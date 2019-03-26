Watauga, Avery Obituaries – March 26, 2019

Published Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 3:26 pm

William Fred Barton

(August 13, 1961 – March 23, 2019)

William Frederick (Fred) Barton age 57 of Clemmons, passed away Saturday March 23, 2019 at his home. He was born August 13, 1961 in Columbia, South Carolina to Glenn and Alma Barton. Mr. Barton formerly owned and operated Reedy Creek Tire in Clemmons.

Fred is survived by his loving wife, Cynthia Bennett Barton and his daughter, K. D. Wright and husband, Eddie. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son and his mother and father in law, Margaret and Willie Bennett.

A visitation will be 6-8 pm Tuesday March 26, 2019 at Davidson Funeral Home- Hickory Tree Chapel, Winston-Salem, NC. A celebration of life service will be conducted Thursday morning, March 28th, at 11 oclock at Poplar Grove Baptist Church in Boone, officiated by Rev. Chuck Campbell, Rev. Ronnie Hodge and Minister Gordon Noble.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Gideon International or to Poplar Grove Baptist Church 1228 Poplar Grove Road- South, Boone NC 28607.

Davidson Funeral Home, in Winston-Salem and Austin & Barnes Funeral Home in Boone is serving the Barton family.

Mary Main Eldreth

(March 03, 1938 – March 23, 2019)

Mary Lou Main Eldreth, age 81, of Longhope Road, Todd, passed away Saturday evening, March 23, 2019 at Watauga Medical Center in Boone. Born March 3, 1938 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of David Wenton and Hazel Miller Main. Mary Lou was of the Baptist faith. She was a seamstress at Shadowline of Boone and Hanes Manufacturing in West Jefferson before managing the West End and Blowing Rock Road locations of the Pantry stores. In her spare time, she enjoyed crafting quilts and ladies hand bags. She truly was a great lover of country music.



Ms. Eldreth is survived by her son, Ray Lawrence, Jr and wife, Theresa, of Todd; granddaughters, Kathy Walker of Zionville and Kelly Sexton and husband, Joey, of Todd; great-grandson, Joseph Sexton of Todd; sisters, Gladys Stevens of Johnson City, Tennessee and June Eldreth of Lenoir; a number of nieces and nephews; and her very special friend of 43 years, Gene Reece of Todd.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Henry Ray Lawrence, Sr., and her second husband, Clyde Eldreth; daughter, Lisa Gail Eldreth; brother, Noah Eugene Main; and sisters, Edith Greer and Geraldine Hoffman.



Funeral services for Mary Eldreth will be conducted Wednesday afternoon, March 27, 2019 at 2 oclock at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by Rev. David Cooper and Clint Cornett. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 1 until 2 oclock, prior to services, at Austin & Barnes. Burial will follow in the Hopewell Community Cemetery.

Flowers are appreciated or the family suggests memorials to the Ronald McDonald House, 419 South Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.



Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Eldreth family.

Velma Rose Combs Burnley

November 14, 1921 – March 19, 2019

Velma Rose Combs Burnley, first woman mayor of Boone, North Carolina credited with putting Boone on the map with her economic development, died March 19, 2019 at Sardis Oaks Retirement Center in Charlotte at the age of 97. She was mayor of Boone 16 years.

Born on November 14, 1921 to Charles and Rose Mast Combs in Vilas, North Carolina, she graduated Cove Creek High School at the age of 16. She attended Queens College, now Queens University of Charlotte. After marriage, she was blessed with her only child, a daughter, Lynn Kellam of Charlotte. Madonna, her precious little dog, gave Velma years of joy!

Another first, Velma’s employment with Northwestern Bank in Boone, which is now Wells Fargo, resulted in becoming the first woman vice-president. She attributed becoming mayor to networking with townspeople while with the bank. She was elected to the Boone Town Council in 1987 and became mayor two years later serving in that role until 2005. She also served on the area board of the Rural Economic Development; President of the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce; and was a founding member of the Watauga County Humane Society.

Lynn described her mother as a personable woman, wonderful mother and as a maverick. She was an avid reader, checking out four or five books from the library, reading them, returning them the next week, repeating the checking out and amazing her daughter.

Velma and Larry Dean Pilkenton married in a lovely wedding ceremony; sadly Dean passed in less than three months following surgery. His parents loved Velma as a daughter, they were proud of her achievements as they would have been a daughter, they respected and admired her integrity. Dean’s family shared their parents’ adoring feelings, particularly his sister, Sylvia Pilkenton Icenhour, who considered Velma a sister. When one gives thought, Velma was always smiling a gorgeous smile for which she will always be remembered.

Velma is survived by her daughter, Lynn Kellam, family members and many special friends.

Visitation will be Monday, March 25, 2019 from 12:00 Noon to 1:00 PM at First Baptist Church of Boone, 375 West King Street, Boone, N.C., 28607. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM at the Church. Burial will follow at Cove Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, Vilas, N.C.

Hankins and Whittington Funeral Service, in Charlotte, North Carolina and Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service are in charge of the arrrangements.

Catherine “Kathie” Cecilia Zigli

April 20, 1942 – March 20, 2019

Catherine “Kathie” Cecilia Zigli, age 76, of Ellison Run, Charleston, South Carolina, formerly of Boone, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Kathie was born April 20, 1942 in New York, New York, daughter of the late John Joseph Slevin and Catherine Marie Slevin.

Kathie was raised on Long Island, New York, and attended college at the State University of New York in Plattsburgh. It was here that she earned her Bachelor of Science in Education from the Department of Nursing in 1964. It was during her time there that she met her future husband, Ronald Zigli, at a military ball and were married on August 22, 1964 at the Plattsburg Air Force Base.

After graduating, Kathie began a lifelong career in nursing with particular focus in general public service. She started her career as a staff nurse at Daytona Beach General Hospital in Florida where she served for 2 years before moving with her family to Atlanta, GA. Here Kathie served for seven years as a Public Health Nurse within the DeKalb County Health Department and was principally responsible for maternal and child health as well as family planning and school health programs.

In 1974 Kathie followed an opportunity and took a job with the Appalachian District Health Department in Boone, NC. What began as a typical public health nurse position quickly turned into a Public Health Nursing Consultant position for the Maternal and Child Health Program in western NC. During her tenure, Kathie served as consultant for 12 counties, primarily for local county health departments and developmental evaluation centers. Kathie was deeply involved in developing programs for Maternal/Child Health, Perinatal, High Priority Infant Identification and Tracking, SIDS, School Health, and various other areas of focus. Kathie also served on various committees (Watauga County Project on Aging, Home Health Care Program, etc) and served as president for the Western NC Public Health Association from 1979-1980 while maintaining active involvement with WAMY Headstart Community Action Program and other regional health organizations.

As a result of her tremendous impact on the community and intense dedication, in September of 1985, Kathie was bestowed the honor of the Order of the Long Leaf Pine by then Governor of North Carolina, James G Martin. This honor is among the most prestigious awards conferred by the Governor of North Carolina. It is awarded to persons for exemplary service to the State of North Carolina and their communities that is above and beyond the call of duty and which have made a significant impact and strengthened North Carolina.

In 1989, Kathie was able to pursue yet another ground-breaking opportunity that brought her to Charleston, SC, where she closed out her decades-long career in public health service. Kathie became part of an organization working to create an early intervention program for infants and toddlers with disabilities. It was here that Kathie was able to do some of the most challenging, yet rewarding, work of her career as she was tasked with helping to lay the ground work for, establish, and implement a community-based interagency coordinated program of early intervention services through public and private providers. Out of all this hard work, came BabyNet, South Carolina’s first program specifically designed to ensure equal accessibility of all early preventative services to any family in need, particularly those already at high risk for developmental disabilities. Kathie served as Assistant Project Administrator and Regional Coordinator for BabyNet until her retirement in 2002.

Kathie Zigli is preceded in death by her late husband, Dr. Ronald M Zigli. Kathie is survived by her daughter Ann Braxton and husband Danny of Farmville, NC; daughter Andrea Rook of Charleston, SC; one brother, Paul Slevin of Colorado; and grandchildren Robert Michael Rook, Brittany Ann Rook, Kevin Michael Rook, and Anthony John Rook; and great grandchildren Kyle Ashley, Kevin Rook Jr, and Annalyn Rook.

A mass of Christian burial will be held by Father Thomas Kingsley at the Church of the Nativity on Folly Rd in Charleston, SC on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 11am. Burial services will be conducted on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 11 am at Woodlawn Cemetery in Blowing Rock, NC.

McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, in Charleston, South Carolina and Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service are in charge of the arrangements.

Kenneth Allen Triplett

December 16, 1943 – February 13, 2019

Mr. Kenneth Allen Triplett, age 75, of Deep Gap, passed away Wednesday, February 13,2019 at his residence.

He is survived by his wife, Dee Wheeler Triplett of the home, one son, Gary Triplett and wife Tina of Darby, North Carolina, one granddaughter, Skyler Triplett of Wilkesboro, North Carolina, three brothers and one sister.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Virgil and Ruth Hall Triplett, one son, Rhondy Hall Triplett and one brother.

A Celebration of Life for Mr. Kenneth Allen Triplett will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 12:30 PM, at his residence, 394 Rhymer Branch Road, Deep Gap, North Carolina.

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Ruth Schoenlank Vazquez

March 18, 1927 – March 23, 2019

Ruth Miriam Margarete Schoenlank Vazquez died peacefully, at home surrounded by three generations of family, on March 23, 2019. She was 92.

Born in Berlin to Hans and Margarete Schoenlank on March 18, 1927, Ruth emigrated to New York City with her family in 1936 and became an American citizen soon after. In 1948 she married Manuel (or “Manny”) Vazquez, with whom she settled in Queens and raised three children.

After earning her bachelor’s in Spanish from Queens College and master’s in special education from NYU, Ruth went on to teach hearing-impaired children in New York schools until her retirement. She deeply valued education, was fiercely independent, and had a generous spirit.

Ruth found joy spending time with children, including her six grandchildren. She introduced them to her favorite books, and helped with homework over the phone. So deep was her love of knowledge that she sometimes translated favorite books into her first language to share with cousins back in Germany.

Ruth also loved classical music. She could name any piece after hearing a few bars, and could often be found reading the New York Times to the sound of Mozart or Bach.

Ruth is preceded in death by her beloved Manny, her parents, and her brother Klaus.

Ruth is survived by her children Maxine Vazquez Crowe, Andrew Michael Vazquez, and Susan Vazquez; her six grandchildren Carolyn Clark (Alan Rasmussen), Mike Mohammed, Margaret Clark Johnson (Brandon Johnson), Juanita Vazquez (William Blanning), Nick Mohammed, and Arthur Vazquez; her great-grandchildren Everleigh Clark Rasmussen, Jace Vazquez, and Carlisle Johnson; and many cousins in Germany.

Ruth spent her twilight years in Boone, North Carolina, in the loving care of Maxine, Carolyn, Alan, and Maxine’s partner Willie Rucker, and the dedicated nursing and home care staff at Appalachian Brian Estates —and she delighted in the births of her great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the National Association of the Deaf (NAD): www.nad.org/donate

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Cynthia Kay Taylor

March 20, 1961 – March 25, 2019

Cynthia Kay Taylor, age 58, of Blairmont Drive, Boone, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019, at her home.

She is survived by her father and mother, Charles and Carolyn Taylor of Boone, two brothers, Scott Taylor and wife Tracy of Boone and Craig Taylor and wife Anna of Clayton, North Carolina, one niece, Emily Saffer and Chad Audet of Ashe County North Carolina, four nephews, Charles Saffer and wife Katie of Deep Gap, Landon Taylor of Asheville, North Carolina, Ethan Taylor and Adam Taylor both of Clayton, North Carolina, two great-nieces, Aurora and Aliza and three great-nephews, Charlie, Silas and Logan.

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements



Rhonda (Ron) Turbyfill

October 8, 1933 – March 20, 2019

Rhonda (Ron) Lee Turbyfill, age 85, of Elk Park, North Carolina passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the Charles A. Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville, NC.

He was born on October 8, 1933 in Greene County, Tennessee, a son of the late Julius Edward Turbyfill and the late Ada Ward Turbyfill.

Ron served his country during the Korean War in the US Air Force. Upon returning home he went to work for the James Quillen VA Medical Center as a Fire Inspector and remained there until his retirement. He volunteered with the Johnson City Fire Department and enjoyed woodworking, fishing, and riding his Harley. Ron was a Mason and attended the Blue Ridge Mountain Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his Son, Bobby Edward Turbyfill; Five Sisters, Helen Johnson, Hilma Watson, Audrey Hamilton, Geraldine Ward, Wanda Phillips; Brother, Ray Turbyfill.

Ron leaves behind to cherish his memory his: Wife, Bonnie Turbyfill of Elk Park, NC, Granddaughter, Kelley (Justin) Quillen of Johnson City, TN, Granddaughter, April (Rob) Banks of Kingsport, TN, Sister, Wilma Lucille Ellis of Elk Park, NC, Brother, John (Gloria) Turbyfill of Huntersville, NC, Great Grandchildren, Abby and Amaari.

Funeral services for Ron Turbyfill will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 11:30 am in the Grandfather Chapel of the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 10:30 until the service hour Monday at the funeral home. Interment will follow with Military Honors in the Mountain Home National Cemetery.

The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the Nurses and Staff of Medi Home Hospice and request in lieu of flowers that memorials be made in Ron’s memory to Medi Home Hospice PO Box 1357 Newland, NC 28657.

The care of Ron and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.



Ellen Doris Dulac

August 19, 1942 – March 21, 2019

Ellen Doris Dulac 76 of Newland NC passed away at her home on March 21,2019 . She was born August 19 1942 To Everett Eugene Preston and Marion Elizabeth Campbell in Bethel Vermont . She grew up in Vermont and graduated from Vergennes Union High School in 1960, shortly after she married Mervin Comes Sr and had four children, In 1975 She would marry Her second husband Gene Downs in Warren Vermont and they would welcome twin daughters.

Ellen worked in various jobs a pre k teacher , dietary aide and at waterbury plastics in Bethel in her early years , later she was a respite care provider for behaviorally challenged children and adults , she also was a dietary aide / cook at the Davis home in Windsor Vermont and at Oakmont nursing home in Greenville SC medical issues forced her to leave the work force in 2004.

In 2005 she married James Dulac of Newland NC to whom she was madly in love with until her last breath and throughout their 21 years together

Ellen was .spunky , always had a joke to share or a wise crack to make , she was highly intelligent and witty often known to take you by surprise with what she said and then follow with her beautiful smile after she did .

She loved music and dancing , crocheting and coloring and in her last few years she enjoyed keeping up with her friends and playing games on facebook.

She was a loving wife mother grandmother great grandmother and ” adopted mom” her family and fur babies were everything to her.

She is Survived By her husband James Dulac of Newland NC , 6 children Michelle Lane & husband Keith of Banner Elk NC , Mauriel Wood & partner Gary of Weathersfield Vt , Marilyn Knox & husband Ted of Brownsville Vt , Mervin ‘Skip” Comes & wife Susan of Windsor Vt, Roxanne Follensbee & partner Simeon of Newland NC and Roberta Comes of Grafton NH 2 Son-in-laws; Kerry Canfield of Gastonia NC, Travis Farrar of Springfield, VT, , 7 Unofficially adopted children Tina Marie Wakefield , Lisa Wallen Short , Lori Ann Short , Penny Jean Lescord Richard Warren Short, David Lee Short Sr and 18 Grandchildren Trevor ,Nathan, Kylie , Kelly, Kaitlynn, Corey , Gordon Nocona Dakota , Natawni , Montana , Elizabeth , Brian , Bailey , Tashina ,Shauna , and Perley 17 great grandchildren , her sister Mary Barnier & husband John of Essex Jct VT Brother Michael Campbell of Richmond Vt & her Aunts Edna and Clara she shared a special motherly bond with her Niece Pamela Bandy of Christiansburg Va and several nieces and nephews .

She is predeceased by her parents, Her two sisters Anges Judy Preston and Sandra Jean Wheeler & by her granddaughter Nikkeya Irene Comes and her long time fiiancee’ Robert O Short formerly of Windsor Vt; “Adopted” Son James Ralph Short.

The family requests in lieu of flowers that you make a donation to the Avery County Humane Society in Newland NC

Services for Ellen Doris Dulac will be held on, Tuesday, March 26, 2019 beginning at 7:00PM from the Grandfather Chapel of Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends beginning at 6:00PM on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the funeral home

Interment will be in the .Warren Cemetery, Warren, Vermont

The care of Ellen and family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.



JoAn Robertson

November 7, 1923 – March 21, 2019

JoAn Robertson, age 95, of Newland, North Carolina died on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at her residence in Land Harbor after enduring several surgeries at Johnson City Medical Center for continued dislocation of her left knee.

JoAn is survived by her daughter, Pat Allen; grandchildren, Mike Allen and Casey Glatfelter; great grandchildren, Lilly Glatfelter, Daniel Ward, Breanna and Donovan Allen(twins), Skyler Allen; and her special step daughter and step granddaughter, Gail and Laurel Renardson; She was cared for the last 17 years by her daughter, Pat, at her home in Land Harbor.

JoAn and her husband Jim moved to North Carolina to live in Land Harbor year-round in 2001. This was their “little bit of heaven” and loved playing golf and bridge. JoAn loved being a part of the Newland United Methodist Church, and a “Friday Lunch Bunch” group she started 8 years ago.

JoAn was an Army Nurse during WWII and served in Atlanta caring for the service men who had amputations. She loved sharing those memories with anyone who would listen. She truly loved her country and church.

Per her wishes, there will not be a formal funeral service but her favorite songs will be played in her memory at the Newland United Methodist Church on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Newland United Methodist Church, PO Box 368, Newland, NC 28657.

The care of JoAn and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.



Christopher Harold Owens

June 26, 1971 – March 22, 2019

Christopher Harold Owens, age 47, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 at his home in Newland, NC.

He was born on June 26, 1971 in Burke County, North Carolina, a son of Mariam Pritchard Owens of Newland and the late Jacob “Jake” Owens.

Chris will be missed by his family and this community. He enjoyed anything to do with his daughter Reagan. Some of his hobbies were sports, guitar, hiking and reading.

He was preceded in death by his Father, Jacob “Jake” Owens; Step Sister, Jennifer Ledford; Mother in law, Valorie Hanline;

In addition to his mother, Chris leaves behind to cherish his memory his: Wife ;Ashley Owens of Newland, NC; Daughter, Reagan Paige Owens, Sister, Cricket Blackley of Crossnore, NC, Step Mother, Suzanne Owens of Bakersville, NC, Step Brother, Joe Ledford of Alburn, AL, Father in law, Mike Hanline of Gastonia, NC; Nephew, Bishop Harold Paul Blackley.

Services for Christopher Harold Owens will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 beginning at 7:00PM from the Grandfather Chapel of Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Rev. Roger Wise officiating.

The family will receive friends beginning at 6:00 PM Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers memorials should be made to his daughter Reagan, C/O Ashley Owens; P.O. Box 1041, Linville, NC 28646

The care of Christopher and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

