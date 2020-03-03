Watauga, Avery Obituaries – March 3, 2020

Published Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 4:42 pm

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland



Nora Elizabeth Williams

1936 – 2020

I credit Mom, a woman of great strength and resilience, with teaching me the meaning of feminism at an early age. She worked a 9 to 5 her entire life and was a role model in every way, especially for many young women in Valdese. Most of her life, Mom was the manager of a dress store called the Gold Shop. She had a great sense of style and always man- aged to look cool and trendy, wearing the latest in fashion from the pages of magazines. Many of the high school girls regularly shopped at her store. She hired many of those same young ladies to work for her and taught them what she could about the business of fashion retail. She took the job of mothering seriously. Mom would sit with me for hours and color when I was young. To this day, I still go weak when I see a new box of crayons. She had beautiful penmanship and taught me cursive writing which is probably the reason I have my profession in art today. I can say without a doubt my most favorite Valentine’s Day of all time was when I was 8 years old. Mom surprised me with a doll and a skateboard. A skateboard is not such a big deal today, but 54 years ago, it was a big deal. Only the boys in the neighborhood had skateboards. At age 9, Santa brought me a mini-bike because Mom told him I should have one. And somehow she talked Dad into buying me a motorcycle when I was 14. Mom taught me that being a girl did not dictate what I could and could not do. Her main job though, the one she was the most proud of, was being my dad’s wife. This woman was a dynamic force… in my life, my fathers and everyone she met. She demanded attention and she gave it right back. She was probably the most humorous and self-deprecating woman I’ve ever had the privilege to know. The neighbors would witness her mowing the yard with her thighs and stomach wrapped in saran wrap trying desperately to lose weight… She and Dad had 5 different Scottish Terriers, all named ‘Duffy’… She loved video games and was a ‘Master Farmer’ on Farmville… She was a horrible cook but made dinner every night… She loved to sleep in and would leave notes all over the house for Dad and I to wake her up at a certain time… She stole my parrot for 4 years… I was her co- pilot on a trip to the golf course and witnessed her dump all of Dad’s clothes in his car because, well, dinner was ready and he wasn’t home… I watched her dump a whole roast in the yard once because, again, golf… I saw her ease the griev- ing and heartbreak of a porch-full of women after my grandmothers death. She was dressed beautifully and pulled her skirt up to reveal the holiest pair of panty hose any of us had ever seen, to the point that all of us wondered how they were even still staying on. We all belly laughed. In 2011 Mom was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. She was a fighter and in 2014, was declared cancer-free. Later that year, Mom had a stroke and that revealed itself not as easy to conquer as the cancer. She developed Vascular De- mentia. For 3 years, Dad selflessly took care of Mom. When Dad died in 2017, my mother was lost without his love and companionship. Somehow, I convinced her to live with me in Boone. Both of our lives changed. Both for the better. In the early days, it seemed doubtful that we could make this arrangement work for very long. I did not have the skill set to care for a grieving widow with dementia and failing health and she didn’t know that much about me, her daughter. We had some rough days for sure but eventually we got in to a rhythm and routine. Every morning, while drinking her coffee and smoking her new e-cig, she would stare out the window and make up elaborate stories about the people walking by, identify birds with her new guidebook, listen to Motown on the iPad at top volume and talk to the parrot, cat, fish and dogs. Af- ternoons were for Steve Garvey and Judge Judy. Dinner was almost always an argument but she wasn’t allowed to have her beer until she ate. Those that knew Mom, knew she rarely drank but, in Boone she developed a taste for Blue Moon. She always stayed up late to watch Steven Colbert and then we would make the trip back upstairs to her bedroom. For a little over a year, we had this routine every single day. We also decorated for Christmas, planted flowers in the spring, went out to eat at restaurants, stayed up late waiting on snowstorms, danced in the kitchen, worked puzzles… things she had not done in years. We grew closer than we had ever been. Last March, Mom caught a virus and with her weakened immune system had to go to the hospital. From there, she went to Cranberry House, a home that deals primarily with dementia and Alzheimer’s patients. It was rough on her. People with dementia aren’t comfortable when their surroundings and routines change. It was rough on me… I missed her. Eventually, Mom embraced Cranberry. She made new friends with the other residents and caretakers and was always zooming up and down the halls in her wheelchair. She adjusted well and was happy. On February 14th she was crowned Valentine’s Queen and got that tierra she always deserved! She passed on February 23, 2020. She was 83 years old. My heart is broken. I have lost my best friend. I will always think of Mom when I see those little orange marigolds, when I smell Youth-Dew perfume, and when I hear any song by The Supremes. I realize that this is not an ordinary obituary. My mother was not an ordinary woman. And, after many years and much thought I realize that she didn’t expect her daughter to be just ordinary.

Thank you, Mom.

We had a blast! You and Daddy and all the Duffy’s, rest in peace.

1923 – 2020

Mrs. Rosie Edna Potter Eckard, age 96, of Meat Camp Road, Todd, passed away Tuesday morning, February 25, 2020 at the home of her daughter, Ruby. Born October 7, 1923 in the Todd community of Watauga County, she was a daughter of John Marion and Nealie Stella Roark Potter. Mrs. Eckard was a faithful member of the church she grew up in, Elk Knob Baptist Church. She was a Christian lady who was faithful to her Lord and adored her family. As a loving mother and grandmother, her home was open to all. She especially loved to cook for family members and enjoyed sewing, gardening and canning. Rosie never met a stranger. She retired from Sprague Electric after working for 30 years. She is survived by two daughters, Judy Reece of Mountain City, TN and Ruby Lipford of Todd; son, Jerry Eckard and wife, Louise, of Warrensville; six grandchildren, Curtis and Steven Reece, Tonya Trivette, Rosalee Potter, Kathy Greene and Sherry McLelland. Twenty great grandchildren and thirteen great-great grandchildren also survive. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Lee Eckard; granddaughter, Jennifer Reece Presnell; great-great grandson, Alex Dugger; and brothers, Johnny and Grady Potter. Funeral services for Rosie Eckard will be conducted Saturday, February 29th, at 12 noon, at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Chapel, officiated by Pastor J. C. Greene and Rev. Mike Trivette. The family will receive friends Saturday morning from 11 until 12, prior to services, at Austin & Barnes. Graveside services will follow in the Main Cemetery. Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the Eckard family. Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory in Boone is serving the Eckard family.



Mary Jean Greene

1928 – 2020

Mary Ford Greene, age 91, of Blowing Rock, died peacefully in her sleep on February 25, 2020. She was the daughter of Henry and Timpa (Lee Bradshaw) Ford of Bailey’s Camp, Caldwell County, North Carolina, and lived her entire adult life in Blowing Rock, NC, where she was loved by many friends and her church family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Richard Dee Greene, and brothers Clarence Ford and Warren Ford, and son-in-law Chuck Davis. She is survived by one brother, David Ford and wife Joanne of Michigan; daughters Barbara G Harman and husband David H Harman, of Boone, NC, and Rebecca G Davis of Blowing Rock; grandchildren Meredith Harman of Charleston, SC, Elizabeth Harman of Boone, NC, Jonathan Ward and wife, Stephanie, of Valle Crucis, NC, Shannon Myers and husband, Tim, of Reno, NV; great grandchildren Madison Harman, Summer Hall, Brayden Myers, Elizabeth Myers, Stryker Ward and Eero Ward; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. Mary Greene was retired from TRW of Boone, NC, after 38 years, where she became Production Control Manager, the first female in that role for TRW in the Southeastern US. She managed key accounts in the automotive industry and elsewhere and was assigned to production challenges at factories in Barbados and in Texas. She attended high school at Happy Valley High School, in Happy Valley, NC, and graduated at age 17. After high school, she attended nursing school at Grace Hospital in Morganton, NC, and practiced nursing at the Warfield Clinic in Blowing Rock. Mary was a long-time active member of the First Baptist Church of Blowing Rock. When she was able, she attended church services and Bible study there, and when she was not able to attend Bible study, members of the group would convene at her home in Blowing Rock. Mary loved Blowing Rock, and was a member of the Blowing Rock Planning Board, where she served for many years. A child of the Great Depression, Mary was frugal and self-sufficient her entire life. She loved gardening, her flowers, reading, and seeing her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren anytime possible. She stayed abreast of current affairs in Blowing Rock and the world. She loved the visits by her dear friends who would come and keep her company and bring meals when she lived at her home in Blowing Rock. A service for Mary will be conducted at the First Baptist Church of Blowing Rock on Saturday, February 29, with visitation from 1:00 until 3:00 pm, followed by funeral services at 3:00 pm at the Church. Burial will follow at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Blowing Rock. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Blowing Rock Women’s Club Scholarship Fund, PO Box 1572, Blowing Rock, NC 28605. Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Greene family.

Iva Nelle Hartley

1943 – 2020

Iva W. Hartley, 76, from Boone, passed away peacefully at the Foley Center at Chestnut Ridge in Blowing Rock, NC on February 28, 2020. Ms. Hartley was born in Buncombe County and grew up in Burnsville and Weaverville, NC. She graduated from North Buncombe High School where she loved being a majorette and acting in the Drama Club. She attended Appalachian State University, graduating first with a Bachelor’s degree in education and later achieved two Masters degrees in education and business. She taught 5th and 6th grade at Blowing Rock Elementary School for the majority of her 30 years in the education field. Many former students cite Ms. Hartley as both one of their toughest teachers, and their favorite. After retiring from teaching, Iva pursued her love of antiques, and was owner of A Piece of the Past, an antique store in downtown Boone, where she reigned as the “Queen of King Street.” She enjoyed traveling often to the beach and to places like Chicago, Canada, Cancun, and Italy. Iva loved music, laughter, watching her grandsons play baseball, and a good cup of coffee. Iva was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Hollis Wilson and Lola Byrd Wilson, her husband, James R. Hartley, and by her sister-in-law, Elaine Jolly. Iva is survived by one daughter, Heather Hartley and her husband, Phil Reynolds; one son, Eric Hartley and his wife, Lynette Brown Hartley; one sister, Joyce Wilson Huggins and her husband, Larry; two nieces, Michele Huggins and Laura Huckaby; one nephew, Scott Ferwerda: and one brother-in-law, Gary Hartley. In addition, she is survived by two grandchildren, Ethan Hartley and Eli Hartley, one step-grandson, Sam Reynolds, and numerous cousins. A celebration of the life of Iva Hartley will be held at The First Baptist Church, 375 W. King Street, Boone, N.C. on Sunday, March 8th, 2020. The family will begin receiving friends at 12:30pm with a service at 2:00pm, officiated by Pastor Roy Dobyns. The service will be followed by a burial at Mount Lawn Cemetery. Flowers may be sent to Austin and Barnes Funeral Home, or donations can be made in Iva’s honor to The Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care of the High Country, 902 Kirkwood Street NW, Lenoir, NC 28645 or at www.caldwellhospice.org. The family wishes to express their gratitude for the compassion and care provided by the staff of the Foley Center at Chestnut Ridge and Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.



Barbara Lee Castle

1940 – 2020

Mrs. Barbara Lee Bell Castle, age 80, of Boone, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020. She was the daughter of the late John and Florence Hodges Bell. She was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Clark Castle. She is survived by 2 daughters; Lisa Salmi and husband John of Boone, and Rachel Farmer and husband Edward of Clayton, N.C.; 1 son, Jason Castle and wife Brenda of Boone. She is also survived by two granddaughters, Courtney Makuch and husband Josiah of Mocksville, and Amanda Salmi of Boone, a step-son John Castle and wife Alessa and their family from Bristol, TN., four great-grandchildren, Kaden Castle, Kaylee Ollis, Raylan Britt and Reagan Makuch all of Mocksville. Graveside services for Mrs. Barbara Lee Bell Castle will be conducted Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens, officiating will be Rev. Burl Greene. Memorial donations may be made to Howards Creek Baptist Church EKG Fund, 240 Howards Creek Church Road, Boone, N.C. 28607 and/or Watauga Humane Society, P.O. Box 1835 Boone, N.C. 29607. Online condolences may be shared with the Castle family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com. Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Castle family.



Julia Ellen McGrew

1941 – 2020

Mrs. Julia Ellen Presnell McGrew, age 78 of Banner Elk, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020. Ellen was born in Banner Elk, N.C. on December 6, 1941, to the late Edd and Nettie Hicks Presnell. She lived the majority of her life in the beautiful mountains of Watauga County. She attended high school at Berea Foundation School in Berea, KY. In the early 1960’s, she worked at Camp Yonahlossee where she taught weaving. Ellen met and married Bill on July 14, 1962. She and Bill moved their family to southern Indiana in the early 1980’s for two years where they made many life-long friends. They returned to Watauga County in 1982. Ellen was a member of Presnell’s Chapel Primitive Baptist Church. She worked a few small jobs, but was primarily a homemaker, raising her four daughters. She was preceded in death this year by her husband, Billy Wayne McGrew. Also she was preceded in death by her sister Lucille McGrew and her brother Baxter Presnell. She is survived by four daughters; Billie Proctor and husband Ed of Tarboro, Melinda Whitmire and husband Scott of Easley, S.C., Reita Pearson and husband Johnny of Banner Elk, and Susie Hepler and husband Raymond of Lexington, N.C. She is also survived by grandchildren Aaron and Cameron Effoe of Lexington, KY., Silas and Joanna Whitmire of Easley, S.C., Calvin and Ellie Hepler of Lexington, N.C., and Noah Pearson of Banner Elk. She is survived by one sister, Marthana Ward of Banner Elk, and number of nieces and nephews also survive her including a very special niece, Deanne Atwood and husband Kevin. Funeral services for Mrs. Julia Ellen Presnell McGrew will be conducted Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Presnells Chapel Primitive Baptist Church. ElderJohn Jackson will officiate. Burial will follow in the Presnell Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, one hour prior to the services from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. in the church. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to Presnell’s Chapel Primitive Baptist Church in c/o Elder John Jackson, 1103 Tom Jackson Road, Boone, N.C. 28607. Online condolences may be shared with the family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com. Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the McGrew family.



Jimmie Gray West

1936 – 2020

Jimmie Gray West, age 83, of Alton Lane, Boone, passed away Sunday, March l, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. Born September 9, 1936 in Wilkes County, He was a son of Rex Wilson West and Ella Mae Foster West. Jimmie, also known as Jim, loved music and was committed to His Savior, Jesus Christ. He served as a Minister of Music at Perkinsville Baptist Church for many years as well as at other local churches including Brushy Fork Baptist Church and Oak Grove Baptist Church. He also led the Hallelujah singers at Mount Vernon Baptist Church. Jim was instrumental in establishing the 5th Sunday Night Singspiration singings and gathering churches within the Three Forks Baptist Association to join together in song. A loyal golfer, he loved the game just as much as music and, over the years, he played as much as he could with his many friends. Jim Never met a stranger. He spent many years working for Kerns Bakery as a bread salesman and supervisor, and still kept in touch with the men that worked with him and for him long after his retirement. He loved to sing with his four daughters and his eyes would always light up when any of his six grandchildren or three great-grandchildren came to see him. We will all miss his calls and singing to us over the phone. Jim loved his family so very much. Jimmie is survived by his wife, Ruby Hartley West; daughters, Kandy West-Taylor and husband, Randy, of Boone, Kathy Norville and husband, Scott of Greer, SC, Kimberly Via and husband, Gary, and Katie Every and husband, Collin, all of Lewisville; six granddaughters, Tabatha Taylor Wilcox and husband, Scott, Jordan Taylor Parkinson and husband, Dylan, Lindsay and Laney Norville, Briana Via, and Courtney Every; step-grandsons, Jeremy Via and Kevin Via and wife, Marley; three great-grandchildren, Andin, Rylie and Ellarie Wilcox; and his sister, Ann Cook and husband, Bob, of Boone. He was preceded in death by his son, Kelly Gray West, and one brother, Jerry West. A Celebration of Life Praise Service for Jim West will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2 o’clock, at Perkinsville Baptist Church, officiated by Bill Edward Hartley, Jr. Friends may visit family members following services at the church. In lieu of flowers and in memory of Jim West, the family suggests memorials to a special fund being established and will be announced. Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the West family.



Myrtle Augusta Phillips

1925 – 2020

Myrtle Augusta Spicer Phillips, age 94, of Todd, passed on to be with the Lord on March 1, 2020. Myrtle was born July 4, 1924 in Hays, NC to Johnson and Lula Spicer. She met her husband, Ray Phillips of Todd while working in Baltimore, Maryland. They moved back to Todd in 1945. Mrs. Phillips worked a number of years at Peerless Hosiery Mill in West Jefferson, before retiring from IRC/TRW of Boone. Myrtle (Granny) was also a wonderful cook, cooking for all her family and their friends for years as well as for all choose and cut families that came to visit. She also loved gardening and walking in the woods, picking berries and apples. Myrtle was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Ray Phillips. She is survived by her son, Wayne Phillips, and four grandchildren, Christy, Donovan, Tate and Branson, as well as several great-great grandchildren. Funeral services for Mrs. Myrtle Phillips will be conducted Wednesday afternoon, March 4th, at 2 o’clock, at South Fork Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 o’clock, prior to services, at the church. Graveside services will follow in the Woodford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the South Fork Baptist Church, 157 South Fork Church Road, Todd, NC 28684. Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Phillips family.

Glenn David Kirby

November 03, 1954 – February 24, 2020

Glenn David Kirby, age 65, of Third Street, Louisville, Kentucky, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020, at his home.

Graveside services and burial for Glenn David Kirby will be conducted Monday morning, March 2, 2020, at 11:00 o’clock, at the Sutherland Cemetery. Officiating will be Pastor Kenny Newberry.

Reathy Randall Cox

November 10, 1931 – February 24, 2020

Reathy Randall Cox, age 88, of Elk Creek Road, Deep Gap, passed away Monday morning, February 24, 2020, at Glenbridge Nursing and Rehabilitation in Boone.

Reathy was born November 10, 1931 in Watauga County, a daughter of the late William Wesley Randall and Annie Triplett Randall. She was a lifelong resident of Watauga County. Reathy enjoyed working in her garden. She was always pleased to spend time with her family. Reathy especially enjoyed having visits from her brother Grady and Larry Austin.

She is survived by one daughter, Louella Jarrell; one granddaughter, Kandy Pierce; one great-granddaughter, Kayla; two great-great-grandchildren; Dalton and Aliva, and one brother, Taft Randall of Bassett, Virginia. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carson Cox, and her siblings, Grady, Eula, Odell, Buster, Vilas, Carl, Velma, and Ernest.

Graveside services and burial for Reathy Randall Cox will be conducted Wednesday morning, February 26, 2020, at 11:00 o’clock, at the Cox Family Cemetery. Officiating will be Reverend Burl Jones and Mr. Carter Randall.

Memorial contributions may be made to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Street, Lenoir, North Carolina, 28645.

Beverly Richardson Craft

March 10, 1935 – February 27, 2020

Beverly Richardson Craft, age 84, of Lancaster Pennsylvania, a former resident of Watauga County passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020 in Pennsylvania.

Beverly was the daughter of the late Vance E. and Bertha M. (Elliott) Richardson. She was retired from Appalachian State University where she worked in housekeeping. Beverly was a member of the Proffits Grove Baptist Church. She loved crocheting, taking care of her flower beds, and listening to Gospel music. She was predeceased by her husband Gene R. Craft. She retired in December 2001 after 22 years in Building Services.

Beverly is survived by her brother Willis E. Richardon and his wife Dorothy of New Providence, PA, nephews Randall Richardson and his wife Christine of Pequea, PA, Kevin RIchardson and his wife Ruth of Harrisburg, PA and nieces Merna Tibbett and her husband Hallie of Humphrey, AR and Krista Price and her husband James of Zelienople, PA.

In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her sister Letha Richardson and brother Paul Richardson.

Friends will be received for a viewing on Wednesday, March 4th at 10:00 am at Hampton Funeral Home, Boone followed by the funeral service at 11:00 am with the Rev. Kevin E. Richardson officiating. Interment will immediately follow in Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory can be made to the Proffits Grove Baptist Church.

Verlee Alice Canter

June 04, 1946 – February 27, 2020

Verlee Alice Canter, age 73, of Hidden Valley Ridge, Fleetwood, North Carolina, passed away Thursday morning, February 27, 2020, at Watauga Medical Center in Boone.

Verlee was born June 4, 1946 in Watauga County, a daughter of the late Ralph Olen Canter and Bessie Isenhour Canter.

She is survived by her spouse, Kenneth Richards of Fleetwood; three sons, Jeff Canter and wife Vicki of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Johnny Ellison and wife Betty of Boone, and Randy Ellison of Fleetwood; one daughter, Susie Ellison and husband Steven Severt of Wilkesboro; five granddaughters, Brittney Barbe and husband Joey, Christy Miller and husband Michael, Ashley Canter, Heather Woodard, and Amanda Rattler and husband Tristan; one grandson, Chris Ellison; three great-grandchildren, Briley Rattler, Haven Miller, and Aubrey Ellison, and seven sisters, Barbara Miller and husband Robert, Phyllis Church and husband Bill, Virginia Dancy and husband Bill, Ethel Greer and husband Kenneth, Mary Barnhill and husband Mike, Bea Scates, and Evalee Sholtz.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Cynthia Canter; one grandson, Cody Woodard; one great-grandson, Emerson Miller; two sisters, Pauline Barrier and her husband Harold Barrier, and Lily Mae Deardroff and her husband Dale Deardroff; two brothers, Virgil and Frank Canter, and two brothers-in-law, Wallace Scates, and Boyd Sholtz.

Memorial services for Verlee Alice Canter will be conducted Saturday morning, February 29, 2020, at 10:00 AM, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel.

Helen Constance Henneberg

April 21, 1925 – March 01, 2020

Helen Constance Henneberg, age 94, of Ivy Terrace passed away, Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Watauga Medical Center.

A memorial service for Helen Constance Henneberg will be held at a later date.

Janice Elaine Townsend Lecka

November 26, 1932 – February 25, 2020

JANICE ELAINE TOWNSEND LECKA, age 87, passed away February 25, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born to the late Ernest Lawrence Townsend and Lucy Smith Townsend, November 26, 1932 in Banner Elk, North Carolina. She graduated from Cranberry High School and Lees McRae College. She married the late Lewis Vance Lecka, Sr. in June 1952. She is survived by her children: Van Lecka (Liz), David Lecka (Jacki), Mark Lecka (Lora), Chris Lecka ( Jenny), and Dawn Lecka Avery (Waightstill); and grandchildren: Streeter (Kellie) Lecka, Tyler Lecka, Riley (Kelly) Lecka, Morgan Lecka, Jordan Lecka, Logan Lecka, Lucas Lecka, Hattie Lecka, Ellie Lecka Tenge (Jonah), Lauren Avery, Graham Avery, Sawyer Avery; and great-grandchildren: Harris Lecka, Eva Tenge. Janice also leaves behind a sister, Ernestine Glover and brother, Gary Townsend. Janice was predeceased by her husband in June 2018; and also a sister, Gail Townsend and brother, Jerry Townsend. Janice loved her family and was so proud of her children and grandchildren. She loved watching all of them play sports and all their activities.

She always kept her family fed, and kept the Lecka Food Market in operation.

Janice was crowned Miss Banner Elk in the early 1950s. One of her greatest joys was being the founding member of the Crystal River Mommas.

She also loved her church family at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church where she played the organ for 45 years. She hosted her Ladies Bible Study in her home for 40 years. Janice loved the Lord and always prayed that her family and friends would come to know Jesus.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 11:00-1:00 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Banner Elk with the funeral service immediately following. A Private graveside service will be held at a later date.

Lucille Ray Hughes

September 1, 1933 – February 29, 2020

Lucille Ray Hughes, age 86, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at The Waters at Roan Highlands Nursing Center in Roan Mountain, TN.

She was born on September 1, 1933 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late William Franklin Ray and the late Ruby Clark Ray.

Lucille was a member of the Newland Christian Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Husband, Claude L. Hughes, Jr.; Three Brothers, Myron Ray, Russell Ray, Kent Ray; Sister, Wilsa Nell Craven; Infant Sister, Katherine Ray.

Lucille leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Son, C.L. “Butch” (Lorrie) Hughes, III of Johnson City, TN, Daughter, Michelle (Clark) Lawrence of Matthews, NC, Son, William Ray (Ratih) Hughes of WV, Sister, Ruby Ray of Memphis, TN, Granddaughter, Christie Hughes of Newland, NC, Grandson, C. L.”Luke” Hughes, IV of Knoxville, TN, Granddaughter, Madison Lawrence of Matthews, NC, Granddaughter, Morgan Lawrence of Matthews, NC, Grandson, Bill Hughes of CA, Grandson, Tony Hughes of Cranberry, NC.

Interment service for Lucille Ray Hughes will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Newland Christian Church or to the Alzheimer’s Association.

