Watauga, Avery Obituaries – May 21, 2019

Clara J. Potempa

(January 23, 1944 – May 9, 2019)

Clara J. Potempa, 75, entered in to rest on Thursday, May 9, 2019.

Clara was a resident of Blowing Rock and Boone, NC for over 40 years. She worked for Appalachian State University in the Finance, Banking and Insurance Division for 30 plus years. Clara loved the outdoors, nature, hummingbirds and was a proud member of Ducks Unlimited. She enjoyed her home on top of her mountain and spent countless hours watching the deer, turkey and bears in her field. Clara was preceded in death by her parents, brother, and two sisters. She is survived by her husband, Jerry Potempa and twin sister, Genie Holley, as well as her nephews, Jack and Butch Holley and their families.

A heartfelt thank you is extended to Mr. James Dearmin for his assistance provided to Clara in her need.

Mr. Paul A. Hagaman

(August 31, 1938 – May 18, 2019)

Mr. Paul Andy Hagaman, age 80, of Sugar Grove, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019 at his home. Born August 31, 1938 in Watauga County, he was a son of the late Lawrence and Betty Mae Trivette Hagaman.

He is survived by two sisters, Floy Hagaman and Penny Arnette both of Sugar Grove, one brother, Jimmy Hagaman of Sugar Grove and a number of nieces and nephews.

Graveside services and burial for Mr. Paul Hagaman will be conducted Monday morning, May 20, 2019, at 11 AM at the Trivette Cemetery.

Doris Jacklin Smith

June 17, 1918 – May 15, 2019

Doris Jacklin Smith, age 100, of Boone, passed away Wednesday morning, May 15, 2019, at Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living in Boone.

She is survived by two daughters, Barbara Bledsoe and husband Jim of Fleetwood and Linda Joyce Church of Ferguson one son, Ronald J. Smith of Boone, three granddaughters, Denise Snider of Lexington, North Carolina, Allison Lynn Winkler and Darrel Farrow of Deep Gap and Deborah Watson and husband Richard of Ferguson, two grandsons, James Bledsoe and wife Vickie and Brian Smith and wife Kayla all of Fleetwood, and one niece, Judy Creighton and husband Charles of Angels Camp, California.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Simon Franklin Smith, father and mother, Claude Wood and Violet Durn Jacklin, one sister, Helen Jacklin and one brother, Robert Jacklin.

Funeral services for Doris Jacklin Smith will be conducted Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 12:00 o’clock at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Peter Vandenberg and Reverend Wes Austin will officiate. Interment will follow in Mount Lawn Memorial Park And Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 until 12:00, one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home.

Brent Evan Payne

April 27, 1955 – May 15, 2019

Brent Evan Payne, age 64, of Foscoe, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Caldwell Hospice And Palliative Care in Lenoir.

No services for Brent Evan Payne are scheduled at this time.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Hospitality House 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Bertha Greene Shirley

October 17, 1932 – May 16, 2019

Bertha Greene Shirley, age 86, of Stony Fork Road, Deep Gap, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Thursday morning, May 16, 2019 at her home surrounded by her four girls.

She was a member of Mt. Paran Baptist Church for over 50 years. Her relationship with Jesus Christ, her Lord and Savior, was first and foremost in her life. She prayed continuously, and knew God answered prayer. She deeply loved her family and friends, and never met a stranger.

She is survived by four daughters, Betty Miller and husband Payge of Deep Gap, Linda Pariseau and Raymond of Boone, Vicky Miller and David of Wilkesboro and Libby Ward and husband Randall of Boone, two granddaughters, Brittney Calhoun and husband Steve of Warnsville, North Carolina and Tenessia Hayes and husband Patrick of Boone, one grandson, Joe Greene and wife Kimberly of Boone and nine great-grandchildren, Ethan and Eli Greene, Logan and Preston Trivette, Cayman, Ireland Yve and London Hayes, Ethan and Grayson Miller. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews and special friends, Ella Mae Mash, Wilma Greene, Shelia Jordan, Luella Marley, Clyde Simmons and Pam Isaacs.

She was preceded in death by husband, Carl Freeman Shirley, her father and mother, Jerome and Chanie Eller Greene, one son, Carl Freeman Shirley, Jr., two daughters, Nonnie Sue and Evelyn Marie Shirley, six brothers, Paul, Midas, Roscoe, Jess, Dallas and Jasper Greene and three sisters, Virgie LoveJoy, Alma Hamby and Elizabeth Albert.

Funeral services for Bertha Greene Shirley will be conducted Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 3:00 o’clock at Mt. Paran Baptist Church, 3795 Wildcat Road, Deep Gap. Reverend Rick Cornejo, Reverend Cecil Hamby, Reverend Sherrill Wellborn and Mr. Joe Greene will officiate. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends, from 1:30 until 3:00, at the church, prior to the service.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to Medi Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 102, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Robert W. Clawson

June 11, 1937 – May 17, 2019

Robert W. Clawson, 81, of Morganton, died at his home surrounded by his family on May 17, 2019.

He was the sixth of ten siblings born in Watauga County on June 11, 1937, to Willie and Beulah Clawson. Robert retired from Broughton Hospital following thirty years of NC State service. He was an active member of Southside Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon, teacher, and choir member. Growing an annual garden to share with family, friends and widows was his outdoor passion. Robert will be remembered for his faith, devotion to family, work ethics and his incredible sense of humor. His last tractor ride was joyfully shared with three-year-old Charlie Holtzclaw, of Charlotte, NC.

Robert is survived by his loving family; Betty I., his wife and best friend of almost sixty-two years; daughter, Laura Clontz (Larry Pizzorni) of Morganton, NC; son, Scott Clawson (Heather) of Apex, NC; grandsons, Jacob Clawson (Jessica) of Albany, GA and Luther H. Clontz, Jr. of Morganton, NC; two sisters, Polly Combs (Paul) of Boone, NC and Nina Sue Gurley (Steve) of Lincolnton, NC; two brothers, Bill Clawson (Betty) of Boone, NC and Dennis Clawson of Dallas, NC; sisters-in-law, Irene Clawson of Boone, NC, Ramona Clawson of Winston Salem, NC, Martha Parks of Kernersville, NC, and Debbie Isaacs of Hickory, NC; brother-in-law, James Isaacs(Barbara) of North Wilkesboro, NC. Robert held dear to his heart the relationships he had with his many, many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Robert is preceded in death by his son, Steve Robert Clawson; son-in-law, Dr. Luther H. Clontz, Sr.; brothers and sisters-in-law, Archie Clawson (Irene), Dean Clawson, and Doyle Clawson (Janice); sisters and brothers-in-law, Dare Hardy (Ed) and Mary Yokeley (Bob); brothers-in-law, William Isaacs and Allen Isaacs; nephews, Norman Hardy and Matthew Vannoy; niece, Debra Clawson.

The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., Monday, May 20, 2019 at Sossoman Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will follow at 1 p.m. in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home with the Revs. Lawrence Robertson, Randy Clark and Buster King officiating. Burial will follow the service at 4:00pm at Meat Camp Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Mike Townsend officiating, 236 Meat Camp Baptist Church Road, Boone, NC.

Memorials to honor the life of Robert lived may be forwarded to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc., 1721, Enon Rd. Valdese, NC 28690 or to Meat Camp Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Meat Camp Baptist Church, Boone, NC 28607.

Roger Lee Guy

February 1, 1949 – May 15, 2019

Roger Lee Guy (February 1, 1949-May 15, 2019), Beloved Brother and Uncle age 70 from the Flat Springs Community passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Duke University Medical Center.

Roger was a life-long resident of Flat Springs, NC and lifetime member of Flat Springs Baptist Church. He began working for WAMY at age 16 seeding pines. Throughout his life he worked at Lees-McCrae College, farming, carpentry, and gave 30 years of faithful service with U. S. Textiles in Newland in maintenance and security. He conscientiously and happily looked after his Mother and her home, as well as watching over and helping his sister. He was the best uncle anyone could ever hope to have. He was a loyal friend. He was the best of us.

Roger was preceded in death by his father, Stewart B. Guy, and his mother, Susie Ward Guy Trivett, his step-father, Haskel B. Trivett, and one brother, Kurt S. Guy. He is survived by his brother Vernon M. Guy and wife Karen, and his sisters Deloris Guy Lentz and Linda Guy Clawson, and sister-in-law Nancy Guy, as well as special cousin Lois Bunton. Roger is also survived by his nephews and nieces: Tony Guy, Elaine Guy Lorenzen, Lincoln Clawson, Stewart Lentz, Steve Clawson, Byron Clawson, Rebeka Guy Clawson, Ralph E. Lentz II, Shannon Guy, Chastity Guy, and Travis Guy. Several grand-nieces and nephews also survive him; he was especially close to Arizona Clawson Gragg, Emily Clawson, Liberty Clawson, and Dakota Guy. Roger leaves behind many friends, and particularly his special friend Jo-Anne Dugger. Dean Estep and Brian Miller will officiate the services. Reba and Keith Church will provide special singing.

Visitation will be Sunday, May 19, 2019, 2:00-3:00 at Flat Springs Baptist Church

Funeral Service will follow the vistation at 3:00. Interment will follow in the Flat Springs Cemetery. His seven nephews will serve as pall-bearers.

Calvin Kent Winters

June 4, 1952 – May 15, 2019

Calvin Kent Winters, 66, of Buck Mountain Rd., Elk Park, NC passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Memorial Mission Hospital in Asheville, NC.

A native and lifelong resident of Avery County, he was born June 4, 1952 to the late Onard Grover Winters and the late Ethel Alberta Laws Winters.Calvin graduated from North Carolina State University with a bachelor’s degree in Horticulture.Upon returning home, he started Calvin Winters Nursery in Elk Park, which he owned and operated till his death.

He was a faithful and devoted member of the Heaton Christian Church.Calvin enjoyed living life to the fullest and spending time with his family.He enjoyed his trips to Pigeon Forge and going to the beach, he especially enjoyed fishing from the pier.He loved being in the out of doors and old cars, red old cars in particular.

Calvin spent a lot of time on his porch, where friends and family were always welcome..A sign on his porch reads “Welcome to our porch, where memories are made and worries are few.”

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife, Carol Winters of the home; sons, Adam Winters of Elk Park, Aaron (Neva) Winters of Elk Park; granddaughter, Eilidh Winters of Elk Park; grandson, Eli Winters of Elk Park; brother, Dennis (Celia) Winters of Shallotte, NC; very special friend and brother, Randy Stout of Roan Mountain, TN.

Funeral services for Calvin Winters will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Heaton Christian Church with Pastor Paul Cole officiating.Interment will follow in the Taylors Chapel Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 12:00 noon until the service hour.

Pallbearers: David Shell, Rick Shell, Matthew Sluder, Henry Clawson, Lear Powell, Junior Clawson, Bob Garland and Bruce Winters.

Calvin’s family would like to offer their sincere thanks to the nurses and staff of both Cannon Memorial Hospital and Memorial Mission Hospital for the loving care they provided.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials in Calvin’s memory may be made to Medi Home HospicePO Box 1357Newland, NC28657.

Douglas Taylor

February 6, 1943 – May 16, 2019

Douglas Taylor, age 76, of Elk Park, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at his home.

He was born on February 6, 1943 in Banner Elk, North Carolina, a son of the late Claude Taylor and the late Nell Brewer Taylor.

He was preceded in death by his Parents; Brother, John Taylor; and Sister, Barbara Daniels.

Doug attended Evergreen Baptist Church. He enjoyed watching sports like basketball and football, working outside, but most importantly he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and his entire family. He enjoyed listening to Gospel and Country music.

Doug leaves behind to cherish his memory his: Wife of 48 years, JoAnn Turbyfill Taylor of Elk Park, NC; Daughter, Claudette (David) Reep of Jonas Ridge, NC, Son, Douglas J. (Kelly) Taylor of Lenoir, NC, Brother, Thomas (Shelia) Taylor of Montezuma, NC, Grandchildren Matthew Reep and Mikayla Reep of Jonas Ridge, NC, Special Sister-in-Law, Patty Hicks of Elk Park, NC, several nieces and nephews, and a special cat Patches.

Services for Doug Taylor will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 7:00 pm at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Rev. Johnny McCoury officiating.

The family will receive friends beginning at 5:00 pm up until the service hour on Saturday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

Interment will be Sunday May 19, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Ledford Family Cemetery off Goose Hollow Rd in Newland, NC

The Taylor family would like to offer a special thank you to the Avery County EMS and the Avery County Sheriffs Office.

Byrle Townsend

April 30, 1938 – May 16, 2019

Byrle Townsend age 81 of Pigeon Roost (Banner Elk, NC) went to be with the Lord on Thursday May 16th at Watauga Medical Center.

He was born April 30, 1938 in Watauga County. He was the owner of Townsend Produce in Banner Elk, NC.

He was proceeded in death by a sister Clara Greene of Burlington, NC.

He is survived by his loving wife Miley Harmon Townsend of Heaton, NC; Children Tony Townsend (Sheila) of Roan Mountain, TN; Sharon Townsend Brewer (Darrell) of Newland, NC. Howard Townsend ( Donna) of Newland, NC.

Grandchildren; Brandon Townsend ( Rachel) of Plumtree, NC. Heather Townsend of Newland, NC. Hogan Townsend (Whitney) of Newland NC, Cody Brown of Newland, NC Logan Brown of Newland NC. Brandy Walker (Jordan) of Newland, NC. Amber Brewer, Isaiah Brewer. 4 Great grandchildren, 3 brothers and 3 sisters.

Funeral Services for Byrle will be held on Saturday May 18, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Pastor Jim Heaton officiating. The visitation will start at 12:00 PM and going up until the service hour. Internment will follow in the Heaton Cemetery.

Pallbearers; Tony Townsend, Howard Townsend, Brandon Townsend, Hogan Townsend, John Hicks, Jordan Walker and Barnett ( Dink) Harmon.

The family of Byrle would like to offer a special thank you to all of his customers and Jim Heaton.

