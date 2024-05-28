Watauga, Avery Obituaries – May 28, 2024

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

Ray F Ward

July 1, 1930 ~ May 16, 2024

Ray F. Ward, age 93, of Sugar Grove, N.C., peacefully passed away at Watauga Medical Center on Thursday, May 16, 2024. Final rites will be private.

Michael James Lockhart

April 26, 1971 – May 20, 2024

Michael James Lockhart, age 53 of Apex passed away Monday May 20, 2024.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Baine Martin, Jr.

January 19, 1937 – May 25, 2024

Wilbur Baine Martin, Jr. (1937-2024) passed away peacefully on May 25th, 2024, at age 87 while surrounded by his wife, children, and grandchildren after a brief battle with cancer.



Baine, known for his strength and wisdom, died as he lived–with dignity and a sense of humor. Independent and strong willed, he often remarked, “I’ve never been 87 before, so I guess I feel like any 87-year-old should.”



Born on January 19, 1937, to Wilbur Baine Martin, Sr. and Elizabeth Brown Martin, Baine attended Central High School, as well as Tulane University and NC State University, where he majored in textile engineering. A renaissance man, Baine explored various careers. His first career was in textiles, and during this period he was an executive with Burlington Industries, Phillips 66, MacAndrews and Forbes, and Shadowline. Upon moving to Boone with his family in 1981, he began a new career in real estate. He and his wife later opened their own real estate office, Martin Real Estate, which they operated together for many years. He was a talented businessman and enjoyed his many years selling real estate until his retirement.



In addition to working in textiles and real estate, Baine also raised and sold Christmas trees on the side. In his free time, Baine enjoyed working on vintage cars, collecting antiques, restoring antique furniture, reading, and riding his lawnmower. He was a devoted husband to his wife, Carol; a loving father to his 4 children; and a proud grandfather to 15 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.



Baine’s first encounter with his wife was love at first sight. His relationship with Carol, whom he called “the girl of his dreams,” began the day that they met. Carol was filling in as a secretary at Baine’s place of employment and, upon seeing her, he sat down on the edge of her desk, struck up a conversation, and asked her on a date before their conversation had ended. They have been together for over six decades and have been an exceptional example of what it means to be in a loving, respectful, and enduring relationship. Baine was a wonderful father who lived out the adage “actions speak louder than words.” He taught life lessons through the way that he lived.

He was honest, hardworking, generous with his resources and wisdom and was faithful to his family and friends. He taught his children the value of hard work, striving for excellence, treating others as you would like to be treated, and was always quick to offer his assistance whenever a need arose.



Known as “Papa” to his grandchildren, Baine was a strong and steadfast presence in the lives of his 15 grandchildren. He planned and hosted events that brought his family together, like “The Martin Olympics,” cookouts, and beach trips, as well as light-hearted poker sessions

(teaching “when to hold ‘em and when to fold ‘em!”). He was a generous man, always willing to share his time, experiences, and wealth of knowledge. He imparted his strong work ethic to his grandchildren and taught them valuable life skills that included economic lessons, boat and

fishing tutorials, and gun safety and wilderness training. He was always the example of a good, fun-loving, and godly person.



Baine is survived by his wife, Carol Ray; children, Baine Martin III, Laura Himler (Scott), Kate Jones (Derrick), and Barbara Cassada (Chuck); grandchildren, Kathryn Ward, Tanner Martin, Caleb Martin, Dalton Hardee, Lindley Jones, Baine Martin IV, Ryann Jones, Cal Hardee, Kasey Jones, David Martin, Tyler Jones, Callie Martin, Nate Cassada, Drew Cassada, and Hannah Martin; and great grandchildren, Layla, Sloane, Emerson, JJ, Kellen, Marshall, Nolan, Ivy, Mallie, Miles, and Zoey. He was preceded in death by his sister, Elizabeth “Bunny” Eaves. brother, Mike Martin; and brother-in-law, Phil Eaves.



While he will be dearly missed, Baine will always be remembered for his wisdom, kindness, and unwavering love for his family. He made each of us feel as though there were only one of us.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the following: Mount Vernon Baptist Church Lottie Moon Fund, 3505 Bamboo Rd, Boone, NC 28607; Mike Martin Foundation, Capital City Bank, 6691 Thomasville Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32312.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Vernon Clark

Aug 26, 1955 – May 20, 2024

Vernon Clark, age 68, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Monday, May 20, 2024.

He was born on August 26, 1955, in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of the late Howard Clark and the late Iva Webb Clark.



Vernon worked for Avery County Solid Waste since 2013 and was always there to assist and greet everyone with a smile. He loved to mow and be outside.



He was preceded in death by his Mother, Iva Lee Clark; Father, Howard Clark.



Vernon leaves behind to cherish his memory wife of 28 years, Myrna Fabiana Clark; daughter, Crystal Clark of Marion, NC; three sons, Rocky Clark of Plumtree, NC, Cody Clark of Plumtree, NC, Travis Clark of Kingsport, TN; four brothers, Ronnie Clark of North Cove, NC, Melvin Clark of Newland, NC, Danny (Lyndie) Clark of Jonas Ridge, NC, Brian Clark; four grandchildren, Lillian, Gregory, Jacob and Shaun.



Services for Vernon Clark will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2024, at 12:00 noon in the Grandfather Chapel of Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Gwyn Officiating. Music will be under the direction of Dwight and Tammy Woodie. Interment will follow in the Calloway Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday beginning at 10:30 in the funeral home.



The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Aunt Margie and Uncle Harold for all the love and support. Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Clark family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

Allen “Sy” Houston

Mar 16, 1954 – May 24, 2024

Joel Allen “Sy” Houston, age 70, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Friday, May 24, 2024.

He was born on March 16, 1954 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of the late Morrison Wesley Houston and the late Essie McKinney Houston.



Sy was a jack of all trades and a scrap metal entrepreneur.



He was preceded in death by his Father, Morrison Wesley Houston; Mother, Essie Houston; Three Sisters, Sandra Setzer, Patricia Houston, Ann Lovelace; Brother, David Houston.



Sy leaves behind to cherish his memory wife Brenda Adams Houston; three daughters, Candace Houston of Newland, NC, Joy Houston of Newland, NC, Lori (Seth) Houston-Hughes of Spruce Pine, NC; two sisters, Wilma Furr, Debbie Sheets; Two Brothers, Vance Houston, Randy Houston; three grandchildren, Taydan Silver, Mylee Styles, Essie Hughes.



Interment will be in the Houston Family Cemetery.



Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Houston family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net. The care of Sy and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

