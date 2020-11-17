Watauga, Avery Obituaries – November 17, 2020

Published Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 5:13 pm

Kathleen Dougherty

1924 – 2020

Mrs. Kathleen McDonald Dougherty, age 96, of Boone, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Glenbridge Health & Rehabilitation. Born May 28, 2020 in DeKalb County, Alabama, she was the daughter of the late E.W. McDonald and Hannah Culpepper.

Kathleen obtained her undergraduate and graduate degrees from Auburn University. She was a home economics teacher for over 40 years. Mrs. Dougherty was a member of the First Baptist Church in Boone. For a number of years she taught a Seminary Extension courses. Kathleen enjoyed reading and studying her Bible.

She is survived by one son, Edwin M. Dougherty and a number of cousins. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Edwin Shull Dougherty.

Graveside services for Mrs. Kathleen Dougherty will be conducted Monday, November 16, 2020 at 1 PM at Mount Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens. Officiating will be Rev. Roy Dobyns.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to NC Baptist Children Homes, PO Box 338, Thomasville, NC 27361.

Patricia Ann Hicks

1943 – 2020

Patricia (Pat) Shotwell Hicks, age 77 of Banner Elk, the Balm Community, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Claude Owen and Warrena Phelps Shotwell.

Pat was a very active member of Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Banner Elk. Her home was always open to those in need of a place to stay. She loved spending time with her two granddaughters, Sydney and Tatum. Pat lived life on her own terms, and always to the fullest.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Hicks.

She is survived by one son, Michael Ray Hicks and wife Monica of Banner Elk; two granddaughters, Sydney Isabella Hicks of Knoxville, and Tatum Chuan-Bai Hicks of Banner Elk; two sisters, Helen Burke and husband Warren of Maryland, and Barbara Wilson and husband Kenny of Ohio; three brothers, William Shotwell and wife Linda of South Carolina, and Eugene Shotwell and wife Glenda of Maryland, and Ray Shotwell and wife Stacey of Georgia.

A celebration of life service will be conducted Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 1161 Balm Highway, Banner Elk, N.C. 28604. The services will be live streamed on the Mt. Calvary Baptist Church of Banner Elk Facebook page

Paul Edward Presnell

1942 – 2020

Paul Edward Presnell, age 77, of Rominger Road, Banner Elk, passed away Thursday afternoon, November 12, 2020 at his home. Born December 16, 1942 in Watauga County, he was a son of John and Gladys Yates Presnell. Paul was a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church and was employed at the Broyhill Furniture Plant in Lenoir for 38 years before retirement. For 6 years, he honorably served his country in the North Carolina Army National Guard. Paul loved spending quality time with his family, and later, enjoyed bouncing grand babies on his knee. He and his sons spent countless hours fishing and searching for arrowheads together. Paul was a man that never met a stranger and was loved by everyone he met.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Faye Harmon Presnell; sons, David Presnell and wife, Marietta, of Zionville and Dwayne Presnell and wife, Rebecca, of Jefferson; five granddaughters, Kaylee Hicks and husband, Austin, of Banner Elk, Amber Hubbard of Vilas, and Celeste and Alexa Presnell and Haley Miller, all of Jefferson; and sisters, Irene Cook and husband, Russell, of Morganton, Gwyn Wagner and husband, J.R., of Trade, TN and Pauline Harmon and husband, Cecil, of Banner Elk. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Andrew Presnell and a brother, Alvin Presnell.

Funeral services for Paul Edward Presnell will be conducted Sunday afternoon, November 15, 2020 at 2 o’clock at Piney Grove Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. David Testerman, Rev. Richard Trivette and Rev. Russell Cook. The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon from 1 until 2 o’clock, prior to services, at the church. Graveside services will follow in the Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

Cecil William Ward

1943 – 2020

Cecil W. Ward, age 77, of Banner Elk, NC, the Matney community, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, November 12 at home surrounded by his family. He was the son of the late Charlie H. and Gladys Hicks Ward.

Cecil was the owner/operator of Wards Home Maintenance/Ward & Son’s for 32 years, serving the Town of Beech Mountain NC. He enjoyed working on the farm, raising cattle, and especially spending time with his family. Cecil never met a stranger and always had a good story or joke to tell.

Cecil was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie H. and Gladys Hicks Ward; his father- and mother-in-law, Joe S. and Geneva T. Townsend; two brothers, Melvin Ward and David Ward; and two sisters, Brenda Hughes and Alphea Hollars

Cecil is survived by his wife of 56 years, Barbara T. Ward; one daughter, Susan (Susie) Guy and husband, Tony; two sons, William Ward and wife, Rebecca; and Bill Ward and wife, Beverly. He is also survived by five grandsons; Jimmy Guy and wife, Kayla; Drew Guy; Robert Ward and wife, Chelsea; Buck Ward and wife, Madison; CJ Ward; and one granddaughter, Amber Ward. Eight great-grandchildren; Carter, Preston, Kaylee and Emma Grace Guy; Micaelyn Ward; Tristin and Alexis Nardi; and Ava Ward. One sister, Annis Jackson and husband Kramer; and one brother, Eugene Ward and wife Mary.

A graveside service (only) will be held on Friday, November 13th at 2:00 PM. The service will be held at the Ward’s Family Cemetery, located at 126 Falcon View Drive, Banner Elk, NC.

The family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to Hospice and Palliative Care of The Blue Ridge, Spruce Pine, NC for the very special care they gave to Cecil during his sickness. Also, a very special Thank You to Mike Johnson (Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge) for the love and care given to Cecil.

Thomas Wilson Perry

1936 – 2020

Mr. Thomas Wilson Perry, age 84, of Vilas, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at his home. Born July 1, 1936 in Watauga County, he was the son of the Charles Wesley and Earle Wilson Perry. Mr. Perry was a member of Cove Creek Baptist Church and was a Mason. He retired from the NC Dot where he worked as a surveyor, and was a US Army Veteran.

He is survived by his wife, Jackie Henderson Perry, one daughter, Sabrina Gouch and husband David, all of Vilas, one niece, Eva White and one nephew, Wayne Lewis both of Mountain City. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Margaret Ann Lewis.

Funeral services for Mr. Thomas Wilson Perry will be conducted Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 2 PM at Cove Creek Baptist Church. The body will lie in state at the church from 1 until 2 o’clock prior to the service. Officiating will be Rev. Kevin Combs. Graveside services with military honors provided by American Legion Post 130 will follow in the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to NC Baptist Children’s Home, PO Box 338, Thomasville, NC 27361, or to Medi-Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 102, Boone, NC 28607.

Spencer Robbins

April 18, 1927 – November 13, 2020

Spencer Robbins, age 93, of Boone, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at Watauga Medical Center.

Spencer was an entrepreneur, developer, and visionary leader of tourism, whose ability to create lasting impressions lives on in the places he helped to build, manage, and influence throughout his life. Working alongside his brothers, Grover and Harry, Spencer brought a number of landmark businesses to his beloved High Country, including Tweetsie Railroad, the Land of Oz, Beech Mountain, Linville Land Harbor, Hound Ears Club, and Elk River Club.

In addition to bringing thousands of jobs, creating residential neighborhoods like University Village in Boone, and resurrecting historical properties like The Green Park Inn in Blowing Rock, he worked to improve the quality of life for everyone in this area, and was a huge advocate for elevating health care options. He served a number of years on the Board of Directors for Watauga Medical Center. And, following their brother Grover’s death in 1970, Spencer and Harry initiated the annual Grover C. Robbins Memorial Golf Tournament, which has raised more than $10 million to support the creation of the Cancer Imaging Center at the hospital.

In the 1960s, he spent a number of years as general manager of Pine Needles Lodge and Club in Southern Pines, and along with his brothers, he managed a theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee and what was Goldrush Junction is now Dollywood.

The son of Grover C. Robbins, Sr. and Lena Miller Robbins, he was born in the family home in downtown Blowing Rock, which today is home to the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce, and he proudly served his country in World War II, aboard a navy ship stationed out of the Philippines.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Grace Macauley Robbins, and their unwavering devotion to one another has served as an inspiration to their family, friends, and all who had the joy of witnessing their remarkable love.

He was a beloved father who leaves his children and grandchildren with amazing memories and the gifts of facing each day with optimism, faith, hope, humor, and resilience. His surviving children and their spouses are Rob and Pat Robbins of Fernandina Beach, FL; Rick and Ginger Robbins of Leland, NC; Connie and Jim Gentry of Wake Forest, NC; Scott and Kristina Robbins of Spartanburg, SC; and Shane and Lori Robbins of Sugar Grove, NC. Nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren follow in his footsteps.

Spencer is also survived by two sisters, Peggy Sellers, of Blowing Rock, and Ruth Botzis, of Greenville, SC, as well as numerous nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents, the two older brothers, Grover and Harry, and his sister, Lena Brooks.

A celebration of his life and legacy will be held when Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted and it is safe to gather. Until then, the family is planning a private graveside memorial service.

“In lieu of flowers, the family asks that individuals make donations to a charity of their choice, or to one of the places that Spencer suggested: the pastor’s discretionary fund at Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church in Blowing Rock; Wake Forest Care at Home Hospice Wilkes; or Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation (PO Box 2600, Boone NC 28607, 828-262-4391) for the capital campaign to support the new Watauga Medical Center expansion.”

Bill Idol

January 24, 1936 – November 14, 2020

Bill Idol, age 84, of Deep Gap, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at The Foley Center.

He was born January 24, 1936 in Watauga County, the son of the late John Lane Idol, Sr. and Annie Watson Idol. He was a carpenter and a member of Laurel Springs Baptist Church.

He is survived by one son, Larry Idol of Boone; four brothers, Jack Idol of Carlsbad, California; John Idol, Jr., of Boone; Joe Idol and wife Zola of Deep Gap and Steve Idol and wife Kathy of Deep Gap; three brother-in-laws, J.L. Coffey of Deep Gap; Nulan Watson of Boone and Earl Woodring of Zionville and five sister-in-laws, Margaret Idol of Leesburg, North Carolina; Lona Woodring, Thelma Taylor, Wilma Sutherland and Evelina M. Idol all of Boone. He was also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father and mother he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Woodring Idol, two brothers, Bob and Jim Idol, one sister, Joyce Ann Coffey, his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Glenn and Bina Woodring, six sister-in-laws, Norma Idol, Pearl Watson, Marjorie Idol, Dottie Idol, Maxine Idol and Rachel Woodring and three brother-in-laws, Odell Woodring, Ronda Woodring and Rabon Taylor.

Graveside services and burial will be conducted Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 3:00 o’clock at Laurel Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor Travis Suits will officiate. The family request that mask be worn and social distancing be practiced.

The body will lie in state at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel from 12:20 until 2:00 so friends may pay their respects and sign the guest book.

Friends at other times may call the home of Evelina Idol. Cards of memories may be sent to the son, Larry Idol.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be to the Laurel Springs Baptist Church Building Fund, 7504 US Highway 421, Deep Gap, North Carolina 28618.

Dorothy Winkler Presnell

January 13, 1945 – November 15, 2020

Dorothy Winkler Presnell, 75, of Boone, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at her residence.

The daughter of the late Linney Howard Winkler and Susie Price Winkler, she was born January 13, 1945 in Watauga County. She was a homemaker and a member of Central Assembly Of God Church. She loved her Shih Tzu, Snuggles.

She is survived by her husband, Grant Presnell of Boone; one daughter, Tammy Sue Presnell of Boone; one son; Jimmy Grant Presnell and wife Traci of Yadkinville, North Carolina and one grandson, Tyler Chase Presnell. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers, Bobby Howard Winkler and Larry George Winkler and one sister, Brenda Sue Winkler.

Graveside services and burial will be conducted Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 1:00 o’clock at Rutherwood Baptist Church Cemetery. Reverend Eric Proffitt will officiate.

Ricky Dwayne Harmon

May 15, 1960 – November 15, 2020

Ricky Dwayne Harmon, age 60, of Buckeye Road, Sugar Grove, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at his residence.

The son of Mary Grace Winters Harmon and the late R.L. Harmon. He was born May 15, 1960 in Watauga County.

He is survived by his wife, Kim Greene Harmon of the home, two daughters, Melody Winebarger and husband David of Vilas and Carrie Harmon of Sugar Grove; two step-sons, Kristopher Blevins of Mountain City, Tennessee and Devan Lewis of Piney Flats, Tennessee; two granddaughters, Rosalee Winebarger of Vilas and Elizabeth Blevins of Newland; four grandsons, Landyn Greenlee of Boone; Oliver Blevins of Newland; Tristan Winebarger and Sailor Winebarger both of Vilas; one brother, Bobby Harmon of Sugar Grove and one sister, Sharon Rice and husband Joel of Cary, Illinois.

Funeral services for Ricky Dwayne Harmon will be conducted Monday, November 16, 2020 at 7:30 P.M. at Beech Valley Baptist Church. Reverend Ray Greene and Reverend Richard Jones will officiate. Interment will be conducted Tuesday, at 10:00 A.M. in Beech Creek Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 7:30, at the church prior, to the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Beech Creek Cemetery Fund c/o Scott Stanberry, 3663 Buckeye Road, Sugar Grove, North Carolina 28679.

Tommy Edmisten, Sr.

January 22, 1946 – November 16, 2020

Tommy Edmisten, Sr., age 74, of Salem Virginia, a native and former resident of Boone, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at Lewis Gale Medical Center in Salem, Virginia.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced.

Hayden Vance

October 4, 1942 – November 9, 2020

Hayden L. Vance Born Oct 4 1942 passed away Nov 9 2020, at Johnson City Medical Center.

He was born in Avery County, a son of the late Ernest & Cora Lee Vance. Hayden loved being outside with nature enjoying God’s coloring book. He enjoyed listening to classic country & Bluegrass gospel music and going to the trade lot.

Left to cherish his memory are his sisters Emma Lee (Allen) Clawson, Mary (Billy Joe) McGuire, Louise (Jim) Clawson all of Newland, Martha Ann Vance of Roan Mtn. Tn, Susie (Elwood) Clawson of TN. Brothers Roy (Joann) Vance, David (Carolyn) Vance of Newland. Special Niece Billie Jean McGuire and a host of nieces & nephews whom he loved very much.

Graveside service will be at the Vance Family Cemetery on Wes Brewer Rd Newland NC Friday, Nov 13, 2020 at 2:00 PM with Preacher Billy Joe McGuire officiating.

Pallbearers will be: Joe Clawson, Kenny Melton, Jason Taylor, Keith Taylor, James Horney, Dana Blackburn & Dan Woody.

Dorothy Lee

February 23, 1953 – November 12, 2020

Dorothy Rosalee Lee , age 67, of Elk Park, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Cranberry House.

She was born February 23, 1953 in Avery County to the late Burt James Lee and the late Thelma Brown Lee. She spent 10 years of her early life at the Grandfather Home in Banner Elk, before starting her family. She enjoyed being around her family and friends, especially going to the Avery County Senior Center. Dorothy loved to listen to Country and Gospel Music, reading the Avery Journal and going out to eat.

She was preceded in death by her Father, Burt James Lee; Mother, Thelma Edith Lee; Grandson, Mark Lynn Johnson, Jr.; Sister, Mae Nelson; .

Dorothy leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Daughter, Audrey (Mark) Johnson of Banner Elk, NC, Grandchild, Missy Johnson of Newland, NC, Grandchild, Mary Johnson of Banner Elk, NC, Great-Granddaughter, Diamond Johnson, Great-Grandson, Dane Johnson, Sister, Katie Greene of Newland, NC; Special Cousin, Hazel Brown of Newland, NC.

Services for Dorothy Rosalee Lee will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 beginning at 6:00 pm from the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Pastor Donald Gragg and Pastor Jim Heaton officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 4:00 pm on Monday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

Interment will be in the Bailey Family Cemetery on Tuesday at 11:00 am. Everyone will meet at the cemetery at 10:45 Tuesday morning.

The family would like to express their thanks to Dr. David Kimmel and the staff of Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge Hospice, Medi Home Hospice and to her care givers, Jean, Gail and Lorrie.

Bruce Smith

February 5, 1954 – November 16, 2020

Bruce Smith, age 66, of Pineola, North Carolina passed away peacefully on Monday, November 16, 2020 with his family by his side at the Burke County Hospice in Valdese, NC.

He was born on February 5, 1954 in Putnam County, Tennessee, a son of the late Bruce Smith and the late Mary Lynn Vance Smith.

He was the owner and operator of Smith and Sons Paving and Lake View Construction. Bruce was a member of the Pineola Baptist Church and enjoyed hunting, fishing and drag racing.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a Son, Christopher Smith.

Bruce leaves behind to cherish his memory his Son, Timothy (Jennifer) Smith of Pineola, NC, Brother, Mike Smith of Pineola, NC, Sister, Sondra Taylor of Pineola, NC, Sister, Brenda (Lloyd) Ollis of Pineola, NC, Grandson, Ethan Smith.

Services for Bruce Smith will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 beginning at 6:00 pm from the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Pastor Rufus Biddix officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 4:00 pm on Thursday evening at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

Interment will be in the Cuthbertson Cemetery on Friday at 12:00 pm. Everyone will meet at the cemetery at 11:45 Friday morning.

The family would like to extend their thanks to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care for the kind loving care they provided to Bruce.

