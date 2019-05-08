Watauga, Avery Obituaries – May 7, 2019

Published Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 8:48 am

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Dorothy L. Saunders

(December 29, 1940 – May 1, 2019)

Dorothy Lee Saunders, age 78, of 179 Lambert Lane, Jefferson, passed away at her home Wednesday, May 1, 2019 surrounded by her family.

Born December 29, 1940, in Jefferson, she was the daughter of Bonnie and Ernest Lambert. Dorothy was a member of Orion Baptist Church.

She is survived by her son, Gary Saunders and wife Sherry. She is also survived by eight grandchildren that she loved dearly- Travis Cashimer, Tiera Shepherd, Tyler, Nicky, Bailey, Remi, Kaitlyn, and TJ Saunders, and one great grandchild, Jonah Shepherd, with another on the way.



She is also survived by two sisters, Janet Bowers and husband Darrell of Trinity, and Kathy Idol and husband Steve of Deep Gap; one brother-in-law, Ed Miles, one sister-in-law, Marie Lambert, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Saunders, daughter Lydia, son Terry, sister Elaine Miles, and brother Richard Lambert.



The family will have a celebration of life service on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Wagoner Access Shelter, New River State Park, Highway 88, Jefferson. Reverend Larry Powers will be officiating.

Memorials may be made to Medi-Home Hospice.

The family requests no food or flowers.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Saunders family.

Ms. Angela Rominger

(April 14, 1953 – May 4, 2019)

Ms. Angela Rominger, 66, of Norman Road, Boone, passed away Saturday morning at Caldwell Hospice & Palliative Care. Born April 14, 1953 in Mountain City, Tennessee, she was a daughter of the late Henry and Marjorie Laws Rominger. Angela worked as a caregiver. She enjoyed making crafts, gardening and spending time with friends.

She is survived by one daughter, Amy Barker and husband David, three grandchildren, Tiffany Howell and husband Josh, Nathan and Kali Barker, and one great granddaughter, Natalie Howell. A special thank you to her companion, Jerry Lewis of Mountain City and to her very special Aunt, Rethia Laws for holding her hand the whole time.

She was preceded in death by one son, Eddie Mack Perkins, two husbands, Terry Perkins and Travis Eller, one sister, Christina Rominger and one brother, Bud Rominger.

Services for Ms. Angela Rominger will be private. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family to help offset expenses.

Online condolences may be shared with the Rominger family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Rominger family.

Myrtle Arnett Earp

(May 17, 1930 – May 6, 2019)

Mrs. Myrtle Jean Arnett Earp, age 88, of Vilas, passed away Monday morning, May 6, 2019 at Glenbridge Health & Rehabilitation in Boone. Born May 17, 1930 in Ashe County, she was the daughter of Roby and Rosa Lee Mullis. Mrs. Earp loved serving her family and attending her church, Faith Baptist. Her favorite pastime was singing gospel and blue grass music.

Mrs. Earp is survived by her daughters, Carolyn Beaver and Rosa Lee Guy, both of Lenoir, and Marie Earp and husband, Ernie, of Vilas; granddaughters, Amy Earp of Boone; Shannon Gosnell, Crystal Gellett and Nancy Johnson, all of Lenoir; grandsons, Eric Earp of Vilas, Chad Beaver of Lenoir, Janes Combs of Boone and Darin Combs of Wilkesboro. Twenty great-grandchildren, nine great great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Arnett; son, Darrell Combs; Grandson, Chuck Earp; granddaughter, Anita Dawn Guy; and three brothers and five sisters.



Funeral services for Myrtle Jean Earp will be conducted Wednesday afternoon, May 8, 2019 at 2 oclock at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Chapel, officiated by Rev. Burl Greer. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 oclock, prior to services, at Austin & Barnes. Burial will follow in the Arnett Cemetery.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to Austin & Barnes to assist the family with expenses.

Friends may call at the home of Marie and Ernie Earp, Bairds Creek Road, Vilas.



Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com



Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Earp family.

David Thomas Shervington

July 20, 1957 – April 30, 2019

David Thomas Shervington, age 61, of Highway 105, Banner Elk, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at his home.

David was born July 20, 1957 in Manhattan, New York, a son of the late Thomas Henry Shervington and Kathleen Cullinan Shervington. He was a referee of Watauga County Parks & Recreation and a member of Boone United Methodist Church. David was involved in sports dating back his days at Melbourne High School (Florida). At the age of 18, he volunteered with the Melbourne Beach Vol Fire Dept where he also served on the board of directors. While doing that, he completed his two years at Brevard Community College and then moved on to the University of South Florida. From there he moved up to Boone. He enjoyed his life here in the mountains. He worked for Hound Ears and then moved on to work 11 years at ASU. He then took employment at Lee’s McRae for 4 years before returning to ASU. All the while he also did what he enjoyed, officiating sport. Many referred to him as Robo Ref. Most remember him as the person who would do anything for you and ask little in return.

David is survived by two brothers, Michael Shervington and wife Rhonda of Malabar, Florida, and Thomas Shervington and wife Buffie of Tampa, Florida; one niece, Olivia Shervington, and one nephew, Thomas R. Shervington of Tampa, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Thomas and Kathleen Cullinan Shervington.

Memorial services for David Thomas Shervington will be conducted Saturday afternoon, May 11, 2019, at 1:00 o’clock, at Hardin Park Elementary School Gym. Officiating will be Pastor Jeff McClain.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family for expenses, and any excess will be donated to Youth Sports, in care of Michael Shervington, 2560 Cason Lane, Malabar, Florida, 32950.

Online condolences may be sent to the Shervington family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Virginia Jones Bingham

July 17, 1924 – May 01, 2019

Virginia Jones Bingham, age 94, of Ira Road, Boone, wife of the late Ira Bingham, Sr., passed away Wednesday morning, May 1, 2019.

Virginia is survived by one daughter, Stella Lyons of King of Prussia, Pennsylvania; one son, Ira J. Bingham, III of Wayne, Pennsylvania; three granddaughters, Holly Bingham of Hilton Head, South Carolina, Lisa Bingham of Wayne, Pennsylvania, and Jennie Lyons of King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, and one great-granddaughter, Stella of King of Prussia.

Graveside services and burial for Virginia Jones Bingham will be conducted Tuesday afternoon, May 28, 2019, at 1:00 o’clock, at Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens. Officiating will be Pastor Jeff McClain.

Online condolences may be sent to the Bingham family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Dean Rayfield

January 14, 1936 – May 02, 2019

Dean Rayfield, age 83, of Rayfield Drive, Boone, passed away Thursday afternoon, May 2, 2019 at Watauga Medical Center in Boone.

Dean was born January 14, 1936 in Watauga County, a son of the late George and Ada Miller Rayfield. After retiring from the United States Air Force, he was an employee of the Blue Ridge Parkway Park Service.

Dean is survived by one brother, Gene Rayfield of Boone, and one sister, Nancy Rayfield McLeod and husband Wayne of Boone. He is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six brothers and two sisters.

Funeral services for Dean Rayfield will be conducted Sunday afternoon, May 5, 2019, at 2:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state, at the chapel, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Pastor Gordon Noble. Military graveside rites and burial, provided by the United States Air Force, will follow in Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens.

The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon, from 1:00 until 2:00, at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the Rayfield family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Rom “R.D.” Eggers, Jr.

May 14, 1945 – May 05, 2019

Rom “R.D.” Eggers, Jr., age 73, of Zionville, passed away Sunday evening, May 5, 2019, at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation in Boone.

Rom was born May 14, 1945 in Watauga County, a son of the late Rom and Dora Dishman Eggers. He was a retired painter and a member of Union Baptist Church.

Rom is survived by one daughter, Debbie Dollar and husband Danny of Zionville; one son, David Eggers and wife Judy of Boone; one granddaughter, Rebecca Eggers and fiance Jesse Triplett of Crumpler; one grandson, Matthew Eggers of Boone; one great-granddaughter, Nevaeh Triplett of Crumpler; one brother, Steve Eggers of Zionville; two sisters, Cathie Farmer and husband Sydney of Zionville, and Betty Church and husband Dean of Boone, and one brother-in-law, Dean Osborne and wife Judy of Zionville. He is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Osborne Eggers.

Memorial services for Rom “R.D.” Eggers, Jr. Saturday morning, May 11, 2019, at 11:00 o’clock, at Unity Baptist Church. Officiating will be Reverend Gary Norris.

The family will receive friends following the memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to family to help offset funeral expenses.

At other times the family will be at the home of, Debbie Dollar, 164 Miller Lane, Zionville, North Carolina.

Online condolences may be sent to the Eggers family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Richard Henry Presnell

October 20, 1927 – May 07, 2019

Mr. Richard Henry Presnell, age 91, of 480 Andy Hicks Road, Banner Elk, passed away, Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at his home.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced.

Online condolences may be sent to the Presnell family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral And Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Dianne Craig James

October 06, 1951 – May 07, 2019

Dianne Craig James, age 67, of 134 Hicks Road, Sugar Grove, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Watauga Medical Center.

Funeral arrangements for Dianne Craig James are incomplete and will be announced.

Online condolences may be sent to the James family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com.

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.



Glenda Laws

January 2, 1953 – May 1, 2019

Glenda Laws, age 66, of Elk Park, North Carolina passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, TN.

She was born on January 2, 1953 in Banner Elk, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Wilson Buchanan and the late Janella Markland.

She was preceded in death by her Parents; Daughter, Sabrina Laws; Two Sisters, Barbara Cordell, Diana Buchanan; .

Glenda enjoyed playing bingo and messing with her orchids in her flower garden. She enjoyed drinking Coke Cola’s, playing on facebook and listening to country music.

Glenda leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Daughter, Renetta Laws of Elk Park, NC, Granddaughter, Lilith Lannoye of Elk Park, NC, Granddaughter, Taylor Tripplet of Elk Park, NC, Granddaughter, Tiffany Tripplet of Elk Park, NC, Grandson, Corey Hollfield of VA, Sister, Shelia Buchanan of Hampton, TN, Sister, Katherine Shell of Elk Park, NC, Brother, David (Christina) Buchanan of Roaring Creek, NC.

A Graveside Services for Glenda Laws will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Elk Park Cemetery.

The Laws Family would like to offer a Special Thank you to Heaton Christian Church.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Laws family by visiting our websitewww.rsfh.net

The care of Glenda and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.



Willie Cole

June 9, 1937 – May 1, 2019

Willie Elwood Cole, age 81, of Collettsville, North Carolina passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the Caldwell Memorial Hospital in Lenoir, NC.

He was born on June 9, 1937 in Carter County, Tennessee, a son of the late Floyd Watson Cole and the late Savada Melinda Miller Cole.

Willie was a simple man with a kind heart and a helpful nature. He loved to listen to Bluegrass Gospel Music and pick his guitar.

He was preceded in death by his Wife, Bertha Ellen Cole; Son, Lonnie Johnson; Daughter, Linda Ann Cole; Four Brothers, Flemon Cole, Lloyd Cole, Warren Cole, Homer Cole; Three Sisters, Gaynelle Cole, Virginia Cole, Juanita Cole.

Willie leaves behind to cherish his memory his Daughter, Irma Higgins of Collettsville, NC, Daughter, Jessica Bouillion of Lenoir, NC, Daughter, Donna Fillers of Lenoir, NC, Sister, Mary (Leonard) Johnson of Elizabethton, TN, Brother, Roland (Myrtle) Cole of Mount Airy, NC; grandchildren, Amanda Higgins, Angela Higgins, Joshua Higgins, Amanda Kaylor, Ashley Clawson, Amber Johnson, Aimee Johnson, Henry Bouillion, Randy Greene, Brandon Greene; great grandchildren, Abbigail Darnell, Sadie Pritchard, Hope Pritchard, Faith Pritchard, Haley Melton, Liam Higgins, Aliyah Kaylor, Caleb Kaylor, Jesse Kaylor, Alena Kaylor, Alonzo Kaylor, Eden Clawson, Lilly Oakes.

Services for Willie Elwood Cole will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 beginning at 2:00 pm from the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Rev. Danny Cooke officiating.

The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 pm on Saturday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

Interment will follow in the Johnson Cemetery.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Cole family by visiting our websitewww.rsfh.net

The care of Willie and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.



Lisha Vance

May 20, 1961 – May 2, 2019

Lisha Vance, age 57, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 2nd, 2019.

Lisha was born May 20th, 1961 in Avery County to Tommy and Shirley Vance.

She was proceeded in death by her paternal grandparents, Viola and Ross Vance and maternal grandparents, Floi and Lonnie Aldridge.

Survivors include: her parents, Tommy and Shirley Vance; sons, Cameron Johnson of Wilmington and Cody Johnson of Marion; sister, Lori Vance of Marion; grandchildren, Elijah, Austin, Oakley and Dallas; nephew and niece, Tyler Hall of Marion and Tiffany McIver of Clemmons; fiancé, Tim Adkins and her closest friends, Christy Carpenter and Kim Rumfelt.

Lisha had an unshakable love for her boys. She raised them with such a servant’s heart and took great pride in making their childhood adventurous and loving. As the boys were growing up, her home was where all of the kids wanted to go and Lisha would welcome each of them with loving arms. Animals were no exception. She adored both horses and dogs.

As the boys grew older, Lisha began her career in law enforcement and later transitioned into working with high-risk youth at a juvenile home. She made a profound impact on their lives and loved them relentlessly with a mother’s love.

Lisha was the best listener you could ask for. She always saw the best in people, oftentimes when others didn’t. She is an irreplaceable daughter, sister, mom and friend. She was so generous; always willing to give, even if it was the last of what she had. Lisha’s legacy continues on through all who loved her and encountered her kindness, loyalty and great sense of humor.

A funeral service will be held Sunday, May 5th, 2019 at Faith Baptist Church in North Cove with Pastor Gary Greene officiating.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Faith Baptist Church with the funeral service beginning at 3:00 PM.

Burial will follow at Elk Valley Baptist Church Cemetery in Banner Elk, NC.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Vance family by visiting our websitewww.rsfh.net

The care of Lisha and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

