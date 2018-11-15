Watauga, Avery Obituaries – November 15, 2018

Published Thursday, November 15, 2018 at 11:07 am

Jackie Deal Godwin

(March 13, 1968 – November 9, 2018)

Jackie Deal Godwin, 50, of Harrisburg, passed away Friday, November 9, 2018 at Serenity House in Mooresville.



She was born March 13, 1968 in Boone to Jim Deal and Melinda Chambers.



Jackie was a big App State Fan. She enjoyed giving her time and service to church and civic activities. She loved working at Pitts Road Elementary School. Jackie fiercely battled cancer for over six years by participating in Burne Boot Camp, Spartan Races and other physical challenges.



Those left to treasure Jackies memory include beloved husband of 15 years, Rob Godwin; cherished sons, Spencer and Cooper Godwin; mother, Melinda (Rick) Chambers of Roxboro; father, Jim (Shelia) Deal of Boone; sisters, Blair (Dee) DeLoatche, Brook (Chris) Carrigan, Tyler (David Gray) Deal, Samantha Deal; brother, Tucker Deal; and several nieces and nephews.



The funeral service will be 2:00 pm Monday, November 12, 2018 at Westford United Methodist Church, 273 Hwy 49 South in Concord, officiated by Rev. Jeffrey Rushing. The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm – 1:45 pm, prior to the service at the church.



Jackie will be laid to rest on Tuesday, November 13th at noon at Mt. Lawn Memorial Park, 521 Old East King St, Boone.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to Appalachian State University Foundation, Inc. for the Jackie Deal Godwin Memorial Scholarship for Education, in care of Office of Gift Planning, ASU Box 32156, Boone, NC 28608. Gifts may also be made online at www.givenow.appstate.edu.

Gloria Jensen

(October 19, 1929 – November 10, 2018)

Gloria Ann Jensen, age 89, of Boone, went to be with her Sweet Savior Jesus on November 10, 2018.

Mrs. Jensen is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Mecho of Boone, sons, Michael Sandner and wife, Vonnie, of Grand Rapids, Michigan; and Robert Sadak and wife, Suzy, of Port Charlotte, Florida. Nine grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren also survive. She was preceded in death by two sons, John Paul Sandner (age 29 years old) and Raymond Scott Sandner (age 2 days old).

Heartfelt gratitude is extended to The Foley Center and Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care for all the loving care given by them.

In lieu of a memorial service, the family will gather soon to celebrate her life lived here and now in Heaven.

Mary Louise Clay

(September 24, 1926 – November 10, 2018)

Mary Louise Steinbrecher Clay, age 92, of Boone, passed away Saturday, November 10, 2018 at Watauga Medical Center. Born September 24, 1926 in Long Island, NY, she was a daughter of the late Jacob and Freda Strouch Steinbrecher. Mary was a member of St. Lukes Episcopal Church in Boone, she enjoyed flowers, bird watching, and craft shows. Mary was of German heritage, and was a professional ice skater in her youth.

She is survived by one son, Peter White, three nieces, and her friend and caregiver, John Baynor of Boone.

Funeral services for Mary Louise Steinbrecher Clay will be conducted Thursday afternoon, November 15, 2018 at 3 PM at St. Lukes Episcopal Church. Officiating will be The Reverend Cynthia Banks. Burial will follow at Mount Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Lukes Episcopal Church, 170 Councill Street, Boone, NC 28607.

Etta M. Parsons

(July 08, 1919 – November 11, 2018)

Etta Mae Parsons, better known as Mae age 99, died Sunday Morning, November 11, 2018 in Jefferson.



A short memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 17, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. at Bald Mountain Baptist Church in West Jefferson, NC.



The family will receive friends at 1:00 PM until 2:00 P.M. prior to the memorial service at Bald Mountain Baptist Church.



Mae is survived by:

A Daughter – Grace Witherspoon and Husband Carl of West Jefferson, NC

A Son – George Parsons and Wife Pat of Burlington, NC

Two Brothers – Hurby Miller of Jefferson, NC, Grant Miller of Belmont, NC

A Sister – Ruth Madden of Thomasville, NC

three grandchildren, six greatgrandchildren, several nieces and nephews



Mae is preceded in death by:

Her Husband – Ralph Parsons

Her parents – Jonas and Margaret Shepherd Miller

Five Sisters – Verlie Haskins, Rebecca Blevins, Retha Privette, Edna Miller, Pansy Jones

Two Brothers – Buster Miller and Gilbert Miller

Two Grandsons – Randy Witherspoon and Danny Witherspoon



In lieu of Flowers Memorials may be made to the family in care of Carl and Grace Witherspoon at 1688 Nettle Knob Road, West Jefferson, NC 28694



Edward W. Harmon

March 29, 1962 – November 08, 2018

Edward W. Harmon, age 56, of Flat Springs Road, Elk Park, passed away Thursday, November 8, 2018, at his home.

Edward was born March 29, 1962 in Watauga County, a son of Linda Reece Harmon and the late Clinard J. Harmon.

In addition to his mother, Edward is survived by two sons, Ryan W. Harmon of Elk Park, and Christian Haithcock of Hickory; two brothers, Danny Harmon and wife Phyllis of Tennessee, and Paul Harmon and wife Grace, and one nephew, Derrick Arnold of Zionville.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Kasia Harmon.

Funeral services for Edward W. Harmon will be conducted Monday afternoon, November 12, 2018, at 2:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Tim Bunton and Reverend Dwayne Tester will officiate. The body will lie in state, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock. Burial will follow in the Farthing Cemetery.

The family will receive friends, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock, at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Cathy Castle

March 26, 1954 – November 03, 2018

Cathy Castle passed away peacefully in her home on November 3 after a short illness.

Cathy was born in Blowing Rock, NC to Jay and Lucy Castle.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her sister, Sandra Stalls (Dillon) and her daughters Janet Williams (Tip), Deborah Gross and their children. Her cousins, David Castle (Anna), Karen Stackpole (John) and their children Jeff Stackpole (Deborah) and Tracy Capewell (Mike) and their children who affectionately called her Aunt CC. Cathy was preceded in death by her brother, Stephen, who is survived by his children, Matthew (Becca), Shannon and their children. She will be terribly missed by her loving companion, Keith Ballance. She also leaves behind many cherished and devoted friends.

Cathy was a successful businesswoman who’s career as a CPA began with Brock & Beasley PC and spanned more than 40 years. A large part of Cathy’s life was spent helping her clients. Many were also her close friends. She spent the last 10 years at Jacobson Brotman PC. Her big personality and strong work ethic belied her small stature.

Cathy’s love of nature included hiking in the national parks of the United States and the mountains of North Carolina. She enjoyed daily walks along the shore of the Chesapeake Bay searching for sea glass and other treasures. Cathy also loved fishing and sailing the warm waters of the Caribbean. Her travels took her all over the world.

A memorial service will be held on November 11th at 3 p.m. at Spring Branch Community Church on Great Neck Road, Virginia Beach with reception to follow. She will be returned to her birthplace for a private family service at Woodlawn Cemetery in Blowing Rock.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to a charity of your choice.

James Edward Ragan

March 28, 1930 – November 11, 2018

James Edward Ragan age 88, of Pigeon Forge a native and former resident of Watauga County passed away, Sunday, November 11, 2018 in Powell, Tennessee.

James was born March 28, 1930 in Watauga County, son of the late Emery Eugene Ragan and Rosa Burkett Ragan. He was a retired employee of the Winston-Salem Journal, and served 3 years in the United States Army with a tour of duty in Korea in 1951.

James is survived by one son, Larry D. Ragan of Tobaccoville, North Carolina; two grandsons, Zach Ragan of King, North Carolina, and Eric Ragan of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; one granddaughter, Lisa Smith of Mocksville, North Carolina; one great-grandson, Ethan Ragan of King, and two sisters, Betty Ragan of Newport, Tennessee, and Edna Allen of Mountain City, Tennessee. He is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Ronald Ragan; one sister, Martha Ward, and one brother, Ben Ragan.

Private memorial services for James Edward Ragan will be held at a later date.

William “Bill” Kellam

December 21, 1937 – November 12, 2018

William “Bill” Kellam passed away Monday, November 12, 2018 at 10:09 am in Charlotte.

He was born December 21, 1937 in Greensboro, North Carolina, to Verna Jeanette Hewitt Kellam and William Julius Kellam, Sr., Bill was a graduate of the University of North Carolina (Class of 1960) and UNC School of Law (Class of 1963). He remained a faithful Tar Heel fan his entire life. He had a long and prestigious law career – along the way he inspired many and was admired by many. His quick wit, gracious sense of humor, and calm demeanor brought joy to all those around him. He was “the type of guy that never had a bad thing to say about anybody,” according to an old friend. He loved his dogs (especially Mr. Kellam), a nice glass of wine, and the sound of a well-built German automobile. He took great pleasure in all of God’s creatures, the deer that came through the backyard in the evening, and the red birds.

But most of all he loved his family and friends including his wife Lynn, her mother Velma, his sons Bo and Carlisle (Catherine), his young grandchildren, his sister Carol (Jim), his niece Ashley (Neill), and many, many, more. He will be greatly missed but never forgotten. In lieu of flowers: work hard, be kind, and make a toast to enduring friendships – Bill would have wanted that.

Visitation will be 5-8 PM Friday, November 16, 2018 at Hankins & Whittington Funeral Service, 1111 East Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203.

Funeral Service will be 10 am Saturday, November 17, 2018 at Hankins & Whittington Chapel. Interment will follow at Cove Creek Baptist Church, Boone, NC.

Virginia (Granny) Ruth Coffey

May 30, 1933 – November 5, 2018

Virginia (Granny) Ruth Coffey, age 85, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Monday, November 5th, 2018 at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem, NC.

She was born on May 30th, 1933 in Stokes County, NC. She was the daughter of the late, Arnold and Reba Fulk.

She was proceeded in death by her late husband, Herman Coffey; two brothers, Frank Fulk and Dennis Fulk; two sisters, Marilyn Fulk and Doris Willard; and grandson, Marcus Tuttle.

Granny leaves behind to cherish her memory, her: Brother, Charles(Brenda) Fulk, her sister, Linda(Larry) Milton both of Pinnacle, NC. Children, Wayne(Diane) Tuttle of Elkin, NC; Sandra(Gary) Shaw of King, NC; Teresa(Alvin) Ingram of Newland, NC. Grandchildren, Jennifer Trivett, Gary and Daniel Shaw, Coty Ingram and Whitney Styles. She also leaves behind 8 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Granny moved to Newland in 1975. She made many friends traveling with her late husband to make bluegrass music. She spent the majority of her life after moving to Newland working at Crossnore School Inc, doing her passion of operating a weaving machine. She enjoyed sewing, and word searches. Granny also enjoyed her “Friday Lunch Bunch” gatherings every week.

A memorial service for Virginia (Granny) Coffey will be held on Saturday, November 17th, 2018 at 1pm at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Pastor Ron Greene Officiating. Visitation will be from 12pm-1pm at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

The family would like to send a special Thank You to all the wonderful Doctors, Nurses, and Staff at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem for all they done for Granny while she was in their care.

Jim McClure Vance Jr.

December 15, 1929 – November 7, 2018

Jim McClure Vance Jr., age 88, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Wednesday, November 7, 2018 at Life Care Center in Banner Elk, NC.

He was born on December 15, 1929 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of Jim McClure Vance and Joda Pyatte Vance.

He was preceded in death by his Father, Jim McClure Vance, Sr.; Mother, Joda Blanch Vance; Wife, Frances Louise Owens Vance; Two Sons, Larry Wayne Vance, Aaron Eugene Vance; .

Jim was a member of Crossnore First Baptist Church where he formerly served as Chairman of the Deacons. He was a member of the Linville Masonic Lodge #489. He enjoyed listening to Gospel Hymns and Country Music, especially Alan Jackson.

Jim leaves behind to cherish his memory his: Wife, Sara Estelle Vance of Newland, NC, Son, Jim M (Timothy Farrow) Vance, III of Atlanta, GA, Son, Robert (Paula) Vance of Thomasville, NC, Step Son, Gary (Jackie) Johnson of Charleston, SC, Step Son, Sherrill (Alma) Johnson of Newland, NC, Brother, Tom (Jean) Vance of Charlotte, NC, Sister, Eula Nickolas of Centerville, VA.

Services for Jim McClure Vance Jr. will be held on Saturday, November 10, 2018 beginning at 2:00pm at Crossnore First Baptist Church with Rev. Phil Murdock and Rev. Lander Heafner officiating.

The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 pm up until the Service hour at 2:00pm at Crossnore First Baptist Church.

Interment will follow in the Pyatte Cemetery.

The Vance family would like to offer a special thank you to Medi Home Hospice and Crossnore First Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crossnore First Baptist Church, 220 East Crossnore Drive Crossnore, NC 28616.

