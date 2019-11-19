Watauga, Avery Obituaries – November 19, 2019

Published Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 5:44 pm

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland



Joel Steven Greene

1938 – 2019

Mr. Joel Steven Greene, age 81, of Blowing Rock, passed away Tuesday morning, November 12, 2019 at his home. Born April 13, 1938 in Watauga County, he was a son of the late Harlen James and Cora Lee Foster Greene. Joe as he was known, was an accomplished landscaper, and worked for many families in Blowing Rock. He would always go out of his way to help others.

He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Debbie Phillippi Greene, one brother, Jim Greene and wife Louise, one sister, Martha Greene, one brother in law, Harold Triplett, a nephew, Harold Triplett, Jr., and wife Carrie Agnew Triplett, and their children, Ella Leone Triplett and Gabriel Triplett, all of Blowing Rock, special friends, Alex Jackson, Sherry Miller, Rella and Hal Duke and their children, Katlyn, Jacob, Blake and Cameron.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Triplett.

Funeral services for Mr. Joel Steven Greene will conducted Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 3 o’clock at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Chapel. Officiating will be Rev. Virginia Peurifoy. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 o’clock until 3 o’clock at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Blowing Rock. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family in care of Austin & Barnes Funeral Home.

Joseph Barnes Hodges

1977 – 2019

Joseph Barnes Hodges, age 42, of Greenwood, SC, native and former resident of Vilas, passed away November 12, 2019. Joseph was born May 2, 1977 in Watauga County. He loved theater, and was privileged to work as an extra in movie and television spots in Wilmington and California. Joseph loved photography and enjoyed cooking. One of the highlights of his life was being privileged to participate in a mission trip to China and Malaysia.

Joseph is survived by his parents, Finley and Linda Jones Hodges; brothers, Mark Hodges and wife, Terri, and David Hodges and wife, Pam, all of Vilas, and Aaron Hodges and wife, Andrea, of Bristol, Tennessee. A number of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

Funeral services for Joseph Hodges will be conducted Sunday afternoon, November 17, 2019 at 3 o’clock at Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Wynn Greer and Rev. Tim Kirby. The family will receive friends Sunday from 1:30 until 3 o’clock, prior to services, at Mt. Lebanon. Burial will follow in the Danner Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Hebron Colony Ministries, 356 Old Turnpike Road, Boone, NC 28607.

Jack William Bledsoe

1938 – 2019

Mr. Jack William Bledsoe, age 81 of Boone, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019. He was the son of the late Robert Houston and Carrie Alice Greer Bledsoe.

Jack was a member of Deerfield United Methodist Church and was a supervisor for Kerns Bakery for 33 years.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife, Carolyn Norris Bledsoe, a daughter, Renee` Bledsoe Barnes, two brothers, Thomas and R.H. Bledsoe, and two sisters, Sue Goodman and Ina Clark.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Byrdette Bledsoe, one son, Tim Bledsoe and wife Sheila of Boone, a step-son, James E. Medlin and wife Wendy of Cary, one step-daughter, Joanna Poole and husband Jonathan of Raleigh. He is also survived by three brothers, John Bledsoe and wife Gail of Greensboro, Jim Bledsoe and wife Barbara of Boone, and Billy Bledsoe of Morganton. Two sisters, Martha Hamby of Burlington and Bobbie McKenzie of Charlotte. One son-in-law, Jody Barnes. Jack is also survived by grandchildren, Elyse McDaniel and husband Stephen , and Maggie and Mason Barnes. Four step-grandchildren, Samantha and Lauren Medlin, and Maddox and Ripley Poole.

Three great grandsons, Holden, Keegan and Donovan.

Celebration of Life Services for Jack William Bledsoe will be conducted Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the Deerfield United Methodist Church. Rev. Wes Austin will officiate. The family will receive friends prior to the services from 2:00-300 p.m. in the church.

Memorial donations may be made to Deerfield United Methodist Church, 2456 Deerfield Road, boone, NC 28607 or to the Masonic Home for .Children at Oxford, 600 College Street, Oxford, NC 27565.

Mary Sue Todd

1916 – 2019

Mrs. Mary Sue Blanton Todd, age 103, passed away peacefully, Thursday, November 14, 2019, at the Foley Center in Blowing Rock. Born November 2, 1916, in Shelby, she was a daughter of the late Forest Bate and Erie Elliott Blanton. Mary Sue was a member of Grace Lutheran Church and a retired elementary school teacher, having taught at Parkway School for over thirty years. She believed teaching was a calling and that every child was special.

She is survived by two sons: Joe Todd Jr. of Boone and Anne Trenning of Charlotte and James Robert (Bobby) Todd and Karen Lewis of Boone, one grandson, Elliott Todd, and Elliott’s mother, Ethel Simpson of Boone, and a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe William Todd, Sr., one sister, Jennie Falls, and one brother, Robert Blanton.

The family would like to thank Dr. Davant, Medi Home Hospice, and the entire staff at the Foley Center for their compassionate care of Mary Sue.

At Mary Sue’s request, private graveside services were conducted Monday, November 18, 2019 at 1 o’clock at Mount Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Medi Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 100-B, Boone, NC 28607 or to the charity of your choice.

Rosalee Dollie Canter

July 02, 1941 – November 12, 2019

Rosalee Dollie Canter, age 78, of Meat Camp Road, Todd, passed away Tuesday evening, November 12, 2019, at her home.

She was born July 2, 1941 in Watauga County, the daughter of the late Dwight and Nealie Icenhour Moretz. She was a homemaker and a member of Church of Deliverance.

Survivors include three daughters, Elaine C. Woodring and husband Jay of Todd; Dolly Icenhour and husband Billy of Todd and Betty Blackburn of Mountain City, Tennessee; four sons, Jeff Canter and wife Lisa of Mountain City, Tennessee; J.C. Canter, Gene Canter and Arnold Canter all of Todd; two brothers, Danie Icenhour and Wallace Icenhour both of Lenoir and one sister, Shirley Lingles and husband Charles of Lenoir. She is also survived by several grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by one son, David Canter, two-daughters, Judy and Jaunita Canter and one sister, Louise Preswood.

Funeral services for Rosalee Dollie Canter will be conducted Saturday afternoon, November 16, 2019, at 2:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state, at the chapel, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock. Reverend Kenny Phipps will officiate. Interment will follow in the Main Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock, one hour prior to the service, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel.

Thomas Piasecny

December 26, 1965 – November 17, 2019

Thomas Piasecny, age 53, of Ski Acres Drive, Blowing Rock, passed away Sunday morning, November 17, 2019, at his home.

Thomas was born December 26, 1965 in Winthrop, Massachusetts, a son of Carol Ann Sacco and the late Terence Thomas, Piasecny, Sr.

He is survived by two sons, Anthony Piasecny and Nicholas Piasecny, both of Blowing Rock; his mother, Carol Ann Sacco of Ocklawaha, Florida; two brothers, Tim Piasecny and Terry Piasecny, both of New Port Richey, Florida; three nieces, Kenna, Kylee, and Kasey Piasecny of New Port Richey, and a dear friend, Denise Hunter of Blowing Rock.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Tracy Piasecny.

Funeral services for Thomas Piasecny will be conducted Friday morning, November 22, 2019, at 11:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state, at the chapel, from 10:00 until 11:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Pastor Darrell Roberts and Dr. Harvey Bauman. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday morning from 10:00 until 11:00 o’clock, at the funeral home, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a Christian mission organization of the donor’s choice.

Rosalee Clawson Norris

October 14, 1926 – November 18, 2019

Rosalee Clawson Norris, age 93, of Melrose Way, Boone, passed away Monday morning, November 18, 2019, at Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living in Boone.

She was born October 14, 1926 in Watauga County, a daughter of the late Bland and Addie Newton Hardin Clawson. She was a homemaker and a member of Rutherwood Baptist Church.

Rosalee is survived by her husband, Melvin Norris of the home; two daughters, Sheri Lee Church and husband Roger, and Wanda Kay Belton and husband Johnny, all of Boone; two sons, Jim Norris and wife Sharon of Asheville and Larry Lee Norris of Boone; an adopted-in-love daughter, Verna Sefranek and husband Thomas of Shirley, Massachusetts; three granddaughters, Teresa King, Arielle Church, and LaWanda Griffin; two grandsons, Robert Church and Chris Suber, and one sister, Betty Lou Wells of Boone. She is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Sue Fairbrother.

Funeral services for Rosalee Clawson Norris will be conducted Wednesday afternoon, November 20, 2019, at 2:00 o’clock, at Boone Advent Christian Church. The body will lie in state, at the church, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Reverend Gary Lawrence and Reverend Mitch Marlowe. Burial will follow in Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens.

The family will gather at the church from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock, prior to the service. Also, friends may call at the home of a daughter, Sheri Church, 136 Melrose Way, Boone, Tuesday afternoon between the hours of 1:00 and 4:00 o’clock.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Masonic and Eastern Star Home, 700 South Holden Road, Greensboro, North Carolina, 27407.

Richard Brewer

September 27, 1971 – November 16, 2019

My Love Richard Brewer has gone home to be with the Lord and his beloved parents Margaret and Jim Brewer on November 16, 2019.

Hurting no more, in fields of green he awaits his love Kimberly. Children Destiny, Mitchell, Jordan, Star and Zane. Grandchildren Elijah, Annie, Noah, Akasia and River. All 13 nieces and nephews, 8 great nieces and nephews.

The many in need of advice, tough love or a place to lay their heads. Buds Auto has retired his greasy green shirt; his hand are finely clean.

There will be a celebration of his life to be held this spring at our home in the pasture surrounded by his pigs, chickens and many flowers he loved to plant.

All who loved him are welcome.

Dress Requirements – Tie-dye, pink or grease!

