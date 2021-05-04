Watauga, Avery Obituaries – May 4, 2021

Published Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 6:39 pm

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Carter Clayton Thompson

1946 – 2021

Carter C. Thompson of Boone passed away at the age of 74 on April 27, 2021. Born September 30, 1946 in Hoboken, NJ, Carter was an alumni of Penn State University and received an MBA from Loyola University, Chicago. After 35 years in the U.S. Navy, Carter retired as Command Master Chief for the Alameda Naval and Marine Corps Reserve Center in California. He and his wife, Suzanne, moved to Boone where he became the Executive Director for Watauga Habitat for Humanity. In later years, Carter served as the Chair of the Western Youth Network and a volunteer for the Friends of the Watauga County Public Library. His real passion, however, was his military book business, which he started as a lark in 1992 while serving at the Pentagon. C. Clayton Thompson Bookseller grew over the years to become a full-time endeavor. Carter is survived by his wife, Suzanne, with whom he shared a love for nature, history and, most of all, travel. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for some time in the future.

Online condolences may be shared with the Thompson family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Thompson family.

Brenda Sue Coffey

1957 – 2021

Brenda Sue Brown Coffey, age 63, of Fleetwood, passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Watauga Medical Center.

Born May 6, 1957, she was a daughter of the late Emmitt David and Evelena Pierce Brown. Brenda Sue worked as a housekeeper, was a loving wife and mother and had a special love for her family, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as a natural love for homemaking, gardening and the simple joy of life.

Brenda Sue Brown Coffey is survived by her husband, Howard James Coffey, of the home; two sons, James Howard Coffey and wife Monica of Boone; Joseph Coffey of Fleetwood; grandchildren: Kortney Critcher and husband Benjamin, James Coffey, Hannah Coffey, Ashley Coffey, Kristy Coffey, and by great grandchildren: Jayden Coffey and Kennedy Critcher.

Memorial Services for Brenda Sue Brown Coffey will be held Monday, May 3, 2021 beginning at 2:00 PM in the Austin & Barnes Funeral Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Seby B. Jones Cancer Center, PO Box 2600, Attention: Foundation, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com. Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Coffey family.

James Carl Eldreth

1945 – 2021

Mr. James Carl Eldreth, age 75, of Boone passed away Tuesday April 27, 2021 at home. A son of the late James Edward and Bessie Mae Killian Eldreth he was born in Ashe County and worked as a locksmith for the State of North Carolina.

Surviving are one son, Doug Eldreth and wife Tracy of Lenoir, NC; two daughters, Diane Wiles and husband Randy of Wilkesboro, and Lisa Taylor and husband Michael of Jacksonville; two brothers, four sisters and 7 grandchildren: Jessica Hedrick, Christopher Genzardi, Josh Wiles, Chelsea Hall, Zachary Arsenault, Savannah Eldreth, Jonathan Eldreth and 7 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Mae Walton Eldreth; daughter, Paula Arsenault; grandson, Aaron “AJ” Arsenault, 3 brothers and 1 sister.

Services for James Carl Eldreth will be conducted Saturday, May 1, 2021, at

3:00 PM at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Chapel with Rev. J. D. Walton officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00 PM (prior to services) at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Howell Cemetery, Todd, NC.

Memorial donations may be made to the Howell Cemetery Fund c/o Larry Trivette, 10550 Highway 194 North, Todd, NC 28684

Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com. Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Eldreth family.

Logan Shane Fox

1996 – 2021

Logan Shane Fox came into this world on February 8th, 1996 in Wellington, Florida. He spent his childhood in Wellington up until moving to their new home Summer Place, Vero Beach Florida where he attended Gifford Middle School. Throughout his childhood traveled back and forth to the family’s vacation home in Beech Mountain, North Carolina until they moved there permanently for Logan to attend Watauga High School.

From the moment of his arrival, the joy, happiness, and positivity that he brought to those around him was boundless. He was an amazing son, brother, and friend. His love for his father and his little sister, Siena was fierce. His kindness and caring knew no limits. When he walked into a room his bright eyes and big smile greeted anyone in his path. His laughter was infectious, and he was described as a “big brother” by so many. It was his natural instinct to make people laugh and feel at ease in his presence.

Logan had a knack for surrounding himself with wonderful people and incredibly strong friendships with whom he remained in contact with from childhood throughout his adulthood. The strongest of which is his high school sweetheart and absolute Love of His Life for seven years, Anneliese Moody with whom he planned to spend the rest of his life with and will forever remain a part of the Fox family. Logan was and will always remain to be; as one friend stated the day we brought him home from Winston Salem, “the glue that keeps us all together”.

He was molded with the heart of a servant that began to show at an early age. He was only 14 when he was awarded the Community Service and Impact Award from his hometown of Beech Mountain and continued to grow through a life of self-sacrifice when he became a Sheriff’s Deputy.

He graduated BLET at Wilkesboro Community College as valedictorian, with the highest GPA of his class. He was recruited on graduation day in 2017 by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office and soon after promoted to K9 Deputy where he was partnered with K9 Raven. Logan then moved to the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office in 2019 with his K9 partner to continue his passion as a K9 Deputy. Throughout his short but impactful career Logan loved serving as a law enforcement officer but even deeper was his love for his brothers and sister who served side by side with him till the end.

Logan is Survived by his father: Timothy Fox and girlfriend Erica Aronica, his mother Maureen Kelly Fox, sister Siena Fox, his girlfriend and true love, Anneliese Moody, grandmother Laura Fox, uncles Gary and Kenneth Fox, aunts Elizabeth and Karen Fox, numerous cousins, friendships, his K9 Partner Raven as well as his brothers and sister who served with him.

End of watch came in the line of duty for Logan on April 28th, 2021 but his story, his legacy, and his impact on the lives he touched will live on forever.

Services for Logan Fox and Christopher Ward will be conducted Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 3 p.m. in the ASU Holmes Convocation Center. Pallbearers will be Lieutenant Preston Russell, Sergeant Carl Hicks, Sergeant Casey Miller, Deputy Cameron Taylor, deputy Brandon Shepherd and Deputy Brian Lail. Doors will open to the public at 1 p.m. Masks will be required. Parking for marked patrol cars will be on Rivers Street. Public parking will be available at the Rivers Street parking deck, the Peacock Lot, the Stadium parking deck, First Baptist Church and Horn in the West parking lot.

The procession will be live streamed into the Holmes Center.

Guest register books will be available at the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office and Boone Police Department.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Timothy Fox, in care of Watauga County Sheriff’s Department, 184 Hodges Gap Road, Boone, N.C. 28607.

Online condolences may be shared with the Fox family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Fox family.

Christopher David Ward

1984 – 2021

Watauga County Sheriff’s Sergeant Christopher David Ward, age 36, of Sugar Grove, died in the line of duty, Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Born June 27, 1984, in Watauga County, he was the son of David Ward and the late Elizabeth “Libby” Kincaid Ward. Chris was a loving husband and father. He was a member of Green Valley Baptist Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and being outdoors. Chris was a graduate of Watauga High School and Basic Law Enforcement Training. He began his career at the Beech Mountain Police Department in in 2013, and joined the Watauga County Sheriff’s Department in 2018.

He is survived by his wife, Candice Hamby Ward, two daughters, Molly and Katie Ward, his father, Rev. David Ward and special friend, Betty Wood, his maternal grandmother, Thelma Ward, one sister, Keisha Hicks and husband Kyle, and their children, Samuel Hicks, Benjamin Hicks, Abel Hicks, Libby Hicks and Thelma Hicks, his mother in law, Renee’ Hamby, his father in law, Doug Hamby, his grandparents in law, Ann and Stanley Hamby and Ray Beshears, brother in law, Josh Hamby and wife Stephanie, and their children, Titus, Tilden, Talon and Tesa Rose, aunts and uncles, Bill & Delores Stewart, Jim and Danette Mixon, Harold and Donna Harmon, Alfred Eggers, Tim and Janie Beach, Tony and Cathy Kincaid, Earl and Ivadean Proffitt, Donna Watson, Amanda Greene, Cecil Hamby, Teresa Langolis,.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Libby Kincaid Ward, his paternal grandfather, Albert Ward, his maternal grandmother in law, Evelyn Beshears, and aunts and uncles, Diane Eggers, Minnie Bryan, Mike Kincaid, Robbie Kincaid and Billie Kincaid.

Services for Christopher Ward and Logan Fox will be conducted Thursday, May 6, 2021 at the ASU Holmes Convocation Center. Pallbearers will be: Major Kelly Redmon, Major Shane Robbins, Captain Carolyn Johnson, Deputy Emily Macpherson, Deputy Jack Greene and Investigator Clay Albrecht. Doors will open to the public at 1 PM. Masks will be required. Parking for marked patrol cars will be on Rivers Street. Public parking will be available at the Rivers Street parking deck, the Peacock Lot, First Baptist Church lot and Horn in the West lot and the Stadium parking deck.

The procession will be live streamed into the Holmes Center.

A private family service for Christopher Ward will be conducted Friday, May 7, 2021 at 2 pm at Green Valley Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Green Valley Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Justin Mixon, Nathan Mixon, Andy Eggers, Kyle Hicks, Brandon Guy and Aaron Johnson.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Candice Ward, in care of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Department, 184 Hodges Gap Road, Boone, NC 28607.

Guest register books are available at the Watauga County Sheriff’s Department and Boone Police Department.

Online condolences may be shared with the Ward family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Ward family.

Nancy June Garlock

1937 – 2021

June Dowling Garlock, age 83, of Boone, passed away Wednesday morning, April 28, 2021 at her home. Born June 1, 1937 in Wilmington, NC, she was a daughter of the late Albert & Raye Christie Dowling. June was an active member of Deerfield United Methodist Church for many years. She volunteered at local hospitals and nursing homes, and enjoyed visiting folks. She was affectionately known as “June from Boone” and volunteered with Santa’s Toy Box and Meals on Wheels. June loved spending time at Magic Mountain Mini Golf, a business she and Jerry owned handing out free passes, chatting with the guests and taking care of the property flowers.

She is survived by two sons, Mike Garlock of Boone, and John Garlock and wife Tammy of Chapin, SC, four grandchildren, Christie Jones and husband Eddie, Scott Garlock and wife Angela, and Beth and Grace Garlock, and three great grandchildren, Aiden Watson, Colson Jones and Adalyn Garlock.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Jerry Garlock, one grandson, Brian Garlock and two brothers, Albert Ray Dowling and Johnny Dowling.

Funeral services for June Garlock will be conducted Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 3 PM at Deerfield United Methodist Church. Officiating will be Rev. Wes Austin. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2 until 3 PM. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Blowing Rock.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Deerfield United Methodist Church, 1184 Deerfield Road, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be shared with the Garlock family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Garlock family.

James Robert Melton

1945 – 2021

James Robert Melton, age 75, of Hodges Gap Road, Boone, passed away Friday morning, April 30, 2021 at Catawba County Medical Center in Hickory. Born August 7, 1945 in Norfolk County, Virginia, he was a son of Hugh and Grace Temple Melton. James loved his family and enjoyed spoiling his grandchildren. He loved to travel, and was always ready to hit the road at the drop of a hat. All of his working career was in customer service. He was employed by the Raleigh Capital Area Transit in Raleigh, at Quality Plus in Vilas, Walmart of Boone and at the Honey Bear Camp Ground in Boone.

James is survived by his wife, Kay Anderson Melton; daughters, Angelia Rollinson and husband, Tony, of Dunn, Jennifer Pleasant and husband, Charles, of Angier; son, Randall Melton and wife, Shelia, of Kernersville; grandchildren, Misty Germonto, April Joyner, and friend, T.J., Blake Joyner, Samantha Melton, Codi Joyner, and Jacob Melton; great-grandchildren, Chase Phillips and Ayden Perry; sisters, Debbie White and husband, Bob, of Garner, and Trudy Parker of Benson; sister-in-law, Jane Ann Hodges and husband, Bobby and brother-in-law, Hal Anderson and wife, Gail, all of Boone.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife of 39 years, Phyllis Melton.

Funeral services for James Robert Melton will be conducted Monday morning, May 3rd, at 11 o’clock at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Chapel, officiated by Rev. David Icenhour and Mrs. Poole of Jane Poole Ministries. The family will receive friends from 9:30 until 11, prior to services, at Austin & Barnes. Graveside services will be private. The family requests all visitors to please wear a mask and to observe social distancing.

Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Melton family.

Tony Edward Norris

1956 – 2021

Tony Edward Norris, age 65, of Boone, passed away peacefully at home Saturday, May 1, 2021, after a brief illness.

Tony was born March 19, 1956 to Stuart Edward and June Stanberry Norris Parks.

Tony’s life work was in sawmilling and logging. He loved his horses, dogs and being outdoors.

He was preceded in death by his father, paternal grandparents Clyde and Georgia Norris, maternal grandparents Glenn and Vanna Stanberry.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 44 years, Irene Proffitt Norris, daughter Toni Leigh Norris Dishman and husband Ronnie, his mother June Parks, sister Judy N. Hampton and husband Mack, grandsons Michael Dyer and Justin Dishman and wife Tammy, and many cousins, aunts, uncles, and in laws.

Graveside services for Tony Norris will be conducted Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in Bethelview United Methodist Church Cemetery on Ridge Road. Rev. Eric Proffitt will officiate.

Tony’s body will be transported from his home to the cemetery by horse and wagon. This is very fitting according to the life that Tony so enjoyed.

Friends may visit at the funeral home Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. the day of the service.

The family respectfully requests no food. Flowers are accepted of contributions may be made to Medi-Home Hospice of Boone.

The Norris family also wants to express their special thanks to neighbors Eleanor and Gary Ragan, and Jennifer Greene and others at Medi-Home Hospice of Boone.

Online condolences may be shared with the Norris family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Norris family.

Lisa Hensley

October 31, 1971 – April 27, 2021

Lisa Hensley Thompson, age 49, passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Watauga Medical Center.

She is survived by her husband Donald Thompson of Deep Gap and one daughter, Jessica Mae Pressley of Boone.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Patti Mae Hensley, one brother, Mark Hensley and one sister, Patti Hensley.

A private memorial service will be held by the family at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the Thompson family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Michelle Annette Ligon

March 26, 1960 – April 28, 2021

Michelle Annette Ligon 61 of Boone died Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at her residence. Born March 26th, 1960 she was the daughter of Jimmy Glass and Peggy Lee Glass.

Her daughter, Sommer Barnes of Carrboro NC; her mother, Peggy Lee Glass of Wilmington and a brother Sam Glass of Wilmington NC, survive her.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Jenkins Funeral Home in Newton.

Please sign the online guestbook at www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net. The family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton 828-464-1555.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Michelle, please visit our floral store.

Announcement courtesy of Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service.

George Wyatt Ligon

October 04, 1962 – April 28, 2021

George Wyatt Ligon 58 of Boone died Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at his residence. Born October 4th, 1962 he was the son of James Wendell Ligon and Mary Miles Ligon.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Jenkins Funeral Home in Newton.

Please sign the online guestbook at www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net. The Ligon family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton 828-464-1555.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of George, please visit our floral store.

Announcement Courtesy of Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service.

Christine Miller Cole

August 31, 1939 – April 28, 2021

Christine Miller Cole age 81 of Henry Winebarger Road, Boone passed away on Wednesday April 28, 2021 at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation.

Christine was born on August 31, 1939 to the late Margaret and Ward Miller.

In her retirement years, Christine was an avid quilter, champion gardener, and incredible cook. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and loved her family immensely. A very determined lady who never hesitated to tell you exactly what she was thinking. She never let anything stop her and kept her spirited attitude right up until the end.

She was also preceded in death by her spouse Clyde Cole, as well as two siblings Gary Miller and Wanda Miller.

She is survived by one daughter Penny Cornell and husband Dale of Boone, One Son Doug Cole of Boone, three granddaughters, Kendra Jackson and husband Jason of Boone, Kelsey Cole and Michael Baker of Deep Gap, Kayla Cook and husband Dan of Boone, and one Great Grandson Luke Dotson. She is also survived by two brothers Roy Miller, Ray Miller and wife Deloris, as well as three sisters Edith Miller, Jane Holaday and husband Richard, and Jeanette Huff and husband Gerald.

Funeral Services for Ms. Christine Cole will be conducted Friday April 30, 2021 at 7:00 pm in the Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Delmar James will officiate. A private graveside service will be held at Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens.

The family will receive friends prior to the service from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm.

Flowers are accepted or memorial contributions can be made to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care or the Watauga Humane Society.

Online condolences may be sent to the Cole family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Gilbert Lail

January 30, 1950 – April 30, 2021

Gilbert Lail, age 71, of Grande Maple Court, Todd, passed away Friday, April 30, 2021, at Watauga Medical Center.

He is survived by his daughter, Lydia Lail, one granddaughter, Casandra Lail both of Yadkinville; one sister, Linda Spillane of Todd and one nephew, Richie Hardin of Georgia.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, James Ottis Lail and Ardna Agnus Howell Lail, one brother, James Lail and one sister Sarah Greene.

A memorial service for Gilbert Lail will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the Lail family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Jaqueline Edith Troutman

October 08, 1986 – May 01, 2021

Jaqueline Edith Troutman, 34, passed away on May 1, 2021.

She was born in West Covina , CA on October 8, 1986. She graduated from Watauga High School, class of 2004. Jackie found joy in life loving her friends and family and saving animals. She was a vivacious woman with an artistic talent that showed up in everything she did.

She is survived by her beautiful daughter Eliana Brett Downey, her parents, and the families of her brothers and her sister.

Funeral services will be private.

Online condolences may be sent to the Troutman family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Glayds Hicks Cornett

October 15, 1946 – May 03, 2021

Gladys Hicks Cornett, age 74, of Vilas, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Monday, May 3, 2021.

Mrs. Cornett was born October 15, 1946, in Avery County to the late Lewis and Mary Hicks. She was a member of Green Valley Missionary Baptist Church and was retired from Appalachian State University.

She is survived by her husband, Bill Cornett of Vilas, one son, Pastor Eric Cornett and wife, Mary of Vilas, one sister, Alice Hicks of Lexington, North Carolina; one brother Johnny Hicks of Lexington, North Carolina; one brother-in-law, Steve Cornett and wife, Judy of Butler, Tennessee, three sisters-in-law, Vada Cornett, Gabrielle Hicks and Susan Hicks, six grandchildren, Krystal Adams and husband, Jason, Jessica Lunceford and fiancé, D.J., Heather Spencer and husband, Shane, Collis Cornett and wife, Natasha, Kyle Cornett, Harley Cornett, and twelve great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews, as well as very special friends, Judy Harmon and Dorothy Swift.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by one son, Brian Cornett, one sister, Ada Presnell, three brothers, Roger Hicks, James Hicks and Clyde Hicks, her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Harlie and Doxie Cornett, four brothers-in-law, Clinard Cornett, Grover Cornett, Mull Cornett, and Dewey Cornett, five sisters-in-law, Sharon Hicks, Annavie Hellberg, Maxine Burns, Leo Gibson and Dixie Taylor.

Graveside services and burial for Gladys Hicks Cornett will be conducted Saturday, May, 8, 2021, at 2:00 o’clock at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor Derick Wilson will officiate.

The body will lie in state at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel Friday, from 9:00 until 5:00 and Saturday from 9:00 until 12:00, so friends may come and pay their respect and sign the guest registry.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to Medi Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive Suite 102, Boone, North Carolina 28607 or to the Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery Fund in care of Bethel Baptist Church, 123 Mtn. Dale Road, Vilas, North Carolina 28692.

Online condolences may be sent to the Cornett family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements

Lois H. Claughton

April 01, 1931 – May 03, 2021

Lois H. Claughton, born April 1,1931 passed away in her sleep early Monday morning, May 3, 2021 at her Family’s home.

She led a very full life as Mother, Wife, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother.

Survived by her loving family Daughter-in-law Margie Hyatt, Grandchildren Chaz Hyatt and Priscilla Hyatt Councill her Husband Jimmy Councill and the newest addition to our family, her Great Grandbaby Charles Crew Councill. She also has a brother Dewey Galloway and his wife Marilyn living in South Dakota, sister-in-law’s Linda Galloway in California and Suzanne Schmidt in Florida. Stepchildren, Jeanne Claughton, Chip Claughton and his wife Kelly and their 3 children, Wyatt, Duke and CeCe as well as Lee Claughton Taylor and husband Russ Taylor.

She was preceded in death by her husband Edward Claughton, her son Charles “Chuck” Hyatt, her brother Milton Galloway, and her mother and step-father.

Her life was full, she was prepared and happy to move on to a better place. She is at peace and will be missed dearly by her family and friends.

There will be graveside services at Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens Cemetery, Monday, May 24, 2021 at 11:00 AM.

Online condolences may be sent to the Claughton family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Naomi Guadalupe Roman Ambrocio

August 18, 2020 – May 2, 2021

Naomi Guadalupe Roman Ambrocio, age 8 months, of Newland, passed away on May 2, 2021 in Charlotte, NC.

She was born on August 18, 2020 to Jose Roman and Bertha Ambrocio. In addition to her parents, she is survived by one sister, Mia Roman.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 4 20121 from 5:00 to 9:00 P.M. at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home, Newland, NC.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at the Roman Family Cemetery in Burnsville, NC

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Roman Ambrocio family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Naomi and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.