Marion’s illness.

No services are planned at this time.

Condolences may be shared at www.rsfh.net

The care of Marion and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.



Katherine Vance

August 24, 1961 – November 25, 2018

Katherine Lynn Vance, age 57, of Elk Park, North Carolina passed away on Sunday, November 25, 2018 at her residence in Elk Park.

She was born on August 24, 1961 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Glenn Vance and the late Joann Hagie Vance.

Kathy loved her family and treasured spending time with them, especially her granddaughter. She was a member of the Stamey Town Missionary Baptist Church and enjoyed collecting porcelain dolls and was a big dog lover.

She was preceded in death by her Father, Glenn Vance; Mother, Joann Vance; Daughter, Natasha Lynn Carpenter; Brother, Kevin Vance; .

Kathy leaves behind to cherish her memory her Son, Allen Carpenter of Petersburg, VA, Son, Jeremy (Ashley) Carpenter of Newland, NC, Granddaughter, Claire Carpenter, Brother, Keith (Sherry) Vance of Burnsville, NC, Brother, Karl (Christie) Vance of Newland, NC, Boy Friend of 20 years, Jackie Norman of Elk Park, NC; Brother Michael Vance of Myrtle Beach, SC; Sister, Sarah Vance of Myrtle Beach, SC.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, November 29, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. in the Newland Cemetery. The Rev. David “Cotton” Ray will officiate.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Vance family by visiting our websitewww.rsfh.net

The care of Kathy and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.



Rosalie Erwin

July 27, 1942 – November 27, 2018

Rosalie Erwin, age 76, of Minneapolis, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at Sycamore Shoals Memorial Hospital in Elizabethton, TN .

She was born on July 27, 1942 in Banner Elk, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Waitel Hicks and Francis Hicks Teaster.

She was preceded in death by her Parents; Son, Eddie Erwin; and Sister, Betty Johnson.

Rosalie was a Member of Lewis Chapel Freewill Baptist Church. She enjoyed Gospel Music, going to church, reading her Bible and spending time with her husband, kids and grandchildren.

Rosalie leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Husband of 60 years, William Erwin of Minneapolis, NC; Daughter, Son, Buddy (Regina) Erwin of Elk Park, NC, Daughter, Donna (Fiancée Jim) Huskins of Jonas Ridge, NC, Daughter, Karen (Rick) Pressnell of Newland, NC, Daughter, Sherry (Jack) Ollis of Newland, NC, Son, Terry (Cindy) Erwin of Minneapolis, NC, 16 Grandchildren, 26 Great Grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services for Rosalie Erwin will be held on Saturday December 1, 2018 at Lewis Chapel Freewill Baptist Church at 2PM with Rev. Jack Ollis and Pastor Michael Sheppard officiating.

The family will receive friends beginning at 12PM till the service hour at 2PM at Lewis Chapel Freewill Baptist Church on Saturday December 1, 2018.

A Private Internment will be in the Rose Garden Cemetery.

The Erwin Family would like to offer a Special Thank You to: Jeanie Ingram, Erica McKinney, and Lewis Chapel Freewill Baptist Church for their love and support.

In lieu of flowers, memorials donations may be made to: William Erwin, 932 Big Horse Creek Rd. Newland, NC 28657

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Erwin family by visiting our websitewww.rsfh.net

The care of Rosalie and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.



Robert B. Ratliff

July 31, 1937 – November 27, 2018

Robert B. Ratliff, age 81, of Banner Elk, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at his residence in Banner Elk.

He was born on July 31, 1937 in Glade Springs, VA, a son of the late Basil Ratliff and the late Mary Carter Ratliff.

Bob worked for Grandfather Home for Children in Banner Elk, NC for over 30 years, serving in several positions and retiring as the Director of Facilities.He was a member of the Arbor Dale Presbyterian Church, enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening, woodworking, and traveling with his wife and family.

He was preceded in death by his Father, Basil Ratliff; Mother, Mary Ratliff; Sister, Frances Brown; Three Brothers, Marion Ratliff, Paul Ratliff, Harold Ratliff.

Bob leaves behind to cherish his memory his: Wife of 60 years, Joyce Venable Ratliff of Banner Elk, NC; Daughter, Robin (Steve) Gilliam of Banner Elk, NC, Son, Robert Allen Ratliff, Son, Joseph Douglas (Jill) Ratliff, Grandson, Jeff (Crystal) Gilliam, Grandson, Jessie (Jacqueline) Gilliam, Granddaughter, Rebecca-Ann Gilliam, Grandson, Cole Ratliff, Granddaughter, Paige Ratliff, Great-Granddaughter, Gracie Gwyn, Great-Grandson, Kayden Gilliam, Great-Grandson, Isaac Gilliam, Great-Grandson, Chase Gilliam, Great-Grandson, Logan Gilliam, Great-Grandson, Mason Gilliam, Sister, Betty Widner; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family would like to invite you to a Celebration of Bob’s Life to be held at the Holston Camp Dining Hall, beginning at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 22, 2018. Lunch will be provided following the service.

The family would like to thank the staff of Medi Home Hospice for the care they provided to Bob and his family. “We could not have made it without them.”

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Medi Home Hospice PO Box 1357 Newland, NC 28657.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Ratliff family by visiting our websitewww.rsfh.net

The care of Bob and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

