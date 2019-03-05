Watauga, Avery Obituaries – March 5, 2019

Published Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 5:00 pm

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Marsha Calderon

(July 08, 1951 – February 27, 2019)

Ms. Marsha F. Calderon, age 67, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, in Fayetteville, NC. She was born on July 8, 1951 in Avery County. She was the daughter of the late Marshall W. Farthing and Juanita E. Farthing, and a graduate of Watauga High School.



Marsha is survived by her Son, Stephen Calderon and Wife Yunqiu, her Daughter, Sheila Burns and Husband Kelly, and her Grandson, Kaden Anthony Burns.



Marsha lived in Morganton, NC for many years and moved to Fayetteville, NC in 2012. Marsha was a beloved Mother, Grandmother, Wife, and friend. Her passion and devotion in life were her family and friends.



The family will receive friends at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. and services will follow at 2:00 p.m.



Marshas permanent resting place will be with her preceding family, at Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens, following the services.



Patricia L. Poss

(November 12, 1930 – February 28, 2019)

In the company of angels, Mrs. Patricia Pat Louise Poss, of Ivy Terrace Drive, was welcomed into heaven on February 28, 2019. Pat, known to most as Grandma, was born November 12, 1930, in Washington, D.C., daughter to the late Alma and John Panetta. Grandma is well known for her good deeds, such as bringing up children, showing hospitality, washing the feet of the Lords people, helping those in trouble, and devoting herself to all kinds of good deeds, (1 Timothy 5:10). All who knew Grandma shared in her colorful stories, temporary tattoos and sweet treats, unconditional love, and an infectious smile.



Pat is celebrating her renewed, heavenly body with her husband, Robert Bob Poss, and son, Johnny Poss. Many family members still on this earth rejoice in her life, including her three children, Robert Bobby Poss and wife, Luanne, of Asheville, Charles Poss and wife, Denise, of Florida, and Dawn Ward and husband, David, of Boone; 18 grandchildren, Michael Poss and wife, Karen, Johnny Poss Jr., Kyle Poss and wife, Andrea, Clint Harris and wife, Cory, Eric Harris, Tyler Poss and wife, Molly, Joy Conklin and husband Perry, Jenny Beck and husband Warren, Julie Ward, Kelly Sides and husband, Rob and Tiffani Barb and husband, Kenny; and 17 great grandchildren.



A celebration of Grandmas full, vibrant life will take place this summer, details shared later. Grandma loved scriptural blessings, so here is a prayer from Grandma to you: Above all, love each other deeply, because love covers a multitude of sins. Offer hospitality to one another without grumbling, (1 Peter 4:8-9).



In memory of Pat, flowers can be donated to patients and residents of the Foley Center at Chestnut Ridge, 621 Chestnut Ridge Parkway, Blowing Rock, NC 28605.



Mary Sedin Reichle

(January 15, 1944 – March 2, 2019)

Mary Sedin Reichle of Boone, NC, died of acute respiratory failure on March 2, 2019 in her second home, Watauga Medical Center. She spent her final days surrounded by love, teaching everyone around her to the very end.



Mary was born January 15, 1944 in San Diego, CA. She was a nurse and medical/spiritual guru to all who crossed her path.

Education was a point of pride for her. She graduated from Arlington Heights High School in 1960 and St. Josephs Hospital Nursing School in 1964. She attended The University of North Carolina at Chapel where she earned a BS and Masters in Nursing, as well as a Masters in Public Health between 1967 and 1987.



She was recruited to the Watauga County Health Department in 1972 to help start the community outreach and crisis pregnancy programs. In 1987 she joined Watauga Hospital to manage the OB/Nursery Department welcoming decades of newborns. In case God had other plans, she would care for the grieving parents of angel babies with her trademarked gentle care. She also worked in the Learning Center, where she mentored countless new nurses to love and listen. She helped develop nursing policies and procedures that the hospital uses to this day. Before she retired, she made sure the palliative care program was up and running. She spent her retirement counseling everywhere from Hospice to her living room.



She met the love of her life, Peter Croll Reichle in Fort Worth, TX, where they both worked in a halfway house. They joined forces in 1964. He lured her to Chapel Hill, NC where they welcomed Lisa into the world in 1986. He followed her to Boone, where they spent the majority of their 54 year marriage fostering children both officially and unofficially. They joined the St. Lukes Episcopal Church community in 1974 and shepherded many students via ASU Canterburys weekly dinners.



She leaves behind her husband, Pete; her sister, Jane; her daughter, Lisa. And foster son, Jim Polk; and many cats.



She joins her parents, Florence and Alvin; her brother, John; and her best friend, Jenny Millsaps. And many cats.



Mary will be missed, but she taught us well.



If you’re reading this, call and tell someone you love them.



Services for Mary Reichle will be conducted Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 2 PM at St. Lukes Episcopal Church in Boone, officiated by Pastor Cindy Banks.



The family suggests memorials to The Patient Emergency Fund at Watauga Medical Center, PO

Box 2600, Boone, NC 28607, or to the Community Care Clinic, 141 Health Center Drive, Suite B, Boone, NC 28607.



Thelma Barber Cannon

(August 20, 1926 – March 4, 2019)

Mrs. Thelma Barber Cannon, formerly of Payne Branch Road, Blowing Rock, passed away Monday afternoon, March 4, 2019 at Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory. Born August 20, 1926 in Caldwell County, she was a daughter of Lee and Kiter West Nelson. Mrs. Thelma retired after 43 years of service from the cafeteria at Appalachian Elementary and Hardin Park Elementary Schools. A full time Christian lady, Thelma was a life-long member of Cool Springs Baptist Church. She loved cooking and especially baking for family and friends.



She is survived by her son, Stephen Cannon and wife, Carmen, of High Point; sister, Mildred Barber Ragsdale of Lenoir; one granddaughter, four great-grandchildren, one niece and one nephew.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Hill (Jim) Cannon.



Funeral services for Thelma Canon will be conducted Wednesday evening, March 6, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by Pastor Burl Greer and Rev. Max West. Burial will be private.

A receiving of friends will be held from Wednesday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. – prior to services – at Austin & Barnes.



The family suggests memorials to the Cool Springs Baptist Church, in care of Pastor Burl Greer, Post Office Box 3051, Boone.



Glenn D. Cottrell

September 28, 1924 – February 26, 2019

Glenn D. Cottrell, age 94, of Watauga Drive, Boone, passed away Tuesday afternoon, February 26, 2019, at his home.

Glenn was born September 28, 1924, a son of the late Lloyd F. Cottrell and Lillie Williams Cottrell. A Watauga County native, Glenn served in the Army in World War II. He began his service in August of 1943 and began his time in war within 30 days of finishing basic training. He served as a medic on the field.

Glenn was captured during battle just outside of Rome by German soldiers on October 17, 1944. He was taken to a camp at Moosburg, Germany, where he was held and made to serve in the labor camp. He was released on May 1, 1945 and returned to the states June 6, 1945.

Glenn married Jean Wilson of Meat Camp on January 1, 1949. When they married, he began selling auto parts. He built a part business that eventually became Glenn’s Auto Parts. Glenn enjoyed running his auto parts business for 50 years, retiring and selling the business in 2002.

Glenn was beloved by his many relatives, his church family at Perkinsville Baptist Church (where he served for many years in the choir and as a deacon), and his golfing buddies at Boone Golf Club.

He is survived by, two sons, David Cottrell and wife Kathy of Boone, and Travis Cottrell and wife Angela of Jackson, Tennessee; two daughters, Kathy Cottrell Younce and husband Jon of Granite Falls and Vickie Marsh and husband Lesley of Boone; seven granddaughters, Molly Zimmer and husband Daniel of Mooresville, Casey Gragg and husband Michael, Betsy Krause and husband Matt and Jennifer Klutz and husband Jason, all of Boone, Jamie Marsh Baskett and husband Dusty of Raleigh, Ashley Eller and husband Daniel of Charlotte and Lily Kate Cottrell of Jackson, Tennessee; seven grandsons, Sam Cottrell of Raleigh, Scott Johnson and wife Christen of Nashville, Tennessee, Jack and Levi Cottrell, both of Jackson, Tennessee, Israel Laws and wife Ashton of Forest City, North Carolina, Ray Younce and wife Nicole of Granite Falls, and Jon Younce of Charlotte, and one sister-in-law, Ava Lee Cottrell of Winston-Salem. He is also survived by fifteen great-grandchildren, and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Wilson Cottrell; one brother, James H. Cottrell; one sister, Mary Frances Cottrell; five sisters-in-law, and three brothers-in-law.

Funeral services for Glenn D. Cottrell will be conducted Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 12:00 o’clock at Perkinsville Baptist Church. The body will lie in state, at the church, from 11:00 until 12:00 o’clock. Reverend Seth Norris, Reverend Harold Bennett, and Reverend Michael Gragg will officiate. Military graveside rites and burial, provided by American Legion Post 130 and Disabled American Veterans Chapter 90, will follow in Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens.

The family will receive friends Friday afternoon, from 5:00 until 7:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Service.

Flowers are appreciated, or memorial contributions may be made to the Perkinsville Baptist Church Beyond Campaign, 274 Jefferson Highway, Boone, North Carolina, 28607, or to Medi Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 102, Boone, North Carolina, 28607.

Kathy Ann Presnell Spencer

December 05, 1963 – February 28, 2019

Kathy Ann Presnell Spencer, age 55, of Milford Road, Gloucester, Virginia, a former resident county, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019.

Kathy was an animal and nature lover. She rehabilitated many birds and animals which was a reflection of her loving and kind nature. She loved bird-watching especially the Blue Birds nesting in her garden.

She is survived by her husband Kelly Spencer, her animal family, Gizmo, Cassie and Percy; brothers, James Presnell and wife Terry, Clinard Presnell and wife Pam, and a nephew, Chris Presnell and wife Dolly.

Funeral arrangements for Kathy Ann Presnell Spencer are incomplete at this time.

In her memory, memorial contributions may be made to the Gloucester-Mathews Humane Society, PO Box 385, Gloucester, VA 23061.

Funeral arrangements for Kathy Ann Spencer Presnell are incomplete at this time.

Judy Lynn Welch

June 01, 1954 – March 01, 2019

Judy Lynn Welch, of Banner Elk, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019, at her residence.

She is survived by one daughter, Shannon Barker and husband Tim of Boone; two grand-daughters, Netaya Feral Hartley of Todd and Shelby Adele Beach of Marion, North Carolina; one grandson, Stewart Elwin Beach of Boone; one great-granddaughter, Shelby Jean Canter; one great-grandson, Malachi Granville Beach; two sisters, Margaret Matheson and husband Tony of Vilas and Linda Cox and husband James of Triplett, and one brother, Ted Welch and wife Betty Jean of Zionville. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother Fred Edward Welch and Agnes Johnson Welch.

A graveside service for Judy Welch will be conducted, Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at 2:00 o’clock, at Holy Cross Episcopal Church Cemetery. Pastor Gordon Noble will officiate.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to, Alzheimer’s Association, 3800 Shamrock Drive, Charlotte, North Carolina 28215-3220.

Edna Lee Herman

March 07, 1927 – March 01, 2019

Edna Lee Herman, 91, of Charlotte, NC, a native and former resident of Watauga County, passed away Friday evening, March 1, 2019. Edna was born in Vilas, NC on March 7, 1927 to the late Arlie and Delcenia Berry Hodges.

Edna was a member of Third Presbyterian Church and was employed as a cosmetician at The Head Shop of Charlotte.

In addition to her parents, Edna was preceded in death by her husband, William Martin Herman, Sr.; her daughter, Barbara Huddleston; her step-mother, Wilma Hodges and four siblings: Jo Proffitt, Carmen Winburn, Helen Perry and Johnny Hodges.

Edna is survived by her son Billy Herman and wife Ann; nine grandchildren: Connie, Kristen, Wendy, Angela, Michelle, Lisa, Ashleigh, Shane and Billy III; fourteen great-grandchildren and eight siblings: Harvey, Roy and A.B. Hodges, Eloise Cornette, Carol Greer, Sandi McGuire, Peggy Gilliam and Cathy Shell. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 12 pm on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Third Presbyterian Church, 4019 Central Ave., Charlotte NC. The funeral service will follow at 12:00 pm. Burial will take place in Gethsemane Memorial Gardens.

The family of Edna Lee Herman has entrusted her services to Wilson Funeral and Cremation Services of Charlotte, NC.

Dorene Volpe Hawkins

December 21, 1966 – March 02, 2019

Dorene Volpe Hawkins, age 52, of Deep Gap, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center.

She is survived by her husband, Mickey Hawkins of the home, one son, John Michael Hawkins of the home, her father and mother, John and Donna Butler Volpe of Deep Gap, one sister, Lisa Herman and husband Ron of Hudson, two nieces, Jessica Garrison of Wilmington and Taylor Hamby of Miller’s Creek, one nephew, Perston Herman of Hudson, one sister-in-law, Jenny Davis and Husband Shea of Miller’s Creek and her father-in-law, John Hawkins of Darby. She is also survived by several cousins.

She was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Kathie Hall Hawkins.

A private memorial service for Dorene Hawkins will be held at a latter date.

Victoria Smith Yates

June 26, 1927 – March 03, 2019

Victoria Smith Yates, age 96, of Highway 194 South, Vilas, passed away Sunday morning, March 3, 2019, at her home.

Victoria was born June 26, 1922 in Watauga County, a daughter of the late William Carl “Bill” Smith and Cora Hester Byrd Smith. She was a homemaker and a member of Baird’s Creek Presbyterian Church.

Victoria is survived by four daughters, Carolyn Puckett of Vilas, Patt Paal and husband Jim of Boone, Ann DeLgrippo of Vilas, and Mary Alice Wilson and husband Tim of Boone; two granddaughters, Regina Ward of Arlington, Virginia, and Lisa Childs of St. Peters, Missouri; three grandsons, Alex Stout of High Point, Daniel Wilson, and Rayland Wilson, both of Boone; two sisters, Doris Bliss of Hickory, and Helen Rominger, and one brother, Charles Hoover Smith of Lexington, North Carolina. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dexter A. Yates; two sisters and three brothers.

Memorial services for Victoria Smith Yates will be conducted at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Medi Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 102, Boone, North Carolina, 28607.

The family respectfully requests no food.

George Leister

December 3, 1934 – March 2, 2019

George Leister, age 84, of Banner Elk, North Carolina passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at The Waters at Roan Highlands Nursing Center in Roan Mountain, TN.

He was born on December 3, 1934 in Hudson County, New Jersey, a son of the late Henry Leister and and the late Jenny Pilotowski Leister.

He proudly served his country as a Medic in the United States Army. George was a member of the New Life Fellowship Seventh Day Adventist Church in Boone and he enjoyed hunting and fishing as well as kayaking and snow skiing.He retired as a Sub-Contractor in the Commercial Interior Industry.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by; Sister, Ginny Hirsch; Brother, Henry Leister; .

George leaves behind to cherish his memory his: Wife, Janet Sommer-Leister of Banner Elk, NC, Daughter, Karmen (Bruce) Goncalo of Sun City Center, FL, Daughter, Karin (Steve Sausville) Leister of Melbourne, FL, Sister, Betty Jennings of Kapaa, HI, Brother, Paul (Stella) Leister of Pocahontas, AR, Granddaughter, Jessica Musselman of Tampa, FL, Grandson, Collin Sausville of Melbourne, FL, Granddaughter, Claire Sausville of Melbourne, FL.

A Celebration of Life for George Leister will be held at a later date.

