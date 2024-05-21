Watauga, Avery Obituaries – May 21, 2024

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

Andrea Louise (Hagler) Goins

May 21, 1948 ~ May 11, 2024

Andrea Louise Hagler Goins 75, woke up in the arms of Jesus on Saturday, May 11, 2024 in

Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

Louise was born a twin to parents Robert and Katherine Wilson Hagler on May 21, 1948 in

Bristol, Tennessee. She attended Watauga Consolidated School and was in the first integrated

classes at Watauga High School in 1965. Louise was one of the first African American

graduates at Watauga High School in 1966.

Shortly after graduation, Louise became a loving mother to her only daughter, Monica Denise.

Louise continued her love of learning and of Nursing by completing her Certified Nursing

Assistant degree and a Licensed Practical Nurse degree at Caldwell Community College. Louise

also completed a Bachelor of Science in Nursing earning her Registered Nurse Certification at

Winston Salem State University. Louise began her career at Watauga Hospital but joined her

sister Sandy and began working for the Institute of Logopedics in Wichita, Kansas. The Institute

was known for working with children with disabilities from all over the world.

After returning to North Carolina, Louise began work at Glenbridge Nursing Care Center where

she went on to become Director of Nurses. Louise retired from nursing after she was diagnosed

with a disease that affected her ability to physically nurse patients but she continued to give

nursing advice and support to all who reached out to her with questions and health concerns.

She was a member of the Boone Mennonite Brethren Church. She was a member of the choir

and was a strong soprano singer with a beautiful voice. She sang in the Mennonite church choir

for about 15 years. Louise, along with her sister Sandy, co-founded the women’s missionary

group, “The Lydia Society” which championed community improvement, involvement and

assistance of community members.

Louise loved flowers, plants and bird watching. She was a champion of growing beautiful

indoor plants. She always had a flowering Amaryllis for Christmas. Louise loved decorating for

Christmas. She and her sister Sandy would make ornaments and decorations for her beautiful,

color coordinated Christmas trees. Louise loved to make beautiful wreaths, all types for every

season, that she would give to friends and family.

Louise was lovingly cared for by her sister Sandy for many years. In 2019, Louise moved to

Kings Mountain to be with her daughter and family. To Louise, family was everything. She

married James Avery Goins in June of 1973 and the two remained together for 39 years until his

death in 2012. Louise loved and adored her daughter Monica, her grandchildren, Briana and

Allen and later her great grandchildren, Kenzie, Maddie and Mariah.

Louise is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Katherine Wilson Hagler, her husband,

James Avery Goins, an infant sister, Nellie Corleen, brother, John Lee, her twin, Sandra Marie,

her baby sister, Mary Ann Hagler Denny, her grandmother, Zula Caldwell and a special aunt,

Nell Ray and a special nephew, Mikey Jackson.

Louise leaves to mourn her beloved daughter, Monica and husband Maury Williams, her loving

granddaughter, Briana and husband Marquise Currence, her talented grandson, Allen Williams,

and the center of her heart, her great granddaughters, McKenzie, Mariah and Maddison Currence

all of Kings Mountain, NC. She also leaves to mourn a sister, Roberta Jackson one brother

Anthony Hagler of Boone, NC. Louise is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews,

grandnieces and grandnephews, cousins, family and friends.

“He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds,” Psalm 147:3

A memorial service to celebrate the life of Andrea Louise Goins will be held on Saturday, May

18 at the Boone Mennonite Brethren Church, 161 Church Street, Boone, NC. The family will

receive friends at 2:00pm with service beginning at 3pm. The service will be streamed on the

church zoom link. Pastor Wally Hairston, Pastor Mike Mathes will officiate.

Austin and Barnes is serving the Goins family.

Irene Triplett Watson

June 29, 1941 ~ May 12, 2024

Irene Triplett Watson, age 82, of Elk Creek Road, Deep Gap, passed away Sunday evening, May 12, 2024. Born June 29, 1941 in Watauga County, she was the daughter of William Bill and Ola Watson Triplett. Irene was a very loving person, and most of all, she loved her family. An excellent cook, she would often be in the kitchen preparing delicious meals for family and friends. Irene loved people dropping by her house just to visit. She enjoyed traveling and so loved visiting churches and nursing care centers to share her gift of song.

Irene is survived by her son, Sam Watson and wife, Cindy, of Boone; brother, Clinton Triplett of Deep Gap; granddaughter, Brittany Wilson and husband, Josh, and great-grandson, Chipper Wilson, all of Hickory; niece, Molly Hodges and husband, David, of Boone; and step great grandchildren, Riley and Jersi Wilson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Freeman Watson and one brother, Don Triplett.

Funeral services for Irene Watson will be conducted Saturday afternoon, May 18, 2024 at 2 o’clock at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Chapel, officiated by Rev. Burl Jones and Rev. Cecil Hamby. The family will receive friends Saturday afternoon from 12:30 until 2 o’clock, prior to services, at Austin & Barnes. Graveside services will follow in the Simmons Cemetery.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Watson family.

William Ray McKinney

January 8, 1947 ~ May 15, 2024

William Ray McKinney, age 77 of Banner Elk, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

He was dearly loved throughout his life and will be solely missed.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the McKinney family.

Wanda Susie Miller

June 21, 1939 ~ May 18, 2024

Wanda Sue “Susie” Miller, 84, passed away on May 18, 2024 in Monroe, North Carolina. She was born on June 21, 1939 in Elizabethton, Tennessee to the late Lloyd and Letha Bryan.



Susie graduated from Appalachian High School in Boone, North Carolina and attended Southeastern Beauty School in Wilkesboro, North Carolina. After working as a cosmetologist, early in her career, she spent 20 plus years in the building industry where she did accounting and purchasing.





She has currently resided in Indian Trail, North Carolina for 56 years. In her pastime, Susie was known to love gardening and working on jigsaw puzzles. She was an excellent cook, loved God, and spending time with her family.



The family would like her to be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. In addition, she was a woman of great faith and wisdom.



Susie was of the Baptist Faith and attended Mt. Harmony Baptist Church in Matthews, North Carolina.



Susie is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, John Miller of Indian Trail, NC; son, Johnny (Julie) Miller of Mineral Springs, NC; daughters, Cherie (Kevin) Pearsall of Gastonia, NC, Mitzi (Dennis) Ledford of Boone, NC; brother, George (Sandra) Bryan of Sugar Grove, NC; grandchildren, Heather Marshall, Jamie Harris, Amber Whitaker, Christian Chaney, Rebekah Metcalf, Clay Miller, Jeremy Miller, Grace Miller; 15 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; brother-in-laws, Frank Bumgardner, Bill Shanley; and several nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her parents and four sisters.

Funeral service will be held May 21, 2024 at Mt Harmony Baptist Church, 2817 Mt. Harmony Church Road. Matthews, NC 28104

Virginia “Jenny” Alice Critcher

June 22, 1930 – May 15, 2024

Virginia “Jenny” Alice Greer Critcher, 93, was born in the Watauga County community of Deep Gap June 22, 1930, to the late Fred and Ella Watson Greer. God called her home Wednesday, May 15, 2024, where she was greeted by many loved ones. Virginia’s heart was her family as she was an example to all as she lived her life as a faithful and dutiful wife, giving birth to four children and doting on nine grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren. She spoke often of how she loves her family and showed her love in a multitude of ways.

She was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church for more than 70 years where she served in many different areas. She helped to establish the infant nursery; utilized her cooking skills through the bereavement committee; shared her talent for growing and arranging flowers for the church worship center and many churchwide events; and applied her teaching abilities in Vacation Bible School, Sunday School and the Women’s Missionary Union.

Survivors who greatly benefited from her loving care include her devoted husband of seventy-two years, Dwight Critcher; daughter Lynda Miller, her children and grandchildren: Jeff Keller (Rachel); Bailey, Abby and Cade; Bart Keller (Theresa); Macie and Wyatt. Her son Roger Critcher (Denise); their children and grandchildren: Addie Critcher; Kristina Smith (Adam); Kassidy and Emma; Amanda Critcher; Andrew Critcher (Olivia); Charlotte and Cleveland. Son Ricky Critcher (Jamie); their children and grandchildren: Caleb Critcher (Allison); Breeana; Isaac Critcher (Brittany): Logan, Sawyer and Austin; Patrick Critcher (Amanda); Isabella, Olivia, Blair and Chloe.

Also surviving are sisters Gloria Critcher (Sammy, deceased) and Patty Edwards (Joe) and many adoring nieces and nephews.

As a young mother Virginia mourned the loss of her infant son, Dwight Earl Critcher, Jr. in 1954 and more recently the loss of her dear son-in-law Joe Miller.

Virginia also mourned the loss of three cherished sisters: Betty Sibert (Paul, deceased), Mary Sue Hartley (Ansel), and Ruby Norris (Tracy, deceased).

Virginia valued the in-laws she was blessed with when she gained her husband. Those surviving in-laws include Tommy Critcher, Faye Castor, Margaret Cook (Roger) and Ray Critcher (Joan). Those deceased: Father-in-Law Fred Critcher and Mother-in-law Lillie Hartley Critcher; Selma Hollar (Lige); Bill Critcher (Velma); Carl Critcher (Ethel); Mary Cook (Ledford); Robbie Critcher; Rev. David Castor; Joanne Wellborn (Jack); and Jerry Critcher.

The family will receive friends Friday, May17, 2024 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the gymnasium of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 3505 Bamboo Road, Boone, NC 28607. A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, May 18, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. in the Worship Center of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. Interment will follow at the Mount Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum at 521 Old East King St., Boone, NC 28607.

As a loving tribute to Virginia flowers will be appreciated. Her family also requests memorial donations may be made to the Bereavement Meal Ministry Fund or Equip Recreation Ministry of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church 3505 Bamboo Road, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com. Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.

R. Coleman Day

July 16, 1932 – May 16, 2024

Mr. Raymond Coleman Day, age 91, of Boone, died Thursday, May 16, 2024. Born July 16, 1932, in Watauga County, he was the son of the late Raymond Burton and Ida Blanche Greene Day and husband of the late Cathryn Northern Day.

Mr. Day was retired from Bernhardt Furniture Company as a Kiln Operator and attended Grandview Park Baptist Church in Lenoir.

Other than his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Della Auton and Jean Vanhoy.

He is survived by a sister, Zelma Shore of Flat Top and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives.

A celebration of Mr. Day’s life will be held 3:00 PM Sunday, May 19, 2024, at Grandview Park Baptist Church in Lenoir with Mr. Day’s nephew, Pastor Raymond Spann officiating. Burial will follow in the Critcher Family Cemetery in Boone.

The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2:00 until 3:00 PM, one hour prior to the service at Grandview Park Baptist Church.

Pallbearers will be: Jr. Spann, Dennis Spann, Dusty Beane, Chris Edmisten, Junior Poarch and Joseph Poarch.

Memorials may be made to Grandview Park Baptist Church, 117 Melview Rd. Lenoir, NC 28645

Online condolences may be sent to the Day Family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com.

Hampton Funeral Service of Boone is in charge of the arrangements.

Harvey “Mike” Michael Trivette

May 22, 1949 – May 18, 2024

Harvey “Mike” Trivette, age 74, passed away May 18, 2024, at Johnson City Medical Center.

He was born on May 22, 1949, in Wilkes County to the late Harvey L. and Stella Hodgson Trivette.

Mike was awarded a Bronze Star and 2 Purple Heart medals for his service in Vietnam, owner of Hayes Oil Company and 421 Grocery in Boone for over 25 years: active in the Watauga County DAV chapter and the American Legion in Boone, and a deacon at Boone Baptist Church.

In addition to his father and mother, he was preceded in death by a brother, Allen Trivette and sister Dottie Morsette.

He is survived by a wife, Brenda Richards Trivette, daughter Jennifer Michelle Trivette and husband Tommy Blalock of Boone and son Jeffrey Michael Trivette of Charlotte.

Also surviving are two granddaughters, Bishop Blalock and Elliott Blalock of Boone, a brother, Danny Trivette and wife Bonnie of Oak Island NC, and sister-in-law Jane Trivette of Boone.

A Celebration of Life service will be conducted on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at Boone Baptist Church at 2:00 P.M.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 2:00, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 90 P.O. Box 2914 Boone, North Carolina 28607, or to Boone Baptist Church, P.O. Box 2058, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Solomon Horney Jr.

Oct. 7, 1944 – May 12, 2024

Solomon Levi Horney, Jr., age 79, of Banner Elk, North Carolina passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2024 at his residence.



He was born on October 7, 1944 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of the late Solomon Levi Horney, Sr. and the late Fannie Parlier Horney.



Sol was a good Christian man who loved his God, his family and fishing. He enjoyed traveling. He owned and operated Horney Hollow Fraser Fir and worked as the Mountain Manager for Beech Mountain Ski Resort and spent several years at Diamond Creek maintaining the property.

He was preceded in death by his Father, Solomon Levi Horney, Sr.; Mother, Fannie Horney; Two Brothers, Wilburn Horney, Bill Horney.



Sol leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 61 years, Adelaide Puckett Horney; two daughters, Debbie (Danny) Stines of Elk Park, NC, Karen (Bill) Argenti of Anderson, SC; son, Eddie (Karen) Horney of Felt, ID; sister, Janette (Michael) Harris of Morganton, NC; two brothers, Victor (Sandra) Horney of Bessemer City, NC, Leroy Horney of Morganton, NC; seven grandchildren, Justin (Kristi) Stines of Elk Park, NC, Chad (Jessie) Stines of Elk Park, NC, Brittany (Eddie) Hughes of Crossnore, NC, Brianna Sage of Myrtle Beach, SC, Jacob Argenti of Norfolk, VA, Alais Horney of Felt, ID, Bayden Horney of Felt, ID; eleven great grandchildren, Owen, Benjamin, Lily, Silas, Seth, Emmett, Wayne, Bree, Henry, Coy, Walt; sister-in-laws, Madeline Horney of Minneapolis, NC, Charyle Horney of Gastonia, NC, Kathy Horney of Morganton, NC; brother-in-law, Robert (Brenda) Puckett, and son Brad, of Banner Elk, NC.



Services for Solomon Horney will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2024 at 11:00 am from the Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Banner Elk with Rev. George Wright, Rev. Don Holder and Rev. Justin Stines officiating. Interment will follow in the Mount Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery.



The family will receive friends on Friday, May 17, 2024 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at the funeral home.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff of Baptist Hospital for the wonderful care and concern while Sol was in the hospital and to Chad Stines, Jeremy Franklin and Linville Central Rescue Squad for getting Sol back home, where he wanted to be.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Mount Calvary Baptist Church. Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Horney family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net The care of Sol and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

