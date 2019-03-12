Watauga, Avery Obituaries – March 12, 2019

Published Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 4:12 pm

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Bruce Simmons

(June 04, 1929 – March 6, 2019)

Bruce Simmons, age 89, of Boone, and formerly of High Point, passed away Wednesday evening, March 6, 2019 at his residence.

Born June 4, 1929 in Mt. Airy, he was a son of Edd and Bertie Rakes Simmons. Mr. Simmons was a member of Conrad Memorial Baptist Church in High Point. After retiring to Boone, he attended Boone United Methodist Church for the next 16 years. Mr. Simmons was a member and past Master of the Numa F. Reid Masonic Lodge in High Point. He was a sales manager for Ward Foods in Jamestown, and later employed at Thomas Produce in Greensboro.

Mr. Simmons was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed fishing and camping. Known as Mr. Helpful, he was always offering to step-up and assist anyone he thought needed a helping hand.

Mr. Simmons is survived by his son, Dwight Simmons and wife, Sandra, of Boone; granddaughter, Emilee Hughes and husband, David, of Knoxville, TN; grandson, Brent Simmons and wife, Autumn of Seattle, WA; and two great-grandchildren, Lucy Kate and Owen Charles Hughes.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen Hodges Simmons; sisters, Pansy Gardner and Bonnie Thomas; and brothers, Roland, Lewis, Wayne and Chester Simmons.

Funeral services for Bruce Simmons will be conducted Sunday afternoon, March 10, 2019 at 2 oclock, at the Conrad Memorial Baptist Church, 1920 N. Centennial St., High Point, NC 27262. Officiating will be Rev. Donald Thomas, Rev. Jeff McClain and Rev. Luke Edwards.

Graveside services will follow at Guilford Memorial Park in Greensboro. The family will receive friends Saturday, March 9th, from 4 until 6 PM at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home in Boone.

Memorial donations may be made to the BUMC King Street Church Missions 56022, 471 New Market Blvd., Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Simmons family

Audrey L. Bentley

(October 15, 1935 – March 8, 2019)

Mary Audrey Lentz Bentley, age 83, died at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, NC, on March 8, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Dr. Donald W. Bentley, and by her mother and father, Junie Coffey Lentz and Ross Carson Lentz.

A native of Watauga County, Audrey grew up on her familys farm on Aho Road, near Blowing Rock. She graduated from Blowing Rock High School and attended Appalachian State University. Audrey was retired from Carolina Caribbean, Tweetsie Railroad, Hound Ears Club, and Elk River Club, where she worked as executive assistant to the Robbins family for many years. Audrey was also a licensed North Carolina real estate broker and operated in Cherokee County, NC, for several years.

Before the death of her husband in 2005, the Bentleys loved to travel and explore different places around the world, her favorite destination being Greece. In later years, Audrey enjoyed traveling to destinations closer to home, spending time with friends, participating in Bible studies, and attending various retreats and conferences with the women of her church and those in her Friday Morning Grace group which met in Boone for several years.

Audrey maintained a strong faith in God and was an active member of her church, Grace Highlands Presbyterian, in Boone. She was a loyal and dependable friend, always ready with an encouraging word or a sampling of her dry wit to add a little humor when the situation called for it.

Audrey loved the beauty of the Blue Ridge Mountains, especially in her favorite seasons: spring and summer. A lover of nature, she appreciated being able to take short hikes around different places in the area, planting flowers in her yard, and feeding the many animals and the variety of birds that called her yard home.

Audreys close friends would like to thank the team in the neuro-ICU department at Forsyth Medical Center for their compassionate care and kindness during Audreys illness. They also want to extend their gratitude to the staffs of Kindred at Home and Home Instead for the assistance and care they provided Audrey over the past several weeks, enabling her to stay in her home for as long as it was possible.

A graveside memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 2:00 pm at Woodlawn Cemetery in Blowing Rock. The Reverend Graham Svendsen, Audreys pastor, will officiate. All who knew and loved Audrey are invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Highlands Presbyterian Church, 8483 Hwy 421, Vilas, NC 28692

Online condolences may be shared with her friends at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

Ben A. Fox, Sr.

(December 08, 1934 – March 10, 2019)

Mr. Ben Allen Fox, Sr., age 84, of Old Bristol Road, Boone, passed away Sunday morning, March 10, 2019 peacefully at his home. Born in Watauga County December 8, 1934, he was the son of the late Everette Burton Fox and Texie Adams Fox. Ben was a member and former deacon at Brushy Fork Baptist Church. Ben was an Army Veteran of the Korean War. He was part owner of Fox Brothers Moving and Storage for 62 years.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Shirley Fox; one son, Ben Fox, Jr. and wife Annette of Boone; one daughter, Anne Donadio and husband Joe of Boone. Four granddaughters that he adored, Katelin Fox of Charlotte, Nicole Fox of Greenville, N.C., Hallie Rose and Cady Donadio of Boone. He is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by three brothers, Eugene, Max, and E.B. Fox.

Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday morning, March 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in Brushy Fork Baptist Church. Burial, with military honors provided by American Legion Post # 130 and D.A.V. Chapter 90, will follow in Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens.

The family will receive friends Monday, March 11, 2019 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Austin & Barnes Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital, in care of Randy Vines, 1005 George Wilson Road, Boone, N.C. 28607, and/or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN. 38105-9959.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at our website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Fox family.

Dean Ward

(November 08, 1947 – March 11, 2019)

Generous, humble, and kind at his core, Dean never met a stranger he didn’t like and didn’t try to find a way to help. His friends will all tell you he loved them best. His children and grandchildren will tell you the same. Whether he was driving four hours to cheer on his grandchilds 45-minute ballgame, pretending he had appointments in Boone so he could bring his daughter breakfast at work, rearranging his schedule so he could pick up his grandson from school, or carrying his phone everywhere he went so not to miss his grandsons call (especially if the Panthers or Tarheels were playing), Dean seized every opportunity to show his family they were always his top priority.

Dean genuinely loved others, those he knew and those he hadn’t yet met. For 42 years, partnered with his brother as owners of Wards Automotive, he worked day and night to ensure his customers never worried about dependable transportation. He loved the people of Mississippi whose lives were devastated by Hurricane Katrina, making ten trips to the area because he felt drawn to help, and then returning as recently as last year to visit the friends he made while rebuilding their houses. You might have seen him demonstrating his love for cancer survivors, including his wife, as a volunteer at the annual Watauga County Relay for Life for over twenty years.

Defining who Dean truly was is an impossible task, but to say he was proud of his family and his life is an understatement. He proudly served his country in the United States Army, rising to the rank of Specialist 5 in his first year, while deployed in a security unit at the Korean Demilitarized Zone. Deans pride for his family was evident to all who knew him because to know him was to know of every grandchilds newest trophy, each time one of his daughters made him smile, and every time his devoted wife made him a new photo project of the family he loved so much. His family can only hope he knew how proud they were to claim him as their husband, dad, Pa, and brother.

Dean loved life and pushed himself to the limit every day, including cycling across North Carolina at age 69, flying high in his Piper Cherokee, racing one of his prized Mustangs, and hiking to every waterfall he could find with the love of his life, Judy. He never backed down from a challenge, even when faced with an aggressive cancer diagnosis last summer. He fought cancer with courage, strength, and hope that inspired his family and carried him through to his very last day.

Many of Deans friends were not aware he was sick because he didn’t want special treatment or to worry anyone who cared about him.

As his wife of 51 years says, he was simply the best.

Dean is survived by his wife, Judy Jones Ward, three daughters, Melanie Lowrance and husband Chris of Gastonia, Renee Ward of Sugar Grove, and Sarah Braswell and husband Frankie of Fairview, ten grandchildren; Haley, Alex, Adam, Madelyn, Ethan, Stacie, Hazel, Taylor, Hannah and Finley, one sister, Barbara West and husband Max of Blowing Rock one brother, Harold Ward and wife Paulette of Elk Park, a number of nieces and nephews, and a special niece, Robin Greene.

He was preceded in death by his parents Stacy and Marie Ward and one brother, Charles Ward.

Funeral services for Dean Ward will be conducted Wednesday, March 13, 2018 at 2 PM at the Willow Valley Baptist Church. Officiating will be Rev. Ray Greene. Graveside services will be private with Military Honors Provided by American Legion Post 130.

The family will receive friends Wednesday from 11AM until 2 PM at Willow Valley Baptist Church prior to the service.

Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to the American Red Cross, 331 Queen Street, Boone NC 28607 or to Samaritans Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be shared with the Ward family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Ward family.

Ron “R.K.” Hartley

January 24, 1939 – March 05, 2019

Ron “R.K.” Hartley, age 80, of Freedom Drive, West Jefferson, a native and former resident of Blowing Rock, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at his home.

Ron was born January 24, 1939 in Gaston County, a son of the late Ronda Randall Hartley and Leona Young Hartley. He was a retired plant manager for IRC/TRW, and served in the United States Air Force. He played golf for over 50 years mainly in Barbados and Myrtle Beach. He enjoy spending time with his family after moving back to NC. Fishing, Camping and Kyaking in the mountains brought him great joy. He had a great sense of humor and always made those around him happy.

Ron is survived by one daughter, Susan Hartley of Deep Gap; one granddaughter, Savannah Greene of Deep Gap; one grandson, Seth Greene of Deep Gap; one great-granddaughter, Chandler Johnson of Deep Gap; two brothers, Gwyn Hartley of Blowing Rock, and Rudy Hartley and wife Margaret of Vilas, and one sister, Lea Brewer of Banner Elk. He is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by seven sisters and two brothers.

Memorial services for Ron “R.K.” Hartley will be conducted Saturday afternoon, March 9, 2019, at 2:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Officiating will be Pastor Gordon Nobel.

The family will receive friends following the memorial service.

Online condolences may be sent to the Hartley family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

James Burl Winebarger

July 20, 1929 – March 06, 2019

James Burl Winebarger, age 89, of 211 Milton Brown Heirs Road, Boone, passed away Wednesday morning, March 6, 2019, at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Burl was born July 20, 1929 in Watauga County a son of the late Roby and Ida Winebarger. He was a retired self-employed brick mason and also worked for a number of years with Perry Greene Construction.

Mr. Winebarger is survived by his twin sister, Pearl Winebarger of Boone. He is also survived by a number of step-children, step-grandchildren, step great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Cora Wilcox Winebarger, and two brothers, Clyde and Claude Winebarger.

Graveside services and entombment for James Burl Winebarger will be conducted Wednesday afternoon, March 13, 2019, at 2:00 o’clock, at Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens Mausoleum. The body will lie in state, at the mausoleum chapel, from 1:30 until 2:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Pastor Lance Perry.

The family will receive friends Wednesday afternoon, from 1:30 until 2:00 o’clock, at the mausoleum chapel, prior to the service.

Flowers will be appreciated.

The family respectfully requests no food.

Online condolences may be sent to the Winebarger family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Sylvia Baird Stevens

February 06, 1937 – March 06, 2019

Sylvia Baird Stevens, age 82, of 433 Emory Greer Road, Zionville, passed away Wednesday morning, March 6, 2019, at Ashe Memorial Hospital.

Sylvia was born February 6, 1937 in Sullivan County, Tennessee, a daughter of the late Carl and Disia Smith Baird. She was a retired employee of IRC/TRW, and a member of Zionville Baptist Church.

Sylvia is survived by her husband, Irvin Stevens of the home; two daughters, Sharon Smith and husband Mike of North Wilkesboro, and Glenda S. Duncan and husband Richard of Jefferson; one son Robbie Stevens and wife Kathy of Boone; one brother, Cleatus Baird and wife Dollie of Mountain City, Tennessee; three granddaughters, Kimberly McMillian and husband Ramey of Gastonia, Kathryn Stevens and Erin Stevens, both of Boone, and two grandsons, Elson Cornett and wife Eleanor of Waxhaw, and Trey Stevens of Boone. She is also survived by five great grandchildren; Darian, Rebecca, Resse, Rhett, and Lilah Rae.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Bernard, Wilton, and Ledford Baird, and one sister, Virginia.

Funeral services for Sylvia Baird Stevens will be conducted Friday afternoon, March 8, 2019, at 2:00 o’clock, at Zionville Baptist Church. The body will lie in state, at the church, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Pastor Dwayne Tester. Entombment will follow in the Zionville Baptist Church Mausoleum.

The family will receive friends Friday afternoon, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock, at the church, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Western Carolina Chapter, 3800 Shamrock, Charlotte, North Carolina, 28215.

Online condolences may be sent to the Stevens family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Donald “Donnie” Kanupp, Sr.

December 23, 1963 – March 07, 2019

Donald “Donnie” Kanupp, Sr., age 55, of Blue Bonnet Drive, Boone, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Wilkes Regional Medical Center.

Donnie is survived by one daughter, Terri Lynn Kanupp of Lexington, North Carolina; two sons, James Russell “Rusty” Kanupp of Boone and Donnie Kanupp, Jr. of Florida; his fiancee, Dorothy Atkinson of Boone; one sister, Carla “Yvette” of Lexington, Nouth Carolina; one brother, Rusty Kanupp of Louisiana, and his father, Carl Kanupp.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Katherine Clontz Kanupp Lanier; two brothers, Harold Lee Kanupp and Roger Dale Kanupp.

Funeral services for Donald “Donnie Kanupp, Sr. will be conducted Monday evening, March 11, 2019, at 7:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state, at the chapel, from 6:00 until 7:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Mr. J.B. Byrch and his wife Laura Byrch.

The family will receive friends Monday evening, from 6:00 until 7:00 o’clock, at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the Kanupp family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Elizabeth Hayes Miller Kanupp

June 02, 1945 – March 07, 2019

Elizabeth Hayes Miller Kanupp, age 73, of Crestline Bloominggrove Road, Galion, Ohio, a native and former resident of Watauga County, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Ohio State University Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio.

Elizabeth was born June 2, 1945 in Watauga county to James Alfonso and Anna Hayes. She resided in Boone for years before moving to Claremont, NC. She has resided in Galion, OH for the last seven years. Elizabeth was a homemaker. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and having long conversations with her special friends.

She is survived by her son Alan Miller and wife, Deanna of Galion, Ohio, her brothers, Bill Hayes, and wife, Carrie, of Monroe, Kenneth Hayes and wife, Beulah, of Boone, eight grandchildren – Savannah Parker, Kayla Wallace, Aleah Rose, Abby Miller, Bryce Miller, Grace Miller, Nuhami Miller, Bodpegn Miller, 5 great grandchildren, one sister-in-law, Alta Hayes of Vilas and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by Her Husbands, Brice Miller & David Kanupp, Her daughters, Gloria Ann Nocar, Amy Theresa miller, two sisters, Mary Fletcher, Anna Summit, and one brother, Harold Hayes.

Funeral services for Elizabeth Hayes Miller Kanupp will be conducted Saturday afternoon, March 16, 2019, at 2:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state, at the chapel, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Pastor Ron Biddle. Burial will follow in Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens.

The family will receive friends Saturday afternoon, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock, a the funeral home, prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the Kanupp family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Margaret Ann FulGham Beckman

August 09, 1932 – March 11, 2019

Margaret Ann Fulgham Beckman, age 86. of New Farm Road, Valle Crucis, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019, at her home.

Funeral arrangements for Margaret Ann Fulgham Beckman are incomplete at this time.

Online condolences may be sent to the Beckman family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.



William “Bill” Stewart

March 12, 1926 – March 8, 2019

William “Bill” Andrew Stewart , age 92, of Elk Park, North Carolina passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Glenbridge Health & Rehab Center in Boone, NC.

He was born on March 12, 1926 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of the late George D. Stewart and the late Eva Crowe Stewart.

Bill served his country in the United States Navy during World War II in the Pacific Theatre. He retired from Dupont Chemical, Savannah River Plant. He was a member of the Elk Park United Methodist Church, Cranberry Lodge, Past Member of the New Ellenton, SC Lodge. Bill enjoyed woodworking and spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his Wife, Lucy Stewart; Daughter, Patricia Louise Stewart; Six Brothers, George Dewey Stewart, Wayne Stewart, Allan Stewart, Paul Stewart, Stephen Stewart, Doyle Stewart; Sister, Nelta Stewart Crawley; .

Bill leaves behind to cherish his memory his Daughter, Katherine Stewart of Elk Park, NC, Daughter, Linda (Jeff) Solem of Cumming, GA, Son, William (Alicia) Stewart of Alabaster, AL, Five Grandchildren, Four Great Grandchildren, Several Nieces and Nephews.

Bill’s family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, beginning at 6:00 pm at the funeral home. The funeral service for William “Bill” Andrew Stewart will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 beginning at 7:00 pm from the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

Military graveside rites will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 12:00 pm in the Banner Cemetery in Elk Park. Military honors will be provided by the Pat Ray Post of the VFW.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Elk Park United Methodist Church.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Stewart family by visiting our websitewww.rsfh.net

The care of Bill and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.



Tom Knowles

June 25, 1941 – March 11, 2019

Tom Knowles, age 77, of Banner Elk, North Carolina passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Watauga Medical Center in Boone, NC.

He was born on June 25, 1941 in Ridgeland, South Carolina, a son of the late Karl Ray Knowles and the late Alice Saxon Knowles.

He was preceded in death by his Parents; Son, Ray Knowles, Jr. and Sister, Phyllis Harrington.

Tom attended Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Banner Elk for many years. He was the director over Hebron Colony for 10 years. He also pastored Liberty Presbyterian Church in Sylvania, GA before becoming the director at Hebron Colony. He enjoyed singing, fishing, traveling, and spending time at Hebron Colony and with his family. Tom was a wonderful husband and devoted Christian who loved God and his family. He enjoyed to listen and sing southern gospel music.

Tom leaves behind to cherish his memory his: Wife of 12 years, Sue Knowles of Banner Elk, NC; Daughter, Tammy (Ray) Ballard of Ridgeland, SC, Son, Grady (Fiancé Crystal Dubose) Knowles of Ridgeland, SC, Daughter, Susan (Jude) Mayeux of Hickory, NC, Grandson, Shawn (Becca) Esworthy of Beaufort, SC, Grandson, Nicholas Ballard of Ridgeland, SC, Grandson, Joshua Stroup of Hickory, NC, Granddaughter, Jordan (Fiancée Brandon Carswell) Stroup of Hickory, NC, Grandson, Tyler Mayeux of Hickory, NC and 2 Great Grandchildren.

Services for Tom Knowles will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Banner Elk, NC with Pastor Don Holder and Rev. Craig Parker officiating.

The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 pm up until the service hour at 2:00 pm on Saturday at Mount Calvary Baptist Church.

Interment will follow in the Mount Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery.

The Family of Tom would like to offer a special thank you to the Hospice of Caldwell County for their wonderful care of Tom.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Hebron Colony Ministries, 356 Old Turnpike Rd. Boone, NC 28607.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Knowles family by visiting our websitewww.rsfh.net

The care of Tom and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Comments

comments