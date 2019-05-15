Published Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 8:15 am

Watauga, Avery Obituaries – May 14, 2019

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Margaret PEGGY A. Olszewski

(November 08, 1942 – May 8, 2019)

Margaret Ann Peggy Olszewski, age 76, of Highway 194 South, Vilas, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Watauga Medical Center. Born November 8, 1942 in Hoboken, New Jersey, she was a daughter of Stephen John and Ellen Catherine ONeill Modica. Peggy and Albert Douglas Olszewski were married June 20, 1964. They moved to the Vilas area in 1972 and established Olszewski Construction Company. Peggy served the company as business manager before her retirement in 2014. She and Albert were active members of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church for many years. Her favorite pastimes were enjoying good food, good wine, and travel.



Surviving are her husband, Albert Olszewski; daughter, Laura Peterson and husband, Christopher; granddaughters, Meaghan and Katie Peterson; sister, Kathleen Buchanan; and Godson, Gregory Hardy.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Rita Gubitosi and brother-in-law, Sammy Buchanan.



A memorial Mass will be celebrated beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, officiated by Father Matthew Codd. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services, at St. Elizabeth. Entombment will follow services in the St. Elizabeth Church Columbarium.



The family suggests memorials to the Father Francis Connolly Fund for St. Elizabeth, 259 Pilgrims Way, Boone, NC 28607, or to MediHome Health and Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 102, Boone, NC 28607.



Mr. Glenn R. Triplett

(March 23, 1944 – May 12, 2019)

Glenn Ray Triplett, also known as Bull, age 75, of Vilas, passed away Sunday morning, May 12, 2019 at his home. Born March 23, 1944 in Watauga County, he was a son of Walter Monroe and Lillie Greer Triplett. Glenn loved his daughters, grandchildren, family and friends beyond measure. He was a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers and enjoyed listening to Elvis Presley. Glenn proved his love for God, family and country by enlisting in the US Marine Corp and serving two tours in Vietnam, serving twenty-six and a half years in the North Carolina National Guard, and as a member of the American Legion Post #130 and the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 90. He retired from Lowes Hardware in Boone, from the Watauga County Sanitation Department as a container site operator, and from the NC National Guard.



Glenn is survived by his daughters, Misti Wiley and husband, Bill, and Shannon Triplett, all of Banner Elk; grandchildren, Grayson and Isabella Wiley and Chesney Campbell; sister, Virginia Downs of Lenoir; brothers, Delmar Triplett of Concord and Garnett Triplett of Rutherwood; and his best friend, Elvin Hundley of Boone. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, three sisters, and his first employer and special friend, Stewart Simmons.



Graveside services will be conducted Thursday afternoon, May 16, 2019, at 2 oclock at the Simmons Cemetery in the Triplett community, officiated by Rev. Zane Tester. Military Honors will be provided by the US Marine Corp, the American Legion Post #130, and the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 90.

The family will receive friends Wednesday evening, May l5, from 6 until 8 oclock at Austin & Barnes.



Memorials may be made to the Simmons Cemetery Fund, in care of Wilma Miller, 175 Hubert Norris Road, Boone, NC 28607, or to the Stewart Simmons Volunteer Fire Department, 191 Jakes Mountain Road, Deep Gap, NC 28618.



A special thank you is extended by the family to neighbors, Doug and Melissa Hicks for all their love, support and caregiving extended Glenn during his illness.



Dianne Craig James

October 06, 1951 – May 07, 2019

Dianne Craig James, age 67, of 134 Hicks Road, Sugar Grove, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Watauga Medical Center.

Dianne was born in Boone, NC on October 6th, 1951 to the late Lank and Carmalee Craig. She worked in the Registrar’s office at Appalachian State University for 10 years before a 32-year career with the US Postal Service as an Office in Charge, at numerous locations, and as Post Master of the Vilas office from 2002-2015. Dianne dedicated her life to her family, her church, and her community. She had a passion for helping others. She was always ready to give, and never ask anything in return. She was a member of Proffit’s Grove Baptist Church where her presence as a pastor’s wife, Sunday School teacher, and Organist, amongst other service, will be greatly missed. She was also an active member of the W.M.U., organizer of the annual Red Cross Blood Drive, wedding director, and for a few years – a cake decorator. Dianne also enjoyed many crafts and was talented at counted canvas, needle point, cross stitch, quilting, classic doll making, and more. She was a friend to all and touched many lives. She was a devoted wife and mother and might have said her favorite role in life was as “Grammy” to two grandchildren she cherished with all her heart.

She is survived by her husband, Reverend Delmar James of the home, two sons, Timothy James and wife Kim and David James and girlfriend Jessica Martin, one granddaughter, Kathryn James and one grandson, Matthew James all of Boone, three sisters, Kathy Townsend and husband Herbert, Betty Moretz and husband Jerry all of Boone and Lynn Rutter and husband Paul of Blowing Rock, and one aunt, Ruby Tipton of Blowing Rock. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services for Dianne Craig James will be conducted Friday, May 10, 2019 at 2:00 o’clock at Proffit’s Grove Baptist Church. Reverend Mike Townsend and Reverend Harold Bennett will officiate. Interment will follow in Proffit’s Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 2:00, at the church, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Proffit’s Grove Baptist Church W.M.U., care of Ellouise Bryan, 1149 Ball Branch Road, Boone, North Carolina 28607 or Proffit’s Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, care of, Juanita Miller, 260 Elk Knob Drive, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Alvin Thomas Rich

January 16, 1962 – May 10, 2019

Alvin Thomas Rich, age 57, of Blowing Rock, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019 at his residence.

He is survived by his fiancee, Beverly Burns of Blowing Rock, his mother, Ruth Rich, of Blowing Rock, three sisters, Connie Rich and husband Derick Anderson of Wilkesboro, Floretta Hollar and husband Tom of Foscoe and Melissa Fox of wilkesboro, one brother, James Rich of Blowing Rock. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

No funeral for Alvin Thomas Rich will be conducted.

Renee Ann Shore

February 20, 1981 – May 11, 2019

Renee Ann Shore, age 38, of Boone, passed away May 11, 2019. at her home.

Renee is survived by her husband, Ray Brose of Boone; two sons, Jared Miller and Jonathan Miller, both of Boone; one daughter, Jessie Miller of Louisiana; her father, Mike Shore and wife Cecelia of Blowing Rock; one brother, Jonathan Shore and wife Sara of Blowing Rock, and her step-father, Jeff Cable of Hartselle, Alabama.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Kathy Anne Cable.

Private graveside services and burial will be conducted in Sugar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her children to assist with their future education, in care of her father, Mike Shore, 198 Shore Drive, Blowing Rock, North Carolina, 28605.

Kathryn “Casey” Bastian

December 03, 1954 – May 11, 2019

Kathryn (Casey) Emily Bastian, 64, passed peacefully on May 11, 2019 in the care of her husband of 31 years David Jeffery Roberts, her son Sam, his wife Maris Feeley, and her longtime friend Wendy Dawson.

Casey was born on December 3, 1954 in St. Louis, Missouri, the daughter of local activist Mildred Epps Bastian & business owner Joseph C. Bastian. She was the Skipper to her three older brothers, who all survive her: Joseph C. Bastian, Jr. and his wife, Diane; James H. Bastian and his wife, Susan; and Michael (Pete) Bastian, and his wife, Patricia. She is also survived by her nieces and nephew: Joseph A. Bastian (Lovely Bastian), Laura Bastian Webb (Jeff Webb), and Amanda Wilson (Andrew Wilson),

An entrepreneur at heart, Casey led a bold career spanning 40 years in food service and hospitality, from local St. Louis restaurants to Panera Bread bakery-cafes across North Carolina. She served as a fierce advocate for others, sitting on the board of Safe Child and Dress for Success, and as chair for The Caring Place. Her compassion extended to political causes close to her heart; in the face of the 2014 Ferguson protests in her childhood streets, Casey founded the Capt. Ron Johnson Endowment Scholarship at St. Louis Community College to thank a local voice of peace and unity.

Underneath it all was a love of people, and Casey could make a friend anywhere she went. With a quick wit, welcoming smile, and listening ear, she brought out the best in others and helped wherever she could. Casey will continue to serve as an inspiration for all who met her, including the Panera team, gal pals, her family, and all of her friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the American Civil Liberties Union (https://www.aclu.org/donate-aclu) or Habitat for Humanity of North Carolina (https://habitatnc.org/donate/).

Ruby Cox Wilcox

August 28, 1924 – May 12, 2019

Ruby Cox Wilcox, 94, of 3240 Meat Camp Road, Boone, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Hickory Falls Health And Rehab in Granite Falls, North Carolina.

She was born in Watauga County, North Carolina to the late Thomas Braskey and Myrtle Norris Cox. She was a homemaker and a member of Boone Church of God.

She is survived by three daughters, Joyce Wilcox Parsons and husband Blaine and Lois Wilcox Turner all of Boone and Janice Wilcox Cornett of Granite Falls, one son, David Wilcox and wife Susan of White, Georgia, eight granddaughters, Cindy Trivette and husband Chuck of Wilkesboro, Sandra Cornett and husband Mike of Zionville, Regina Allen and husband Mike of Zionville, Ava Turner of Winston-Salem, Jeannie Burns and husband Charles of Hudson, Amanda and Amelia Wilcox of Texas and Renee Nelson of Boone, two grandsons, Jimmy Phillips and wife Goldie of New Bern, North Carolina and Lester Wilcox of Charlotte twenty one great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester W. Wilcox, four sons, Dean, Lester, Jr., Thomas Earl and Jerry Mack Wilcox, three granddaughters, Patricia Bingham, Beverly Wilcox and Kim Wilcox, two sisters, Lucille Griffith and Betty Smith, two brothers, Ralph and Conrad Cox, two son-in-laws, Robbie Turner and Cecil Cornett and one grandson-in-law David Bingham.

Funeral services for Ruby Cox Wilcox will be conducted Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 3:00 o’clock at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Rick Bowman and Reverend Bruce Miller will officiate. Interment will follow in Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 3:00, prior to the service, at the chapel.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to, Crossroads Community Church, 1421 Cajah Mountain Road, Hudson, North Carolina 28638.

Peggy Johnson Sutton

November 05, 1934 – May 12, 2019

Peggy Johnson Sutton, age 84, of 163 Shadowline Drive, Boone, formerly of Wilmington, Delaware, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 12, 2019 at the Brian Estates in Boone.

She was born November 11, 1934 in Sugar Grove, a daughter of Grady and Texie Johnson. Peggy was a graduate of Cove Creek High School, and attended business school in Delaware. She married the love of her life, William “Bill” Sutton, who preceded her in death. Peggy worked as a personal bookkeeper for the Dupont family, and was known for being precise and organized. She was an avid reader and did beautiful needlework.

Peggy is survived by five sisters, Zola J. West, Shirley J. Frierson, Carolyn J. Overholt, all of Sugar Grove, Maxine J. Beaver of Kanapolis, North Carolina, and Kathleen J. Jordan and husband Rober of Charlotte, and two brothers, George Johnson and wife Eula, and Laine Johnson, all of Boone. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Mary Johnson, Mae Heath, and Merle George, and two brothers, Herman Johnson and Bennie Johnson.

Funeral services for Peggy Johnson Sutton will be conducted Wednesday afternoon, May 15, 2019, at 2:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state, at the chapel, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Pastor Scott Andrews. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery in Valle Crucis.

The family will receive friends Wednesday afternoon, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock, at the funeral home, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alliance Bible Fellowship Building Fund, 1035 NC Highway 105 Bypass, Boone, North Carolina, 28607.

Truman A. Critcher

May 24, 1929 – May 12, 2019

Truman Ames Critcher, age 89, of Deerfield Road, Boone passed away Sunday Morning, May 12 2019, at Glen Bridge Retirement Center.

Truman was born May 24, 1929 in the Cove Creek section of Watauga County to Carnie and Judy Ward Critcher. He lived a life full of love and dedication to his Lord, family and friends. Truman married the love of his life, Lenore Greene on July 12, 1953 and reared two children with her, Ardease and Joe. Truman was a lifelong member of Mt Vernon Baptist Church where he taught Sunday School for many years. Truman cherished attending the Senior Adult Men’s Class at Mt Vernon with his lifelong friends and other members.

Truman was reared in the Bamboo Area of Watauga where he attended school, worked on his father’s farm and enjoyed growing up with his numerous brothers, cousins and friends. Truman enjoyed playing Baseball on the Bamboo Team against other communities such as Boone, Blowing Rock, Cove Creek and Elk. Later in life Truman played on the Championship Mt. Vernon Baptist Church League softball team.

Truman was a veteran of the US Army serving at the Pacific entrance to the Panama Canal Zone immediately following WWII. He enjoyed his service years in Panama where he guarded the Canal entrance, explored the countryside, and played baseball and boxed on his Company teams.

Truman was an employee of the US Postal Service for 28 years, delivering the mail for Route 1, Blowing Rock NC until his retirement in 1985. Truman enjoyed meeting his clients and developed many lifelong friends with them.

Truman loved the game of golf and was a charter stockholder and member on Boone Golf Course for many years. Truman, along with his best friend and brother Carlton built a nine-hole course in the pastureland behind their homes, naming it Deerfield. He enjoyed the number of people who were introduced to the game of golf at Deerfield and also the Captain Choice tournaments, nicknamed “wing dings” that drew large fields filled with fun and fellowship.

Truman and Lenore enjoyed their retirement traveling with friends, covering most of the United States from coast to coast. They enjoyed spending time at the beach and daily trips along the Parkway. Playing cards with friends and family was also a large enjoyable part of their life. Truman was defiantly a people person who loved to have fun with family and friends. Politically Truman was a strong Republican and made many friends working to promote conservative issues.

Perhaps Truman’s greatest joy was watching his grandchildren and great grandchildren grow up through athletics, school programs and playing in his front yard. He was a great “Pe-Paw to all joking and making faces to get them to laugh.

Truman is survived by one daughter, Ardease Critcher Greene and husband Joe of Boone; one son, Joe Greene Critcher and wife Berniece “Bunny” of Laurinburg, North Carolina; four granddaughters, Jennifer Greene and husband Burl of Boone, Elizabeth Bowyer and husband Roland, and Alison Critcher and finance Harry all of Laurinburg and Hannah Yarbrough and husband Charles of Southern Pines: four grandsons, Benjamin Greene and wife Kim, and Jonathan Greene and wife Katie, all of Boone, Sgt. John Yarbrough and wife Kimi, stationed in Columbia South Carolina, and Paul Yarbrough and wife Katelyn of Rockingham, North Carolina; his great-grandchildren, Samuel Greene, Wilson Greene, Abraham Greene, Agustus Greene, Jay Greene, Selah Greene, Savannah Greene Rhett Greene, Allisa Critcher, Nolan Caulder, Colton Olstean and Ryleigh Yarbrough, Jaxson Yarbrough, Maria Leigh Yarbrough, and Ezekiel Conrad Greene, and his in-laws, Ester Critcher and Ann Critcher, brothers and in-laws Harry and Wanda Critcher, John and Dana Critcher, David and Linda Critcher, Steve Critcher, Reggie Critcher, George Davison. He is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Lenore Greene Critcher, his father and mother, Carnie and Jennie Critcher, his stepmother Juda Critcher, brothers Ed Critcher, Carlton Critcher, Howard Critcher, and Richard Critcher: Sister Erma Rhea Davidson and in-law Vee Critcher.

Funeral services for Truman Ames Critcher will be conducted Tuesday afternoon, May 14, at 3:00 o’clock, at Mount Vernon Baptist Church. The body will lie in state, at the church, from 1:30 until 3:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Reverend, Reverend Burl Greene, Mr. Joe Greene and Mr. Joe Critcher. Burial will follow in the Critcher Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Tuesday afternoon, from 1:30 until 3:00 o’clock, at the church, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Street NW, Lenoir, North Carolina, 28645, or to Mount Vernon Baptist Church Equip Sports Ministry, 3505 Bamboo Road, Boone, North Carolina, 28607.

Marian “Missy” Robbins

November 1, 1954 – May 5, 2019

Marian “Missy” Robbins, age 64, of Elk Park, North Carolina passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at her home in Elk Park, North Carolina.

She was born on November 1, 1954 in Jefferson County, Kentucky, a daughter of Charles William Ratzel and Norma Yutz Grimes.

Missy will be greatly missed by her family and the community. She was a member of Fletcher’s Chapel. She was a volunteer for Relay for Life, she enjoyed reading, working in the flower garden and just being in the mountains.

She was preceded in death by her Father, Charles William Ratzel; Mother, Norma Louise Grimes; Nephew; Gerald F. Griffin

Marian leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Husband of years 29, David Robbins of Elk Park, NC, Sister; Suzanne (Ronald) Porter of Estero, Florida; Brother; Richard (Reita) Gallahue of Concord, NC; Niece: Marian Griffin and Fiancé ( Andrew Maloney) of Durham NC, Nephew; Gavin (Callie) Griffin of Naples, FL; Father-in-law Frank Robbins of Tampa, FL.

Brother-in-law Robert (Arlene) Robbins of Macon, GA; Sister-in-law Annie Tipton of Tampa, FL.

Her pet dog Buddy.

No services are planned at this time.

A special Thank You to the entire staff of Medi-Home Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Medi-Home Hospice – P.O. Box 1357, Newland, NC 28657

Angela Barnard Maloy

January 20, 1950 – May 7, 2019

Angela Barnard Maloy, age 69, of Newland NC peacefully went home to be with her Savior on Tuesday, May 7th, 2019 at her home. She was born January 20, 1950 in High Point, NC. Angela was the daughter of Earl Wilburn Grant Sr and Dorothy Elizabeth Seabolt.

Angela was a loving mother that will be missed by so many. She had been members of both Roan Mountain Church of Jesus Christ and Newland Church of Jesus Christ. Angela was a Sunday School teacher for over four years as well as assisted in teaching Head start. She loved church and reading her Bible more than any other hobby, but also enjoyed canning, crochet and listening to gospel music. Louis Harrah was her favorite. Angela was known for her big heart and ability to love all.

Angela was preceded in death by her father, Earl Wilburn Grant Sr, mother, Dorothy Elizabeth Seabolt, a son, Dennis Lee Barnard III and a grandson, Dennis Lee Barnard IV.

She is survived by her husband of 31 years Donald W Maloy of Newland NC, son, John W Barnard (Joann) of Hagerstown MD, son, Jack Barnard (Kathy) of Morganton NC, daughter, Dorothy L Arnett of Newland NC, daughter, Diane Maloy Mckinney (Aaron) of Elizabethton TN, sister, Elizabeth Diane Brady (Tony) of Elk Park NC and brother, Earl W Grant (Carolyn) of Red Hill NC. Angela is also survived by her 21 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 11, 2019 beginning at 12:00 pm up until the service hour of 2:00 pm at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home. Services will be held in the Grandfather Chapel of Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Bro. Aaron Mckinney Officiating. Interment will follow at the Elk Park Cemetery.

A special thanks to Avalon Hospice of Bristol TN for all their time and patience.

Lula Eller Smith

March 22, 1930 – May 9, 2019

Lula Eller Smith , age 89, of Banner Elk, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Life Care Center in Banner Elk, NC.

She was born on March 22, 1930 in Avery County, North Carolina, the 12th out of 13 children of the late Eugene Eller and the late Julia Trivette Eller.

Lula worked for Glen Raven Mills and retired from Cannon Memorial Hospital, where she served as the Laundry Supervisor. She was a longtime member of the Arbor Dale Presbyterian Church. Lula was a loving and kind woman who welcomed anyone, stranger, friend or family into her home. In the true fashion of a southern lady, no one ever left her home without either having or being offered a drink or eating a meal. She was the matriarch of both the Eller family and the Smith family.

Lula’s family was very important to her and she loved everyone, with no exceptions. One of the highlights of her year was the annual Eller Family Reunion.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Husband, Frank Melvin Smith, Sr.; Six Sisters, Kate Brewer, Mary Smith, Grace Goodwin, Margaret Thompson, Rachel Garner, Betty Jo Puckett; Six Brothers, Cecil Eller, Gene Eller, Dean Eller, Pat Eller, Roland “Dutch” Eller, Carl Eller.

Lula leaves behind to cherish her memory her Son, Frankie (Peggy) Smith, Jr. of Banner Elk, NC, Granddaughter, Wendy Smith of Banner Elk, NC, Grandson, Rusty (Dr. Mahmoud Saleh) Smith of Charlottesville, VA, Grandson, David (Marcie) Smith of Newland, NC, Great-Grandson, Carter Smith of Newland, NC, Great-Grandson, Kaden Smith of Newland, NC; Granddaughter, Lizzie McLaughlin of Charlotte.

Funeral services for Lula Eller Smith will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Arbor Dale Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Tee Gatewood officiating. Interment will follow in the Pappy Will Smith Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to their church families at Arbor Dale Presbyterian and Mount Calvary Baptist for the loving support and concern. To Janet Trammel and Carol Smith for being there with Lula during her final moments and to the staff of Life Care Center for the wonderful love and care they provided.

Memorials in Lula’s memory may be made to Medi Home Hospice PO Box 1357 Newland, NC 28657.

