Watauga, Avery Obituaries – November 10, 2020

Published Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 5:03 pm

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland



Wilbur Earlie Boyd

1932 – 2020

Mr. Wilbur Earlie “Wil” Boyd, Jr, 88 years old, of Mountain City, TN (formerly of Boone, NC and Albuquerque, NM) passed at his home, into the loving arms of his Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, November 1, 2020. Wil was born October 6, 1932 in Cabot, AR to Wilbur Earlie Sr and Emma Jean Webb Boyd, and was the oldest of six children.

After finishing school in Jacksonville, AR, Wil joined the United States Air Force in 1953. While on active duty, he was stationed in Albuquerque, NM at Sandia Specialty Weapons Base/Kirkland AFB/Manzano Specialty Weapons Base as a Nuclear Weapons Technician. There, he provided surveillance, maintenance, and strike readiness preparation of the nuclear weapons. He recalled it was a very tense time, especially during the Cold War. He was honorably discharged in 1957 and remained in the Reserves until 1961.

After leaving the Air Force, he and his family remained in Albuquerque and he accepted a job at the Lovelace Research Center where he worked with Dalmatian Dogs to determine the effects of sudden pressure changes on the lungs. This research was of valuable use to the future Mercury Project astronauts. Following his tenure with Lovelace, Wil began his career as a gifted Engineering Technician beginning with Sandia National Laboratory working on many highly classified projects. In 1971, he accepted a position in the small mountain town of Boone, NC at IRC/TRW where he was integral in the development of the element for the first hand-held hair dryer produced by Schick. Once again, Sandia National Labs would call him back to Albuquerque where he would again work on some of our country’s most classified projects until his retirement in 1997.

Boyd tragically passed-away from cancer on October 3, 1973. Fortunately, on October 31, 1974, a sweet lady named Betty Belle Mitchell would accept his invitation for a date. On April 6, 1975 at the Foscoe Christian Church, Wil and Betty would marry and become an extended family of 10 as she had two children (as well as Betty had two bonus daughters, she remained close to). As a honeymoon, Wil and Betty relocated back to Albuquerque and for 20 years Wil and Betty completed their careers. After retirement, they returned to Betty’s hometown of Zionville, NC and then to their current home a short distance away in Mountain City, TN.

Wil had many hobbies and interests including car restoration, reading, traveling, sailing and obtaining his pilot license and piloting his Lark Commander and Cessna 182. One of his and Betty’s favorite trips was to Hawaii where on Dec 7, 1990, he and Betty would rent a plane from the Hickam Field Aero Club and fly the route the Japanese took in the sneak attack of Pearl Harbor. Trips were also made back to visit family in NC, AR, IL, and Washington State with Wil at the controls of the airplane. After he could no longer obtain his health certificate for flying his airplanes, he still took to the sky with his Ultralight aircraft.

Wil was raised in the Baptist faith, but his faith for the Lord would become stronger in retirement as he began to research and follow the teachings of Ken Hams’ “Answers in Genesis” and Creation Science. He and Betty attended her church, Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, and as his love for the Lord deepened, he professed his faith in Christ and joined the church in the believer’s baptism. He enjoyed teaching the Men’s Adult Sunday School class, singing in the choir and continuing to research biblical topics. As Alzheimer’s took his memory and abilities away, his love for the Lord was not taken. His love for singing would also remain in his final days. He would often sing the songs of his generation without missing a word and Wil also loved to sing love songs to his “bride” as he called Betty.

Left to cherish his memory, advice, funny stories, songs, and adventures are his wife and excellent caretaker of 43 ½ years, Betty Belle Mitchell Boyd of the home, sons Barry Boyd of Matoaka, WV and Gary Boyd of Mountain City, TN: daughters Roxanne Martinez of Haxtun, CO, and Suzanne (Tino) Martinez of Sterling, CO. His “bonus” son, Ronald (Cindy) Gore of Zionville, NC and “bonus” daughters Darlene Greene-Caudill (Jeff) of Deep Gap, NC, Kathy Greene Jones (Phil) of Garner, NC and Karen Greene Lerch (Bert) of Vilas, NC. To his 17 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild, he will always be known as Grandpa Boyd or Pepaw. He is also survived by two sisters, Irma Jean (Don) Barrett of Huntsville, AL and Annette (Johnny) Hammons of Cabot, AR, four sister-in-laws, Barbara Boyd and Phyllis Boyd of Cabot, AR, Judy Boyd of Carthage, MO and Louise (Landon) Goad of Naperville, IL. Many nieces, nephews and cousins also remain. He will be greatly missed by his constant companion of the last six years “Maureen O’Hara” or more affectionately known as “Mini MO”, his loving Chihuahua who gave him great comfort as his dementia progressed.

In addition to his parents and his first wife, he was preceded in death by three younger brothers Joe, Kenneth and Glenn Boyd.

Funeral services will take place at Austin and Barnes Funeral Chapel in Boone, NC on Sunday, November 8th at 2:00 with Pastor Steve LeaShomb officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00-2:00 prior to the service. Burial will follow at Mount Lawn Memorial Cemetery in Boone, NC with military rites provided by American Legion Post # 130

Although saddened by his leaving our sight, I Thessalonians 4:13 reminds us, “But I do not want you to be ignorant, brethren, concerning those who have fallen asleep, lest you sorrow as others who have no hope.” For if we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so God will bring with Him those who sleep in Jesus.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial tributes be made to the Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital, ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds?px=6841317&pg=personal&fr_id=39300 Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com. Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Boyd family.



Thomas Theodore Teeters

1938 – 2020

Mr. Thomas Theodore Teeters, age 82, of Boone, NC passed away November 5, 2020 at his home. Born February 6, 1938 in Portland, IN, he was a son of the late John Henry and Dorothy Sanders Teeters. Tom served 5 years with the US Air Force, including one year in Saudi Arabia. After discharge from his last assignment at Pope AFB in Fayetteville, NC, he planned to return to his parents’ location in Ohio, but a friend talked him into going into the used car business, which led to the launch of Riverview Motor Co. In 1969 they answered an ad in the local paper and entered the VW auto parts business. They became known to almost everyone who drove or repaired VWs in Fayetteville and surrounding areas. In 2001 Tom retired after 39 years in business, and relocated to Boone, NC with his wife, Dorit, taking his VW parts, and setting up Cheap Tom’s VW so that he could pursue his love of selling VW parts and using his expertise to help people in the mountain area keep their VWs alive. He enjoyed gardening and was especially known for his excellent tomatoes. Tom attended Alliance Bible Fellowship and was active in church and community, including several trips to the Gulf Coast to help rebuild houses after Hurricane Katrina. He particularly enjoyed attending the monthly Boone Fishing Club meetings (though he never fished in Boone).

Tom was married 54 years to Dorit Teeters, who died recently in July. He is survived by two sons, John (wife Mary), and Jeffery (wife Jennifer), six grandchildren, Hannah, Thomas Elizabeth, Joshua, Joel, and Joseph, and four siblings, Kenneth, Vera, Marilyn, and Virginia. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Eddie and Phillip. A family graveside service will be held at Shallotte, NC over Thanksgiving weekend. In lieu of flowers, it was Tom’s wish that gifts be given to Samaritan’s Purse Memorial Giving Page (https://www.samaritanspurse.org/our-ministry/memorial-giving).

Online condolences may be shared with the Teeters family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Teeters family



Erie Gay Winkler

1934 – 2020

On a winter day, the 21st of December 1934, a beautiful baby girl named Erie Gay was born to George Franklin and Elfa Mae Greene Smitherman in the Beaver Dam community. Erie Gay was a wonderful, kind, loving, and giving daughter, sister, niece, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt her entire life.

Erie Gay was always showing love by giving to her family and others. She visited or called to spend time with her parents every day. As a young mother, she washed a pink dress every night for her 3 year old daughter, so that Teresa could wear that pink dress every day thus installing in Teresa her love of wearing pink. From the time that her son was 3 years old until he was 8, she would make gravy for George every night for supper since George would refuse to eat without her special gravy.

Erie Gay was a fabulous southern cook. Her butterscotch pies were a favorite with the entire extended family. Nieces and nephews would also fight for who took home the leftovers. Finally, Aunt Erie decided to make a butterscotch pie for each niece and nephew to take home whenever the whole family was together. Those butterscotch pies were the food high point of every big family meal!

As Salutarian for the Bethel High School class of 1951, Erie Gay went on to become one of the first employees at IRC/TRW. She retired after working for IRC/ TRW for 35 years.

In the community, Erie Gay was best known for her involvement and commitment to the Order of the Eastern Star. She joined Snow Chapter shortly after marrying Dick Winkler. She served in many offices including Worthy Matron. Erie Gay was the leading force in in changing the name of the Boone Chapter to Hope Chapter number 1 since her Grandmother-in-law, Belle Winkler, was one of the founding members of the first chapter in North Carolina. Erie Gay received her 50 year pin for the Eastern Star.

Erie Gay will leave a hole in the hearts her children George and Teresa; grandchildren Jeremy, Jessica, and Tristen; great-grandchildren Ross, Dresden, Harrison, and Eli; sister Georgia; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. This hole will not be filled until she greets each one of us as we enter Heaven in the future

Erie Gay passed away at 3:30 in morning on November 6. She fought death and waited until her great-grandson Dresden finished celebrating his birthday on November 5 to remind us that life and death go together.

George and Teresa would like to thank Amy Townsend and the staff at the Foley Center for the wonderful and loving care that they gave our Mother for the last 19 months. Additionally, we would like to thank Shelton Caldwell, Courtney Barker, Sierra Wilcox, Roger Newton, and the staff at Caldwell Hospice for their care and support

Funeral services for Erie Gay Winkler will be conducted Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 2 PM at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Winkler Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 pandemic those attending are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Erie Gay Smitherman Winkler be made to Hope Chapter number 1 of the Order of the Eastern Star. Memorials should be mailed to 4268 US Hwy 421N, Vilas, NC 28692. Online condolences may be shared with the Winkler family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com. Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Winkler family.



Junior Wellborn

1930 – 2020

Junior Wellborn, age 89, of Clint Norris Road, Boone, passed away Friday evening, November 6, 2020 at his home. Born November 19, 1930 in Ashe County, he was a son of Robert Alexander and Clemmie Watson Wellborn. Junior was a member of Laurel Springs Baptist Church. He was honorably discharged from the US Army, 14th Combat Engineering Division, during the Korean Conflict and was awarded three Bronze Stars for his service. Junior retired as a supervisor from Wellborn Insulation Company in Boone. His favorite pastimes were listening to Ralph Stanley Blue Grass music, fishing and gardening, and listening to and sharing a good joke.

Junior is survived by his longtime friend and caregiver, Sue Hagaman; and brother, Bill Wellborn and wife, Tommie, of Deep Gap. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Price Wellborn; brothers, Paul, Arthur, Allen, Jim and Charles Wellborn and sisters, Sarah Graybeal, Daisy Walker and Mildred Michael.

Graveside services with Military Honors provided by the American Legion Post 130 and the North Carolina Army National Guard will be private. The family respectfully requests no food or flowers.

Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Wellborn family



Juanita Garland

1923 – 2020

Mrs. Juanita Baird Garland, age 97, of Boone, passed away Friday morning, November 6, 2020 at The Foley Center in Blowing Rock. Born June 7, 1923 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of William Lafayette and Etta Shook Baird. Mrs. Garland was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church and dearly loved her Sunday school Class. She was a strong lady who lived through many historical events during her lifetime. Her family was her life. She was housewife who worked from home in order to care for her family. Known throughout the county for her skill in baking her famous sourdough bread, Mrs. Garland baked and sold as many as 300 loaves per week. However, her greatest accomplishments in life were loving and raising her family and enjoying her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Rita Franklin and husband, Mason, Shelia Crump and husband, Allan, and Valda Church; her sister, Jerlene Baird Swift and husband, Jim and sister-in-law, Brenda Baird; grandchildren, Nancy Perryman and husband, Russ, Jennifer Norman and husband, Tim, Douglas Franklin and wife, Deanna, Chris Greene, Darrin Greene and wife, Sarah, Eric and Grayson Crump, and Ashley and Preston Daniels; great-grandchildren, Amber and Matt Smith, Weston, Cayden and Jaxon, Madison and Natalie Crump, Finleigh, and Isabelle Norman, Kale, Elijah and Sadie Grace Daniels; and great-great grandchildren, Wyatt and Harper Smith. Numerous beloved nieces and nephews also survive. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Garland; seven brothers and sisters; and two grandchildren.

Graveside services for. Mrs. Juanita Baird Garland will be conducted Tuesday morning, November 10th, at 11 o’clock at Mount Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens. The family requests those attending to please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Mrs. Garland will lie in state at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Monday from 9 AM until 5 PM for anyone wishing to visit and sign the register book.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to Oak Grove Baptist Church, 306 Oak Grove Road, Boone, NC 28607. The family will be at the home of Valda Church, 108 Linville Creek Road, Vilas, NC 28692,

Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Garland family.



Joseph Lee Miller

1939 – 2020

Joseph Lee Miller, age 80, of Auborn Trivette Road, Sugar Grove, passed away Saturday morning, November 7, 2020 at Carolinas Health Care System Blue Ridge Hospital in Morganton. Born December 9, 1939 in Edgerton, Ohio, he was a son of Beryl and Marion Miller. He received his BS degree from Ohio Northern in Ada, Ohio in 1961 and his MA degree Education from Bowling Green State University in 1962. Joe served as a Physical Education teacher and coached most of his career. He coached football, basketball and track, baseball at Ohio Northern, basketball at Methodist College and finished his career in Adoptive P.E. After his retirement in 2000, Joe and Sue moved to Boone. Joe was a man who enjoyed life to the fullest in a multitude of activities including family camping, tennis, bicycling, traveling, hiking, tubing, visiting family, and spending time with his grandchildren. In 2011, Joe had a stroke but that did not stop him from many activities, especially a trip to Lourdes, France in 2018 and playing freecell. He never gave up.

Joe is survived by his wife, Sue, of 55 years; two sons, Andrew and Patrick (Annessa) Miller; two grandchildren, Kennedy and Grayson Miller; and two siblings, Patricia (Ray) Strouse and Jim (Barbara) Miller.

A life celebration for Joe will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Elizabeth of the Hill Catholic Church, 259 Pilgrims Way, Boone, NC 28607; to St. Joseph College Seminary, 22 Arctus Ave., Mt. Holly, NC 28120; or to the Watauga Humane Society, 312 Paws Way, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Miller family

Charles Eugene Mainard

1935 – 2020

Mr. Charles Eugene Mainard, age 85, of Boone passed away Saturday morning, on November 7, 2020 at the Watauga Medical Center. Born October 3, 1935 in Spiro, Oklahoma, he was the son of Robert and Dosha Mainard. Chuck leaves behind a beautiful legacy… in the lives of his children and grandchildren and many more friends and family.

Chuck was the living embodiment of “The American Dream.” He came from very humble beginnings, but became a very successful international salesman and business owner.

One of his greatest achievements in his early life was winning a contest for flying model airplanes at 16 years old, which culminated in a cross-country train to Detroit, Michigan, where he competed against other young people his age from all over the country. After graduating from Dos Palos High School, he became the first in his immediate family to go to college, attending San Jose State University (it was a college back then).

After graduating from college, Dad took a trip across Europe and then eventually settled into a remarkable career position as an International businessman with the Laboratory supplies company Mallinckrodt. This position would send him literally all over the world and expand his horizons more than that little boy from Spiro, Oklahoma ever imagined possible. His journey led him to Australia, where he would meet the love of his life, Trish Mainard. Two years later they were married on August 1, 1970 in Brisbane, Australia. They were married for a little over 50 years. In March 1971, Chuck and Trish moved back to the United States and eventually settled in Vancouver, BC to start their own company North American Scientific and Chemical. About four years later, they moved to Seattle, WA.

On August 24th, 1975, they had their first child, Warren Wagner Mainard. Their daughter, Lara Christie was born on December 20th, 1977. Chuck was a great Dad for both Warren and Lara. Chuck and Trish provided them not only a loving family, but many incredible opportunities to see the world and discover who they were created to be. They were raised in the church and both attended a Christian school growing up, which really helped Warren and Lara to develop a healthy understanding of who God is.

While not an elite athlete, Chuck did accomplish an incredible athletic feat when he completed the New York City Marathon at the age of 49 in 1987. Dad was also very musical. He played the guitar and banjo, in addition to playing the Saxophone. He also gave his family a love for Musical Theater. As it became clear that Lara had a gift for performance, Chuck always encouraged her with her talent, supporting her as she pursued a degree and career in Musical Theater. Similarly, he supported Warren completely when he felt called to go into ministry.

Most of all, Chuck was a man of faith. He came to Christ at a young age and faithfully attended church. Every time he would pray, Chuck would earnestly thank God for sending Jesus to save him and his family from their sins. Dad’s favorite hymn was Amazing Grace and his favorite Bible verse was John 3:16. Chuck Mainard is survived by his wife, Trish Mainard, his son and daughter, Warren Mainard and Lara Tate, and his Grandchildren, Krista and Micah Mainard.

Chuck’s family held a virtual Celebration of Life on Sunday, November 8th, and will be spreading his ashes at a few places they know were meaningful to him

Online condolences may be shared with the Mainard family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com. Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.



Marjorie Zeliff

1943 – 2020

Marjorie H. Zeliff, beloved wife of Alan G. Zeliff, passed away on November 8, after a long illness. Born in Abington, Pa., she attended Rosemont College in Pennsylvania and the University of Freiburg in Freiburg, Switzerland. Marjorie earned a Master’s Degree in Counseling and Personnel Services at the University of Maryland Extension School in Okinawa, Japan, where her husband was a news editor with the Foreign Broadcast Information Service. Upon return to the United States, she was employed as a counselor and student advisor at Montgomery College in Takoma Park, Md., until her retirement and move to North Carolina in 1997. In Boone she was active in Habitat for Humanity and was a member of the Mountain Laurel Quilt Guild.

Marjorie is survived by her husband Alan, a daughter Deborah Richard, and three grandchildren, Cuinn, Fiala and Declan Richard of Glendale, Arizona, and a son David of Boone. Marjorie and Alan are members of Boone United Methodist Church. Because of the coronavirus no memorial service is planned at this time. Donations may be made in her name to the Watauga Humane Society, PO Box 1835, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be shared with the Zeliff family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com. Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Zeliff family



Janice W. Bainter Adams

1921 – 2020

Janice W. Bainter Adams, 99, of Mount Vernon, Ohio formerly of Boone, North Carolina passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Country Club Rehabilitation Campus in Mount Vernon. She was born on October 22, 1921 in Coshocton, Ohio to the late Jay L. and Nellie (Johnson) Bainter. Janice graduated in 1939 from Coshocton High School and moved to Boone, NC in 1960. She was an LPN for the Watauga Hospital in Boone and retired in 1986. Janice was a member of the Advent Christian Church in Boone. With declining health, Janice decided in 2017 to move to Mount Vernon to be closer to her family.

Janice is survived by her niece, Stephanie (Ron) Bainter Mahring of Howard and a nephew, Phillip (Jamie) Bainter of Anderson, SC. In addition to her parents, Janice was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Stanley and Leora Bainter.

The family would like to thank the church family of the Advent Christian Church that helped Janice live at home, until her move to Ohio and the family would also like to thank the staff of Country Club Rehabilitation Campus and Capital City Hospice for the excellent care they provided to Janice. A private service will be observed. Burial will be in Frazeysburg Cemetery

To share a memory or send the family an expression of sympathy visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home in Mount Vernon, Ohio is honored to serve the family of Janice W. Bainter Adams.

Sherry Newman Rader

September 08, 1965 – November 01, 2020

Sherry Newman Rader, age 55, of Banner Elk, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Watauga Medical Center.

She was born September 8, 1965 in Hazard, Kentucky and a homemaker.

She is survived by her husband, Tommy John Rader, Jr. of Banner Elk; one daughter, Shelley Hicks and husband Harold of Lansing; one son, Eric Rader of Banner Elk; and two brothers, Timothy Newman of Atlanta, Georgia and Eddie Newman of Boone.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Edmond Newman and Juanita Joseph Pence and one sister.

A memorial service for Sherry Newman Rader will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the Rader family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Wilda Stanbery Huneycutt

March 28, 1954 – November 04, 2020

Wilda Stanbery Huneycutt, age 66, of Mount Pleasant, North Carolina, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord, North Carolina.

She was born March 28, 1954 in Beaufort, South Carolina to Betsy Norris Stanbery and the late Harold L. Stanbery. She enjoyed crafts, crocheting, basket making, quilt making and making salsa and soups. She enjoyed working on her small farm and loved her Yorkie, Theodore.

She is survived by her husband, Danny Huneycutt, of Mount Pleasant, North Carolina; one daughter, Amber Koroll Saine and husband Aaron of Charlotte, North Carolina; four brothers, Michael Stanbery and wife Glenda of Boone; David Stanbery of Boone; Mark Stanbery and wife Sandra of Boone and Richard Stanbery and wife Heather of Boone; one sister-in-law, Pam Strickland and husband Larry, three brothers-in-law, Charles Huneycutt, Tony Huneycutt and wife Bernice and Johnny Lentz. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her son, Anthony Koroll and one sister, Brenda Stanbery Lentz.

Graveside services and burial will be conducted Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 1:00 o’clock at Bethelview United Methodist Church Cemetery. Reverend Gary Watson and Reverend Bob Roten will officiate.

The family respectfully request that a mask be worn, social distancing be practiced and to bring a chair.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, c/o Brian Barker, 441 Daniel Drive, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Huneycutt family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Don David Ellison

March 20, 1941 – November 04, 2020

Don David Ellison, age 79, of Fleetwood, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Wake Forest Medical Center.

He is survived by two sons, Johnny Wayne Ellison and Donald David Ellison both of Boone; three sisters, Tempie Woodring and husband Howard, of Boone; Pansy Ross and husband Dean of Boone and Bonnie Potter of Hickory; three brothers, Robert Ellison and wife Shirley of Boone; Charlie Ellison of Boone and George Ellison and wife Rachel of Mountain City, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and Cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Pink Ellison and Mary Icenhour Ellison, three sisters, Hazel Hogan, Evalee Kincaid and Pearl Canter, two brothers, Jerry Ellison, Henry Ellison and one infant brother.

A private memorial service will be held by the family at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the Ellison family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements

Teresa Lee Perry Meacham

July 30, 1948 – November 05, 2020

Teresa Lee Perry Meacham, of Banner Elk, N. C., passed away at her residence on November 4th. She was 72 years of age. She was born in Parris Island, S. C. and the daughter of Robert and Odleen Perry.

Teresa was a nurse by profession. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Teresa loved helping others. She was truly born with a kind heart and the ability to make others laugh. Halloween was her favorite holiday. She and her aunt would dress in costumes and go to the hospital and visit patients. Several times they even had their pictures taken in the costumes and printed in the Avery Journal.

Teresa is survived by her mother, “Odie” Perry of Banner Elk, N.C.; her daughter Regina Stanley and son Sam Stanley of Morganton; and four grandchildren as well as siblings, Linda Perry Harrison of California and Robert “Butch” Perry of Utah, and their families.

A viewing will be held at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel in Boone, from 11:00 am to 12:00 noon. Graveside service will be held at Valley Haven Baptist Church Cemetery on November 9th at 2:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: The American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA) P. O. Box 61420 Staten Island, NY 10306 or Epilepsy Foundation of America 8301 Professional Pl Landover, MD 20785.

Online condolences may be sent to the Meacham family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Reverend Peter J. Wuebbens

July 24, 1935 – November 07, 2020

Reverend Peter J Wuebbens, age 85, died Saturday November 7, 2020 in Hagerstown, MD.

Peter was born July 24, 1935 in Watersmeet MI, the first son of Reverend Hilbert J. and Virginia C.(Kelly) Wuebbens. while his father was the chaplain for a federal program during the depression.

He is survived by his brother David and his wife Louisa of Little Falls, NJ; four daughters and a son: Stephanie Wuebbens and her husband Jon Jameson of Princeton, MA; Karen Wuebbens and her husband Steve Thompson of Oaxaca Mexico, Bruce Wuebbens and his wife Margot of Durham NC; Joan Wuebbens Snader and her husband Ken of St Louis, MO; Ellen Wuebbens Truiett and her husband Philip of WV; five grandchildren: Erin Wuebbens of Durham NC, Mark Wuebbens of Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Brandon Truiett and his wife Amber of WV, Turner Truiett of WV and Basil Wuebbens of Salem, MA. He is also survived by a number of cousins, nieces and nephews and grand- nieces and nephews.

Peter graduated from Capital University in 1957. He attended Trinity Seminary and graduated in 1960. He completed graduate work at Union Seminary (N.Y.), Harvard Divinity School, Weston College, and the Interfaith Institute at Wildacres.

His career took him to a variety of parishes: Waldo, OH, Wayland, MA., Edison, NJ, Charlotte NC,, Leesburg, VA. He was a “Founding Father” of Lake Wylie Lutheran Church, Fort Mill, SC, 1979- 80.

In his retirement, he was a member of Grace Lutheran in Boone, NC. He also participated in a blended Episcopal/Lutheran Iparish in Newland NC. It could be said that he worked at a number of production facilities around the country, and he was just promoted to the home office.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.He will be laid to rest next to Anne, his beloved wife of 50+ years, in Blowing Rock NC.

Online condolences may be sent to the Wuebbens family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Ruth Sara Leighton

August 28, 1958 – November 08, 2020

Ruth Sara Leighton, age 62, of Zionville, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 at her residence.

She was born August 28, 1958 in Scotland. She was a retired from Appalachian State University.

She is survived by two sisters, Marjorie Minter of Zionville; Donna Nicastro and husband Tony of Zionville; one brother, Stephen Leighton of Delray Beach, Florida; three nieces; Danielle Kim of Zionville; Ariel Nicastro of Burbank, California and Natalie Nuetzi of Zionville, and one great-nephew Miles Kim of Zionville.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Eric Adolph Leighton and Beatrice Druce Leighton, and a special friend, Steve Semel.

Graveside services and burial for Ruth Sara Leighton will be conducted Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the Leighton family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.



Nedra Sue Vance

December 10, 1952 – November 2, 2020

Nedra Sue Vance of the Plumtree Community passed away Monday, November 2, 2020 after a lengthy illness. She was born December 10, 1952 in Canton, Ohio and was raised in Minneapolis, NC. She was a member of the first graduating class from Avery County High School. After a brief job as a security officer, she became passionate about pursuing a career as a police officer and served the Village of Sugar Mountain for 17 years retiring from there. Following retirement, Nedra worked for security at Linville Ridge Country Club and served as a reserve officer for the Town of Beech Mountain. Nedra was a lifelong member of Minneapolis United Methodist Church where she married the love of her life, David Charles Vance, Sr. in 1991. Nedra loved shopping, yard sales, traveling, the beach, raising flowers, summertime, and her pool, but she loved her family most of all, especially her grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents Hope Nedra Burleson and Clyde Teaster; her parents Nancy Joan Teaster and Walter Lee Vance, a beloved brother Paul Robert Vance along with sister-in-law Cindy Vance and sister-in-law, Shirl Sparks Vance.

She is survived by her husband, David of 29 years of the home; brothers David Lee Vance (Trina) of the Minneapolis Community and Cecil Vance of the Frank Community; daughters Traci Grindstaff Stines (Kris) of the Plumtree community and Paula Grindstaff Callahan (Justin Harmon) of Newland; step-children Michelle Vance Scott (DeLee) of the Ingalls community, David Charles Vance, Jr. (Scott Griffin) of Carolina Beach, NC and Lochlin Todd Vance, Sr. of the Spear community; Grandchildren Lochlin Todd Vance, Jr.(Emily) of Bristol, TN, Natasha Stines Benfield (Josh) of Newland, Zebulon Gage Vance of Denver, NC, Timothy Lane Tolley of the home, Zoe Malisse Vance of Old Fort, NC, Evelyn Grace Scott of the Ingalls community, Alexis Shiann-Brooke Stines of the Plumtree community, Baylee Danielle Effler of Old Fort, NC and John Robert Callahan of the Plumtree community; great grandchildren Gracelynn Alliandra Rose and Aiden Lochlin Vance, both of Bristol, TN.

Pallbearers; Josh Benfield, Justin Harmon, Fred Shrader and DeLee Scott, Kris Stines and, Timothy Tolley. Reserve Pallbearers; Nicolais and Jacob Rupard.

Pastors serving the Family are John F. Howard, III from Pine Grove United Methodist and Timothy Rupard from Temple Baptist Church.

Funeral Services will be Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 7PM at the Grandfather Chapel. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 5PM.

Graveside service and Interment will be Friday, November 6, 2020 beginning at 10AM at Yellow Mountain Cemetery in the Plumtree community.

The family request that all who wish to attend the visitation and services wear mask and practice social distancing. Thank you.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 128 South Tryon Street # 1588, Charlotte, NC 28202.

Words of Comfort and Memories my be shared with the Vance family by visiting our website at www.rsfh.net

The care of Nedra and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland



Nina MacRae Braswell

January 25, 1936 – November 6, 2020

Nina MacRae Braswell of Montezuma, passed away peacefully Friday, November 6, 2020 at Watauga Medical Center in Boone. She was born on January 25, 1936, in Linville, a daughter of the late Roderick and Annie Coffey MacRae. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles W. Braswell; infant daughter, Charlene Elizabeth; infant son, Roderick Dean; three sisters, Elizabeth Ferry, Emo Jean Greene, and Marilyn Johnson; and three brothers, Murdoch MacRae, Rhonard MacRae, and Douglas MacRae.

Nina graduated from Newland High School and attended Blanton Business School in Asheville. She was a lifelong Methodist and a member of the Altamont United Methodist Church at the time of her death. Her Christian beliefs guided her life throughout and her faith grew stronger as she aged. In years past, she served on numerous church committees and was active in the United Methodist Women. She always had a ready smile and a kind word, touching many with her compassion, indomitable spirit, and humor. Nina enjoyed gardening, traveling, cooking, and spending time with her family and friends. She had a strong work ethic and had most recently retired from Linville Resorts.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Maria Braswell; one son, Allan Braswell; two grandsons, Matthew and Michael Braswell, all of Montezuma; special niece, Deanna Rossiter and husband, Keith of Elizabethton, TN; and numerous other nieces, nephews and friends.

Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. All guests attending the visitation and service must bring and wear a mask. The family will be having a drive thru visitation from 1:00pm until 2:30 pm on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home. As guests arrive at 1:00 pm you will enter the West parking lot entrance (Old Lowe’s Side), where you will be directed for the route to follow. All visitors will please remain in their vehicles as they pass by the family.

Graveside services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Altamont United Methodist Church, c/o Ann Hampton, 26 Amber Lane, Newland, NC 28657

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the family by visiting the website at www.rsfh.net.

The care for Nina and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Newland.