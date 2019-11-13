Watauga, Avery Obituaries – November 12, 2019

Published Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 9:38 am

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland



Pauline Moody Gast

1929 – 2019

Pauline Moody Gast, age 89, of Mountain City, TN; formerly of Tunbridge, VT; peacefully left this world on Friday, November 1, 2019, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husand, with whom she shared 68 years, three daughters/spouses, one son/spouse, twelve grandchildren, and twenty great grandchilren, two brothers and a sister.

Her love of teaching and sharing learned techniques helped thousands of students of all ages over her 45 year career. She was continually learning new skills throughout her life. Her other interests were reading, knitting, cooking, and puzzles.

With her husband, she traveled throuhout the world visiting the many foreign students that had been hosted through the years on the family farm. The relationships she developed were continued all her life.

Her lifetime motto was “paying it forward”. In that spirit, a celebration of her life will be held later in 2020. In lieu of flowers, remembrance contributions may be made to the International Heifer Foundation, One World Avenue, Little Rock, AR 72202.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Gast family.



Harry Robert Rosen

1937 – 2019

Harry Robert Rosen, son of Al Rosen and Bessie Schoenberger, died peacefully on November 3, 2019 at Deerfield Assisted Living in Boone NC.

Harry, a resident of the Boone area since 1987, was born in Eau Claire Wi. On April 20, 1937. Harry was a businessman who owned and operated many businesses in multiple fields.

No one who met Harry forgot his warmth, kindness and infectious passion for motorcycle riding, piloting his Cessna airplane, puttering in his workshop and his love for the great outdoors.

In 1986, he married Beverly Cavanaugh (nee Bukowski) and together they discovered Boone.

A devoted father, he is survived by his wife Beverly, two sons Phillip and James, step-sons Timothy and Christopher, grandchildren Rebecca, Francis, Peter, Mark, Ryan and great-grandson Jackson.

He will be deeply missed family, friends and all who knew him.

Services will be private.

Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.



Hazel Marie Ray

1952 – 2019

Mrs. Hazel Marie Walker Ray (January 11, 1952- November 4, 2019) passed away on the morning of November 4, 2019 at the age of 67 in Jefferson, NC.

Hazel was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. Her love of helping and serving others would be the cornerstone of her life. She was an accomplished cook, seamstress, and gardener and loved sharing the fruits of her labor. Her faith in God transcended into a gift to see his beauty and appreciate the natural world around her.

She was the daughter of Willard Elmo Walker and Yvona Massey Walker of Alamance County, NC. She is survived by her husband, William Joseph Ray of West Jefferson; Daughters Nichole Ray McGuire and son in law Matthew Allen McGuire of Jefferson, NC and Danielle Ray Slavin and son in law Derek Lawrence Slavin of Raleigh, NC. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren Ava, Foster, William, Madeleine, Henry, and Eleanore whom loved their Nana dearly. She is also survived by her brother Reid Walker of Dickson, TN and sister Jean Valentine of Burlington, NC.

Hazel was a 1970 graduate of Eastern Alamance High School and attended Appalachian State University in 1971 and 1972. Due to her infectious smile, she met the love of her life on her 20th birthday in the Appalachian Student Center. They were married July 15, 1973 and began their life together which always remained to be their one true wish.

The family is planning a Celebration of Life ceremony to be held in the spring of 2020 with details to be announced. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts be made to one’s personal church or to a charity of their choice.

Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com. Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Ray family.



Mary Teresa Grig

1953 – 2019

Mary Teresa Grig, age 66 of Jefferson, passed away at her home on November 5 2019. Teresa was born in Blowing Rock North Carolina on May 16, 1953, to parents Gregory Grig & Lillian Sprott both deceased. Teresa is survived by her brother Eric Grig, Nieces Erika Darden and Bryna Grig, one Nephew David Aaron Grig. She is also survived by several great nieces and great nephew, also a great-great niece.

Teresa grew up in Blowing Rock and Winter Park Florida. She was a graduate of Rollins College with a Bachelors in English Literature & American History. Teresa was an avid reader and writer. Her main joys were her two kitties and two dogs. She was a firm believer in love. Teresa had a heart of gold and would help her family in anyways she could. She will truly be missed as she rises to stars in heaven on earth and in our hearts.

“Silently a flower blooms.

In silence it falls away;

Yet here now, at this moment, at this place,

The world of the flower, the whole of

the world is blooming.

This is the talk of the flower, the truth

of the blossom:

The glory of eternal life is fully shining here.”

Condolences can be sent to 855 Burgess Rd., Jefferson, NC 28640 care of Eric Grig.

Services will be at a later date.

Online condolences may be shared with the Grig family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Grig family.



Thomas Mastin “Tom” Hayes

1923 – 2019

Thomas Mastin Hayes, age 96, of Lincolnton, formerly of Vilas, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019 at his home. Born May 11, 1923 in Watauga County, he was a son of Leonard Finley and Carrie Moody Hayes. Mr. Hayes was a long time member of Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church in Vilas and currently a member of Gainesville Baptist Church in Lincolnton. He retired from the ASU Physical Plant as a carpenter. After his love of family, Tom’s second passion has been a follower of gospel music. He loved to sing gospel music and enjoyed teaching the art of shape note music.

Tom is survived by his sons, Thomas Harold Hayes and wife, Pauline, of Palm Coast, FL and David E. Hayes and wife, Carole, of Lincolnton; grandchildren, Gerald Hayes and wife, Michelle, of Four Oaks, Katrina Nicole Small and husband, Shannon, of Buford, GA, David Eugene Hayes, Jr. and wife, Tina, of Lincolnton, and Brian Hayes and wife, Katie, of Iron Station; great-grandchildren, Lilly Amelia Small, D.J., Ashlyn, Wyatt Thomas, and Garrett Hayes; step-great grandchildren, Rebecca Hughes and Isabelle and Taylor Maldanado; sister, Carolyn Farthing and brother, Dale Hayes and wife, Betty, all of Boone.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Stella Grace Smith Hayes; sisters, Nina Banner, Clara Baird and Josephine Herman; and brothers, Dwight, Roger, Raymond and Eugene Hayes.

Funeral services will be conducted Sunday afternoon, November 10th, at 2:45 P.M. at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Chapel, officiated by Rev. David E. Hayes, Rev. Brad Painter and Rev. Ray Greene. The family will receive friends Sunday from 1:45 until 2:45 , prior to services, at Austin & Barnes. Graveside services will follow at Mount Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to Christians United for Israel at CUFI, PO Box 1307, San Antonio, TX 78295.

Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Hayes family.



Edward Meacham Beck

1940 – 2019

Edward Meacham Beck passed away on Sunday, Novewmber 10, 2019, after a long illness.

Born in Montgomery, AL, Ed graduated from Auburn University in Civil Engineering. After a brief stint with the Unted States Public Service, Ed began a 50 year career with Law Engineering Company, and several firms which succeeded. He was involved in some high profile projects: the Northridge Earthquake recovery effort and the 9-11 tragedy, and several others.

In 2007 the Becks moved to their home in Orange Beach, AL fulfilling a life time goal. Ed was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer in 2015; he then moved to Banner Elk, NC, to be closer to his daughter and her family.

Ed is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary Louise McArthur Beck; his son, Patrick Arthur Beck of Robertsdale, AL; daughter, Morgan Louise Beck-Herdklotz, son-in-law, Matthew Alan Herdklotz; grandson, Charlie M. Herdklotz, and granddaughter, Renn L. Herdklotz, all of Banner Elk, NC.

Thank you to the Medi-Home Health and Hospice Nurses of Avery County who were unfailing with their love and care for Ed.

Memorial gifts may be sent to Avery County Medi-Home Health and Hospice or to a charity of donor’s choice.

The Celebration of Life service will be held at Banner Elk Christian Fellowship on Saturday, November 16th at 2:00 p.m.

Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com. Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Beck family.

Patricia Carol Harmon

1949 – 2019

Patricia Carol Harmon, age 70, of Vilas, died Sunday, November 10, 2019 in Vilas. Patricia was born May 13, 1949 in Boone, NC. She is the daughter of the late Ira Dean and the late Vera Elizabeth (Hicks) Harmon.

She is survived by one son, Jeff Lowrance and wife Cynthia of Boone; two grandsons, Caleb Lowrance and wife Miranda, Mason Lowrance and Lorraine Mann, both of Boone.

Also surviving are three brothers, Kenneth and wife Ruth Harmon of Vilas, Roger and Barbara Harmon of Vilas, David and Jamie Harmon of Boone; a sister, Carleen Wilson and husband Russell of Dudley, NC; a number of nieces and nephews.

A private memorial will be held for the family.

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Harmon family.

Wade Thomas Brooks

1939 – 2019

Wade Thomas Brooks, age 80, of Fleetwood, died Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Glenbridge Health And Rehabilitation of Boone, NC. Wade was born August 23, 1939 in Warrensville, NC. He is the son of the late Thomas and the late Frances (Church) Brooks.

Wade was a loving husband of 59 years. He was known as a hard worker. As a skilled carpenter, he worked 19 years in Pennsylvania installing kitchens and bathrooms. Upon his return to Ashe county he worked as a Christmas tree grower.

He is survived by his wife Jeanette (Phillips) Brooks of Fleetwood; a son, Kevin Brooks and wife Lisa of Oxford, Pennsylvania; three grandsons Thomas Wade Brooks III, Chris Brooks, and Justin Brooks; two great grandchildren, Damion and Kaylee Brooks; several nieces and nephews

He was preceded in death by a son, Thomas Wade Brooks Junior; five sisters and seven brothers.

The funeral will be held at 11:00 A.M.on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Fleetwood, NC with Rev. Tim Coffey officiating. Burial folow be in Gap Creek Community Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Gap Creek Community Cemetery in care of Sheree Sloop, 1630 Skyland Drive, Wilkesboro, NC 28697

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory of Boone is in charge of these arrangements.

Gene Edward Phillips

September 13, 1940 – November 08, 2019

Gene Edward Phillips, age 79, of Deep Gap, passed away at his home on November 8, 2019.

Gene was born September 13, 1940 in Wilkes County, a son of the late Russell Fletcher Phillips and Ruth Church Phillips. He was a retired machine operator for Southern Devices, a member of Emanuel Baptist Church, and a member and past master of Ashler Masonic Lodge #373.

From Tony: Daddy was a lover of life and enjoyed it to the fullest. He was always on the go and didn’t stay in the same place for too long. So much so, we had to track him down to find out where he was at any particular moment whenever we went to visit. He loved eating out at restaurants, listening to live music, going to auctions, antiques and the history that goes along with antiques. Among his collections was the many, many friends he made throughout his life. Add those friends to the dozens of relatives and it is easy to say that “everybody knows Gene”. This means he will be missed immensely by the members of his family, his Deep Gap home place and his surrounding community. So Mote It Be.

From Shelley: I wrote this for Daddy before he died. He didn’t see it or hear it. So, Daddy, this is for you. R.I.P. Gene Phillips. I’m blue, over you. I’m blue over you, its true. Time moves on, and tides come and go. It’s all behind you now. No matter how long or fast you run, you never have what is already gone. I’m blue, over you. Im blue over you, it’s true. Oh, how I’m blue over you & there’s nothing I can do.

From Madison: My Dad lost his Dad and I lost my last living grandparent, my Grandpa Gene. Grandparents are such a gift and something to be treasured. Grandpa Gene and I shared a love for collecting and as I grew up, every time we would visit, he would give me one of his prized fire king mugs,a milk glass chicken, or something else he was collecting. I will treasure those items forever. He had a laugh that was contagious. On our last visit, Garrett and I noticed that he had taken the time to frame each Christmas card we had sent him and it was a prized possession on his living room wall, along with other family photos. Losing a loved one is hard, but I know he is in a better place now, resting in peace.

He is survived by one son, Tony Phillips and his wife Diane of Statesboro, Georgia; one daughter, Shelley Phillips of Anchorage, Alaska; one granddaughter, Madison Phillips Darsey and her husband Garrett of Statesboro, Georgia. He is also survived by one brother, Alton Phillips of Jonesville; one sister-in-law, Barbara Phillips, of Concord; one step son, Keith Greer of York, Pennsylvania; many cousins, nieces and nephews; his companion, Janice Tester of Deep Gap, and a special friend, Annette Salyards of Hickory.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister and brother-in-law, William and Reba Pennington; one brother, Russell Phillips, Jr., and a sister-in-law, Beatrice Phillips.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Masonic Home for Children, 600 College Street, Oxford, North Carolina, 27565.

Online condolences may be sent to the Phillips family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation is in charge of the arrangements.

Michael Rand Harrigan

March 27, 1945 – November 08, 2019

Michael Rand Harrigan went home to be with his Lord and Savior on November 8, 2019 at age 74.

Michael was born March 27, 1945 in Watauga County, a son of the late Walter Nicholas Harrigan and Dorothy Mast Harrigan. He was co-owner of Cove Creek Store and Vilas Grocery and Hardware. Michael was a member and deacon of Mabel Baptist Church.

He grew up in Cleveland, Ohio and graduated from Brush High School. After graduation, he returned to his hometown of Sugar Grove, where he married his third-grade sweetheart, Linda. They went on to have one child, Tami Harrigan.In addition to being a dedicated and loving husband, father, grandpa and great grandpa, Michael also loved working in his garden, farming, and diligently studying his bible. Throughout his entire life, he held an unwavering faith in God, which he shared with those who surrounded him.

He is survived by his wife, Linda G. Harrigan of the home; one daughter, Tami Harrigan of Sugar Grove; one granddaughter, Holly Watson and husband Caleb of Sugar Grove; one grandson, Ethan Henson of Sugar Grove; two great-grandsons, Cade and Nash Watson, both of Sugar Grove; two sisters-in-law, Glenda Hodges and husband A.B. of Mountain City, Tennessee and Peggy Gilliam of Vilas, and special friends, Willy and Jo Watson and David, Connie, and Ryan Tyner. He is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents Vardry and Dora Mast, father and mother-in-law, Harvey and Harriet Gilliam, and a brother-in-law, Harvey Gilliam, Jr.

Funeral services for Michael Rand Harrigan will be conducted Sunday afternoon, November 10, 2019, at 2:30 PM, at Mabel Baptist Church. The body will lie in state, at the church, from 1:30 until 2:30 PM. Officiating will be Pastor Frank Johnson and Pastor Andy Watson.

Graveside services and burial will be conducted Monday, November 11, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Mount Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens.

The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon, from 1:30 until 2:30, at the church, prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the Harrigan family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Lovelle “Val” Frank

July 15, 1925 – November 08, 2019

Lovelle “Val” Frank, age 94, of Bay City, Michigan, passed away Friday, November 08, 2019, at Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living, Boone, North Carolina.

Lovelle attended the University of Tennessee and Wheaton College. She loved doing genealogical research and was proud of her Dutch heritage. She was an avid reader of American and European history. In her early years, she enjoyed cooking and entertaining at the family chalet in Michigan. She loved taking trips with her friends to visit historical sites, and was an avid collector of American primitive antiques. Lovelle was an artist; painting, singing, knitting, sewing, and interior designing were a few of her talents. She loved all animals, especially kitty cats and had numerous kitties that she cared for over the years. Lovelle loved humor and enjoyed sharing laughter with everyone. She spent her final years in Granville, OH and the beautiful Blue Ridge mountains in Boone, NC. She was grateful for the love and care that she received from her “family” including Martha Johnson Anderson of Ohio, Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living, Medi Home Health & Hospice, and Myrtle Brown.

At age seven, Lovelle gave her heart to Jesus. This was one of her most cherished memories. She said she couldn’t have made it through life without her Faith. Her favorite verse was John 3:16.

She is survived by two daughters, Joy Wujek and husband John of Banner Elk, North Carolina, and Carol Lang of Madison, Wisconsin, and son-in-law Ray Hansen of Port Richey, FL. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Martin W. Frank; one daughter, Shelley Beattie, and two sons, Bradley Koch and Donald Frank.

There will not be a funeral service. Her ashes will be interred at Elm Lawn Cemetery in Bay City, Michigan.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Medi Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 102, Boone, North Carolina, 28607 and the sponsoring of a kitty cat at Watauga Humane Society, PO Box 1835, Boone, North Carolina, 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Frank family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service, in Boone, North Carolina, 28607.

Eva Potter Townsend

September 20, 1950 – November 12, 2019

Eva Potter Townsend, age 69, of US Highway 321 North, Sugar Grove, passed away Tuesday morning, November 12, 2019, at Watauga Medical Center in Boone.

Funeral arrangements for Eva Potter Townsend are incomplete at this time.

Online condolences may be sent to the Townsend family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com



Tammy Elizabeth Bowman

September 18, 1968 – November 5, 2019

Tammy Elizabeth Bowman, age 51, of Elk Park, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at her home.

She was born on September 18, 1968 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Sandy Bowman and the late Patsy Vance Bowman.

She was preceded in death by her Parents.

Tammy enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, and all of her family. She enjoyed life. Her favorite flowers were Roses and Lily’s. She enjoyed listening to Rock music but especially Ozzy Osbourne.

Tammy leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Daughter, Brittany Austin of Holladay, UT, Son, Michael Cody Austin of Roan Mountain, TN, Son, Benjanin Lee (Kayla) Austin of Burnsville, NC, Three Grandchildren: Grace Austin, Faith Austin, and Zoey Elizabeth Austin, Brother, Robert Bowman of Roan Mountain, TN, Brother, Johnny Bowman of Newland, NC, Niece, Tabitha (Stacey) Honeycutt of Minneapolis, NC, Niece, Sabrina (Robby Byrd) Bowman of Roan Mountain, TN, 2 Great Nieces; Scarlett Honeycutt and Jaslyn Byrd.

Funeral Services for Tammy Elizabeth Bowman will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Pastor Ronnie Pyatte officiating.

The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 pm up until the service hour at 3:00 pm on Saturday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

The Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Oasis Inc. P.O. Box 1591 Boone, NC 28607

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Bowman family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Tammy and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.



Tommy Allen Church

July 3, 1953 – November 8, 2019

Tommy Allen Church age 66, of Heaton, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019 at his residence. He was born July 3, 1953 in Avery County to the late Jesse, Sr. and Mary Magdlene Franklin Church.

Tommy was a member of the Heaton Christian Church. He enjoyed watching the New York Jets play football and being outdoors. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was employed at the I.R.C Plant in Newland for many years. He also worked at Walmart in Spruce Pine and ran a lawn care service. Tommy was also the care taker for the Jess Church Family Cemetery.

Tommy is survived by his daughter, Amanda Teaster of Banner Elk; three granchildren, Katie, Travis and Troy; four brothers, Jesse Church, Jr. and wife Jean of Heaton, Bill Church and wife Debbie of Hickory Nut Gap, John Church and wife Kim of Beech Mountain, Gary Church and wife Mandy of Newland; three sisters, Linda Thomas and husband Lee of Birchfield Creek, Diana Vance and husband Ronnie of Jones Ridge, Margie Revis and husband Greg of Crossnore; and his beloved dog Rascal.

The family will hold a private service at a later date at the Jess Church Family Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.rsfh.net

The family of Tommy Church has been entrusted to Reins Sturdivant Funeral Home

