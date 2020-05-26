Watauga, Avery Obituaries – May 26, 2020

Published Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 4:20 pm

Ruby Mast

1948 – 2020

Mrs. Ruby Norris Mast, of Butler, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Watauga Medical Center. Born November 21, 1948 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of the late Claude Benton and Dorothy Mae Tester Norris. Ruby was a member of Forrest Grove Baptist Church and was a long time employee at Shirley’s Restaurant. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by one daughter, Stephanie McGlamery and husband Jerry of Zionville, two sons, Tommy Mast and wife Sherry and James Mast, all of Sugar Grove, four grandchildren, Kelli McGlamery, Kristi Church and husband Ryan, Jackson and Timmy Mast, one brother, Robert Norris and wife Beverly of Eastanollee, Georgia, and her special friends, Judy Mathews, Patti Potter and Donnis Trivette.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Hugh Mast, Jr.

Graveside services for Mrs. Ruby Norris Mast will be conducted Saturday afternoon at 2 PM at the Finley Patterson Mast Cemetery. Officiating will be Rev. Donnie Cable. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Finley Patterson Mast Cemetery Fund, in care of Angela Hicks, 350 Frozen Head Ridge Road, Sugar Grove, NC 28679

Johnny Calvin Hicks

1958 – 2020

Johnny Calvin Hicks, Sr., age 61, of Deep Gap, passed away Wednesday evening, May 20, 2020. Born June 11, 1958 in Avery County, he was a son of Andrew Jackson and Mary Arnett Hicks. Mr. Hicks was a self-employed carpenter. He enjoyed any outdoor activities such as fishing and hunting, but especially loved spending time with his sons camping and canoeing at Watauga Lake.

Johnny is survived by his sons, Johnny Calvin ‘J.C.) Hicks Jr. of Boone and Dakota Yates-Hicks of Deep Gap; step-son, Tommy Yates of Deep Gap; grandson, Doyle Hicks of Fleetwood; sisters, Edna Trivette and husband, Kevin and Shirley Miller and husband, Ted, all of Deep Gap; and brothers, James Andrew Hicks of West Jefferson and Bobby Joe Hicks of Deep Gap.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Andy Doyle Hicks.

Memorial services for Johnny Calvin Hicks will be private.

Oscar Earl Toliver

1951 – 2020

Oscar Earl Toliver, Jr., age 68, of Boone, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at his home.

He was born in Ashe County, NC, on June 15, 1951 to the late Oscar Earl Toliver and Lois Roark Toliver.

He is survived by his sister, Josephine Toliver, and his nephew, John Toliver, whom he resided with during his extended illness. He is also survived by his sister, Velma Lee Toliver of Winston-Salem, and his nephew Ray Woodring, Jr. of Lenoir, and other extended family.

He worked for many years at Circle K.

In lieu of services he wished to be cremated and his ashes scattered at the coast. Due to the pandemic the family requests no visitors at this time.

The family extends special thanks to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care for the care provided during his illness.

Irene Simmons Clawson

April 26, 1929 – May 19, 2020

Irene Simmons Clawson, age 91, of Rainbow Trail, Boone, passed away Tuesday evening, May 19, 2020, at her home.

Irene was born April 26, 1929 in Bristol, Tennessee, a daughter of the late James and Ethel Moody Simmons. Irene was a loving wife, dedicated mother, doting grandmother, and beloved friend to many. Nursing was her true calling in life; she dedicated herself to the care of others and was named the most outstanding student in her nursing class. After completing her RN training, she provided skilled, compassionate care for patients at Watauga Medical Center and left an impression on those she met. When Irene retired from nursing, she continued to share her talents through volunteering and service work with her church. She was a member of Doe Ridge Baptist Church.

Irene was also a fervent Braves fan who never missed a game. She spent many evenings watching or listening to the broadcasts and rooting for her favorite team. Her family and friends will greatly miss her humor, her kindness, and her patience.

She is survived by her son, Junior Shore and wife Emerita of the home; three granddaughters, Caroline Shore of Raleigh, Emmie Shore of Nashville, Tennessee, and Rosemarie Shore of Raleigh; three step-daughters, Dianne Brown and husband Eddie, Donna Vannoy and husband David, and Denise Critcher and husband Roger, and her step-grandchildren, Addie Critcher, Kristina Smith and husband Adam, Amanda Critcher, Andrew Critcher, Samuel Vannoy and wife Ashley, Jason Brown, and Leah Sloey and husband Jeff. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Homer W. Shore, Sr.; her second husband, Reverend Archie Clawson; one step-grandson, Matthew Vannoy, and several brothers and sisters.

Private graveside services for Irene Simmons Clawson will be conducted at Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Medi Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 102, Boone, North Carolina, 28607.

Louise Stout Moody

March 23, 1934 – May 21, 2020

Louise Stout Moody, age 86, of Beaver Dam Road, Vilas, passed away Thursday morning, May 21, 2020.

The daughter of the late Ray Mathis Stout and Faye Wilson Stout, she was born March 23, 1934 in Watauga County. She was a homemaker and a member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church.

She is survived by one daughter, Virginia Harmon and husband Clyde of Lenoir; one son, Darrell Moody of Vilas; two granddaughters, Stacie Barber and husband Brandon of Charleston, South Carolina and Jamie Roark and husband Michael of Vilas; two grandsons, Jason Harmon and wife Carmen of Lenoir and Mavrick Moody of Sylvania, Georgia; six great-grandchildren, Jacob and Jessie Harmon, Haven and Miles Barber, and Molly and Julianna Roark, one sister, Emogene Mcghinnis of Boone and one brother, Ernest Stout and wife June of Riner, Virginia.

In addition to her father and mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Clay Moody and one son Dennis Clay Moody.

Funeral services for Louise Stout Moody will be conducted Saturday, May 23, 2020, at 3:00 o’clock, at Beaver Dam Baptist Church. Reverend Keith Brown will officiate. The body will lie in state from 2:00 until 3:00, at the church. Interment will follow in Upper Beaver Dam Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00, one hour prior to the service, at the church. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions as mandated by the state of North Carolina, the services and visitation will be limited to 45 or less.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Caldwell Hospice And Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Street, NW, Lenoir, North Carolina 28645.

The family respectfully requests no food.

Frank Slate, Sr.

December 22, 1929 – May 22, 2020

Frank Slate, Sr., age 90, of Boone, passed away Friday evening, May 22, 2020, at Carolina Care Center in Newton.

Frank was born December 22, 1929 in Surrey County, North Carolina, a son of the late Millard S. Slate and Jettie Scott Slate. He was a retired shipping and receiving manager for Ford Motor Company and a member of the Assembly of God in Boone.

He is survived by two sons, Frank Slate, Jr. and wife Martha of Wake Forest, North Carolina, and Brian Slate and wife Margaret of Alexandria, Ohio; one sister, Ann Leonard of Thomasville, and three brothers, Arthur “Brock” Slate and wife Mary Lee of Lenoir, Kenneth Slate and wife Rachel of Trinity, North Carolina, and Luther “Luke” Slate of Lenoir. He is also survived by three grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Schoolcraft Slate, and several brothers and sisters.

Graveside services and burial for Frank Slate, Sr. will be conducted Tuesday morning, May 26, 2020, at 10:00 o’clock, at the White Cemetery. Officiating will be Pastor Chuck Bristol.

The family will gather at the funeral home at 9:00 AM for the procession to the cemetery.

The family will receive friends following the graveside service.

Mary Miller Hodges

June 09, 1930 – May 22, 2020

Mary Miller Hodges, age 89, of Charlotte, a native and former resident of Watauga County, passed away Friday afternoon, May 22, 2020, at her home.

Mary was born June 9, 1930 in Watauga County, a daughter of the late Jason and Margaret Beach Miller. She was a homemaker and a member of Pleasant Valley Methodist Church.

She is survived by one son James “Willie” Hodges and wife Patricia of Vilas Children Gina Byrd and husband Alan son Hudson, Jeffery Hodges daughter Shelby, Jeremy Hodges son Jeremy, daughters Faith and Ava. Three daughters, Wanda H. Murphy and husband Van of Charlotte children Benda Murphy Blecher and husband Richard, Bobby Murphy and wife Cindy son Gabe., Brenda Jones daughter Brittany, Amanda Shaw children Jonathan Murphy and Kierra son Hezekiah, Codi son Kayden, Tyler, Xavier. Brenda Goodin and Rich of Columbia children Alan Goodin, Aaron Goodin wife Kate daughter Claire, and Anthony of Tennessee, and Joyce Ann Hodges of Charlotte, Daughter in law Barbara Hodges children Angie Hodges and Heather son Trevor, Charlie Mack Hodges and Will children McKenzie and Kennedy. She is also survived by an adopted grandson Kevin Summerville and wife Nidia children Kyle, Chloe, and Leila Ruth. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews and special extended family members.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four sons, Jerry Hodges, Douglas Hodges, Terry Hodges, and Russell Hodges; one sister, Ann Miller, one brother, Austin Miller, and one great-grandchild, Jayce Dillion.

Graveside services and burial for Mary Miller Hodges Tuesday afternoon, May 26, 2020, at 1:00 o’clock, at Pleasant Valley Cemetery. Officiating will be Pastor Eugene Braswell.

The family will begin gathering at the funeral home at 10:00 o’clock, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 128 South Tryon Street, Suite 1588, Charlotte, North Carolina, 28202.

David “Paul” Clark

December 31, 1934 – May 21, 2020

David “Paul” Clark, 85, of Blowing Rock, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston Salem, NC.

He was born on December 31, 1934 in Avery County to the late Dewey and Katie (Hicks) Clark. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, Roy E Clark, Harry Clark, Hubert Clark, Jule Clark, and Andy Clark.

Paul was a loving husband and father. He was a hard worker and enjoyed hunting and fishing in his free time. Paul also loved to watch his westerns with his dog on his lap.

Paul is survived by his loving wife Vera Clark of the home; one daughter, Tammy Clark of Blowing Rock; two beloved dogs, Max and Abe; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, May 27, 2020, 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home, Newland, NC.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, 12:00 PM at the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home, Newland, NC. with Preacher Carl Osborne officiating.

Burial will take place in the Stomping Yard Cemetery following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to New Hopewell Baptist Church, 5086 Edgemont Road, Collettsville, North Carolina 28611.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to New Hopewell Baptist Church, 5086 Edgemont Road, Collettsville, North Carolina 28611.

Jess Lee Ollis

January 22, 1945 – May 21, 2020

Jesse Lee Ollis, age 75, of Charlotte, North Carolina passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 in Charlotte, NC.

Born January 22, 1945 in Avery County, North Carolina, Jess was the first son of the late Boyd Otis Ollis and the late Rosa Lee Carpenter Ollis.

Upon graduation of Crossnore High School, Jess was to go to the University of Tennessee. Uncle Sam had other plans and he was drafted in the United States Army at the height of the Vietnam War. He was a member of the 25th Infantry Division known as Tropic Lighting. He was attached to the 40th Infantry Platoon Scout Dogs in Pleiku, Vietnam, where he trained dogs to run various missions searching for Prisoners of War, saving civilians, and pressing on side-by-side with his fellow soldiers. Those who knew Jess, knew of the faithful German Shepard named Kelly that traversed life with him for many years. Jess was one of only ten dog handlers of his caliber in the State of North Carolina.

Jess retired from Eastern Airlines having worked at multiple locations in Florida, South Carolina, and North Carolina. In his retirement, he worked tirelessly to give back to his community. He was a substitute teacher, active member of various athletic booster clubs, leader for the Right Moves for Youth, Cub and Boy Scout leader, mentor in the Lunch Buddies program, and coach for multiple sports at Kennedy Middle School and Olympic High School. Jess was also an active member and mentor at American Legion Post 221 where he dedicated his life to helping veterans come together and overcome the transition home.

Jess was an avid outdoorsman who spent years sharing his love of hunting, fishing, and camping with all he knew. Few know that he was a fishing guide for many Hollywood Directors and Movie Stars who will remain nameless in order to protect their identity.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Joe Ollis, son-in-law Ron Brunnemer, and brother-in-law Ted Burleson.

Jess leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife of 35 years, Ira Avery Ollis of Charlotte, NC; Children, Genia Brunnemer of Fort Mill, SC and Zach (Bethany) Ollis of Tryon, NC; Siblings, Jack (Glenna) Ollis of Newland, NC, Janice Ingram of Linville Falls, NC, Julia Burleson of Newland, NC; Grandchildren, Jessica Brunnemer and Keith Brunnemer; Great-granddaughter Harper Lee Cawthorn; several Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, a grumpy old cat, and a 1985 Ford Tractor.

Services for Jesse Lee Ollis will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Newland, NC. The family will receive friends beginning at Noon.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local American Legion or Humane Society.

Karen Jean Brett

September 25, 1941 – May 23, 2020

Karen Jean Brett, age 78, of Beech Mountain passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at her residence. She was born on September 25, 1941 in Hamlet County, North Carolina to the late Irene Hardeman and Herbert Brannen. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Jonathan Brannen.

Karen was a member of the Banner Elk Christian Fellowship (B.E.C.F.) church where she was a Sunday school teacher and greeter. She was an amazing wife, mother and grandmother. Karen was a very giving person and received awards for Teacher of the Year and the Governor’s award for her volunteer work, and enjoyed reading to children, playing Mrs. Santa Clause and spending time with her family. Karen’s hobbies included playing golf, Zumba, dancing, doing artwork and working as an usher for lees McRae College plays and served as a docent for the Banner House Museum. She resided in the Beech Mountain community for 26 years and was well-known for connecting folks through hosting her many parties. She will truly be missed by her family, church and friends.

Karen was a Savannah, Georgia city girl who somehow met and loved an ole country boy from Tallahatchie County, Mississippi. Friends joked that she not only had to train Cyclone but had to housebreak him, and she worked hard at it.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 56 years, Dewey “Cyclone” Brett and two sons, Forest Brett (Army Veteran) and wife Olga and Randy Brett (Marine Veteran) and wife Linda all of Jacksonville, FL; one sister, Julia Anderson and husband Colon of Sebring, FL; one brother, Michael Brannen and wife Glenda of Sebring, FL; one grandson, Christian Brett of Jacksonville, FL; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held graveside for the family at B.E.C.F. at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26th. A Celebration of Life also will be planned for later in the summer at B.E.C.F., 140 Woods Ln, Banner Elk, NC 28604.

