Watauga, Avery Obituaries – March 2, 2021

Published Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 5:05 pm

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland



Charles Andrew “Andy” Barnett

1981 – 2021

Mr. Charles Andrew “Andy” Barnett, age 39, of Banner Elk, passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Mission Hospital in Asheville. Born February 26, 1981, he was the son of Scott Linnwood and Susan Pfisterer Barnett.

Andy was a carpenter by trade and he truly loved his craft. In his 20 years as a carpenter, he proudly built many homes in and around Watauga County. He was such an accomplished builder that he was asked to work on timber frame projects all over the country; building additions, hotels, houses and churches as far away as Colorado, Hawaii, New Jersey and Washington D.C.

In addition to his work, Andy had many hobbies including welding and machinery. He was also a skilled danseur, classically trained at the North Carolina School of the Arts. His greatest passion was his family and friends.

Andy is survived by his wife Vera Barnett, three children, Lilly, Ethan “Abe” and Anna Lee Barnett, his parents, Susie and Scott Barnett of Lenoir, and his brother, Scott Christopher “Chris” Barnett.

Services for Andy will be private.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Habitat for Humanity, in care of Grace Lutheran Church, 115 East King Street, Boone, NC 28607

Online condolences may be shared with the Barnett family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com. Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Barnett family.



Richard Clyde Woods

1958 – 2021

Richard Clyde Woods, 62, of West Jefferson passed away Tuesday, February 23rd at home.

Born August 29, 1958 (in Besoco, West Virginia) a son of Kelly Opey Woods and Sybil Irene Yates.

Surviving are his wife, Barbara Coleman Woods; daughters, Irene Lewis (James) of West Jefferson; Lisa Love (Joe) of Deep Gap; Tonya Green (Michael) of West Jefferson; adopted daughter, Kimberly Sheets of West Jefferson; two sisters, Sheila Medley (Dallas) of Fleetwood; Doreen Butler of New Castle, DE; three brothers, Kelly Woods (Sue) of Deep Gap; Robert Woods (Betty) of Todd; Kenneth Woods (Retha) of West Jefferson and by four grandchildren, one step-grandchild, and two great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Kathy Woods, Betty Wagner and Phyliss Lobe and one brother, Johnny Woods

There are no services for Richard Clyde Woods at this time.

Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin& Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Woods family.



Noah Michael Scully

1998 – 2021

Noah Michael Scully, age 22, of Valley Creek Lane, Banner Elk, the Foscoe community, passed away February 25, 2021. He was born June 26, 1998 in Boone. Noah was a kind hearted, gentle, and loving individual. His passions, love and interests included spending time with family and enjoying the outdoors. Noah was a passionate fan of movies and music, a lover of God, and was passionate about martial arts jiu-jitsu. He loved animals and will be missed deeply by his best animal companion, Tanto, the “family dog”. Noah was an employee at Food Lion in Banner Elk for 5 years, and was adored and loved by his co-workers and customers.

He is survived by his loving family members; parents, Thomas Wayne Scully, Sr. and Teresa Brown Scully of the Foscoe community; and his brother, Tommy Scully of Boone.

A Memorial Service for Noah Scully will be celebrated Wednesday evening, March 3, 2021 at 6 o’clock at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Chapel in Boone, officiated by Rev. Michael T. McKee.

In memory of Noah, memorial donations may be made to Austin & Barnes Funeral Home to assist the family with expenses

Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Scully family.



Richard Michael “Rick” Goodman

1947 – 2021

Mr. Richard Michael “Rick” Goodman, age 73 of Boone, passed away Friday, February 26, 2021 at his home. Born September 8, 1947 in Mobile, Alabama, he was a son of the late James Gordon and Katherine Mayhall Goodman. Rick served as a United States Marine from 1965 to 1969 during the Vietnam War. He was a retired Doctor of Pharmacy and enjoyed reading and writing, listening to and playing music. He also enjoyed traveling and spending time outdoors.

He is survived by his wife, Karen Goodman, one daughter, Elise Goodman of Raleigh, one son, Daniel Goodman and wife Ashley of Cary, NC, a step son, Trey Thomas of Raleigh, one brother, Russ Goodman and wife Sue of Atlanta, GA, three grandchildren, Claire Goodman, Ayden Brienzi and Ary Sagadraca, and Rick’s three cats, Inti, Nina, and Reyna.

A memorial service for Rick will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Watauga Humane Society, PO Box 1835, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be shared with the Goodman family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Goodman family.



Shelby Ann Harmon

1946 – 2021

Mrs. Shelby Ann Potter Harmon, age 74, of Sugar Grove, passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Born May 14, 1946 in Watauga County, she was the daughter of the late Betty Parks and William Lee Potter, Sr. Shelby was the office manager of A & B Plumbing.

She is survived by her husband, Billy Dean Harmon, four children, Brenda Wilson and husband Ricky of Vilas, Cheryl Harmon-Meade and husband Scott Meade of Mountain City, William David “Butch” Harmon of Zionville and Denna Harmon and Loren of Morganton, four grandchildren, Jason A. Harmon, Shane Meade and wife Jessy Parsons-Meade, Amanda W. Jackson and husband Casey, and Ashlee Harris and husband Brad, three great grandchildren, Logan Jackson, Wade Jackson and Nolan Meade, one sister, Phyllis Oliver and husband Bryson of Sugar Grove and a special niece, Beth Bradt and husband Reed, and her children, Reagan and Ellery Reed.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Brenda Dentino, a brother, William Lee Potter, Jr., and her maternal grandmother, Nina Tester Parks.

Graveside services and burial for Shelby Harmon will be conducted Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 2 PM at the Green Valley Baptist Church. Those attending are asked to practice social distancing

Friends may visit Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Wednesday, March 3, 2021 from noon until 4 PM to pay their respects and sign the register book.

Online condolences may be shared with the Harmon family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com. Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Harmon family.



Shelia Karen Grindstaff

1955 – 2021

Shelia Karen Grindstaff, 65 of Vilas, closed her eyes for the last time February 28, 2021. Shelia was surrounded by her family when Jesus called her home. She was fierce with her compassion and kindness toward other people. Known by many, she never met a stranger. Shelia was the type of person that would give anyone the shirt off her back, asking nothing in return. She had such a free spirted personality and often referred to her Cherokee Indian heritage for her passionate outlook on life. Shelia was known in her community for her outrageous Halloween decorations and her giant pumpkins she proudly displayed. Born in Watauga County to the late Shorty and Ruby Smith, she was raised in Valle Crucis with her sister Betty. After high school, she moved to Taylorsville, NC to pursue her nursing career and became a CNA. Shelia poured herself into her patients every day, like she did her family. When she moved back to Boone, she soon met the love of her life and became the role model that generations after her looked to for guidance.

Shelia is survived by her husband, Jerry Grindstaff, of Vilas; one daughter, Gail Hicks and husband, Dewayne, of Bulter, TN; one son, Otis Watson, and fiancé Kayla, of West Jefferson, NC; one step daughter, Rebecca Benfield and husband, Charlie, of Bluefield, VA; one stepson, Craig Grindstaff of Mountain City, TN; one sister, Betty Church of Valle Crucis, NC; eight grandchildren, Leanne, Samantha, Josh, Vivian, Bailey, Makayla, and Mollie.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Shorty and Ruby Smith of Valle Crucis NC; and her brother- in- law, Charles Church of Valle Crucis NC. She is also survived by numerous nephews.

Funeral services for Shelia Grindstaff will be conducted Thursday afternoon, March 4, 2021 at 1 o’clock at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Chapel, officiated by Rev. Delmar James. Graveside services will follow in the Baird Cemetery in Valle Crucis.

Friends may visit Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Wednesday morning from 11 until 4 PM to pay their respects and sign a register book.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 90, Post Office Box 2914, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences maybe shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Grindstaff family.

Judy Ferguson Wright

October 13, 1951 – February 22, 2021

I lift up my eyes to the mountains—where does my help come from? My help comes from the Lord, the Maker of heaven and earth. – Psalm 121

Judy Ferguson Wright went home to her Savior on February 22, passing peacefully in her sleep.

Born in Wilkes County, she grew up on her family’s beloved farm, roaming the hills with her cherished siblings. The connection she felt to the land and growing things never diminished and to the end of her life proudly declared herself a farmer.

Her curious mind led to her pursue degrees at NC State and Appalachian State University. While at APP, she fell in love with the Blue Ridge and made it her home for the next 40 years—marrying and having three children in their azure tinted shadows.

She filled her home with songs, singing about her savior, love, and cowboys morning and night. She filled notebooks with sketches and the walls of her family and friends with vibrant paintings. She filled the lives of those around her with kindness and joy, her hallmark traits.

She leaves behind her children—David, Julie, and Becca. Her adored daughter-in-law—Satomi and grandchildren—Leah, Alice, and Desmond. Five siblings Joan, Susan, Rose, Harvey, and Margaret as well as many beloved nieces and nephews, her treasured church family, her ex-husband Jeff (her own cowboy), and a wide circle of friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Winifred, her brother Jerry, and sister Ann.

As long as she was able, she filled her days with dancing, always dancing for her favorite audience, Jesus. Finally (finally) she gets to dance with Him in person and she is so happy.

A memorial service for Judy Ferguson Wright will be conducted Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 2:00 o’clock at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Doug Cheshire will officiate.

The service will be live streamed at the link below.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8395689983?pwd=c2NYYm9qNjYxaUhSQWxqdlRWcW1LZz09

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Alliance Bible Fellowship Special Needs Ministry, 1035 NC Highway 105 Bypass, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Wright family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Tommy Greer

April 30, 1929 – February 23, 2021

Tommy Greer 91 died from Covid-19 Virus in Paterson NJ on February 23, 2021. He was born in Zionville NC April 30, 1929 and married his Cove Creek High School girlfriend Joan Mast in 1948; they had three children Gary, Debra (Brown), and Ray. Tommy appreciated growing up in a farm community with creeks and woods to explore. And he enjoyed success in high school football, basketball, and baseball. He enjoyed fast pitch softball and pitched for community teams 1955 – 2000.

Tommy retired as a VP of Manufacturing in Paterson (NJ) and loved to share fond memories of printing maps for National Geographic. He was a printer for 22 years in Kingsport (TN) Press and 23 years at two companies in NJ. He enjoyed success in a rising career, first as pressman then as manager. He was an innovative leader in offset printing and high speed folding techniques.

Tommy’s wife and life partner [46 years] is Barbara Picoult-Greer (Lebson), his parents were Howard and Bulis (Church), his brother and sister were Harold and Betty (Adams). His 5 grandchildren are Julie, Jennie, Jaclyn (Brown), Andy, and John, and he has 6 great-grandchildren. Over his years Tommy travelled home to Zionville 200+ times to enjoy pure clean mountain air and water. His family and friends will forever recall his love of telling jokes and his stories of growing up in Zionville. Tommy requested to be interred with his favorite ball team NY Yankees shirt and cap. A private family memorial service will be held after Covid-19 risk has subsided with entombment following in the Zionville Baptist Church Mausoleum.

Online condolences may be sent to the Greer family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Dr. John Lane Idol, Jr.

October 28, 1932 – February 26, 2021

Dr. John Lane Idol, Jr., age 88, son of John Lane and Annie Watson Idol, passed away on February 26, 2021 at Appalachian Brian Estates in Boone, North Carolina.

Born 10/28/1932 in Deep Gap, John attended Deep Gap Elementary School and Appalachian High School. After graduating high school, he served four years as an electronics technician in the United States Air Force, becoming part of a medal-winning crew of radar assisted photo mappers, with duty in Puerto Rico and Alaska.

An English and history major at Appalachian State University, he became editor of the Appalachian, the college newspaper; and sang in the collegiate mixed chorus. During his student years at ASU, he helped establish a Unitarian Fellowship in Boone.

Continuing his studies in English, he won a National Defense Education Act Fellowship to pursue studies at the University of Arkansas, where he was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa and earned both a Master of Arts and a PH.D.

Dr. Idol accepted an appointment at Clemson University in 1964 and taught there until his retirement in 1995. His special interests were the 19th century American novel and 17th century British poetry. Outside the classroom, he enjoyed playing intramural softball, earning over 500 victories as a pitcher; singing in the community choir, and gardening. He was twice elected to the Clemson Faculty Senate.

He actively participated in professional organizations and held the position of president of the Thomas Wolfe Society, the Nathanial Hawthorne Society, the Philological Association of the Carolinas, and the Society for the Study of Southern Literature. He was a founding member of both the Wolfe and the Hawthorne Society.

As an editor of literary journals, he oversaw the publication of the Nathaniel Hawthorne Review for nine years and served as articles editor for the Thomas Wolfe Review. He was a consulting editor for the South Carolina Review and the Thomas Wolfe Review.

Dr. Idol founded and then edited the Idol Family Newsletter for 30 years. This publication highlighted past and present members of the Idol family from Deep Gap, Kernersville, Tennessee, and Kansas. The newsletter is still being published today. Mr. Idol is also the author of an award-winning book on his family’s history entitled Blue Ridge Heritage: An Informal History of Three Generations of the Family of John Nicholson Idol, as well as a second volume entitled Deep Gap Days: A Crazy-Quilt Narrative of My Boyhood in the Blue Ridge Mountains. A collection of poems, some previously published in literary magazines, appeared in 1997 under the title The Exhibit.

Dr. Idol won citations for distinguished service from the Thomas Wolfe Society, The Nathaniel Hawthorne Society, and the American Literature Association. He was named a distinguished professor of English and the Clemson Class of 1939 awarded him $5000 for outstanding teaching and research.

The author of dozens of articles and reviews, he wrote two books on Thomas Wolfe, co-authored one on Hawthorne, edited & co-edited six works by Wolfe, co-compiled a book of contemporary reviews of Hawthorne’s work, and co-edited a volume of original essays on Hawthorne and women.

In retirement, he remained active as a teacher, serving as a visiting lecturer at UNC-Chapel Hill, a volunteer teacher at the Chapel Hill Senior Citizens’ Center, and was a member of the teaching team for the Duke University program for learning in retirement.

John also became an active supporter of libraries, accepting appointments to the Library Advisory Board at Appalachian State University and the Board of Directors for the Orange County Public Library. Mr. Idol funded several reading rooms at Belk Library at ASU as well as the John and Marjorie South Idol Reading Lounge for students there.

His love of music didn’t cease with retirement. He joined the Chapel Hill Community Chorus and sang for over a dozen years. He and his wife, the former Marjorie South of Boone, sponsored a scholarship in traditional mountain music at ASU, as well as scholarships in English, Poetry Writing and other areas of study.

John returned to Boone after the death of his wife Marjorie in 2013 and lived the remainder of his life at Appalachian Brian Estates.

Dr. Idol was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie South Idol, his parents, his sister Joyce Idol Coffey, and his brothers Jim, Bob, and Bill Idol. He is survived by brothers Ken Idol of Carlsbad, Ca., Joe Idol and wife Zola, and Steve Idol and wife Kathy of Deep Gap. and two sisters-in-law, Evelina and Margaret Idol and a brother-in-law, J.L. Coffey. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews on both the Idol and South sides of the family.

A memorial service for Dr. John Lane Idol, Jr. will be held at a later time. His burial will be in the Idol Family Cemetery on Idol Mountain in Deep Gap.

Memorials may be made to the Idol Family Cemetery or the Watson Family Cemetery in care of Steve Idol, 8821 US Hwy 421 S, Deep Gap, NC, 28618.

Online condolences may be sent to the Idol Family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com.

Hampton Funeral Service of Boone is in charge of the arrangements.

Bruce Roscoe Boulanger

February 23, 2021

Bruce Roscoe Boulanger, age 63, of Jacksonville, Florida and native of Boone, NC, died Tuesday, February 23, 2021 in Jacksonville.

He was married to Linda Boulanger who sadly passed away just days after his death.

He is preceded in death by his father, Ronald Rudolph Boulanger, his mother, Lena Elizabeth Norris and Stepfather, Glenn Norris. He was also preceded in death by his Stepsister, Madelyn.

He is survived by his son, Matthew Boulanger and wife Stephanie and their children, Trey, Piper and Hadley all of Todd, NC; his daughter, Melanie Walker and husband Robert and their children, Shaylyn and Haydyn of Deep Gap, NC. He is also survived by 3 Stepchildren, Ericka of Jacksonville, FL, Justin, and wife Brianne and their 3 children and Kim and husband Javier and their 3 children of Wisconsin and his brother, Jimmy Boulanger and wife Cindy of Mt. City, TN.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the Boulanger Family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Obituary information is courtesy of Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service of Boone.

Mary Jane Snyder

April 16, 1942 – February 26, 2021

Mrs. Mary Jane Underwood Snyder, age 78 of Roaring River passed away Friday, February 26, 2021 at Westwood Hills Health and Rehabilitation.

Funeral services will be held 2:00PM Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Reins-Sturdivant Chapel with Rev. Howard Junior Church officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 PM until 1:30 PM prior to the service. Burial will follow in Scenic Memorial Gardens.

Mary Jane was born April 16, 1942 in Wilkes County to “Com” better known as “Old Folks” and Ruby Miller Underwood. She was a member at Old Reddies River Primitive Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Ray Neil Snyder; two sons, David Snyder and Neil Snyder; and a brother, Bill Underwood.

Mary Jane is survived by her husband, Bruce Church of the home; one daughter, Melissa Church McGuire and husband John of North Wilkesboro; a son, Phillip Bruce Church of Roaring River; a sister, JoAnn Burke and husband Hamp of Millers Creek; and several nieces and nephews.

Flowers will be accepted.

Online condolences may be made at www.reins-sturdivant.com

Obituary information courtesy of Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service of Boone.

James R. McQueen, Jr.

November 09, 1950 – February 28, 2021

Mr. James R. McQueen, Jr., age 70, passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021 at his home.

Online condolences may be sent to the McQueen family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced.

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service of Boone is in charge of the arrangements.

Wade Aldridge

May 14, 1935 – February 28, 2021

Wade Aldridge, 85, of Morganton, passed away Sunday morning at Grace Hospital after a four week period of declining health.

Wade was born May 14, 1935, as the 13th child to the late Gladys Taylor Aldridge and Roy James Aldridge of the Foscoe Community of Watauga County.

Survivors: wife Ann Aldridge of the home to whom he was married for 53 ½ years, sons Richard also of the home and Brandon Aldridge and husband Andrew Gibson of New York City and Washington Depot, Connecticut, special friend Scott Brown (Susan), with son Logan of Linville Falls, and foster son Christopher Wells (Tammy) and daughter Katchi of Fairport, NY, sister Jean Gragg and husband Bob of Lenoir, brothers-in-law Johnny Hayes of Thomasville, and Howard Byrd, and aunts Martha Holt of Winston-Salem and Rosa Lee Mathis of Roaring Gap. Wade had 47 nieces and nephews and many cousins as well as close friends, both young and young at heart.

He was preceded in death by sisters Prince, Carmelee, Verlene, Bernice, Blanch, and Mary as well as brothers Stuard, Lon, Marl, Clell, Marsh, and Jim. Wade was an avid amateur photographer and enjoyed learning to use his drones and sharing his pictures and videos with family and friends. He had visited all 50 states and many foreign countries.

At a later date a public service with Rev. Paul McClure officiating will be held at the columbarium at Oak Hill United Methodist Church where Wade was an active member.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Multi Purpose Activity Center (MPAC), Oak Hill United Methodist Church, 2239 NC Hwy 181, Morganton, NC 28655. Wade and fellow church members spent many volunteer hours while the MPAC was under construction.

Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Announcement courtesy of Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service.

Eula Margaret Ashley

August 16, 1932 – March 01, 2021

Eula Margaret Coffey Ashley, age 88, of Boone, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021 at Glenbridge Health and Rehab.

She was born August 16, 1932, in Butler, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Stuart Horton Coffey and Pauline Smith Coffey.

She is survived by two sons, Terry Ashley and wife Melba of Boone and Tommy Ashley and wife Jane of Fleetwood; grandchildren, Amy Wheeler of Boone; Nicole Farley and husband Chris of Boone; Ginger Kroll of Boone; Chelsea Bundren and husband Dalton of Rogersville, Tennessee; Hannah Ashley of Boone; Lori Wilson and husband Tim of Zionville and Dwayne Ashley and wife Amy of Boone and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Ashley and one son, Mike Ashley.

No service is scheduled at this time.

Online condolences may be sent to the Ashley family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.



Madeline Sheppard

July 20, 1935 – February 26, 2021

Madeline Sheppard, age 85 Years, of Elk Park, North Carolina passed away on Friday, February 26, 2021 at her home in Elk Park, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on July 20, 1935 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Alton Palmer and the late Mildred Teaster Palmer.

Madeline was a loving caring wife, mother, grandmother and friend always uplifting everyone who passed her way. She was a dedicated Christian, devoted to serving the Lord and showed her love and faith in God daily. Madeline was a devoted fisher woman as well. Her patience for waiting on the fish to bite was unmatched. Many would easily give up on the stubborn fish, but not her, she would patiently wait and end up catching the biggest fish. Patience was a virtue she not only showed in fishing, but also in her daily life as well.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Husband, Rev. Collis Sheppard; Two Daughters, Kathy Shook, Linda Sheppard; Son, Danny Charles Sheppard.

Madeline leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Daughter, Rita (Bob) Boger of Salisbury, NC, Daughter, Brenda (Tommy) Rupard of Woodleaf, NC, Son, Stanley (Liz) Sheppard of Elk Park, NC, Barbara (Lynn) Shook of Cleveland, NC, Daughter, Elizabeth (Michael) Turbyfill of Elk Park, NC, Daughter, Loretta (Rex) Daniels of Newland, NC, Daughter, Anita (Keith) Goforth of Banner Elk, NC, Daughter, Libby (Kenny Summerlin) Brown of Elk Park, NC, Sister, Shelby (Hack) Ruppard of Banner Elk, NC, Sister, Rosalie (Edward) Gwyn of Morganton, NC, Sister, Bernice Jones of Taylorsville, NC, Sister, Jeanette (Stanley Carver) Leonard of Marion, NC; 30 grandchildren; 71 great grandchildren and 24 great great grandchildren.

Services for Madeline Sheppard will be held on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at 3:00 pm from the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Rev. Dexter Brummitt and Rev. Lynn Shook officiating. Interment will follow in the Palmer Cemetery with Rev. Traley Clawson officiating.

The family will receive friends beginning at 2:00 pm on Sunday at the funeral home.

Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. All guests attending the visitation and service must bring and wear a mask.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge for the loving care and support they provided and request that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge, 236 Hospital Dr. Spruce Pine, NC 28777

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Sheppard family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Madeline and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.