Watauga, Avery Obituaries – June 4, 2019

Grady Randall

(August 01, 1937 – May 21, 2019)

Mr. Grady Randall, age 81 of Deep Gap, passed away Tuesday evening, May 21, 2019. He was a native and lifelong resident of Watauga County and the son of the late Wesley and Annie Triplett Randall. Grady was a very humble man who adored his children, grandsons and great grandsons. Nothing was more pleasing to him than the time spent with family, always yearning for everyone to have a great time. Especially the water fights! Grady was an avid hunter, and enjoyed working in his garden. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings Velma, Carl, Odell, Buster, Ernest, Vilas, Eula and daughter-in-law Tanya Randall.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Reba Carroll Randall; two sons, Michael Randall of Deep Gap, and Phil Randall and wife Candi of Granite Falls; one daughter, Vicki Watson and husband David of Deep Gap; one sister, Reathy Cox of Deep Gap; one brother, Taft Randall of Bassett, Virginia; six grandsons, Chad Kerley and wife Lisa, Joshua Randall, Travis Randall and wife Susan, Adam Randall, Brent Randall and wife Amber, and Colton Watson; three great-grandsons, Kane, Ace and Oliver Grady. He is also survived by a special friend Larry Austin.

Funeral services for Grady Randall will be conducted Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Mount Ephraim Baptist Church, Deep Gap. The Rev. Rick Critcher and Rev. Burl Jones will officiate. Burial will follow in the Rhymer Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care and/or Mount Ephraim Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends Friday evening, May 24, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. in the Austin & Barnes Funeral Home.

Irene Wall Hartley

(June 08, 1933 – May 23, 2019)

Irene Wall Hartley, age 85, of Robin Lane, Boone, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Thursday afternoon, May 23, 2019 at Harris Hospice in Charlotte. Born June 8, 1933 in Ashe County, she was a daughter of Thomas Jefferson and Vertie (Mae) Church Wall. Irene grew up attending Blackburn Methodist Church in Todd in her younger days, and later, Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. Irene dearly loved her family and friends with a deep devotion. She enjoyed playing basketball and later in life, she thoroughly loved following Carolina Panther games. Mrs. Hartley was employed by IRC in Boone before retiring after 40 years.

Irene is survived by her children, Dana G. Hartley and wife, Kathy, of Mint Hill, Greg V. Hartley of Fort Mill, SC, Linda G. Hartley and her partner, Thomas Greene, of Boone, and Jerry W. Hartley of San Diego, CA; step-son, Steve Hartley and wife, Martha, of Fort Mill, SC; daughter-in-law, Donna Hartley of Charlotte; step-daughter-in-law, Nancy Hartley of Fort Mill, SC. sisters, Sandy Miller and husband, Junior, of Rural Hall, and Sarah Jones of Boone; brother, Jimmy Wall of Boone; seven grandchildren, Amber Fox of Greensboro, Emily Hartley of Charlotte, Daniel Shipes of Taylorsville, Gary Mabe of Wilkesboro, Franklyn Caudill, Patrick Caudill and wife, Cindy, and Jimmy Caudill and wife, Amy, all of Millers Creek; step-granddaughter, Stephanie Hartley of Summerville, SC; 12 great-grandchildren,; and a large number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Vance Hartley; daughter, Patricia Caudill; brothers, Danny and Thomas Wall, Jr.; and sisters, Lucille Miller and Myrtle Miller.

Funeral services will be conducted Monday afternoon, May 27th, at 2 o’clock at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by Minister Gordon Noble. The family will receive friends Monday from 1 until 2 o’clock, prior to services, at Austin & Barnes. Graveside services will follow at Mt. Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens.

Sheron K. Winebarger

(June 28, 1958 – May 24, 2019)

Sheron Kate Sha-Sha Winebarger, age 60, of Deep Gap, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019.

Known as Sha-Sha, she loved her Lord and family very much. She took care of her neighbors and helped them out when she could. She was a CNA for a great many years. She was very vocal about her feelings about everyone and everything. There will always be a great emptiness in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dave Winebarger; grandson, Hazen Woodring; her parents, Bradley and Hilda Hensley Garland; her brothers, Ricky Lyda and Randy Garland; and her sisters, Janice Martin and Lisa Triplett.

She is survived by her son, Chris Miller and wife Vicki and grandson Braylen Miller; daughter, Jennifer Miller; step-son, Timothy Miller; sisters Rita and Tammy; brothers, Lentz J.D. Lyda , Josh Triplett and Robert Foster. A number of nieces and nephews, and a special niece Lydia Miller also survive.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, May 30, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. in FaithBridge United Methodist Church,Bowing Rock,Pastor Ben Carson will officiate.

Mr. Shane Rominger

(April 13, 1994 – May 26, 2019)

Mr. Larry Shane Rominger, 25, of Rominger Road, Banner Elk, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Watauga Medical Center. Born April 13, 1994 in Watauga County, he was the son of Marlene Rominger. Shane enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding his four-wheeler.

Shane is survived by his mother, Marlene Rominger, his aunt and uncle, Sandra and Tom May, and several great aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Paul and Margaret Sue Rominger, two uncles, Ronnie Paul Rominger and Dennis Len Rominger, and one cousin, Grace Trivette.

Marjorie B. Henson

(November 13, 1920 – May 28, 2019)

Marjorie Baird Henson, age 98, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation Center in Boone.

Born November 13, 1920, she was the daughter of the late Jack Baird and Ida Yates Baird of Sugar Grove, NC. Marjorie was preceded in death by her mother and father, Ida and Jack Baird; husband, Buster Henson in 1994; brother, Bennie J. Baird, 1992; sister-in-laws Louise G. Baird, 2019, and Kate Ellison; and nephew, Gerald L. Baird of Vilas. Marjorie and Buster were residents of the Cove Creek community where they had a family business for many years. Marjorie was a substitute teacher for Watauga County Public Schools. Marjorie was a member of the Cove Creek Baptist Church and the Friendship Sunday School Class.

Marjorie is survived by nephews, Kenneth Baird of Mountain City, TN and Jerry Ellison of Vilas, NC; niece, Barbara Baird Balsamo of Leesburg, VA; and great-nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to express gratitude and appreciation to Marie Farthing, Lisa Crisp, Sarah Watson, Tina Rayfield, Lois Guy, Kristy Jones, Caldwell Hospice of the High Country, and the many other kind and compassionate women and men who provided loving care and friendship to Marjorie during recent years. The family thanks friends and members of Cove Creek and nearby communities, as well as Cove Creek Baptist Church for their kind deeds and prayers.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the Austin-Barnes Funeral Chapel with Rev. Kevin Combs officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:30 – 12:00 Noon. Entombment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Caldwell Hospice & Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Street, NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.

Mrs. Dorothy A. Ward

(November 07, 1949 – May 31, 2019)

Mrs. Dorothy Ann Ward, age 69, of Boone, passed away Saturday, May 31, 2019 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Born November 7, 1949 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of the late Ivan Burl and Edith Tester Ward. Dorothy was retired from housekeeping. She enjoyed spending time with her family especially the annual trip to Florida.

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Ward, her children; Ivan Ward and wife Alberta, Edith Coffey and husband Daniel, Matt Ward and wife Kristina, and Kenneth Ward, Jr., all of Boone, eight grandchildren, Josh, Daniel, Desiree and Jericho Coffey, Belinda, Erica, Kaitlyn and Lacy Ward, four great grandchildren, Anthony and Kyle Ward, Mia Lilly and Josh Coffey, Jr., three sisters; Brenda Cornett and husband Dale, Rita Mae Ward, Jeannie Stines and husband Wade, and Cathy Oaks and husband Dennis, and one brother, Jimmy Dean Ward and wife Pam.

George A. Schieren, III

April 15, 1945 – May 21, 2019

On Tuesday, May 21, 2019, George Arthur Schieren, III, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away at the age of 74.

Born April 15, 1945 in Washington County, Virginia to Katherine McCall and George Arthur Schieren, Jr. George received his Bachelor of Arts from Cornell University in 1967 and his PHD from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1975. He helped shape the minds of many students as a Professor of Economics and Statistics first at Texas Christian University and then at Appalachian State University, where he was a member of the faculty from 1977 until his retirement in 2008 and served as Chair of the Economics Department.

George was an author having penned two novels during his retirement, Benevolence and Ten Mad Cows and a prolific reader: he could always be found with a newspaper or a novel in hand.

He was a long-time active member of St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church in Blowing Rock where he served the church faithfully.

George was a Shagger and loved attending semiannual SOS events in Ocean Drive, South Carolina. In 2005, he was inducted as an Icon into the Society of Shaggers. He was the world’s greatest host and bartender and was always at the center of fun at any event he attended or hosted. His smile could light up a room and his quick wit and sarcasm were his trademark.

George had the world’s biggest heart and was loved by all who had the opportunity to call him friend and those people were numerous, because George never met a stranger. He listened with great interest to what you had to say and would walk the world over to help you out.

Above all, George loved his family. His wife Kay was the light of his world and love of his life, whom he affectionately referred to his “lady soul”. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Kay Wiles Schieren of the home; two sons, Syd Schieren and wife Erin of Nathrop, Colorado, and Charlie Schieren and wife Amy of Asheville; one daughter, Molly Meigs and husband Mark of Knoxville, Tennessee; two step-daughters, Donna Jones and husband Ronnie of Boone, and Ellen Curtis and husband John of Greensboro; 11 grandchildren, Charlie and Jonny Schieren, Tyler, Sydney and Ella Meigs, Walker and Avery Schieren, Ben Curtis and wife Jaclyn, Will Curtis and wife Samantha, Chase Krause and Olivia Daly, and Jodi Krause and Trip Hershey; one sister, Julie Duff and husband Richard of LaQuinta, California; two step-brothers, William McCall and wife Susan of Bristol, Virginia, and George McCall and wife Helen of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and one step-sister, Lee Wampler and husband William of Bristol, Virginia.

Roy Williams once said, “If someone says your name and it makes someone else smile, that’s a good legacy to leave”. George will leave many people smiling.

Memorial services for George A. Schieren, III will be conducted Saturday afternoon, May 25, 2019, at 2:00 o’clock, at St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church in Blowing Rock. Officiating will be Father Gary Gloster.

The family will receive friends following the memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions, in George’s memory, may be made to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center Cancer Research, Medical Center Blvd Box 573186, Winston-Salem, NC 27157.

Alan Bennett Hayslett

April 19, 1982 May 25, 2019

Alan Bennett Hayslett, age 37, of Church Hollow Road, the Foscoe Community, passed away Saturday afternoon, May 25, 2019.

Alan was born April 19, 1982 in Caldwell County, son of Benny Hayslett and Karen Sue Taylor. He was a landscaper and a member of Foscoe Christian Church.

In addition to his parents, Alan is survived by his wife, Misty Rominger Hayslett of the home; two daughters, Madison Hayslett and Maci Jean Hayslett of the home; one son, Lucas Alan Hayslett of the home; a special child, Trevor Icenhour of Boone; two sisters, Janie Hayslett of Blowing Rock and Carrie Isaacs and fiance Joe Trivette of Lenoir; his grandmother, Betty Taylor of the Foscoe Community, and a special aunt, Jane Ballard of Mountain City, Tennessee. He is also survived by one niece, two nephews, two uncles, two aunts, and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Mead Taylor; and his paternal grandparents, Roy and Peggy Hayslett.

Funeral services for Alan Bennett Hayslett will be conducted Tuesday evening, May 28, 2019, at 7:00 o’clock, at Foscoe Christian Church. The body will lie in state at the church, from 6:00 until 7:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Pastor Chris Wilson and Pastor Bill Miller. Graveside services and burial will be conducted Wednesday morning at the Foscoe Community Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Tuesday evening, from 6:00 until 7:00 o’clock, at Foscoe Christian Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family, in care of Betty Taylor, 122 Church Hollow Road, Boone, North Carolina, 28607.

Eugene “Gene” Greer

November 07, 1940 – May 25, 2019

Eugene “Gene” Greer, age 78, of Browns Chapel Road, Boone, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Watauga Medical Center.

Gene was born November 7, 1940 in Watauga County, a son of the late William Hardin Greer and Natella Church Greer. He was a retired long-haul truck driver for Tyson Foods, and a member of Brookside ARP Presbyterian Church.

Gene will be remembered for his selfless nature and the quintessential kindness which he bestowed upon his family and friends. In times of plenty he shared abundantly and in times of dearth he gave what he had freely. He found the good in everyone. His patience, love, and faith were immeasurable. Gene treated all he met with respect and dignity, and in turn was loved by his family and community. Husband, father, mentor and friend, Gene will be missed and his memory cherished by all who knew him.

Gene is survived by his wife, Loy Brown Greer of the home; two daughters, Regina G. Carroll and husband Tim of Purlear, North Carolina, and Leslie G. Dancy and husband Jeremiah of Kingston, Rhode Island; one son, Douglas D. Greer and wife Barbara of Moreno Valley, California; two granddaughters, Christy Spears and husband Scott of Purlear, and Basha Greer of Moreno Valley, California; five grandsons, Jeremy Greer and wife Samantha of California, David Greer and wife Kari of St. Helens, Oregon, Chad Shew and wife Katie of Wilkesboro, Andrew Greer and Adam Greer, both of Moreno Valley, California; three great-granddaughters, Sabrina, Savannah, and Rowan; eight great-grandsons, Logan, Jacob, Aiden, Levi, Ezeikel, Jeremiah, Owen, and Logan Eugene, and one brother, Jerry Greer and wife Penny of McKinnleyville, California. He is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Alene Greer Tutcher and Marietta Greer Swanson.

Funeral services for Eugene “Gene” Greer will be conducted Thursday morning, May 30, 2019, at 11:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Home chapel. The body will lie in state, at the chapel, from 10:00 until 11:00 o’clock. Officiating will be the Reverend Doctor Larry Young. Burial will follow in the Brown Chapel Cemetery in Boone.

The family will receive friends Wednesday evening, from 6:00 until 8:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Service.

John D. Broyhill, Sr.

November 16, 1928 May 25, 2019

John D. Broyhill, Sr., age 90, of Leon Coffey Road, Blowing Rock, passed away Saturday morning, May 25, 2019, at Firsthealth Hospice House in West End, North Carolina.

John was born November 16, 1928 in Watauga County, a son of the late Thomas and Nora Carlton Broyhill. He was a retired Insurance and Real Estate Broker and served in the United States Army during the Korean War.

He is survived by one son, John D. Broyhill, Jr. and wife Donna of Summerfield, North Carolina; two daughters, Noreen B. Sawyer and husband Steve of West End, North Carolina, and Terry B. Purvis and husband Kermit of Pinehurst, North Carolina; his grandchildren, Mollie A. Markey and husband Tom, Mitchell A. Wilcox, Lindsay F. Broyhill, Seth J. Purvis, A. Joel Purvis, Stephen N. Sawyer, Jr., and Sarah J. Broyhill, and his great-grandchildren, Ben, Clark, and Carson Markey.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Glenn, Ralph0, and Taft Broyhill, and two sisters, Lydia Lentz and her husband Carter, and Cleo Ford and husband Steve.

Funeral services for John D. Broyhill will be conducted Friday afternoon, May 31, 2019, at 2:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state, at the chapel, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock. Military graveside rites and burial, provided by American Legion Post 130 and Disabled American Veterans Chapter 90, will follow in Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens.

The family will receive friends Friday afternoon, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock, at the funeral home, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Firsthealth Hospice House, 251 Campground Road, West End, North Carolina, 27376, or to Caring Hearts For Canines, PO Box 1219, Southern Pines, North Carolina, 28388.

John Henry Bryan

December 17, 1946& May 26, 2019

John Henry Bryan, age 72, of Ball Branch Road, Boone, passed away Sunday morning, May 26, 2019, at his home.

John was born December 17, 1946 in Watauga County, a son of the late William Sherman Bryan and Agnes Josephine Grogan Bryan. He was a retired furniture finisher and a member of Proffit’s Grove Baptist Church.

John is survived by his wife, Pansy Whitehead Bryan of the home; one son, Andrew Bryan and fiancee Catlin of Boone; two brothers, Sam Bryan and wife Eloise, and Jeff Bryan, all of Boone; one sister, Ethel Pope of Zionville, and special friends, James and Marleen Henson of Boone. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, William and Lester Bryan; two sisters, Virginia Dare Durham and Bertha Gaye Norris, and one nephew, Grayson Bryan.

Funeral services for John Henry Bryan will be conducted Wednesday afternoon, May 29, 2019, at 2:00 o’clock, at Proffit’s Grove Baptist church. The body will lie in state, at the church, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Reverend Delmar James. Burial will follow in the Proffit’s Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock, at the church, prior to the service.

Dr. Thomas D. Vance

September 12, 1931 May 27, 2019

Dr. Thomas D. Vance, age 87, of US Highway 221 South, Blowing Rock, passed away Monday morning, May 27, 2019, at Life Care Center of Banner Elk.

Dr. Vance was born September 12, 1931 in Avery County, a son of the late Edward Newman Vance and Etta Buchanan Vance. He was a retired radiologist, most recently at Watauga Medical Center and Blowing Rock Hospital. Dr. Vance was a dedicated husband to the love of his life and wife of 61 years, Carol Ammons Vance. He was the first full-time radiologist in the North Carolina High Country, covering multiple counties and multiple hospitals. Dr. Vance was the founder of Watauga Radiological Services and was a constant innovator for the latest technology and care for his patients. He donated land for Blowing Rock Fire Department Station No. 2. Dr. Vance always provided love and educational resources for his children and grandchildren, and always seized the opportunity to help others without recognition. He was an avid Duke basketball fan and supporter of his alma mater. He was also a train enthusiast, classical music aficionado, and had a lifelong love of the Appalachian Mountains, and a wicked sense of humor.

Dr. Vance is survived by two daughters, Susan Johnson and husband Milan of Kenly, North Carolina, and Karen Richon and husband Joel of Highland, Maryland; two sons, Ken Vance and wife Laura of Clemmons, North Carolina, and Matt Vance and wife Maggie of Jacksonville, Florida; four granddaughters, Elizabeth Vance of Winston-Salem, Stephanie Johnson of Raleigh, Sarah Vance of Clemmons, and Ella Vance of Jacksonville; one grandson, Thomas Vance of Jacksonville, and two half-sisters, Eddie Jo Jarrett of Atlanta, Georgia and Edith Vance of Marion, North Carolina.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Ammons Vance; one brother, Glenn Vance, and three sisters, Olga Pierce, Lorene Thiele, and Barbara Roseborough.

Funeral services for Dr. Thomas D. Vance will be conducted Saturday afternoon, June 1, 2019, at 1:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state, at the chapel, from 12:00 until 1:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Pastor Dan Little. Entombment will follow in the Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens Mausoleum.

The family will receive friends Saturday afternoon, from 12:00 until 1:00 o’clock, at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Flowers are appreciated, or memorial contributions may be made to the Blowing Rock Fire Department, 8001 Valley Blvd., Blowing Rock, North Carolina, 28605, or to the American Lung Association for COPD Research.

The family would also like to express gratitude to Life Care Center of Banner Elk and Appalachian Home Care for their excellent dedicated service.

Joseph Keith Cress

May 31, 2019

Joseph “Keith” Cress, age 62, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Johnson City Medical Center. Keith struggled with Multiple Sclerosis late in life and died from complications caused by the disease. Keith was a gifted mason, woodcarver and musician. He loved playing mountain music on his dulcimer. Keith was a member of Appalachian Church of Christ in Mountain City.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Joseph Dudley Cress and Edna Mae Arnold Cress of Mountain City.

Keith is survived by one sister, Evita Henson and husband Fred of Zionville, NC; one nephew, Bradford Rambo and wife Chris-Anna of Fleetwood, NC; one niece, Tracie Henson Combs and husband Kevin of Fleetwood, NC; one great nephew, Sgt. Geoffrey “Conner” Donachy and fiancée Brianna McCoy, four grand-nieces, Meghan Davis and husband Will, Colby Hamby and husband Jimmy, Claira Donachy and Maggie Combs, two great-grand-nieces, Ella Hamby and Waverly Davis.

A memorial service for Keith will be held Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. from Mountain City Funeral Home with Minister, Buddy Morefield and Pastor, Kevin Combs to officiate.

The family would like to extend a special Thanks to all Keith’s friends for their support and visiting him while he was in the hospital and also they would like to extend their appreciation to the Johnson County EMS, Johnson County Community Hospital, Life Care of Elizabethton, Sycamore Shoals Hospital and Johnson City Medical Center Hospital for all their care.

Flowers are appreciated or donations in Keith’s memory may be made to the Johnson County Rescue Squad 203 Vandilla St., Mountain City TN 37683 or to the Phillippi Cemetery % Treasurer Dinah Jeffries 264 West Holy Hill Rd., Mountain City, TN 37683.

Max Paul Harmon

January 09, 1935 – June 02, 2019

Paul Harmon, age 84, of Flat Springs Road, Elk Park, passed away Sunday evening, June 2, 2019, at Life Care Center of Banner Elk.

Paul was born January 9, 1935 in Avery County, a son of the late Dewey and Grace Ward Harmon. He was a retired self-employed builder and a member of Mount Gilead Baptist Church.

Paul is survived by one son, Rex W. Harmon of Elk Park; one granddaughter, Chasity Rominger and husband Brian of Vilas; one grandson, Jason Harmon of Vilas; two great-granddaughters, Cora and Emma Rominger, both of Vilas; one great-grandson, Max Paul Harmon of Vilas, and one brother, Ernest Harmon of Elk Park.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Madelyon Reece Harmon, and three brothers, Walter, Burl, and Bernard Harmon.

Funeral services for Max Paul Harmon will be conducted Wednesday evening, June 5, 2019, at 7:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state, at the chapel, from 6:00 until 8:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Pastor Brian Miller. Graveside services and burial will be conducted Thursday morning, at 10:00 o’clock, at Mount Gilead Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Wednesday evening, from 6:00 until 7:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Service.

Cynthia Thompson Johnson

October 28, 1961 – May 17, 2019

Cynthia Thompson Johnson, age 57, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 at her home.

She was born on October 28, 1961 in Crossnore, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Ray Thompson and the late Betty Buchanan Thompson.

She was preceded in death by her Parents; Husband, Bryan Dale Johnson, and Sister, Patricia Hollifield.

Cynthia attended Union Baptist Church in Hampton, TN. She enjoyed shopping, fishing, flowers and spending time with her grandchildren and family. She enjoyed listening to Country Music.

Cynthia leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Son, Morgan (Allison) Johnson of Spruce Pine, NC, Daughter, Megan Johnson of Ft. Bragg, NC, Grandchildren: Kimberly Johnson, Dalton Davis, Journey Davis, Penelope Davis and Special Friend, Nancy Christensen.

Services for Cynthia Johnson will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 8:00 pm at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Pastor Wesley Duncan officiating.

The family will receive friends beginning at 6:00 pm up until the service hour at 8 pm on Tuesday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

A Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 11:00 am at Yellow Mountain Cemetery.

Hannelore Render

April 18, 1927 – May 21, 2019

Hannelore Render, age 92, of Banner Elk, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the Watauga Medical Center in Boone, NC.

She was born on April 18, 1927 in Bielefeld, Germany, a daughter of the late Paul and Lena Koehne. She graduated from the Johnston and Wales Culinary School. She was of the Lutheran faith.

Hannelore was a fun, adventurous woman with a good sense of humor who loved her family, listening to music and playing the piano. She was hardworking, having worked for Linville Ridge Country Club for 15 years as a Pastry Chef and then retiring as a Master Seamstress at the age of 87. She was a compassionate woman, who was there for her family and friends. She enjoyed sewing and was a member of the Democratic Women’s Club.

She was preceded in death by her Daughter, Judith Ann Render; Two Sons, Paul Michael Render and Mark Render.

Hannelore leaves behind to cherish her memory her dear friends in the United States and her extended family in Germany.

Family and friends will gather from 3:00 pm until 4:00 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019 at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with a Celebration of her life to be held at 4:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Brent Price officiating.

Hannah’s friends and family would like to offer their sincere appreciation to the wonderful nurses and staff of Medi Home Hospice for the care and kindness they have provided to Hannah and her family over the years.

The family respectfully ask that Hannah’s wishes be honored. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Medi Home Hospice PO Box 1357 Newland, NC 28657.

Leonard Hicks

February 24, 1926 – May 23, 2019

Leonard Hicks, age 93, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville, NC.

He was born on February 24, 1926 in Watauga County, North Carolina, a son of Martin Levi Hicks and Viney Julie Hicks.

Leonard worked for many years as an assemblyman before retiring from Ford Motor Company

He was a member of Sugar Mountain Baptist. He enjoyed taking care of his family, gardening and making walking sticks.

He was preceded in death by his Father, Martin Levi Hicks; Mother, Viney Julie Hicks; Wife, Wilma Duckworth Hicks; Son, Gary Lee Hicks; and six sisters and one brother.

Leonard leaves behind to cherish his memory his: Daughters, Tammy Hicks of Newland, NC, Glenda (Jim) Curran of Inkster, MI, Son, Larry (Madelyn) Hicks of Dearborn, MI, Sisters, Linda Lou (Hill) Ward of Sugar Grove, NC, ; Lois (Buddy) Carswell of Newland, NC, daughter in law, JoAnn (Dennis) Smallwood of Carleton, MI.

Seven grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. A host of nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends beginning at 3:30 pm on Saturday at Sugar Mountain Baptist Church.

Services for Leonard Hicks will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 beginning at 4:30 pm from the Sugar Mountain Baptist Church with Pastor Rick Heinz and Pastor Donnie Ford officiating.

Interment will be in the Tanglewood Cemetery

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to:

Sugar Mountain Baptist Church

1852 Sugar Mountain 2 Road Newland, North Carolina 28657

Leonard’s family would like to offer their sincere appreciation to the wonderful nurses and staff of Hospice of the BlueRidge and all of his caregivers.

Joe Biggs

April 7, 1959 – May 25, 2019

Joseph Ralph Biggs, age 60, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at his residence in Newland.

He was born on April 7, 1959 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of the late Ralph Miles Biggs and the late Laura Reagan Biggs.

Joe was a hardworking man who enjoyed spending time with his friends and family He enjoyed fishing and working on everything from cars to lawn mowers. He was known to hop on a lawn mower and have a race. He was a member of the Emmanuel Baptist Church.

Joe leaves behind to cherish his memory his Daughter, Jessica (Fiance’ Leo Pardo) Biggs of Newland, NC, Granddaughter, Aliyah Durham, Grandson, Joshua Durham, Grandson, Jaydan Pardo, Sister, Bobbie Reid of Newland, NC, Sister, Alice Parlier of Elk Park, NC, Brother, Tommy (Susan) Reagan of Pasco, WA; Fiancée, Junie Biggs of Newland.

A celebration of Joe’s life will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. from the Grandfather Chapel of Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 pm Thursday evening at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Medi Home Hospice for the love and care they had for Joe, to Crossnore First Baptist Church for the concern they had.

Larry (Whimpy) English

April 2, 1943 – May 26, 2019

Larry (Whimpy) English, age 76, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at his home.

He was born in Avery County, NC, a son of Frank and Annie English

Larry worked for many years as a truck driver. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing and being a shade tree mechanic.

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by; four infant sons, Brother: Bill English and Sisters: Kate and Tot

Larry leaves behind to cherish his memory his: Wife of 55 years, Sue Phillips English of Newland, NC.; Special nephew: Stephen Davis and wife Luciana of Roan Mountain, TN. Sisters in law; Fay Woodie ( Larry) of Newland, NC and Ruby Stroup (Robert) of Spruce Pine, NC.

Several Nieces and Nephews

Services for Larry English will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 beginning at 2:00PM from the Grandfather Chapel of Rein-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Rev. Jimmy Hicks and Rev. Bryan Griffith officiating.

The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00PM prior to the service.

Interment will be in the Taylor Cemetery, Minneapolis, NC.

Pallbearers; Larry Hicks, Larry Ollis, Charles McKinney, Phillip Cook, Eddie Garland, Gary Vance, Kenny Caraway and Stephen Davis

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the nurses and staff of Medi Home Hospice.

Betty Cuthbertson

May 10, 1930 – May 28, 2019

Betty Cuthbertson, age 89, of Crossnore, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at her home in Crossnore, NC.

She was born on May 10, 1930 in Alamance County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Daniel D. O’Neal and the late Daisy Ollis Lowman.

Betty was an industrious lady who owned and operated Betty Cuthbertson Tax Service for many years. She also worked in real estate and owned Cuthbertson Florist. She was a member of the Crossnore First Baptist Church and enjoyed working in her flowers at home.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Husband, Harry Cuthbertson; Son, Tommy Cuthbertson; Two Brothers, Lawrence and Buddy; Two Sisters, Jewel and Ida.

Betty leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Son, Harry Clay (Beverly) Cuthbertson of Crossnore, NC, Grandson, Brandon (Shelly) Cuthbertson of Chapel Hill, NC, Great-Granddaughters, Laurel and Sophie, Brother, Irving of CA.

Services for Betty Cuthbertson will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 beginning at 1:00 pm from the Crossnore Baptist Church with Rev. Bill McGuire officiating.

Interment will be in the Cuthbertson Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the Nurses and Staff of Medi Home Hospice, Cannon Memorial Hospital and Rev. Billy McGuire.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorials be made to the Gideon’s International.

Rosa Mae Harmon

June 10, 1940 – June 1, 2019

Rosa Mae Harmon, age 78, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Burke Hospice and Palliative Care in Valdese, NC with her family by her side.

She was born on June 10, 1940 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Wiley Harmon and the late Sally Ferguson Harmon.

She was preceded in death by her Parents, Husband, Bill Burleson; Two Brothers, Worley Harmon, Lester Harmon; and Son, Infant Boy Horney.

Rosa was a member of Elk Valley Baptist Church in Banner Elk. She enjoyed traveling, word searches, playing cards but most importantly she enjoyed spending time with her family. She also enjoyed listening to gospel music.

Rosa leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Son, Steve (Sandy) Horney of Banner Elk, NC, Daughter, Sharon (Randy) Keever of Morganton, NC, Son, Tim (Bonnie) Horney of Banner Elk, NC, Daughter, Angela (Tony) Johnson of Conover, NC, Sister, Ruby Clark of Newland, NC, Brother, Dennis (Dianne) Harmon of Morganton, NC, Father of Children and Best Friend, Ira (Lucille Carpenter) Horney of Banner Elk, NC, Grandson, Randy W. (Shannon) Clark, Granddaughters, Crystal (James Fox) Clark, Kayla Hollifield and Kylie Clark, Great Grandchildren: Brandon, Veronica, Cortnee, Ashton, and Kason; and several nieces and nephews.

Services for Rosa Mae Harmon will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Elk Valley Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends beginning at 2:00 pm up until the service hour on Wednesday at Elk Valley Baptist Church.

Interment will follow in the Elk Valley Baptist Church Cemetery.

The Family of Rosa would like to offer a special thank you to everybody that has helped take care of Rosa in Avery County, Grace Heights Rehab, Grace Hospital and Burke County Hospice.

Jean Buchanan

December 28, 1928 – June 1, 2019

Jean Buchanan, age 90, of Minneapolis, North Carolina passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville, NC.

She was born on December 28, 1928 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Toss Vance and the late Florence Taylor Vance.

She was preceded in death by her Parents; Husband, Jay Walter Buchanan; and Sister, Martha Hawks.

Jean was a member of Minneapolis Christian Church. She enjoyed drawing, and writing in her journal. She also loved her family and spending time with them. She enjoyed listening to Gospel music.

Jean leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Son, Tim (Lana Kay) Buchanan of Minneapolis, NC, Daughter, Penny (Steve) Arnett of Banner Elk, NC, Sister, Betty Vance of Newland, NC, Sister, Mary Beamer of Mt. Airy, NC, Granddaughter, Cindy (Dan) Smerdon, Granddaughter, Jessica Arnett, Grandson, Owen (Kathy) Phillips, Grandson, Luke Phillips, Great-Granddaughter, Logan Short, Great-Grandson, Sylar Short, Great-Granddaughter, Sophia Arnett, Great-Granddaughter, Peyton Catlett, Great-Granddaughter, Charligh Reece, Great-Grandson, GreatGrandson, Kobe Phillips, Great-Great Granddaughter, Chloe Phillips and many nieces and nephews.

A Visitation for Jean Buchanan will be held on Monday June 3, 2019 from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home

Estelle Johnson Vance

December 8, 1926 – June 2, 2019

Estelle Radford Johnson Vance, age 92, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at her residence.

She was born on December 8, 1926 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late James Thurmond Radford and the late Minnie Cornett Radford.

Estelle was a loving wife, mother and granny. She enjoyed her time volunteering at Sloop Memorial Hospital and always having the welfare of children in her heart, she was also volunteered at the Blair Fraley Sales Store at the Crossnore School. She was a loyal and faithful member of the Crossnore First Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her Father, James Thurmond Radford; Mother, Minnie Louise Radford; Sister, Louise Murray; Brother, Glen Cornett; First Husband, Cecil H. Johnson; Second Husband, Jim McClure Vance, Jr.; Son, Larry Dale Johnson; Two Step-Sons, Aaron Vance, Larry Vance; Grandson, Steven Johnson; Great Grandson, Conner Lewis.

Estelle leaves behind to cherish her memory her Son, Gary Johnson, and wife, Jackie Johnson, of Summerville, SC, Son, Sherrill Johnson, and wife Alma Johnson, of Newland, NC, Step-Son, Jim M. Vance, III, and spouse, Timothy Farrow, of Atlanta, GA, Step-Son, Robert Vance, and wife, Paula Vance, of Thomasville, NC, Twelve Grandchildren, Twenty Great Grandchildren, Seven Great Great Grandchildren.

Services for Estelle Radford Johnson Vance will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 beginning at 2:00 pm from the Crossnore Baptist Church with Rev. Phil Murdock officiating. Interment will follow in the John Johnson Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Friday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

The family would like to thank the Nurses and Staff of Medi Home Hospice for the loving care they provided to Estelle and her family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Judes Childrens Hospital.

