Watauga, Avery Obituaries – March 24, 2020

Published Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 4:17 pm

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland



Gary Wayne Hartley

1939 – 2020

Dr. Gary W. Hartley, 80, from Boone, passed away peacefully at Amber Care Hospice in Deming, NM on March 19, 2020. Dr. Hartley was born in Watauga County and grew up in Boone and south Florida. While in high school, he developed an interest in amateur (ham) radio, becoming licensed with call sign K4HTV in 1956. This was a hobby he engaged in throughout his life, finally attaining an Extra class license in 2002.

He attended Wingate College and Carson Newman University. After serving in the Army and on the Highway Patrol, Dr. Hartley had a long career as a middle school teacher in Caldwell County, NC. After retiring from teaching, Dr. Hartley pursued his interest in archaeology and history of the old west. Beginning in 1993, he moved to Deming, NM. He spent over 20 years researching the history of the settlers’ trails and identifying forgotten and obscured gravesites. He traveled throughout America’s desert southwest, gathering information for his research. When he would return home to Deming, he would share his finds and stories with his close friends, Randy McCowan and his wife Sally, both of Deming.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roscoe J. Hartley and Ruby W. Hartley, his wife Doris, his son, Robin, his brother James R. Hartley, and his sister Elaine Jolly. Gary is survived by two foster sons and their families: Gary Beane of Lenoir, NC and his son Trevor; and Chris Clawson of Hampton, TN and his wife Angela and their two sons, Christopher and Dallas. In addition, he is survived by: two nephews, Scott Ferwerda and Eric Hartley; one niece, Heather Hartley; and several cousins.

Due to concerns about the Coronavirus, services for Dr. Hartley will be limited to family only. Burial will take place on Saturday, March 28 at Mount Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Gary’s honor to PKD Foundation.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com. Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Hartley family.

William “Bill” Wilson

March 09, 1936 – March 21, 2020

William “Bill” Wilson, age 84, of Boone, passed away Saturday afternoon, March 21, 2020, at Watauga Medical Center in Boone.

Bill is survived by his wife, Diane Washburn; one daughter, Cheryl Townsend and husband Donnie; one son, David Wilson and wife Flora; three stepsons, John Travers, Phil Washburn and wife Dusty, and Pete Washburn and wife Jesse; two sister, Gloria Heimburger and Ann Trivette; two grandchildren, John Hyde and Kristi Lamontagna, and his longtime best friend, Olen Wilson. He is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Boyd Wilson and Lexie Lawrence Wilson; one son, Billy Wilson; one brother, Robert Wilson, and a nephew, Will Pierce.

Private memorial services for William “Bill” Wilson will be conducted Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel.

Online condolences may be sent to the Wilson family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Irene Morrison Moore

April 05, 1935 – March 21, 2020

Irene Morrison Moore, age 84, of Fletcher Street, Wilkesboro, formerly of Blowing Rock, passed away Saturday evening, March 21, 2020, at Westwood Hills Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Wilkesboro.

Irene is survived by four daughters, Linda Blackwelder of Boone, Brenda Evans of Murphysboro, Tennessee, Vicky Highley and husband Jim of Fort Meyers, Florida, and Debra Ward of North Wilkesboro; one son, William Branton and wife Eunice of Kannapolis, North Carolina, and two sisters, Frances Chester of Mooresville, and Mamie Watson of Concord, North Carolina. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and two great great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Andrew and Elizabeth Wolf Morrison; one son, David Moore, and two sisters, Evelyn Morrison and Barbara Tumblin.

A private memorial service for Irene Morrison Moore will be held by the family.

Online condolences may be sent to the Moore family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.



Linda Gail Vance

May 19, 1946 – March 16, 2020

Linda Gail Vance, age 73, of Elk Park, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, March 16, 2020. She was born on May 19, 1946 in Avery County to the late Ross and Viola Vance. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death two sisters’ Christina Vance and Lilian “Did” Clark.

Linda was a lifelong member of Lewis Chapel Baptist Church in Minneapolis, North Carolina. She loved her family, church life and singing from the Red Book Hymnal. Linda enjoyed crocheting afghans for people she cared for, loved, and appreciated.

Those left to cherish her memory are two sons, Barry Jones of Minneapolis and Jamie Jones and wife Mandy of Cranberry; one daughter, Karla Smith Holdren and husband Jon of Spruce Pine; five grandchildren; Ashley Ollis, Kristen Whitson and husband DJ, Katelyn Jones, Chloe Holdren, and Evan Jones; five siblings, Tom Vance and wife Shirley, Harold Vance and wife Kathy, Roger Vance and wife Joan, Bettie Jean Vance, and Norma “Boots” Burleson; and three great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 11:00 to 12:00 P.M. at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Newland.

The service will be follow at the Minneapolis Cemetery at 12:30 P.M. with Rev. Gene Carver officiating.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Vance family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Linda and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.



Douglas McArthur Vance

September 2, 1942 – March 18, 2020

Douglas McArthur Vance, 77, of Avery County went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 18th, 2020 while at home, surrounded by his family watching the birds and his grandchildren play. He was born on September 2nd, 1942 in Mitchell County, NC to the late Jasper Hayden Vance and Carrie Ella Trivett Vance. “Mac” was a 1961 graduate of Crossnore Highschool. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters Verna Sue Vance, Vida Carpenter, Georgie Lee Prather & Selma Vance. He was also proceeded in death by his sister Alice Vance, sister Thelma Vance and brother Daniel Vance who died in infancy.

Doug leaves behind, to cherish his memory in love, a large family: his Wife, Patsy F. Vance and Children Deborah & Robbie Vance of StameyBranch and Curtis Vance of Nebo, North Carolina, his grandchildren Cassie Vance and Thomas Taylor Jr of Land Harbor, NC , Caitlyn Vance and Husband John Klinedinst II of Moore, Oklahoma, Ella Singleton and Husband Josh Singleton of Linville, Curtis Vance Jr. and wife Abigail Vance of Newland, Zachary Vance, Macie Vance & Autumn Vance; and his Great-grandchildren Conner Brewer, Abby Brewer, Hadley Klinedinst, Emmaline Singleton, Ethan Singleton, Karson Whitehead & Karter Vance. He is also survived by his three brothers and Sister: Ted Vance of Morganton, NC, Hayden Vance of Stamey Branch, Joe Vance of Morganton, NC. And Brenda Clements of Rutherford College, NC as well as extended Family Harriet Coffee of Charlotte, NC, Lisa Miller of Valdese, NC and numerous Nieces, Nephews, cousins and close loved ones of the Vance Family.

In his early life Douglas enjoyed listening to Music, watching & playing various sports and helping his parents on the farm. He met the love of his life and Married her on May 16th of 1964; together Doug & Patsy built a strong and close family that Douglas dedicated his life to supporting. He retired from Carpentry in 2002 when he was 60 years old and since enjoyed playing with his dog Caesar, watching birds, old western movies and preaching; listening to bluegrass & gospel music; playing with his great grandchildren and enjoying his time with his siblings. He will be remembered by many members of the community as a loving and kind man that loved his Lord our Savior & his Family.

Visitation will be held Saturday Afternoon March 21st, 2020 from 1 to 3pm at Stamey Town Missionary Baptist Church followed by Funeral Services & graveside rights at Stamey Town Community Cemetery in the Stamey Branch Community with Rev. Russel Hoilman & Rev. Tommy Carver officiating. Special Singing services will be done by Macs Niece, Nikki Prather and Son Curtis Vance with his church men’s choir group “The Guys” from Marion First Freewill Baptist. EJ of Piper Jones will be providing special musical services as well.

The Family would like to extend special thoughts of appreciation for your kindness especially to Blue Ridge Hospice Care and Nurses Ciji & Tiffany and Numerous Health care providers at Johnson City Medical Center, Watauga Medical Center and Cannon Memorial Hospital.

Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland, NC will be assisting the Vance Family with arrangements. Condolences to the family can be sent to www.rsfh.net.

Along with prayers of support, Flowers for the service and Donations to Blue Ridge Hospice Care, Gideons International, Baptist Children’s Homes of NC & Harvest Children’s Ministry will be well received by family as a memorial contribution.