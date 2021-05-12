Watauga, Avery Obituaries – May 11, 2021

Published Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 9:19 pm

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Mary Moretz

1931 – 2021

Mary Yates Moretz, age 89, of Wade Moretz Road, Deep Gap, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021. Born September 9, 1931 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of Barthella Dennis and Molly Brown Yates. Mrs. Moretz loved her Lord Jesus Christ, loved her family beyond measure, and she cherished her church family at Bethany Lutheran Church. According to her children, Mary was a strong, soft spoken lady who said what she meant but was the best mother anyone could ever have. She enjoyed tending to all the family needs, from cooking meals and tending to the farm to holding and nurturing all the grand babies. Mary endured life’s hardships without complaint and always with grace.

She is survived by her daughters, Phyllis Remkus and husband, Mike, of Concord and Lois Walker and husband, Charlie, of Boone; sons, Dennis James Moretz and wife, Cheryl, of Linville, and Ernest Wade Moretz and wife, Peri, of Deep Gap; daughter-in-law, Sandy Moretz of Boone; 14 grandchildren, Ryan Remkus, Audrey Benson and husband, Michael; Robert Walker and wife, Melanie, and Gregory and Erika Walker: Jason Moretz, Anna Moretz Wilson and husband, Jason and Stefanie Muise: Scott Moretz and wife, Sydney, Samantha Banks and husband, Marc, and Megan Hudson and husband, Brandon: and Amber Moretz and Matthew Moretz and wife, Kendall; 10 great-grandchildren, Olivia and Abigail Benson; Shaylyn and Haydyn Walker: Jesse Ray; Juliet Banks, Abigail and Michael Hudson: and Madyson and Noble Moretz; sisters, Verdie Broyhill of Mountain City, TN, Susie Townsend and husband, Denver of Lenoir and Martha Reece and husband, Johnny, of Boone; and brother, Claude Yates of Lenoir; She was preceded in death by her husband, E. Wade Moretz; son, Charles Michael Moretz; 2 brothers, Grady and Burl Tommy Yates; and 3 sisters, Flossie Broyhill, Betty Townsend and Ruth Hayes.

Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday afternoon, May 11th, at 2 o’clock at Bethany Lutheran Church, officiated by Pastor Laura Weant and Rev. Jeff McClain. The family will receive friends from 1 until 1:45, prior to services, at the church. Graveside services will follow in the Mount Pleasant Cemetery. The family requests those attending to please wear a mask and observe social distancing.

At other times, the family will be at the home of Ernest Moretz, 678 Wade Moretz Road in Deep Gap.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethany Lutheran Church, 1030 Big Hill Road, Boone, NC 28607 or to the Ebenezer Children Christian Home, 1006 Byrd Ridge Rd., North Wilkesboro, NC 28659.

Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Moretz family.

Johnny Lee Wheeler

January 20, 1947 – May 05, 2021

Johnny Lee Wheeler passed away on May 5, 2021, at the Gordon Hospice House of Statesville.

He was born January 20, 1947, in Boone, NC, to the late John Scott and Vesta Lee Eggers Wheeler. Johnny spent his adult life in Polk County, North Carolina and was owner/operator of Wheeler’s Wholesale Produce. In his retirement years, he enjoyed traveling and spending time on his farm.

On September 18, 1971, he married the former Melba Jean Crisco who proceeded him in death on August 20, 1999, along with their only son, Clinton James Wheeler.

He is survived by one brother, Thomas Scott Wheeler and wife, Barbara, of Statesville; one sister, Glenda Sue Wheeler, of Zionville, NC, and two nieces: Jennifer W. Jones and husband Jarvis of Granite Falls, NC and their children: Kassie and Garrett; and Natalie W. Greene and husband, Brian, of Statesville, NC and their children: Claire and Bryson.

A graveside service will be held at Pea Ridge Baptist Church, 8732 Highway 108 E, Mill Spring, NC. 28756, at 2:00 p.m. on May 15, 2021, with Rev. Jason Kilgore officiating. The family will visit with friends following the service.

The family would like to express appreciation to the Staff of Autumn Care of Statesville for their compassionate care of Johnny for the last ten years, and to Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County for the last three years.

Memorials may be made to Pea Ridge Baptist Church, 8732 Highway 108E, Mill Spring, NC 28756 or Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC. 28625.

Troutman Funeral Home, Troutman, NC and McFarland Funeral Home, Tryon, NC is assisting the family.

Announcement courtesy of Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service.

Jane Crowell Houck

January 28, 1933 – January 23, 2021

Jane C. Houck, age 87, of Boone, N.C., passed away on Saturday, January 23, 2021.

Mrs. Houck was born in Union County, youngest child of the late Andrew B. and Clara A. Crowell. She was a retired payroll clerk at Appalachian State University.

Mrs. Houck was preceded in death by her husband, John D. Houck, and by her four brothers, Andrew, William, James, and Ned Crowell.

She is survived by her son John and his wife Kelene, and by many loving nieces and nephews.

The graveside service for Jane C. Houck will be conducted Friday, May 21, 2021 at 11:00 o’clock at Old Mount Pleasant Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local public library.

Online condolences may be sent to the Houck family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Ruby “Marie” Roark Cole

February 27, 1943 – May 06, 2021

Ruby “Marie” Roark Cole of Hudson, passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Carolina Caring, Newton.

Born February 27, 1943 in Watauga County, she was the daughter of the late Russell John Roark, and Jeanette Johnson Roark. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Dale Roark, and Jack Roark.

Marie was a member of Baton United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her husband Tommy Clyde Cole of the home; sons, Mark Cole of Lenoir, Bruce Cole and wife Lisa of Vale, NC, Alex Cole and wife Christy of Lenoir; grandchildren, Kandice Cole, Gibby Cole, Anthony Cole, Tyler Shultz, Alexa Cole, Samuel Cole, Tobey Cole, and Taylor Cole; one brother, R.D. Roark of Belleville, IL; and sister Linda R. Harmon and husband Tommy of Sugar Grove, NC.; two sisters-in-law, Becky R. Haney, and Lillie B, Roark.

A graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, Lenoir, Monday, May 10, 2021, 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Allen Boliek and Rev. John Herold officiating.

Memorials may be made to Baton United Methodist Church, 1034 Dry Ponds Rd., Granite Falls, NC 28630 or to a charity of one’s choice.

Bass-Smith Granite is serving the family of Ruby "Marie" Roark Cole.

Online condolences may be made at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ruby Marie Roark Cole please visit our Tribute Store.

Announcement courtesy of Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service

Reta Faye Warren

April 28, 1932 – May 08, 2021

Reta Faye Warren, age 89, of Zionville, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2019.

She was born April 28, 1932 in Watauga County. The daughter of the late George M. Roark and Hazel Johnson Roark. She was a retired secretary and a member of Union Baptist Church.

She is survived by her son, Gary Warren and wife Mary Jo of Zionville; two grandsons, Martin Warren and wife Molly of Boone and Jason Warren of Zionville; one great-grandson, Wyatt Warren of Zionville and a special friend, Edd Isaacs of Vilas.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by her husband Lon Warren.

Graveside services and burial will be conducted Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 1:00 o’clock at Union Baptist Church Cemetery. Reverend Vernon Eller and Pastor Derick Wilson will officiate.

The family will receive friends Thursday from 11:00 until 12:30, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Medi Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive Suite 102, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Warren family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Pauline Phillips Isaacs

January 30, 1932 – May 08, 2021

Pauline Phillips Isaacs, age 89, of Boone, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, May 8, 2021.

Mrs. Isaacs was born January 30, 1932, in Watauga County to the late John Smith Phillips and Florence Baird Phillips. She was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church and was retired from Shadowline, Inc. She also served as custodian at Oak Grove Baptist Church for 18 years. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and loved her family dearly. She was also a devoted church member, and especially enjoyed her Sunday School class.

Left to cherish her memory are two daughters, Kathy Winebarger (Glen) of Boone, and Sherry Bishop (Benjamin) of Hickory; three grandchildren, Brittany Bishop and Gavin Bishop of Hickory, and Adam Winebarger of Washington, DC. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Gene MacDonald Isaacs, sisters Mary Alice Cheek and Ruby Cheek, and brother Howard Phillips.

Funeral services for Pauline Phillips Isaacs will be conducted Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 3:00 pm at Oak Grove Baptist Church. Pastor Ronnie Hayes will officiate. Graveside service will be held at Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Oak Grove prior to the service from 2:00 pm until 3:00pm.

Flowers are accepted or memorial contributions can be made to Oak Grove Baptist Church. The family would also like to express their sincere appreciation to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care and Watauga Medical Center for their kind and compassionate care.

Online condolences may be sent to the Isaacs family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Bonita Ruth Jones

January 21, 1942 – May 3, 2021

Bonita Ruth Jones, 79, of Linville, passed away on Monday, May 3, 2021 at home surrounded by her family, and is now in the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

She was born on January 21, 1942 to the late Lawrence and Winifred Haseley in Lockport, NY. After graduating from the State University of New York at Buffalo, she taught art and reading. She met and married the love of her life, Doyle, and moved to North Carolina to begin raising a family. She served her family and poured herself into her children. As a living example of the faith she had in Jesus Christ, she trusted Him in all things and sacrificed for others. Her children and grandchildren meant more to her than anything, and she beamed with pride at their accomplishments. Her quiet and gentle ways will be remembered by all who knew her.

Bonnie will be deeply missed by her loving husband of 58 years, Doyle; four children, Daryl Jones (Amy) of Greenville, NC, Sara Rigdon (Matt) of Banner Elk, NC, Dean Jones (Lori) of Farmville, NC, and Amy Thirkettle (David) of Summerville, SC; six grandchildren, Spencer Jones, Anna Jones, Katie Buchanan (Cody), Connor Rigdon, Tyler Thirkettle (Sydney), and Chloe Thirkettle; and two step grandchildren, Ashley Jones and Paul Jones. She is also survived by her three brothers, Carl Haseley of Biloxi, MS, Daniel Haseley of Charlotte, NC, and Stephen Haseley of Stillwater, OK.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 8 at Faith Baptist Church in Linville, NC. Visitation will take place between 1:30-3:00pm, followed by a celebration of her life at 3:00pm, with Brad Calhoun officiating. A private burial will take place at Beech Mountain Cemetery.

The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Caldwell Hospice for their compassionate care during her battle with cancer. In lieu of flowers, donations can be directed to Faith Baptist Church, PO Box 961, Linville, NC 28646.

Andy Lewis Carpenter

June 3, 1942 – May 4, 2021

Andy Carpenter, age 78, of Crossnore, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Carolina Medical Center in Charlotte, NC.

He was born on June 3, 1942 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of the late Robert and Eva Calloway Carpenter.

Andy has worked on cars his entire life, he never met a stranger. He was a very familiar face in Crossnore. He will be missed by many.

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his Four Brothers, Melvin Carpenter, Mason Carpenter, and J.L. Carpenter, Amos Carpenter; Sister, Lee Vonda Pyatte

Andy leaves behind to cherish his memory Brother, Tommy Carpenter (Dixie) of Newland, NC; Two Sisters, Della Mae Ellis of Morganton, NC, Elwanda (Ted) Cook of Clemmons, NC;

Many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00PM on Sunday, May 9, 2021 at Stamey Town Baptist Church.

Services for Andy Carpenter will be held at 2:00PM following the visitation with Pastor Dustin Hughes officiating.

Interment will be in the Stamey Town Baptist Church Cemetery

Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. All guests attending the visitation and service must bring and wear a mask.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Carpenter family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Andy and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Denver Lee Eggers Sr.

October 1, 1943 – May 5, 2021

Denver Lee Eggers Sr., age 77, of North Cove, Marion, North Carolina passed away on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his family.

He was born on October 1, 1943 in Watauga County, North Carolina, a son of the late Clyde and Dollie Townsend Eggers.

Denver was a member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Banner Elk, North Carolina

He loved to travel and spending time with his family especially his granddaughters. He also enjoyed antique cars.

He will be greatly missed by his family and the community.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers; Hoover Eggers and Junior Eggers.

Denver leaves behind to cherish his memory: His wife of 58 years Faye Eggers; Two Sons, Denver (DL) Lee Eggers, Jr. of Banner Elk, NC; Dexter Eggers and wife Debbie of N. Cove, NC, Two Granddaughters, Kaitlyn Eggers of Candler NC , Rose Eggers of Banner Elk, NC; .

Services for Denver Eggers will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021 beginning at 2:00PM from the Grandfather Chapel of Reins-Sturdivant with Pastor Mark Hisey and Robert Collins officiating.

The family will receive friends beginning at 12:30 until the service hour.

Interment will be in the Matney Liberty Church Cemetery

Pallbearers will be Dean Fields, Travis Pittillo, Robbie Eller, Travis Townsand, David Clark, Dale Coffey, Charlie Townsand and Bob Hilton

Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. All guests attending the visitation and service must bring and wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers the family ask you make donations to Kindred at Home Health and Hospice.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Eggers family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Denver and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.