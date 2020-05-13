Watauga, Avery Obituaries – May 12, 2020

Published Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 9:02 am

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland



Joseph Henry Grimes

1946 – 2020

Joseph Henry Grimes, Sr., age 73, of Wyn Way, Boone, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Conover. Born October 24, 1946 in Watauga County, he was a son of Edward and Magnolia Whittington Grimes. Joseph was a member of the Boone Mennonite Brethren Church, a veteran of the US Army, and was a self employeed long distance truck driver. He loved spending time with family, trucking, playing cards and occasionally shooting a game of pool.

Mr. Grimes is survived by his wife, Carolyn McQueen Grimes; daughters, Gwendolyn Jacobs and Lynn Clayborn, both of Boone, and Jenny Danner of Morganton; sons, Joseph Grimes, Jr. and wife, Danielle, and Gregg Patterson, both of Lenoir, and Josh Danner of Morganton; sisters, Annie Allison of Boone, Mary McQueen of Winston-Salem, and Margaret Grimes of Hickory; and brothers, Arthur Grimes and William Grimes, both of Boone. Twenty-four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren also survive. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by death by two brothers, Edward Grimes, Jr. and Connie Grimes.

Memorial services for Joseph Henry Grimes officiated by Pastor Michael Mathes will be private. Due to the coronavirus pandemic social distancing policies, attendence will be limited to immediate and extended family.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Boone Mennonite Brethren Church, Post Office Box 3590, Boone, NC 28607

Kendra Dawn Bingham

February 23, 1987 – May 05, 2020

Kendra Dawn Bingham, age 33, of Meat Camp Road, Boone, passed away Tuesday afternoon, May 5, 2020, at Watauga Medical Center in Boone.

Kendra was born February 23, 1987 in Watauga County, daughter of the late David and Patricia Bingham.

She is survived by her brother, Trae Bingham of Boone; her maternal grandparents, Blaine and Joyce Parsons of Boone; five aunts, Cindy Trivette and husband Chuck of Wilkesboro; Sandra Cornett and husband Michael of Zionville; Regina Allen and husband Michael of Zionville; Debbie Bingham and Kathy Cooke both of Sugar Grove; four uncles, Tommy Bingham and wife Lisa of Zionville; Michael Bingham and wife Joyce of Newland; Chuck Cooke of Zionville and Butch Cooke of Trade, Tennessee. She is also survived by a number of cousins.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, David and Margaret Bingham.

Funeral services for Kendra Dawn Bingham will be conducted Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state, at the chapel, from 11:00 until 1:00 o’clock. Pastor Seth Norris will officiate. Interment will follow in Mount Lawn Memorial Parks And Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 until 1:00, at the funeral home, one hour prior to the service. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions as mandated by the state of North Carolina, the services and visitation will be limited to 45 or less.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the Watauga Humane Society, 312 Paws Way, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Bower Thomas

June 23, 1934 – May 07, 2020

Bower Thomas, age 85, of US Highway 421 North, Zionville, passed away Thursday evening, May 7, 2020, at his home.

Mr. Thomas was born June 23, 1934 in Watauga county to the late William Marion Thomas and Mary Eggers Thomas. He was Retired from IRC and was a member of Union Baptist Church. Mr. Thomas also served in the United States Army.

He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Lawrence Thomas of Zionville; one daughter, Karen Beverly Thomas and husband Andrew Sherry of Great Neck, New York; two granddaughters, Sage and Molly Sherry both of Great Neck, New York and one brother, Frank Thomas of Zionville. He was also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father and mother he was preceded in death by one sister, Edith Thomas and one brother, Otto Thomas.

Funeral services for Bower Thomas will be conducted Monday afternoon, May 11, 2020, at 2:00 o’clock, at Union Baptist Church. The body will lie in state, at the church, from 12:00 until 2:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Pastor Vernon Eller. Burial will follow in the Union Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Monday afternoon, from 12:00 until 2:00 o’clock, at the church, prior to the service. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions as mandated by the state of North Carolina, the services and visitation will be limited to 45 or less.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Union Baptist Church Cemetery, in care of Roxanne Miller, 6797 Old US Highway 421, Zionville, North Carolina, 28698, or to Medi Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 102, Boone, North Carolina, 28607.

Joy Silvis Keasey

April 17, 1926 – May 07, 2020

Joy Silvis Keasey, age 94, of Shadowline Drive, Boone, passed away Thursday morning, May 7, 2020, at Watauga Medical Center in Boone.

Joy S. Keasey was born on April 17th, 1926 in Harrisburg, PA., to the late John and Sarah Silvis.

Joy and Lester Keasey were married in 1947 and they lived in Pennsylvania before moving to Hickory, NC and finally calling Boone, NC home.

Joy attended Hood College, graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Education from Lenior Rhyne in 1960 and earned her Master’s degree from Appalachian State University in 1971. She was a dedicated and well-loved 2nd Grade School Teacher at Highland and Hardin Park Elementary Schools for 28 years.

Joy was always very involved in her church, Boone United Methodist, and was a fixture at the annual craft bazaar. She headed up the craft committee for the bazaar and enjoyed creating table decorations for dinner parties, whether she was hosting or just attending. Joy and Lester loved playing Bridge with their many friends and enjoyed traveling spending their winters in Ormond Beach, Florida.

Joy’s name fit her very well. Her smile and upbeat demeanor was infectious and there is no way you couldn’t feel better after a conversation with her. You would never hear Joy complain and even on her worst days, when asked, she was “fine, just fine”. She loved chocolate and, in her opinion, a good chocolate dessert was the best part of any meal.

Joy always made Christmas time so special, preparing amazing meals and always creating a new edible craft that her grandchildren loved! She was always coming up with fun games like a Christmas present scavenger hunt. So much of her life was dedicated to making other people feel loved and special and her family, church-family and many friends will dearly miss her.

Joy is survived by a daughter-in-law, Jeannie Keasey of Boone; three granddaughters, Kristin Alphin of Hickory, Kristi McQueen and husband James of Boone, and Sarah Keasey of Mebane, North Carolina; one grandson, Richard Matheson and wife Tara of Clemmons; two great-granddaughters, Keasey Alphin of Hickory, and Brooklynn Matheson of Clemmons; one great-grandson, Jeremiah McQueen of Boone, and three nieces, Kim Penney, Kathy Kingsley, and Karen Kelland.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester D. Keasey; two sons, Mark Keasey, and Paul A. Keasey; one sister, Dona Shuptar, and a grand son-in-law, Frankie Alphin.

Memorial services for Joy Silvis Keasey will be conducted at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Boone United Methodist Church, 471 New Market Blvd., Boone, North Carolina, 28607.

Junior Brown

December 3, 1936 – May 6, 2020

Junior Cecil Brown, age 83, of Elk Park, North Carolina passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Mitchell House in Spruce Pine, NC.

He was born on December 3, 1936 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of the late Joe Nathaniel Brown and the late Virginia Holtsclaw Brown.

Junior was a member of the Frank Presbyterian Church and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a hardworker, but he always had the time to tell a joke and talk with his friends. Junior had a jovial attitude and enjoyed life. You never knew when he would break into a dance going down the aisle at the grocery store. He worked in horticulture most of his life, including at Mountain Glen Golf Club and driving a truck for Patterson’s Flowers.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his Wife, Macie A. Brown; Sister, Belinda Lou Dyer; granddaughter, Sara Allyn Taylor.

Junior leaves behind to cherish his memory his: Daughter, Lora (David) Taylor of Franklin, NC, Son, Cecil Brown of Elk Park, NC, Sister, Mable Sue Clark of Jonas Ridge, NC, Sister, Helen Marie Brown of Elk Park, NC, Sister, Barbara Ann Wilson of Spruce Pine, NC, Sister, Brenda Jane (Allen) Banner of Newland, NC, Brother, Bobby Joe Brown of Elk Park, NC, Sister, Lana Kay (Tim) Buchanan of Minneapolis, NC, Brother, Michael Allen (Janice) Brown of Elk Park, NC, Sister-In-Law, Hazel (Bill Lee) Brown of Elk Park, Grandson, Jim Taylor of Franklin, NC, Granddaughter, Kayla (Derrick Buchanan) Brown of Linville, NC, Great-Grandson, Caden Vance, Great-Grandson, Caleb Vance, Great-Grandson, Grayson Buchanan.

Services for Junior Brown will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020 beginning at 2:00 pm from the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Rev. Hal McNeely officiating. Those wishing to attend the services but desire to stay in their vehicles at the funeral home, may tune their car radios to FM 90.50 at 1:30 for full audio coverage of the funeral services.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 pm on Saturday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

Interment will follow in the Lee Cemetery.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to Medi Home Hospice and to the caring staff of Mitchell House. A very special thank you to Amber Harlow for the loving care she provided to her “Mr. B.”

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Medi Home Hospice PO Box 1357 Newland, NC 28657.

Mildred Buchanan McKinney

March 28, 1927 – May 7, 2020

Mildred Odom Buchanan McKinney , age 93, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the Life Care Center of Banner Elk.

She was born on March 28, 1927 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Vernal Odom and the late Nina Davis Odom.

Mildred was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ in Newland, loved gospel music and enjoyed gardening and growing flowers and could “grow a stick!” She loved every job she ever had but her favorite was RAMS, where she worked till she was 84. Mildred always had plans for sleepovers with her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Jack Buchanan and her second husband, Earl McKinney; Two Brothers, V. W. Odom, Roy Odom; Two Sisters, Beulah Turbyfill, Gladys Calhoun.

Mildred leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Daughter, Betty (Roger) Church of Newland, NC, Daughter, Nancy (Dewayne) Clark of Newland, NC, Daughter, Marilyn (Kenneth) Johnson of Macon, GA, Granddaughter, Jackie Amy (Stacey) Cain of Morganton, NC, Grandson, Brian (Jessica) Church of Newland, NC, Granddaughter, Marcie (David) Smith of Newland, NC, Grandson, Marty Clark of Altamont, NC, Granddaughter, Alison (Brandon) Summerfield Turner of Decatur, GA, Grandson, Coty Johnson of Atlanta, GA, Sister, Ruby Shell of Cranberry, NC, Sister, Wilma Campbell of Elizabethton, TN, Sister, Alda Goins of Newland, NC, Sister, Florence Harmon of Cranberry, NC; eight great-grandchildren.

Private graveside services will be held in the Cranberry Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff of Cranberry House and the staff of Life Care Center for the care they provided to Mildred.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation.

Nellie Jean Singleton

May 30, 1936 – May 10, 2020

Nellie Jean Singleton, age 83, of Jonas Ridge, North Carolina passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living in Boone, NC.

She was born on May 30, 1936 in Burke County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Ola Clark and George Rose.

Nellie was a trainer at Hanes Knitting Mill in Pineola and retired as a supervisor for Baxter-Travenol of North Cove. She was a Sunday school teacher for 40+ years at Jonas Ridge Baptist Church. She liked to read romance novels and work in her garden. She enjoyed traveling and cooking for her large family. Nellie also loved playing with her grandchildren and shopping at the Crossnore Sales Store. She loved her family and was cherished by many people.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years, Thomas Russell Singleton; one brother, Garfield Rose and one sister, Ivy Rose. She is survived by her sister Lula Rose Swink.

Nellie leaves behind to cherish her memory, Son, Tommy (Brenda) Singleton of Newland, Daughter, Laura (Mike) Wright of Lawndale, Daughter, Carmen (Mike) Lacey of Linville, Son, David Singleton of Savannah, GA., Son, Dennis (Leann) Singleton of Morristown, TN.; Grandchildren, Crystal (Benjamin) Peavy, Amy (David) Barnes, Neil (Sarah) Townsend, Mindi (Johnny) Kosmos, Brad (Amber) Singleton, Jonathan Singleton, Tyler (Caitlin) Singleton, Laura Lacey (Logan Harvey), Logan Singleton, Taylor Lacey, Sean Singleton, and Elizabeth Singleton; thirteen great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 14, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

Graveside services for Nellie Jean Singleton will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Jonas Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Donald Gragg officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be her grandsons.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Avery County Baptist Association, 2380 Miller’s Gap Hwy, Newland, North Carolina 28657.

