Watauga, Avery Obituaries – November 16, 2021

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Shirley Maydene Church

1934 – 2021

Shirley McLean Church, age 87, of Vanderpool Road, Vilas, passed peacefully Friday morning, November 12, 2021 at her home and surrounded by her family. Born September 9, 1934 in Caldwell County, she was a daughter of David Baxter and Berta McNeil McLean. Mrs. Church was a member of Vanderpool Baptist Church where she considered the congregation family. She loved her family dearly and took great pride in meeting all their needs. She enjoyed planting and harvesting the family gardens, canning the vegetables, and preparing meals for family and neighbors. Well known as a master quilt maker, a host of family and friends were recipients of the many quilts that she handcrafted over the years.

Mrs. Church is survived by her husband of 69 years, Charlie Lee Church; daughters, Linda Richards and husband, Junior and Brenda Howard and husband, Gary, all of Vilas; eight grandchildren, Jason Richards and wife, Deanna, of Vilas, Jennifer Hayes and husband, Terry, of Cerro Gordo, NC, Jonathan Richards of Vilas, Seth Church and wife, Sarah, of Gamewell, Lucas Church and wife, Jodie, of Statesville, Zach Church and wife, Ivy, of Zionville, Caleb Howard and wife, Carolyn, of Kingsport, TN, and Rebecca Ramsey and husband, Jason, of Butler, TN; seven great grandchildren, Kaity, Lydia and Ethan Richards, Hunter Hayes, Quinn Church and Remi and Haddie Ramsey; daughter-in-law, Cynthia Hayes Church of Vilas; and brother, Leon McLean of Arizona.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Ricky Neil Church; and brothers, Junior, Vernon, Troy, Clifford, Jesse, and Earl McLean.

Funeral services for Shirley M. Church will be conducted Sunday afternoon, November l4th, at 2 o’clock at the Vanderpool Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Andy Watson. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 o’clock, prior to services. Burial will follow in the Vanderpool Baptist Church Cemetery. The family respectfully requests those attending to please wear a mask and observe social distancing.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to Medi Home Health & Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 100B, Boone, NC 28607 or to the Vanderpool Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, in care of Roger Townsend, 301 Linda Lane, Vilas, NC 28692.

Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Church family.

Stanley Leon Coffey

1953 – 2021

Mr. Stanley Leon Coffey, age 68, of Blowing Rock, passed away Friday, November 12, 2021 at home. Born January 13, 1953 in Watauga County, he was a son of Betty Moody Coffey and the late Owen Coffey. Stanley was a heavy equipment operator for many years. He enjoyed being outdoors, deer hunting and spending time with his family.

He is survived by three daughters, Stana Coffey and her children, Samantha Stephens and Garret Hampton, Karla Arnold and Van, and Shannon Coffey and Kyle Eggers, his mother, Betty Coffey, one sister, Jennifer Combs and husband Mike, one brother, Doug Coffey and wife Donna. He is also survived by a number of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father he was preceded in death by a sister, Marian Coffey.

Graveside services for Stanley Coffey will be conducted Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 2 PM at Woodlawn Cemetery. Officiating will be Rev. Max West. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Medi-Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 100B, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be shared with the Coffey family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Coffey family

Connie J. Hunt

November 19, 1954 – November 08, 2021

Connie Juanita Hunt, age 66, of Lumberton, passed away on Monday, November 8, 2021. She was born November 19, 1954.

Connie is survived by her husband of 25 years, David Hunt. She also leaves behind her children Autumn Taylor (John), and James West; her grandson Lincoln Taylor; her sister Kawana Ackley (Buddy); and her brother, Greg Forbes.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday November 13, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery in Blowing Rock, North Carolina.

If you would like to send flowers for the service, please have them delivered to:

Hampton Funeral Service 683 Blowing Rock Rd Boone, NC 28607.

Joyce Bryant

February 9, 1936 – November 11, 2021

Joyce Irving Bryant, age 85, of Boone, passed away Thursday, November 11, 2021 at her home.

She was born February 9, 1936 in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Laddie Joe Irving and Susan Ada Roach Irving. She worked in furniture sales and interior design and was a member of the Boone Church of Christ.

Joyce found the love of her life, Bill, in high school and they were happily married for 49 years. She loved time with her family and was amazed she got to be a great-grandmother for the last year of her life. She appreciated close friendships with many, including church friends.

She remained joyful and determined despite eye challenges in her later years. She enjoyed decorating for the holidays and church events and making and sharing her delicious fudge.

She lived her life with elegance, humor and love and left things more beautiful than she found them.

She is survived by one daughter, Terry Bryant Greene and husband Tony Dale Greene of Boone; one granddaughter, Kaley Greene Jordan and husband Daniel Jordan of Nashville, Tennessee; one grandson, Cameron Bryant Greene of Chicago, Illinois; one great-granddaughter, Ellis Jordan of Nashville, Tennessee and one sister-in-law, Carolyn Bryant of Stevenson, Alabama. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father and mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Eli Bryant, one sister, Judy Shook, and one brother, Lattie Joe Irving, Jr.

Funeral services will be conducted outdoors on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to BostonSight (where she received treatment) at 464 Hillside Avenue Suite 205 Attn: Development Needham, MA 02494 or www.bostonsight.org

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Geneva Bell Proffitt

September 20, 1932 – November 12, 2021

Mrs. Geneva Bell Main Proffitt, age 89, of Mount Airy passed away at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson.

Mrs. Proffitt was born on September 20, 1932, in Watauga County, North Carolina to the late Charlie James and Clemmie Elizabeth Riddle Main.

Geneva was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Left to cherish her memories are her daughters and son-in-law, Julia Ann Proffitt Owenby, Margaret Proffitt Des Roches, Barbara (Proffitt) and Larry Blood, Gail Proffitt; a son, Charles Harrison Proffitt; grandchildren and spouses, Stephen and Betsy Owenby, Mary Leigh and Ben Altom, Richard and Tabitha Des Roches, Tessa Des Roches, Matthew and Allison Blood, Andrew Blood, Michelle and Tyler Hudson, Kelly Richardson, Charlie Proffitt, Taylor Kernodle, Daniel Proffitt; nineteen great-grand-children; a brother and sister-in-law, Joseph Ronda Main and Jane; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Proffitt was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Baxter William Proffitt; a son David Baxter Proffitt; a grandson, Seth Kernodle. Geneva was missionary supporter, an avid reader, and a life-long learner. She took classes at Surry Community College and Duke Divinity. She also obtained a BS in Biblical Studies and a BA in Theology and Ministries at Toccoa Falls Bible College in 1994. She then obtained her Masters of Christian Education from the Asbury Theological Seminary in 2000.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 15, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Mount Airy with Rev. Danny Miller and Rev. John Ji Choi officiating. The burial will be at 3:30 PM in the Hopewell Community Church Cemetery in Boone, North Carolina.

The family will receive friends on Monday, November 15, 2021, from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Geneva Proffitt, please visit our flower store.

Announcement courtesy of Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service.

Irvin Robert Stevens

August 16, 1933 – November 14, 2021

Irvin Robert Stevens age 88, of Zionville, passed away Sunday, November 14, 2021, at the home of his daughter, Glenda Duncan in Jefferson.

He was born August 16, 1933 in Watauga County, the son of the late Olen and Mamie Pennell Stevens. He was a retired truck driver and a member of Zionville Baptist Church.

He is survived by two daughters, Sharon Smith and husband Mike of North Wilkesboro; Glenda Duncan and husband Richard of Jefferson; one son Robbie Stevens and wife Kathy of Sparta; three granddaughters, Kimberly McMillan and husband Ramey of Dallas, North Carolina; Kathryn Stevens of Columbia, South Carolina and Erin Stevens of Sparta; two grandsons, Elson Cornett and wife Eleanor of Waxhaw and Trey Stevens of Foscoe; great grandchildren, Darian Anderson and Lilah Rae McMillian of Dallas, North Carolina; Rebecca, Reese and Rhett of Waxhaw, one sister, Naomi Isaacs and husband Earl of Vilas and one brother, Wesley Stevens and Johnsie of Zionville. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Sylvia Baird Stevens, three sisters, Mildred Cornett, Virginia Lewis and Artruda Wagner.

Funeral services for Irvin Robert Stevens will be conducted Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 1:00 o’clock at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Entombment will follow in Zionville Baptist Church Mausoleum. Reverend Steve Leashomb will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 1:00, prior to the service.

The family especially would like to thank the wonderful and caring staff of Medi-Home Health and Hospice of Ashe county.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to Medi-home Health and Hospice of Ashe County, P.O. Box 421, Jefferson, North Carolina 28640.

Online condolences may be sent to the Stevens family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements

Ethel Coffey Critcher

March 19, 1933 – November 14, 2021

Ethel Coffey Critcher, age 88, of Deerfield Road, passed away Sunday, November 14, 2021 at The Foley Center.

She was born March 19, 1933 in Watauga County, the daughter of the late Arron and Nell Critcher. She was a member of Mount Vernon Baptist Church, she loved her family but most of all she loved her grandchildren and was so very proud of them. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and in her later years she became a master at jigsaw puzzles.

Left to cherish her memories, one daughter, Diane Critcher-Rhoney (Steve) of Hickory; one granddaughter, Shelby Critcher and (fiance Ethan Hagie) of Boone; one grandson, SSG Andy Critcher of Fayetteville; one step-granddaughter, Morgan Rhoney (Lance Smith) of Gastonia; one step-grandson, Neal Rhoney (Tony) of Atlanta, Georgia; one step-great grandson, Tate Smith of Gastonia and one step-great granddaughter, Edith Rhoney of Atlanta, Georgia; one brother, James Coffey (Nancy) of Boone; two sisters, Lennis Greene (John) of Boone and Emilie Waddell of Wilkesboro; two sisters-in-law, Gloria Critcher of Deep Gap and Faye Castor of Cary, North Carolina; four brothers-in-law, Roger Cook (Margaret) of Boone; Dwight Critcher (Jenny) of Deep Gap; Ray Critcher (Joan) of Charlotte and Tommy Critcher of Boone and many wonderful nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Critcher, two sons, Douglas and Randy Critcher, one sister, Louise Jones, one brother, Norman Critcher, her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Lige and Selma Hollar, Ledford and Mary Cook, Bill and Velma Critcher, Jack and Joanne Welborn, Sammy Critcher, Jerry Critcher, Robbie Critcher and David Castor.

Funeral services for Ethel Coffey Critcher will be conducted Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 11:00 o’clock at Mount Vernon Baptist Church. Pastor Gordon Noble will officiate.

Entombment will follow in Mount Lawn Memorial Park And Gardens Mausoleum.

The family respectfully request that mask be worn.

A special thank you to all the nurses and CNA’s, especially Devan and Nick, at the Foley Center.

The family respectfully request no food and in lieu of flowers memorials be made to the American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601 or Samaritan’s Purse, 801 Bamboo Road, Boone North Carolina 28607 or the donors choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the Critcher family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Dr. Bob C. Thompson

September 23, 1931 – November 10, 2021

Bob C. Thompson passed away Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

Graveside services will be held 2:00 PM Friday, November 12, 2021 at Pineola Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Pineola.

Memorial services will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, November 13, 2021 at North Wilkesboro Presbyterian Church with Rev. R.C. Griffin and Rev. Steve Snipes officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 1:30 PM prior to the service in the Fellowship Hall.

Memorials may be made to the North Wilkesboro Presbyterian Church (804 E. Street, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659), the Wilkesboro Presbyterian Chapel (205 E. Main Street, Wilkesboro, NC 28697), and the North Wilkesboro Lions Club Leader Dogs for the Blind (in care of Lion Antha Reid, 701 Link Street, Wilkesboro, NC 28697).

Donna Gragg

March 14, 1945 – November 12, 2021

Donna Gragg, age 76, of Newland, North Carolina passed away following an extended illness, which she fought courageously at home, prior to her brief time at Carolina Caring Hospice House in Newton, NC, where she passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Friday, November 12, 2021.

Donna was born on March 14, 1945 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Manuel Vales and the late Della Benfield.

Donna was a loving and generous woman, whose family was her world. She loved spending time with her family and having family gatherings. She enjoyed being in her flowers. Donna was a member of the Harmony Baptist Church in Pineola and had worked for Bowness Construction and Linville Ridge Country Club.

She was preceded in death by her Father, Manuel Vales; Mother, Della Elizabeth Benfield; Brother, Alfred “Joe” Benfield.

Donna leaves behind to cherish her memory Husband of 58 years, Harold Gragg of the home; Two Daughters, Lisa (Mark) Smith of Hickory, NC, Christy (Eric) Murdock of Kannapolis, NC; Two Sisters, Gail Smith of Newland, NC, June Smith of Morganton, NC; Four Grandsons, Caleb Smith, Bryson Smith, Hayden Murdock, Mason Murdock; Granddaughter, Erica Murdock; Nephews, Jimmy McCracken, Luis Benfield, Shane Benfield; Nieces, Annabella Cole and Kim Smith.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Friday, November 19, 2021at the funeral home with the funeral service beginning at 7:00 pm in the Grandfather Chapel of the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Dr. Phil Murdock officiating.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 11:00 in the Daniels Cemetery. Family, friends, and pallbearers will gather at the funeral home at 10:15 am on Saturday to go in procession to the cemetery.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the wonderful staff of Carolina Caring of Catawba Valley.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to: Carolina Caring of Catawba Valley 3975 Robinson Rd. Newton, NC 28658 or thru their website https://www.carolinacaring.org/give

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Gragg family and Donna's funeral service may be viewed by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Donna and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Max “Mack” Talmadge Oaks

May 1, 1932 – November 14, 2021

Max Talmadge “Mack” Oaks, age 89, of Spruce Pine, North Carolina, formerly of Roaring Creek, NC, passed away on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at the Blue Ridge Regional Hospital in Spruce Pine.

He was born on May 1, 1932 in Avery County, North Carolina.

Survivors include his son, Christopher Oaks of Bristol, TN; grandchildren, Camden G. Oaks of Spruce Pine, Taylor C. Oaks of Lake City, FL.

A very special thank you to the staff of the Brian Center in Spruce Pine for the wonderful care they provided over the past three years.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Oaks family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Max and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

