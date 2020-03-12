Watauga, Avery Obituaries – March 12, 2020

Published Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 10:30 am

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland



Connie Herbert Eggers

1938 – 2020

Connie Herbert Walker Eggers, 81, of Bethel, passed away Friday March 6, 2020 at Glenbridge Health and Rehab in Boone. Connie was born in Neva TN to Connie Herbert Walker and Lynnie Maxie Wright Walker on November 27, 1938. His adoptive parents were Arlie B. and Hazel Verna Walker Eggers. Connie attended Bethel High School and graduated in 1959. He was employed at Appalachian State University Food Services and retired after 30 years. Connie was a faithful, lifetime member of Bethel Baptist Church and loved singing in the choir for many years. He was an annual blood donor to the American Red Cross for 40 years. His favorite pastimes were riding motorcycles, driving his collection of trucks, playing his guitar, and listening to his favorite songs by Elvis Presley and Chet Atkins. He is survived by his brother, John L. Eggers and wife, Glenda; sisters, Shirley Michael and husband, Bill, and Betty Arnold Mink. Also surviving is his uncle, Hugh Walker, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Connie was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, J.C., Robert, Dean, Charles and Frederick Dale Walker; and sisters, Helen Monseur, Blanche Settlemyre and Mary Hicks.

Funeral services will be conducted Sunday afternoon, March 15th, at 3:30 at the Bethel School Gymnasium with Pastor Charlie Martin and Amy Cherbony officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday from 2:30 until 3:30, one hour prior to services, at Bethel School. Graveside services will follow in the Millsaps Cemetery.

The family wishes to extend their grateful appreciation to the staff and management of Mountain Home Facility, Glenbridge Health Center and Medi Home Hospice for their excellent and compassionate care provided to Connie. Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the Millsaps Cemetery Fund, 1078 Mountain Dale Road, Vilas, NC 28692. Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Eggers family.



Stephen Weik Larson

1948 – 2020

Mr. Stephen Larson, age 71, of Boone, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 at Caldwell Hospice & Palliative Care.

Funeral arrangements for Mr. Stephen Larson are incomplete. Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Larson family.

David Perry Haas

1930 – 2020

David Perry Haas, 89, of Little Laurel Road, Boone, NC passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 in his sleep. David was born on December 22, 1930 in Hudson, NC, the oldest of five brothers. As a young boy, he loved to hunt, horseback, and spend time “up on old Rocky.” He developed a strong work ethic early on through farming and working in a cotton mill. He graduated from Hudson High School in 1948 and moved to Pontiac, Michigan, to work in the automotive industry, after graduation. He married Nancy Ellen Coffee on October 8, 1955 and the two settled down on their farm in Bamboo Gap and raised three beloved sons. David graduated from Winston Salem Barber College in 1960 and was a successful barber for over 50 years. He faithfully attended Mount Vernon Baptist Church where he was an ordained deacon and taught Sunday school. In addition to his family, David loved to farm and watch Duke basketball! He was a member of the Boone Optimist Club and the Watauga County Cattleman’s Association and received the Watauga County Cattleman of the year award in 2001.

David is survived by his wife, Nancy; three sons, Jerry and wife, Lisa, of Boone, Bryan and wife, Michaele, of Boone, and Tim and wife, Christie, of Knightdale; eight grandchildren, Savannah Hadwiger and husband, Phil, Devon McAllister and husband, Gavin, Lee Adams and wife, Miranda, Amy Beauregard and husband, Jason, Connor Smith, Cameron, Carrington, and Cailey Haas, Jordan Haas and wife, Chelsea, and Westin Haas and wife, Nikki. He is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers. The family would like to thank the staff and caretakers at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation and Hospice for their love, support and care of David throughout the years.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Mount Vernon Baptist Church at 2:00 pm with Rev. Bud Russell officiating. Graveside services will follow in the Mount Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday evening, March 12, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Mount Vernon Baptist church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mount Vernon Equip Ministry, 3505 Bamboo Road, Boone, NC 28607. Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com. Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Haas family.

Amisha Nichole Eller

January 22, 1988 – March 03, 2020

Amisha Nichole Eller, age 32, of Clyde Winebarger Road, Boone, passed away Tuesday evening, March 3, 2020, at Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Amisha was born January 22, 1988 in Watauga County, the daughter of Bobby and Gail Winebarger Eller. She worked in food service in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and was a teen member of Faith Chapel in Fleetwood. She was a beautiful and loving daughter and will be greatly missed.

Amisha is survived by her father and mother, Bobby and Gail Winebarger Eller of Boone, and one step-brother, Jerry Lee Pennell, Jr. of Sugar Grove. She is also survived by a number of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Joseph Glenn Winebarger and Bobbie Jean Winebarger, and her paternal grandparents, Dwayne Eller and Genevieve Canter Eller.

Memorial services for Amisha Nichole Eller will be conducted Saturday morning, March 7, 2020, at 11:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Officiating will be Reverend Roger Greene.

The family will receive friends following the memorial service at Hampton Funeral Service.

Online condolences may be sent to the Eller family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Nancy Sue Green

February 18, 1960 – March 07, 2020

Nancy Sue Jones Green, age 60, of 222 Hensels Lane, Boone passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at her residence.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced.

Online condolences may be sent to the Green family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Angelia Marie Teague

December 19, 1959 – March 09, 2020

Angelia Marie Mast Teague, age 60, of Taylorsville, passed away Monday, March 9,2020 at Duke University Medical Center.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced.

Online condolences may be sent to the Teague family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Jose Allen Garcia

January 06, 1998 – March 10, 2020

Jose Allen Garcia, age 22, of 265 Vannoy Lane, Boone, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Watauga Medical Center.

Jose is survived by his father and mother, Gerardo Severiano and Crystal Jones Carrillo-Moran of Boone; three brothers, Christopher Garcia, Alejandro Olivares, and Michael Greene, all of Boone; one sister, Angelina Olivares of Boone; his maternal grandmother, Debbie Greene of Boone, his paternal grandmother, Maria Esther of Los Angeles, California. He is also survived by a number of aunts and uncles.

He was preceded in death by maternal grandfathers, Harold Jones and Alex Greene, and his paternal grandfather, Jose Severiano.

Funeral services Jose Allen Garcia will be conducted Friday afternoon, March 13, 2020, at 2:00 o’clock, at Meat Camp Baptist Church. The body will lie in state, at the church, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Pastor Mike Townsend.

The family will receive friends Friday afternoon, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock, at the church, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family, in care of Hampton Funeral Service, 683 Blowing Rock Road, Boone, North Carolina, 28607

Online condolences may be sent to the Garcia family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Robert Norton

February 05, 1950 – March 11, 2020

Robert Norton, age 70, of Mountain City, a former resident of Valle Crucis, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Mountain City Care and Rehab Center.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced.

Online condolences may be sent to the Norton family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Herman Karl Dietrich

March 29, 1928 – March 11, 2020

Herman Karl Dietrich, age 91, of Columbus, Ohio and Zionville, North Carolina, passed away Wednesday March 11, 2020 at his home in Zionville.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced.

Online condolences may be sent to the Dietrich family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements



Stephen Burleson

November 12, 1973 – March 3, 2020

Stephen Burleson, age 46, of Banner Elk, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

He was born on November 12, 1973 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of Danny Glenn Burleson and Carolyn Ramsey Burleson, both of Banner Elk.

Stephen was a mechanic by trade and a “Jack of All Trade’s”. He enjoyed music and riding motorcycles. He was a member of the Arbor Dale Presbyterian Church and had been a Scout with Troop 807 in Banner Elk. Stephen was a friend to all, and enjoyed hanging out with his friends and family.

In addition to his parents, Stephen leaves behind to cherish his memory his: Wife, Selena Marlowe Burleson of Banner Elk, NC; a daughter, Somer Burleson of the home; a son, Samuel Burleson of the home; one aunt, Hazel Adylette of Greensboro; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Funeral services for Stephen Burleson will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. in the Grandfather CHapel of Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with the Rev. Tee Gatewood officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until the service hour on Friday at the funeral home.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Burleson family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Stephen and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland



Hettie Gibson

March 21, 1925 – March 6, 2020

Hettie Lois Gibson, age 94, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 at The Waters at Roan Highlands Nursing Center in Roan Mountain, TN.

She was born on March 21, 1925 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Ford Banner and the late Lettie Banner.

Hettie retired from the Hamblen County Public Schools, where she worked as a School Secretary. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Morristown, but has most recently attended the Oakwood Forest Christian Church in Kingsport. She served her church as the Women’s Sunday School Teacher for many years. She enjoyed cooking, sewing and decorating her home. Southern Gospel music was among her favorites, especially the Crabb Family and the Gaithers.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Husband, Ralph A. Gibson; Brother, Floyd Malone Banner.

Hettie leaves behind to cherish her memory: Son, Greg Gibson of Wilmington, NC, Granddaughter, Ashley (Fred) Dunn of Wilmington, NC, Granddaughter, Lauren (Adam) Eberhart of Charlotte, NC, Son, Ed (Delene) Gibson of Newland, NC, Grandson, Grant (Sarah) Gibson of Newland, NC, Grandson, Greg Gibson of Newland, NC, Great-Grandson, Burr Dunn, Great-Granddaughter, Ella Grace Eberhart, Sister, Billie Church of Newland, NC, Brother, Ford (Mary) Banner, Jr. of Lincolnton, NC, Brother, David (Barbara) Banner of Newland, NC.

Services for Hettie Lois Gibson will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. in the Grandfather Chapel of Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Pastor Donnie Ford officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 5:30 pm on Monday evening at the funeral home.

Graveside services will follow on Tuesday morning at 11:00 a.m. in the Gibson Cemetery in Watauga, TN. Those wishing to go in procession should gather at the funeral home at 9:30 am on Tuesday morning.

The family would like to send their sincere thanks to the staff of Cornerstone Nursing Center in Johnson City for the many years of loving care they showed to Hettie.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Gibson family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Hettie and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.



Marjorie Holloway

August 5, 1935 – March 8, 2020

Marjorie Alice Holloway, age 84, of Statesville, North Carolina passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at The Rosewood Nursing Center in Harmony, NC.

She was born on August 5, 1935 in Avery County, NC, a daughter of the late Lawrence Edwin Banner and the late Lula Clark Banner.

She was a kind and loving lady who loved to cook and can. She enjoyed shopping and was considered a “Shop-A-Holic.”

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Husband, Kyle Watts Holloway; Daughter, Martha Diane Blanton; Three Brothers, Charles Banner, Richard Banner, Lawrence “Junie” Banner, Jr.

Marjorie leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Son, Richard (Susan) Holloway of Statesville, NC, Sister, Helen Taylor of Elizabethton, TN, Sister, Mary Margaret (Barry) Coffey of Bean Station, TN, Sister-In-Law, Gail Banner of Newland, NC; Grandson, Robert (Abby) Rudd of Durham, NC, Great-Grandsons, Abe, Conner and Tom.

Graveside services for Marjorie Banner Holloway will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 12:00 noon at the Banner Elk Cemetery. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home beginning at 10:00 am on Wednesday morning prior to going to the cemetery.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the caring staff at Rosewood Nursing Home in Harmony, NC for the wonderful and loving care they provided to Marjorie. Those wishing to make memorial donations in Marjorie’s memory, are invited to make them to the Rosewood Nursing Center 3134 Harmony Hwy Harmony, NC 28364.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Holloway family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Marjorie and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Related Articles

Comments

comments