Watauga, Avery Obituaries – May 18, 2021

Published Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 3:47 pm

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

KiShaun Steven Neal Wideman

1999 – 2021

KiShaun Steven Neal Wideman, age 22 of Boone, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021. Born March 22, 1999 in Avery County, he was the son of Amber Wideman Garth and Anthony Grimes. KiShaun enjoyed sports, lacrosse, football and wrestling, but his passion was riding motorcycles. He also enjoyed spending time fishing and swimming at the lake with his family. KiShaun worked as a heavy equipment operator.

He is survived by his mother and step-father, Amber Wideman Garth and husband Clifford Garth, his biological father, Anthony Grimes, two brothers, Tatum and Grayson Garth, his maternal grandparents, Steve and Lorraine Wideman, his paternal grandmother, Phyllis Foster and three uncles, Kyle Wideman and wife Taylor Calloway, Ben Wideman and wife Brianna, and Tiawan Grimes.

A service to celebrate the life of KiShaun Steven Neal Wideman will be conducted Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 3PM at Julian Price Park on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Online condolences may be shared with the family of KiShaun at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

Jessie Virginia Harmon

1922 – 2021

Mrs. Jessie Presnell Harmon, age 98, of Laurel Creek Road, Sugar Grove, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021 at the Foley Center in Blowing Rock. Born July 12, 1922 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of MacDonald and Pearl Farthing Presnell. Love of family was always her first priority in life, and especially close to her heart was her granddaughter. She especially enjoyed preparing Sunday dinners as her family gathered around the table. Her favorite pastimes were quilting with the ladies at the Cove Creek Senior Center and tending the vegetable gardens or mowing her lawn. Mrs. Harmon was a faithful Christian lady who loved reading her Bible and attending services at Zion Hill Baptist Church with her church family.

She is survived by her daughter, Margaret Brown and husband, Raymond, of Elk Park; sons, Paul Harmon and wife, Ernestine, of Sugar Grove and Kenneth Harmon and wife, Melonie, of Hickory; her granddaughter, Pamela Sue Harmon of Hudson; sisters, Carrie Lee Estep and husband, Captain, of Elk Park and Bessie Mae Hicks of Sugar Grove; brother-in-law, Arvel Millsaps of Sugar Grove; and sisters-in-law, Betty Lou Moore of Sugar Grove and Wanda Presnell of Lexington. She was preceded in death by her husband, Linville Lee Harmon; brother, Dean Presnell, and sisters, Pauline Millsaps and Mary Trivette.

Graveside services for Mrs. Jessie Harmon will be conducted Sunday afternoon, May 16, 2021 at 2 o’clock at the Presnell Cemetery, officiated by Rev. David Icenhour. Friends may call at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home on Saturday afternoon from 1 until 4:30 for viewing and to sign the guest book.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the Presnell Cemetery Fund, in care of Debbie Norris, 2830 Flat Springs Road, Elk Park, NC 28622.

Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Harmon family.

Donnie Ray Hill

1955 – 2021

Donnie Ray Hill, age 65, of Zionville, passed away Friday, May 14, 2021.

He was the son of the late Virginia Dare Barfield.

Donnie was a Master Carpenter, and spend his life working with wood. He enjoyed riding his Harley and shooting guns.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his son Christopher Hill.

He is survived by his sister, Sherri Lynn Dale of Fort Walton Beach, Florida.

Nephews Dylan and Justin Holub, and many friends.

Funeral Services for Donnie Ray Hill will be conducted Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. in the Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Chapel, Rev. Roy Dobyns will officiate. Burial will follow in Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens.

The body will lie in state Wednesday, prior to the services, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to Biker’s Against Child Abuse.

Online condolences may be made to the Hill family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Hill family.

Darlene Pitts Ruppert

November 15, 1947 – May 10, 2021

Darlene Pitts Ruppert of Blowing Rock passed away peacefully and surrounded by loved ones on Monday, May 10th, 2021. Born on November 15th, 1947, in Watauga County, she was the daughter of Arl Milton Pitts and Gladys Benice Pitts. Known as Nana to her loved ones, she was a gift to everyone she met.

Darlene’s faith was profound, as well as her love for Cools Springs Baptist Church. She enjoyed working in her flower garden, spending time with her sweetheart, her family, and all of God’s creatures. She never met an animal that didn’t love her instantly. Professionally, she had a successful career at Appalachian State University for 38 years.

She was preceded home by her father, Arl Milton Pitts, mother Gladys Bernice Pitts, sister Gaye McDonald, and nephew Jeremy Bolick. Her love is carried every day by her husband Randy H. Ruppert of Blowing Rock, NC, her daughters Tina Welch and Heather Murray and husband, Dustin. Her siblings consisted of Ron Pitts and wife Roberta, Sharon Osborne and Frank, Kenny Pitts, Vickie Moree and husband Geoff, Paula Bolick and husband Dennis. She had many grandchildren, including Jacob Maltba and Kadisha Fields with her son Alex, David Lutabingwa, JoJo Ruppert Maltba, MacKenzie Blake and husband Alex, Gracee Kleeberger and Victoria Dare. In addition to her numerous nieces and nephews, she loved her beloved pets Farley, Squirtle, Rose, and Nayru.

In lieu of flowers, you may donate to Medi Home Health and Hospice Care. Her love is bigger than life and will always be eternal.

A private service for family and friends will be conducted Friday, May 14, 2021 at 2:00 o’clock at Woodlawn Cemetery. Reverend Harold Hayes will officiate.

There will also be a celebration of life for Darlene Ruppert held at a date to be announced.

Online condolences may be sent to the Ruppert family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in Charge of the arrangements.

Dennis Lee Barhite

August 01, 1942 – May 12, 2021

Dennis Lee Barhite, age 78, of Blowing Rock, passed away May 12, 2021 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Mr. Barhite was born August 1, 1942, in Iowa Falls, Iowa. The son of Kenneth Marion Barhite and the late Inez Lovella Jones Barhite. He was a buyer for IBM.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Sullivan Barhite of Blowing Rock; one daughter, Jennifer Lee Cahan & husband Scott of Boone; two sons, Jeffrey Lynn Barhite and wife Mary-Stewart of Charlotte and Kelly Kenneth Barhite and wife Amy Jo of Green Bay, Wisconsin and two sisters, Lydia Tafoya and Jill Barhite of Colorado. He is also survived by eleven grandchildren.

A memorial service for Dennis Lee Barhite will be conducted Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 3:00 o’clock at Harvest House Church. Pastor Darrell Roberts will officiate.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Harvest Equippers Missions, in care of Harvest House Church, 247 Boone Heights Drive, Boone, North Carolina 28607 or www.hhcboone.org

Online condolences may be sent to the Barhite family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Charlotte Banner Martin

January 06, 1930 – May 13, 2021

Charlotte Banner Martin, age 91, of Boone, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Watauga Medical Center.

Charlotte was a loving wife, mother, sister, and a fierce friend. She helped many in need without asking for anything in return. Her many quiet good works reflected her Christian beliefs of love thy neighbor. Charlotte’s interests were cooking, travel, being the best Granna in the world, and dancing with the love of her life, Wiley. She always had a funny story to share, and could have beaten the best dealer in Vegas at cards. All who knew her knew pure joy and love.

She is survived by her three daughters Daphne Speer of Boone; Angela Petrey and husband Douglas of Raleigh and Andrea McDonough and husband Randy of Boone; her grandchildren, Andy Wilson and wife Kelley of Boone; Amy Beane and husband Barry of Boone; Adam Petrey of Raleigh; Lauren Zimmerman and husband Mike of Raleigh; Brett McDonough and wife Meredith of Boone; Thomas McDonough and wife Allison of Boone; Charles Speer and wife Kate of Burnsville, Minnesota; and Laura Seastrum of Raleigh; her great-grandchildren, Mic and Aidan Beane of Boone; Lucas and Jack Wiley Wilson of Boone; Ethan and Taylor Zimmerman of Wake Forest and Colin Spear of Burnsville, Minnesota; one sister Nell Alexander of Newland and special nieces, Nancy Hulcher of Mountain City, Tennessee; Ruth Ann Teague of Boone and Betty Sue Crosswhite of Greeneville, Tennessee.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Arthur M. “Bill” Banner and Alice Combs Banner, her husband Wiley C. Martin, her sisters, Edith Katherine Banner, Blanche Banner Phillippi, Susie Banner Henson, Helen Banner Williams, Ruth Banner Warren, Josephine “Jo” Banner Joines, Sophronia “Tony” Banner Edmisten and Ethel Banner and her brothers, Martin Banner, Jim Banner, Joe Banner, Bob Banner, Mack Banner, John Banner and Bill Banner.

A private funeral service for Charlotte Banner Martin will be conducted.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to NAMI 309 W Millbrook Rd, Suite 121 Raleigh, NC 27609-4394, the American Diabetes Association, 1300 Baxter Street Suite 109, Raleigh, North Carolina 27605 or to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Street, Lenoir, North Carolina 28645.

Online condolences may be sent to the Martin family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Nancy Lee Hodges Brookshire

October 22, 1936 – May 16, 2021

Nancy Lee Hodges Brookshire, age 84, of Elkin, a native and former resident of Boone, passed away Sunday May 17, 2021, in Elkin.

She was born October 22, 1936 in Watauga County, the daughter of the late Bern and Hettie Hodges. She was a homemaker and a member of Baptist Home Baptist Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Jeana Brookshire White and husband Daniel of Dobson, North Carolina; one son, Reverend Eddie Brookshire and wife Elaine of Fayetteville, North Carolina; three granddaughters, Shannon Pierce Snyder, Alaina M. Dixon and Courtney A. Pierce, four grandsons, Christopher A. Brookshire, Daniel E. Brookshire, Andrew N. Brookshire and Logan A. Pierce and two great-grandchildren, Easton Beckett Snyder and Taylin Pierce Snyder.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul T. Brookshire, and a daughter, Paula Gail.

Funeral services for Nancy Lee Hodges Brookshire will be conducted Thursday, May 20, 2021, at 2:00 o’clock at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens. Reverend Eddie Brookshire and Reverend Daniel White will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00, prior to the service, at the chapel.

Online condolences may be sent to the Brookshire family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Randy Ruppert

December 18, 1953 – May 17, 2021

Randy Ruppert, age 67, of Blowing Rock, passed away Monday, May 17, 2021, at his residence.

Funeral services for Randy Ruppert will be conducted Friday, May 21, 2021, at 1:00 o’clock at Cool Springs Baptist Church. Pastor Burl Greer will officiate. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 1:00, prior to the service, at the church.

Online condolences may be sent to the Ruppert family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Leslie Hayhurst

May 02, 1950 – May 17, 2021

Leslie Hayhurst, age 71, of Beech Mountain, passed away May 17, 2021, at Johnson City Medical Center.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced.

Online condolences may be sent to the Hayhurst family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation service is in charge of the arrangements

Charles W Trice

July 1, 1929 – May 13, 2021

Charles W. Trice, 91, of Newland passed away at his home Thursday morning, May 13, 2021 after a prolonged illness. He is survived by his loving and faithful wife of 69 years, Louise, his daughter, Kathie Massee (David, deceased) and his son, Charles W. Jr., “Bill” (Kathy). He was preceded in death by his parents Vaughn and Thosa (Johnson) Trice; his son, Rodney Evan (Regina), two brothers, Bob and Max; and two sisters, Corine and Maxine. He is also survived by five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, who loving called him “Papa”, and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Charles was a life long native of Avery County and was a prominent contractor of many quality homes in the area, particularly at Grandfather Golf and Country Club during its early development. He was proud to have also served as general contractor for construction of beautiful homes for all three of his children.

He was dedicated to his family and his church, Vale Free Will Baptist. He served fifty years as a Master Mason of Linville Lodge No. 489. He enjoyed ‘coon hunting and training his hounds in his earlier years.

Graveside services for Charles Trice will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Fork Mountain Cemetery.

Donations in his honor may be made to Medi Home Hospice at P. O. Box 1357, Newland, NC 28657. They were crucial in his care during his lengthy illness and

will be appreciated by our family always.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Trice family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Charles and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Sandra Calloway

September 11, 1940 – May 14, 2021

Sandra Aldridge Calloway, age 80, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021 at her residence in Newland.

She was born on September 11, 1940 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Talton Wade Aldridge and the late Jacqueline Goins Aldridge.

She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church Newland, where she was a Sunday School Teacher and sang in the choir. She later joined the Plumtree Presbyterian Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Husband, Marvin “Bud” Calloway and her Sister, Sue Wagner.

Sandra leaves behind to cherish her memory Two Daughters, Valerie C. Jaynes of Newland, NC, Vicki C. Strauss of Newland, NC; Two Granddaughters, Lauren J. (Casey) Turbyfill of Newland, NC, Samantha S. (Shane) Carpenter of Newland, NC; Grandson, Joshua T. Strauss of Newland, NC; Two Sisters, Sherry Aldridge Orchard of Knoxville, TN, Shelia Aldridge of Knoxville, TN; Great-Granddaughter, Ruby Turbyfill; Great-Grandson, Rhett Carpenter; Sister-In-Law, Elnora Wilson of Banner Elk, NC; Aunt, Jeweldine Aldridge of Newland, NC; Uncle, Jay Goins of Bradenton, FL; Niece, Kellee Wagner Reed; Three Nephews, Kevin Wagner, Brad Wilson, Greg Wilson; many cousins and special friends.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at the funeral home. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 5:00 p.m. in the Grandfather Chapel with Rev. Lonnie Barnes officiating. Interment and graveside services will follow at 11:00 am on Monday in the Newland Cemetery. Family, friends, and pallbearers will gather at the funeral home on Monday morning at 10:00 to go in procession to the cemetery.

The family would like to extend a special heartfelt thank you to, Medi Home Hospice for all of the special care and help they provided over the last year and a half. We could never begin to thank Cassandra Schneck for all the time she spent taking care of Sandra for the past three and half years. You have been our angels on earth.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Calloway family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Sandra and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

J.D. McKinney

March 21, 1935 – May 15, 2021

J.D. McKinney, age 86, of Elk Park, North Carolina passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at his home.

He was born on March 21, 1935 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of the late John Clingman McKinney and the late Ella Holtsclaw McKinney.

He was a farmer and member of the Little Elk Freewill Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Rhoda Lea McKinney; brothers, Ernest McKinney, Wallace McKinney; sister, Margaret Bailey.

J.D. leaves behind to cherish his memory, Children; Jessie McKinney, Jerry McKinney, Kay (Roy) Erwin, Brian (Buffy) McKinney, Regina (Buddy Wayne) Erwin and Susie (Josh) Erwin; Brother, Sam McKinney.

Grandchildren; Aaron Zipp, Matthew McKinney, Renee (Joshua) Havron, Randall (Susan) Harrald, Jacob (Amber) Erwin, Derrick McKinney, James McKinney, Marie (Andrew) Grindstaff, Johnny McKinney, Tommy (Christen) McKinney, Mary (Josh) Daniels, Cody (Makayla) McKinney, Kelly Felon and Justin Felon; Thirteen great grandchildren.

Services for J.D. McKinney will be held on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 1:00 pm from the Grandfather Chapel of Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Rev. Traley Clawson officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm until the service hour Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Winters Cemetery.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the McKinney family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of J.D. and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.