Watauga, Avery Obituaries – March 20, 2019

Juanita Moody King

(November 07, 1917 – March 15, 2019)

Mrs. Juanita Moody King, age 101, of Boone, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 at The Foley Center at Chestnut Ridge, Blowing Rock. Born November 7, 1917 in Mitchell County, Juanita was a daughter of Joseph Samuel and Lovina Peterson Moody. Mrs. King was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Boone. Before retirement, she was employed as a teller at the Northwestern Bank. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elisha Ford (Bitsy) King, Jr.

and is survived by her son, William Edwin King of Granite Falls.

Memorial services for Juanita Moody King will be private.

Harold S. Rominger

(May 23, 1952 – March 17, 2019)

Harold Smith Rominger, 66, of Midland, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 resting at his home.



Born May 23, 1952 to the late Narvie Caroll and Cecile Guy Rominger. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Johnny Rominger; sister, Shirley Osborne and nephew, Joseph Rominger. As a child, Harold worked at his fathers service station in Boone, where he learned how to work on cars. Harold then opened his own garage, Mountaineer Auto and Truck Service, in Charlotte, that he ran for almost 30 years. He was an avid Chevrolet fan and enjoyed NASCAR, especially Dale Earnhardt. Harold loved animals of all types, especially his pet dogs.



The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 pm, Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 1:00 pm, located at Harmon Family Cemetery in Boone.



Harold is survived by sons, Cody Rominger and wife Danielle of Midland, Jeremy Sizemore of Midland; sisters, Evelyn Greene and husband Bob of Boone, sister, Debbie Rominger of Granite Falls, Patricia Ward and husband James of Mocksville; Peggy Rominger of Vilas; brothers, Frank Guy of Sugar Grove, Kenneth Rominger and wife Barbara of Charlotte, Ricky Rominger of Sugar Grove; aunt, Billie Ray Lawrence of Cincinnati; several nieces and nephews.



Thelma Frances M. Mains

(May 26, 1932 – March 18, 2019)

Thelma Frances Morefield Mains, age 86, of Zionville, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019 at the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born on May 26, 1932 to the late Robert and Edna Osborne Morefield. In addition to her parents, Thelma was preceded in death by her husband R.J. Mains; sons, Steve Mains of Hickory and Rickey Ward of Johnson City, TN; sisters; Lucille Nelson of Mountain City, TN, Mildred Courtner of Knoxville, TN and Bernice Wilkenson of Kingsport, TN; brother, R.L. Morefield of Conway, SC.



Thelma was a gifted cook and loved cooking for her family. She enjoyed planting and raising a garden and canning her vegetables. She was kind hearted, caring and giving and if she had anything that anyone needed, they only had to ask once and she would give it to them.



Thelma had two four-legged animals that she love dearly, her dogs, Suzy and T.T.



Those left to cherish her memories include her daughter, Sebrina Mains of the home; grandchildren, Alyson Mains of Hickory; great grandson, Trace McCoy of Sumter, SC; sisters; Jeanie Arnold of Mountain City, TN and Mae Allen of Johnson City, TN; brothers; Kenny Morefield of Maryland; multiple special nieces and nephews and extra special nephew, Neil Arnold.



Graveside service and interment will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the Mabel Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Derick Wilson officiating.



Mrs. Viola P. Norris

(October 26, 1922 – March 19, 2019)

Mrs. Viola Proffitt Norris, age 96, of Boone, passed away Tuesday morning, March 19, 2019 at Glenbridge Health & Rehab. Born October 26, 1922 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of the late Henry Harrison and Mae Norris Proffitt. She was a member of Hopewell Community Church. Viola enjoyed baking, embroidery, and crocheting. She was formerly a member of the Green Valley Extension Home Makers Club where she held various positions.

She is survived by four sons, Kenneth W. Norris, Larry Norris, and Rex Norris and wife Susan all of Boone, and Jerry Norris and wife Cleta of Edgewood, Maryland, seven grandchildren, Eddie Norris and wife Barbara, Tim Bledsoe and wife Shelia, Randy Norris, Larry Norris and wife Fatima, Carolyn Pardo and husband Reuben, Andrea Norris and husband Chris and Laura Norris, eleven great grandchildren, Paul Norris, Elyse McDaniel, Monica Jardines, Cynthia Norris, Veronica Norris, Laura Norris, Bianca Pardo, Shane Norris-Eddy, Ava Norris-Eddy, Mason Barnes and Maggie Barnes and three great-great children, Holden, Keegan and Donovan, and a special friend, Mary Helen Greene.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Norris, a daughter, Carolyn Norris Bledsoe and one granddaughter, Rene’ Bledsoe Barnes, and seven siblings, Edith Miller, Blanche Miller, Cleo Coffey, Grady Proffitt, Lloyd Proffitt, John Denver Proffitt and Baxter Proffitt.

Funeral services for Mrs. Viola Proffitt Norris will be conducted Saturday afternoon, March 23 at 2 PM at the Hopewell Community Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday evening, March 22, 2019 at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home from 7 PM until 8:30 PM

Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to Hopewell Community Church, in care of Barbara McKinney, 5585 NC Hwy 194 North, Boone, NC 28607 or to Medi Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 102, Boone, NC 28607.

Margaret Ann Bengel Beckman

August 09, 1932 – March 11, 2019

Margaret Ann Bengel Beckman (86) of Valle Crucis went home to the Lord on March 11, 2019. She was born in Jackson, Michigan and graduated Cum Laude from The Leelanau School in Glen Arbor in 1950, where she was a member of the National Honor Society.

Margie received her Bachelor’s degree from Colorado College and her Master’s from Denver University, both with honors. As a young woman she taught elementary school, but retired to raise her family.

She is remembered by all who knew her as a generous, thoughtful and caring woman of faith. Her devotion to a large, blended family lasted 60 years and is a legacy that will endure for many generations. Margie always referred to herself as a “cradle Episcopalian” and was a long-time and devoted member of Holy Cross Episcopal Church in Valle Crucis.

Margie was predeceased by her parents Russell H. Bengel and Ruth M. Bengel; husband Philip G. Walther and husband John L. Fulgham; daughters Lisa Fulgham Lucas and Nanette Fulgham Wintz; and son-in-law James Wintz.

She is survived by devoted husband Richard Blair Beckman; daughter Sharon Fulgham Warren (Sid) of Peachtree City, GA; and son Jeffrey Fulgham (Gail) of Glen Allen, VA (birth children of Philip G. Walther); daughter Cele Fulgham Schaffer (Larry) of Knoxville, TN; one sister, Jean Bengel Laughlin of Jackson, MI; son-in-law Paul Lucas (Sri) of Vero Beach, FL; grandchildren Natalie Warren of Camarillo, CA; Faith Warren of New York, NY; Philip Fulgham, North Chesterfield, VA; Rebecca Lucas Everett (Mel) of Vero Beach, FL; Robert Lucas (Maggie) of Vero Beach, FL; Paul Raymond Lucas (Michele) of Vero Bach, FL; Sarah Schaffer Hardesty (Daniel) of Memphis, TN; Brent Schaffer of Knoxville, TN; John Wintz (Lauren) of Stanfield, NC; and great-grandchildren Julia Lucas, Maddy Lucas, Ayden Everett, and Bryce Everett, all of Vero Beach, FL

A memorial service for Margie will be held at Holy Cross Episcopal Church, 122 Skiles Way in Valle Crucis at 3:00 on April 6, 2019 with a reception to follow in the fellowship hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Caldwell Hospice, 902 Kirkwood Street, NW, Lenoir NC 28645; OASIS, P.O. Box 1591, Boone, NC; or a favorite charity.

Jewel Owenby Tester

April 29, 1941 – March 13, 2019

Jewel Owenby Tester, age 77, of Sugar Grove, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

Jewel was born April 29, 1941 in Buncombe County, a daughter of the late Raymond and Viola Tweed Owenby. She was a retired employee of Watauga Medical Center and a member of Green Valley Baptist Church.

Jewel is survived by two sons, Donny Tester and wife Lisa, and Wayne Tester and wife Melanie; six grandchildren, Josh Tester, David Tester and wife Kaila, Lacy Tester and fiance Clyde Lipford, Allen Tester, Andrew Tester, and Benjamin Tester; three great-grandchildren, Karlie and Kenzlleigh Lipford, and Allieanah Tester; four brothers, Roland Owenby and wife Lavada, Raymond Owenby, Brisco Owenby and wife Shirley, and Ray Owenby and wife Carole; two sisters, Alma Hopson and husband David, and Annette Austin and Jason, and two brothers-in-law, Bill Tester and wife Geneva, and Jerry Tester and wife Bobbie. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Everette Tester; one son, Jimmy Tester, and five sisters, Rebecca Creasman, Hazel Owenby, Corlus Goforth, Maxine Fuller, and Marva Bradley.

Funeral services for Jewel Owenby Tester will be conducted Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 2:00 o’clock at Green Valley Baptist Church. Pastor Eric Cornett and Preacher Greg Thompson will officiate. Interment will follow in Green Valley Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00, at the church, one hour prior to the service.

Douglas Mack Baumgardner

December 18, 1944 – March 15, 2019

Douglas Mack Baumgardner, age 74, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019 at the Watauga Medical Center. He was born December 18, 1944 to the late Earl and Faye Wilson Baumgardner. In addition to his parents, Doug was preceded in death by a sister, Heather Baumgardner.

Doug worked in the trucking industry for over 40 years. He loved being on the road and met many people that he cherished. He was an antique car enthusiast and enjoyed seeing old cars. He also loved old time westerns.

Doug was a United States Army Veteran.

Those left to cherish his memories is his wife of 23 years, Lois Baumgardner; daughter, Tanna Greathouse and husband Micah; step-daughter, Marsha Robinson; stepsons, Randy Simcox and wife Susan and David Simcox; sister, Joan Baumgardner; brother; Mike Baumgardner; step-grandchildren, Jakob Robinson, Caitlin Simcox, Ethan Simcox, Ella Ruth Simcox; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. -1:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Danny Cullop officiating. Special music will be provided by Tony and Cheri Potter. Graveside service and internment with military honors accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard will follow at the Sunset Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Micah Greathouse, Randy Simcox, Jimmy Payne and other family and friends.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at Error! Hyperlink reference not valid..

Charles “Chuck” Edward Smith

April 17, 1927 – March 18, 2019

Charles “Chuck” Edward Smith, age 91, of Boone, NC passed away peacefully, Monday, March 18 while at home surrounded by his family.

Funeral arrangements for Charles “Chuck” Edward Smith are incomplete at this time.

Kenneth Allen Triplett

December 16, 1943 – February 13, 2019

Mr. Kenneth Allen Triplett, age 75, of Deep Gap, passed away Wednesday, February 13,2019 at his residence.

He is survived by his wife, Dee Wheeler Triplett of the home, one son, Gary Triplett and wife Tina of Darby, North Carolina, one granddaughter, Skyler Triplett of Wilkesboro, North Carolina, three brothers and one sister.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Virgil and Ruth Hall Triplett, one son, Rhondy Hall Triplett and one brother.

A Celebration of Life for Mr. Kenneth Allen Triplett will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 12:30 PM, at his residence, 394 Rhymer Branch Road, Deep Gap, North Carolina.

Ruth Marguerite Piche

August 19, 1927 – March 14, 2019

Ruth Piche, age 91, of Banner Elk, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living in Boone, NC.

She was born on August 19, 1927 in Hudson County, New Jersey, a daughter of the late George Behrens and the late Marguerite Lanners Behrens .

Ruth was a graduate of the University of Vermont with a Bachelors Degree in Business. She was very active in the Presbyterian Church and the Junior League. She loved to swim and volunteered as a Synchronized Swimming Choreographer. Ruth enjoyed listening to “Ole Blue Eyes” Frank Sinatra, whom she personally knew from early on.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Husband, Arnold Cole “Buck” Piche; Son, Douglas Piche; .

Ruth leaves behind to cherish her memory her Daughter, Debra Hagna of Banner Elk, NC, Grandson, William Hagna of San Fransico, CA, Grandson, Evan Piche of Corrales, NM, Sister-In-Law, Norma Hensler of Hohokus, NJ, Niece, Susan Bovino of Saddle River, NJ, Niece, Brenda Reiter of Santa Barbara, CA.

A service to celebrate the life of Ruth Piche will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the Banner Elk Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Feild Russell officiating.

Ruth’s family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the Banner Elk Presbyterian Church and all the wonderful caregivers who were there for her. To the staff of Medi Home Hospice a very special thank you!

Ruth loved to support any organization that helped children to grow in Christ, and the family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial be made to the Banner Elk Presbyterian Church Pre-School, PO Box 158 Banner Elk, NC 28604.

Robert Causby

March 9, 1964 – March 14, 2019

Robert Causby, age 55, of Big Plumtree Creek, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at his home.

He was born on March 9, 1964 in Valdese, North Carolina, a son of the late Roy Ray Causby and the late Margaret Reece Calhoun.

Robert enjoyed listing to country and gospel music. He also enjoyed being outdoors and fixing up cars.

Robert leaves behind to cherish his memory his: Daughter, Christa (Fiancee Sanford Taylor) Causby of Laurel Springs, NC, Son, Christopher Causby of Roan Mountain, TN, Brother, Tim (Deborah) Causby of Clarmont, NC, Brother, Bryan (Robin) Causby of Linville, NC, Half-Brother, Jess Calhoun of Clarmont, NC, Half-Brother, Mike (Suzanne) Calhoun of Newland, NC, Half-Sister, Elaine (Tommy) Justice of Hudson, NC, Half-Sister, Kim (David) Harmon of Clarmont, NC, 2 Grandsons: Franklin and Zachary Taylor of Laurel Springs, NC, and several nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

