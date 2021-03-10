Watauga, Avery Obituaries – March 9, 2021

Published Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 8:09 am

Ronnie Mitchell Duckworth

1957 – 2021

Mr. Ronnie Mitchell Duckworth, age 63, of Foscoe, passed away Monday evening March 1, 2021 at Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center. Born April 20, 1957 in Alamance County, he was the son of the late Gurney and Martha Norman Duckworth. He was a member of Victory Baptist Church and was a former member of Grace Baptist Church. Ronnie loved his Lord, his family and his community. He owned and operated Duckworth Nursery and was a nurseryman and Christmas tree farmer. Ronnie and his father managed the Western Steer for many years.

On Sunday morning, Sunday evening and Wednesday evening you could always find Ronnie at church. But he wasn’t just serving his Lord during those times. Ronnie never missed an opportunity to tell others about his Lord and how much he loved his Lord. It was in the way he walked, talked, smiled and loved everyone surrounding him.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie Duckworth, two children, Deanna Eirich and husband Steve and Daniel Duckworth, two grandchildren, Addison and Isla Eirich, three sisters, Barbara Blair, Brazilla Norris and husband Wade and Melissa Munday and husband Terry. He is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Ronnie Duckworth will be conducted Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 2 pm at Grace Baptist Church. Those attending are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Burial will follow in the Watauga Baptist Church Cemetery.

Friends may visit Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Friday from noon until 5 pm to pay their respects and sign the register book.

The family respectfully requests no food. Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to the Watauga Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, in care of Denise Greer, 368 Arvil Greer Road, Vilas, NC 28692.

Scott Edward Gragg

1969 – 2021

Mr. Scott Edward Gragg, age 51, of Boone, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at his residence. Scott worked at the Scotchman Convenience store for many years.

He is survived by his mother, Judy Phillips of Boone and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Clyde and Velma Hatten Downs.

Graveside services for Scott Gragg will be conducted Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 1 PM at the Cool Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Austin & Barnes Funeral Home to help with the funeral expenses.

Gloria Parlier

1939 – 2021

Gloria Shull Parlier, age 81, of Boone, gained her Angel Wings on March 2, 2021 at home surrounded by her loving family following a period of declining health.

Gloria was born October 19, 1939 in Forsyth County to Fred and Jettie Ward Shull.

She was a graduate of Cove Creek High School and was retired from Shadowline Inc. of Boone. Gloria was a member of First Independent Baptist Church in Blowing Rock.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Ellis Ray Parlier; three brothers, Jerry, Phil and Billy Shull; nephew, Robbie Berry Hughes; niece, Elisha Hicks; three brothers-in-law, James Shore, Robert Berry, Sr. and J.D. Franklin; and great-nephew, William Gibson.

Gloria is survived by her loving grandson, Tyler Ray Parlier and loving granddaughter, Danielle Baker, both of Boone; three sisters, Pat Shore, Nancy Berry and Maxie Franklin, all of Boone; nieces, Joanna Shore and Lynn Isaacs, both of Boone; nephews, Phil Berry (Christy) of Maiden, Joey Shore of Boone, and Mike Hughes of Hickory; great-nieces, Jasmine Shore, Savannah Berry, Jettie Hicks, Amber Fairbetter and Jennifer Warren; great nephew, Caleb Hicks; and special friend, Donna Hicks.

Graveside services will be conducted Saturday morning, March 6, 2021, at 11 o’clock at Mount Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens, officiated by Rev. Mike Barefoot and Rev. Gary Shew. Following graveside services, the family will receive friends at the home of Nancy Berry, 139 Winter Drive, Boone.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gloria’s grandchildren in care of Nancy Berry, 139 Winter Drive, Lot 34, Boone, NC 28607.

Martha Anne Johnson

1933 – 2021

Marty Johnson age 88 passed away peacefully Saturday March 6th, 2021 at home surrounded by her loving husband Brooke and children following a period of declining health. Marty was born March 5th, 1933, in Atlanta, Georgia to Robert and Mary Holcombe. She graduated from the University of Georgia and was a housewife and mother of five children. Along with raising her children, Marty enjoyed traveling the world, especially time spent in Hawaii, making new friends and sharing like interests in numerous hobbies. In recent years, the love of her grandchildren anchored Marty and Brooke back in the mountains of North Carolina.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, R.E. and Charles Holcombe, and a sister, Betty Hardgrove.

Marty is survived by her loving husband Brooke of 66 years; three sons, Ronnie Johnson and wife Jan, Charles Johnson and wife Caryn, Gordon Johnson, and wife Linn; two daughters, Leslie Cook and husband Herb, and Alison Johnson; nephew Denson Hardgrove and wife Jackie; and niece Beth Holcombe. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Will Johnson and wife Ali, Ian Johnson, Edward Johnson, Annie Linn Johnson, Taylor Cook Moring and husband Matt, and Sydney Cook; and great granddaughter Carson Jane Moring.

A warm thank you to all the caretakers, with special thanks to Yvonne and Brenda over the last year. We would also like to thank Medi Home Hospice for all their help and support.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Medi Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 102, Boone, NC 28607.

Michael Wade Crosswell

February 27, 1982 – March 03, 2021

Michael Wade Crosswell, age 39, of Blowing Rock, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Michael was born February 27, 1982 in Watauga County. He was a wood worker, enjoyed hiking and loved gardening.

He is survived by his father and mother, Joe and Martha Crosswell of Boone; his three children whom he loved dearly and was the center of his life, Lillie, Jake and Mikey Crosswell all of Boone; one sister, Carol Ann Whitley and husband Chad of Elkin, one niece Autumn Whitley and one nephew, Gabe Whitley both of Elkin and his girlfriend, Mary Margaret O’Brien of Boone. He is also survived by a number of cousins.

He was preceded in death by his maternal-grandparents, Wade and Elizabeth Coffey and his paternal-grandparents, Gower and Jane Crosswell

A memorial service for Michael Wade Crosswell will be conducted, Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Trinity Baptist Church at 2:00 o’clock. Pastor Nathan Caparolie will officiate. The service will be live streamed, YouTube: https://youtube.com/channel/UC5iQZyQb8K8umfLmm7KGLOw or Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/trinitydeepgap

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Trinity Baptist Church for Michaels children, 7186 Old 421 S, Deep Gap, NC 28618.

John Alley

March 09, 1949 – March 03, 2021

John Alley, Age 71, of Boone, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at his residence.

John Alley was a graduate of Appalachian State University and one of the first graduates of the ROTC program at ASU. After graduating ASU John and Patsy decided to stay in Boone and make it their home. John served as a Health Inspector and Environmental Health Supervisor of the Watauga County Health Department and taught at ASU.

John served in the US Army for 30 years and was a Brigade commander at Ft Jackson in Columbia, South Carolina. During his time in the Army John was awarded countless medals, ribbons, and commendations. John also played an active role in Military Officers Association, Purple Heart Homes, and an active member of Alliance Bible Fellowship.

John retired in 2008 as a Full Bird Colonel and began his second career as a loving grandfather. He delighted in all four of his grandchildren and looked forward to each visit and phone call. It is impossible to sum up his lifetime of service, sacrifice and generosity with a few words. He is very much loved and missed by friends, family, and all those he touched over the years.

John loved God, he loved his Country, and he loved his family and he lived out that dedication every day.

He is survived by his wife, Patsy Leggette Alley of the home, one daughter, Elyse Alley Darling and husband Todd of Cary North Carolina; one son, John McLean Alley, II and wife Heather of Orlando, Florida; four grandchildren, Gavin McLean Darling, Alley Stewart Darling both of Cary, Miko Alley and Leia Alley both of Orlando, Florida and one sister, Jennifer Alley of Wilmington, North Carolina.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Clem McLean and Norene Livingston Alley and one brother, Randy Alley.

Funeral services for John Alley will be conducted Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 3:00 o’clock at Alliance Bible Fellowship. Pastor Doug Cheshire and Pastor Scott Andrews will officiate. The body will lie in state at the church from 1:30 until 3:00.

Interment will follow in Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens with military honors.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to MOAA at www.moaa-nc.org or to Alliance Bible Fellowship, 1035 105 Bypass, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Dean Moody

September 13, 1937 – March 04, 2021

Dean Moody, age 83, of Vilas, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021 at his residence.

Dean was a kind and generous man who loved the Lord, his family and a bountiful harvest of friends. Although he struggled with many health issues, he always persevered and showed great determination when having to overcome obstacles in life. He not only enjoyed gardening, but he also found great joy in tending to a wide variety of apple trees. Later in life, Dean was able to share his knowledge of raising rabbits with his bunny loving granddaughter Hannah. Another sweetness he found in life was beekeeping, and the fruits of his labor will be in our hearts forever.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Triplett Moody of the home; one daughter, Kristy Goforth and husband Mitchell of Deep Gap; one granddaughter, Hannah Goforth of Deep Gap; one sister-in-law, Betty Greene of Vilas; three brothers-in-law, Jack Triplett and wife Patsy of Abingdon, Virginia; Tom Triplett of Clinton, Tennessee and Joe Triplett of Mountain City, Tennessee. He is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Charlie Edward Moody and Lucy Faye Minton Moody, one brother, Eugene Moody and one brother-in-law, Ted Greene.

Graveside services and burial with military honors will be conducted Monday, March 8, 2021 at 12:00 Noon at Adams Cemetery. Pastor Johnmark Brown will officiate. Military honors provided by American Legion Post 130, Boone.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Brushy Fork Baptist Church, 3915 US Highway 421 N, Vilas, North Carolina 28692.

Thomas “Tom” Frederick Shook, Jr.

January 15, 1921 – March 06, 2021

Thomas “Tom” Frederick Shook Jr. of Clemmons, NC, passed away at the age of 100 years old on March 6, 2021. He was the second oldest of four brothers born to Thomas Tope Shook and Ada Mae Michael Shook on January 15, 1921, in the Matney community of western North Carolina. Tom grew up in the Valle Crucis community.

Tom is survived by his wife of 40 years, Carol Mabry Roberts Shook and children, Norma Carroll Shook Phelps (Bill) of Denver, NC, Emma Louise Shook Nezelek (Ed) of Brevard, NC, Roxanne “Randi” Shook Boone (Sandy) of Waynesville, NC, Betty Dalton Shook Telford (Kurt) of Clemmons, NC, Evangeline Roberts Des Marais (Hubert) of Lake Worth, FL, Thomas “Tommy” Frederick Shook II (Sherry) of Greensboro, NC, and William Nash Shook (Cherie) of Belle Isle, FL. In addition to his 14 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 2 great great-grandchildren, he is survived by a brother, Stuart Hodges Shook, Sr. of Boone, NC.

Tom entered the United States Navy in September, 1939. He was a Pearl Harbor survivor and served during World War II conflicts in the South Pacific. He retired after 20 years of service and continued serving his country for 5 years at the NATO Command Headquarters in Norfolk, VA. Once a civilian, Tom attended night school at Old Dominion College and studied Business and Accounting. He became a stock broker for Kaufman Brothers in Norfolk, VA, and after several years, moved his family back to western North Carolina to work in a family insurance business. Tom later changed careers and spent his remaining working years at the former Charles H. Cannon Memorial Hospital as their Director of Purchasing. In retirement, he took a writing course at Appalachian State University and became a writer of short stories. Tom authored a fictional book titled, Herb which was published in 2007.

Tom and his wife Carol have lived in Clemmons, NC since 2002.

The family will be conducting a private memorial service.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Novant Health Forsyth Foundation at Clemmons Medical Center.

Jeanne L. Dailey

January 31, 1942 – March 05, 2021

Jeanne L. Dailey, age 79, of Boone, passed away Friday, March 5, 2021 at Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living.

Mrs. Dailey was born on January 31, 1942 in Berkley, Michigan to the late Harvey Walter and Eva May Harden Bossenberger. She is survived by her husband Joseph Solomon Dailey III of the home, sons, Michael Cutler of Florida and Timothy Cutler of Zionville, daughter, Christine Cutler Theim of Zionville, stepsons, Joseph Dailey of Middletown, Pennsylvania, Steven Dailey of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Robert Dailey of Palmyra, Pennsylvania, stepdaughter, Kim Dailey Lehman of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A private graveside service will be help for Mrs. Dailey on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Mountain Home National Cemetery in Mountain Home, Tennessee

A celebration of life for friends and family will be held at a later date.

John Moore

January 22, 1946 – March 07, 2021

John Moore, age 75, of Stone Mountain Road, Vilas, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021 at his residence.

Funeral arrangements for John Moore are incomplete and will be announced.

Lane Edmisten

September 25, 1941 – March 07, 2021

Lane Edmisten, age 79, of Sugar Grove, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Sunday, March 7, 2021 at his home.

Mr. Edmisten was born in Avery County to the late Carlton Paul Edmisten and Lena Cable Edmisten. He was a member of Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church where he served faithfully as a deacon and a Sunday School teacher for many years. He was a carpenter having worked for Hodges Construction and was also a tobacco and cattle farmer for most of his life.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Doris Waters Edmisten of the home, two sons, Michael Edmisten and wife Melinda of Sugar Grove and Aaron Edmisten of Sugar Grove; two grandchildren, Heather Edmisten Johnson and husband Casey Joe Johnson of North Wilkesboro and Holly Edmisten of Sugar Grove; two great-grandchildren, Noah Johnson and Baby Johnson, two brothers, his twin brother, Duane Edmisten of Carnesville, Georgia and Phil Edmisten of Sugar Grove. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father and mother he was preceded in death by his sister, Mildred Edmisten Cornett.

A private family graveside service will be held by the family.

The body will lieu in state at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel Tuesday, from 3:00 until 7:00, so friends may come and pay their respect and sign the guest registry.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to, Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church Mission Fund, 4600 Flat Springs Road, Elk Park, North Carolina 28622.

The family would like to express their appreciation to Blue Ridge Hospice for their care and support that was given.

David Blalock Harrison

April 8, 1942 – March 1, 2021

David Blalock Harrison, age 78, of Linville, North Carolina passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021 at the Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville, NC.

He was born on April 8, 1942 in Pinellas County, Florida, a son of the late Dr. Charles Elbert Harrison and the late Mary Blalock Harrison. He received degrees at the University of Florida and Florida State University.

Mr. Harrison spent much of his career in the field of architecture, designing and refurbishing many homes and businesses in the St. Petersburg FL area. He also taught design at Converse College, Western Carolina University, the University of Washington, the University of Kentucky, and most recently at Appalachian State University.

His warm personality, quick wit, and winning smile endeared him to everyone lucky enough to cross his path. He will especially be remembered for the bold-patterned socks he loved to wear.

He was preceded in death by his Mother, Mary Lewis Harrison; Father, Charles Elbert Harrison.

David leaves behind to cherish his memory his: Friend and Caregiver, David Gammon of Linville, NC, Two Brothers, Dr. Charles (Betty) Harrison, Jr. of Atlanta, GA, Dr. John (Carolyn) Harrison of St. Petersburg, FL, a host of nieces and nephews.

Graveside services for David B. Harrison will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021 at 11:00 am in the Woodlawn Cemetery, 6578 US Highway 321 S, Blowing Rock, NC 28605. Family, friends and pallbearers will meet at the cemetery at 10:45 am. Rev. David Hobson will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Avery County Humane Society PO Box 1213 Newland, NC 28657.

Mable Brown Clark

April 14, 1940 – March 1, 2021

Mable Brown Clark, age 80, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021 at her home in Jonas Ridge.

She was born on April 14, 1940 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Joe Nathaniel Brown and the late Virginia Holtsclaw Brown.

Mable retired from Baxter Healthcare and was a member of the Jonas Ridge Baptist Church. She enjoyed working in her flower garden, and could grow the prettiest Tulips ever seen. She was known throughout the resale stores, which she loved to frequent. More than anything she loved being with her family and cooking meals for all to enjoy.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Husband, Oscar Junior Clark; Two Sisters, Barabra Ann Wilson, Belinda Lou Dyer; Brother, Junior Cecil Brown.

Mable leaves behind to cherish her memory Three Daughters, Rita Ann (James) Caudill of Yadkinville, NC, Shelia Bauer of Jonas Ridge, NC, Tressa (Darrick) Weatherholtz of Orlando, FL; Four Sons, Jay (Marolyn) Clark of Piedmont, SC, Larry Clark of Lincolnton, NC, Randall (Tammy Blevins) Clark of Jonas Ridge, NC, Jeff (Jane) Clark of Jonas Ridge, NC; Three Sisters, Brenda Jane (Allen) Banner of Newland, NC, Lana Kay (Tim) Buchanan of Minneapolis, NC, Helen Brown of Elk Park, NC; Two Brothers, Bobby Joe Brown of Elk Park, NC, Michael Allen (Janice) Brown of Elk Park, NC; 25 grandchildren; 37 great grandchildren; and 16 great great grandchildren.

Services for Mable Brown Clark will be held on Friday, March 5, 2021 beginning at 12:00 pm from the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Rev. Donald Gragg officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 11:00 am on Friday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

Interment will follow in the June Clark Family Cemetery.

Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. All guests attending the visitation and service must bring and wear a mask.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to all the neighbors, friends and church family for all their love and support.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Appalachian Regional Behavioral Health, PO Box 2600 Boone, NC 28607.

Billie Everhart Garrett

January 20, 1952 – February 23, 2021

Billie Everhart Garrett passed at her home on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 after recently being hospitalized for an extended period of time. She is survived by her husband Rick; their son Zach (Hannah); a precious granddaughter Elana; an adoptive granddaughter Emmilyse Hoilman; sisters Jill Leonard (Andy), Tammy Yarborough, and Mary Spake (Carl); numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her cat Muffin. Billie valued greatly her family, friends, and pets.

She was originally from Lexington, North Carolina and the daughter of the late Hazel Myers Everhart and Sam Eugene Everhart, Jr. She graduated from Lexington Senior High School and attended Davidson County Community College. She served in Raleigh as a Teacher’s Assistant with the Wake County School System after leaving Davidson County.

Billie was a talented artist and gifted in crafts and cooking. She was involved in catering and preparing meals for her own large family gatherings. Billie was a member of Newland Presbyterian Church and was a long-time assistant with their Vacation Bible School. She later joined Banner Elk Presbyterian Church and was a current member.

Billie was well known in Avery County having served as a Substitute Teacher in the Avery County School System for many years. She and her talents will surely be missed.

A memorial service will be held at the Banner Elk Presbyterian Church, 420 College Drive SW, Banner Elk, N.C. 28604 at 4:00PM on Saturday, March 13, 2021. Memorial contributions can be made to the Avery County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1213, Newland, N.C. 28657 or to the Banner Elk Presbyterian Church.