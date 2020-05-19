Watauga, Avery Obituaries â€“ May 19, 2020

Published Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 4:54 pm

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland



Ted Ulysses Harmon

1930 – 2020

Mr. Ted U. Harmon, age 90, of Elk Park, the Old Beech Mountain Community, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020. He was a native and lifelong resident of Avery County and the son of the late Will J. and Birdie Ward Harmon. Ted was a member of Flat Springs Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and Song Leader. He was a farmer and carpenter by trade and loved playing golf in his later years. He particularly enjoyed his golf outings to various courses with his friends.

Ted was an Army Veteran of the Korean War.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Eula Dugger Harmon, his son, Michael Lynn Harmon, four brothers, Gale, Clint, Charlie and Dwight Harmon, and two sisters, Nannie Norris and her husband Foy, and June Weaver and her husband William. He is survived by two daughters, Carolyn Harmon of Old Beech Mountain, and Lisa Taylor and husband Kenny of Old Beech Mountain Community. Two brothers, Bill Harmon and wife Joanne of Sugar Grove, and Ewing Harmon and wife Francis of Vilas

Three grandchildren, Rickie Parlier of Morganton, Summer Parlier and husband Charlie of Linville, and Christen Madison and husband James of Atlanta, Ga. Four great-grandchildren, Gavin, Michael, Piper and Sammy. Also surviving is a sister-in-law Sue Harmon of Butler, TN., and a very special family member Janie Cannon.

Funeral services for Mr. Harmon will be private.

In order to follow strict pandemic guidelines, the family will have a memorial service in the future for all friends to attend.

Memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105.

Online condolences may be shared with the Harmon family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com. Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Harmon family.



Alice Denton

1929 – 2020

Mrs. Alice M. Denton, age 90, of Boone, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at her home. Born August 30, 1929 in Johnston County, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Lillie Currin Medlin. Alice grew up and began working on the family farm near Zebulon.

After graduating high school at age 16, she entered college and graduated at age 18. Alice’s work with in the insurance industry began in Raleigh at Chamblee Insurance Agency.

The family moved to Boone in 1963 and Alice immediately got a job as office manager with Watauga Insurance Agency. After many years of working for others, Alice achieved her dream of owning her own business, and in 1979 Denton Insurance Agency was opened for business

Alice was active in many community and civic organizations, including the Eastern Star, Bone Business and Professional Organization, and the Boone Lions Club. She served for eleven years as a member of the Hospice of Watauga County Advisory Board. Alice was a member of the High Country Home Builders Association for over 25 years. She was also a long time active member of the First Baptist Church of Boone.

Alice is survived by her husband of 72 years, Robert E. Denton, two children, Robert E. Denton, Jr., and wife Rachel Holloway and one daughter, Alice Elaine Denton, grandchildren; Robert E. Denton, III and wife Christen, Donald C. Denton and wife Sarah, Joshua A. Minton, Casey N. Minton and Tiffany M. Minton, and one great granddaughter, Jazmine N. Cowan.

Due to the COVID Pandemic, services for Alice Denton will be private. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, 375 West King Street, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be shared with the Denton family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Denton family.

Paula Smith Winston

March 05, 1949 – May 11, 2020

Paula Smith Winston, age 71, of Blowing Rock, passed away Monday evening, May 11, 2020, at her home.

Memorial services for Paula Smith Winston will be conducted at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the Winston family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Lola Miller

June 24, 1939 – May 16, 2020

Lola Miller, age 80, of Meat Camp Road, Todd, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at her residence.

The daughter of the late William Donley Miller and “Maggie” Perly Magnolia Shelton Miller. She was born June 24, 1939 in Watauga County. She was retired from TRW and was a member of Proffitt’s Grove Baptist Church.

She is survived by one sister, Lucy Eggers and husband Curtis of Boone; one sister-in-law, Diane Miller of Todd and one aunt Geneva Shelton of Vilas. She was also survived by a number of nieces, nephews and Great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by two sisters, Grace Proffit and Evaglee Winebarger, three brothers, Charles, L.H. and Jeff Miller, two brother-in-laws, Worth Winebarger and Odell Proffit and a former sister-in-law, Verlee Miller.

Funeral services for Lola Miller will be conducted Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 1:00 o’clock at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state from 11:00 until 1:00. Pastor Eugene Braswell will officiate. Interment will follow in Pleasant Valley Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 1:00, prior to the service, at the chapel. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions as mandated by the state of North Carolina, the services and visitation will be limited to 45 or less.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Medi Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 102, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

The family respectfully request no food.

Online condolences may be sent to the Miller family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral And Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Dallas Eugene Banner

November 12, 1933 – May 16, 2020

Dallas Eugene Banner, age 86, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at his residence in Newland.

He was born on November 12, 1933 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of the late Pleze Banner, Sr. and the late Carmel Kincaid Banner.

A shrubberyman most of his life, Dallas enjoyed working on his Volkswagon Beetle, was a member of the Volkswagon Beetle Club and enjoyed rabbit hunting. He was a member and Elder of the Forest Home Community Church.

In addition to his parents,he was preceded in death by an infant sister, Louise Banner; brothers, Clarence, David and Sam Banner; and a son in law, Lee Holtsclaw.

A wonderful and loving husband and father, who was passionate about his family, Dallas leaves behind to cherish his memory his: Wife of 64 years, Pansy Pyatte Banner of Newland, NC; Daughters, Christine Vance of Newland, Cheryl Ann Holtsclaw of Minneapolis; Sons, Michael (Barbara) Banner of Marion, Kenneth (Lora) Banner of Stanley, Stephen (Pam) Banner of Marion; Sister, Dorothy (Mack) Parlier of Old Beech Mountain; Brothers, Pleze Banner, Jr. of Newland, Don (Doris) Banner of Maiden, Gary (Donna) Banner of Newland; thirteen grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren.

Due to health concerns, the family will be having a drive thru visitation from 2:00 until 4:00 pm on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home. A private family service will follow in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Poncho Guichard officiating. As guests arrive at 2:00 pm you will enter the West parking lot entrance (Old Lowe’s Side), where you will be directed for the route to follow. All visitors will please remain in their vehicles as they pass by the family.

Pallbearers will be: Kyle Holtsclaw, Ben Holtsclaw, Trevor Vance, Elijah Holtsclaw, Noah Holtsclaw, Hunter Banner, Stephen Banner and Zak Peters. Honorary Pallbearer is Deacon Holtsclaw.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the nurses and staff of Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care and to the staff of Medi Home Care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care or to the Forest Home Community Church.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Banner family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Dallas and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.