Watauga, Avery Obituaries – June 30, 2020

Published Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 4:49 pm

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland



Hubert Shirrell Golds

1950 – 2020

Mr. Hubert Shirrell Golds, age 69, of Deep Gap, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. Born August 7, 1950 in Watauga County, he was a son of the late Hoye Patterson Golds and Mae Miller Golds. Hubert was a loving husband and father, a carpenter and a member of Highland View Baptist Church. He was an avid hunter, with a bow and arrow or firearm, hunting deer, turkey, raccoon and rabbits. Carp fishing was also a favorite hobby. Not just a carpenter, but a craftsman, Hubert built corner cabinets and a wormy chestnut gun cabinet. In earlier years Hubert enjoyed playing softball, and was often known as the home run hitter.

He is survived by his wife of 49 lovely years, Joan Greene Golds, three children, Adrianna Brown and husband Thomas of Vilas, Amber Stanbery and husband Trathen of Lawsonville, NC and Josh Golds and wife Amanda of Millers Creek, eleven grandchildren; Jacob Brown, Jesse Brown and wife Julia, Jedan Brown, Jason Brown and James Brown, Emma Grace Stanbery, Josie Stanbery and Amos Stanbery, Daniel Golds, Joseph Golds and Ella Golds, 1 great grandson, Kolt Brown, and one brother, Ray Golds and wife Ima Lee of Fleetwood. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one brother, Garfield Golds and wife Minnie and one sister, Vicie Golds.

Funeral services for Mr. Hubert Golds will be conducted Friday, June 26, 2020 at 4 PM at Highland View Baptist Church. The body will lie in state at the church from 2 pm until 4pm. Officiating will be Rev. Shane Golds and Rev. Thomas Brown. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Online condolences may be shared with the Golds family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Golds family.



Sandra Kay Taylor

1951 – 2020

Sandra Kay Taylor Reyes, age 69 of Crumpler, passed away at home, Thursday morning, June 25, 2020 surrounded by her husband and children.

She was a native of Ashe County and the daughter of the late John Ted Sheets and Doris June Ashley.

Her home always had an open door to all people. She adored sports, especially App State Athletics, and enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren participate in sports and all activities.

She is survived by her husband, Jaime Martinez Reyes; three sons, Branscon Charles “Butch” Lucas, Jr. and wife Angel of Kill Devil Hills, John Anthony “Tony” Lucas and wife Merina of Fleetwood, Christopher Clarence Lucas of Jefferson; one daughter, Melissa Kay Spurlin and husband Kevin of Ennice, N.C.; one brother, Michael “Mike” Shane Ashley and wife Adele.

She is also survived by grandchildren, Chance Lucas, Courtney Church, Dakota Lucas, Sierra Lucas, Caleb Spurlin, Kelsey Church, Joshua Spurlin and Danny Lucas. Great grandchildren Scarlett Cox, Abel Lucas, Camden Church family. She leaves her special friend Rebecca Grogan. She will be missed by her four legged family of Izabo and Cecilia.

Memorial services for Sandra Kay Taylor Reyes will be conducted Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Cornerstone Fellowship Church, West Jefferson. The family will receive friends prior to the services from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.. Burial will be private. The family suggests that those who attend please wear your favorite sports apparel.

At other times, the family will assemble at the home, 170 Gentle Ridge Lane, Crumpler, N.C. 28617.

Special thanks to Pam Greene and all of the staff of Medi Home Hospice. Donations in her honor may be made to Watauga Humane Society, 312 Paws Way, Boone, N.C. 28607 and/or Hunters Helping Kids, c/o John Davis, 94 Delp Road, Laurel Springs, N. C. 28644.

Online condolences may be shared with the Reyes family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com. Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Reyes family.



Ruby Rebecca Moretz

1926 – 2020

Mrs. Ruby Rebecca Norris Moretz, age 94, of Boone, the Big Hill Community, passed away Monday evening at Glenbridge Health & Rehabilitation. Born February 12, 1926 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of the late Willard and Edna Norris. Ruby was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church and was retired from the Watauga County School system where she worked as a baker. She was a graduate of the Elkland School in Todd. Ruby enjoyed baking, cooking needlepoint, quilting and gardening.

She is survived by three children, Rebecca Humbke and husband Bruce of Calgary Alberta, Canada, Elaine Reece of Boone, and David Moretz and wife Pam of Boone, nine grandchildren, Angela Costello and husband K. C. of Selbyville, TN, Drew Moretz and wife Joann of Banner Elk, Aaron Humbke of Calgary Alberta Canada, Robert Moretz of Jefferson, Pam Nederhoff and husband Dwayne of Kenley, NC, Amanda Kindle and husband Kevin of Calgary Alberta Canada, Anne Hamby and husband Dwayne of Deep Gap, Ari Moretz of Calgary Alberta Canada, and Andrew Humbke of Calgary Alberta Canada, three sisters, Wilma Allen and Emma Ivey both of Greensboro and Mary Helen Vaughn and husband Jerry of Boone, one sister in law, Mary Moretz of Boone, a number of great grandchildren, two great-great grandsons and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Moretz, one son, Steve Moretz, a grandson, Jonathan Moretz, a son in law, Eugene Reece, and three brothers, John Harold Moretz, Doyle Moretz and Wendell Moretz.

Funeral services for Mrs. Ruby Moretz will be conducted Friday morning at 11 o’clock at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home. Officiating will be Rev. Laura Weant. Burial will follow at the Mount Pleasant Cemetery.

Online condolences may be shared with the Moretz family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com. Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Moretz family

Max Bradburn, Jr.

November 05, 1966 – June 21, 2020

Max Bradburn, Jr, age 53, of Valle Crucis, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020.

Max, a beloved husband, father, brother, and son, loved and lived for his family. He lived his life on his own terms. An avid reader, outdoorsman, and history enthusiast, Max searched for knowledge and wisdom in all aspects of his life. He was never happier than when in the water, trout fishing or paddling a boat. Max grew up in Canton, NC and traveled the US on his motorcycle. He was a commercial and residential window cleaner and found joy jumping off of buildings just as he did rock climbing and repelling with his father as a young man. Max gave up his company to stay home and raise his precious daughter, the light of his life. Max was a man of integrity, honesty, and love. His flame was extinguished too early, and he will be truly missed.

He is survived by his wife, Katie Bradburn-Ginader, one daughter, Autumn Chase, and one son, Cody Bradburn. He is also survived by his father Max Bradburn Sr., step mother Cathy Bradburn, step sister Shannon, his mother Josephine Pennington, and one sister Joan.

An informal gathering of friends and family will be held in Max’s honor at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials contributions may be made to the Hospitality House of Boone, PO Box 309, Boone, North Carolina, 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Bradburn family at WWW.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Crematation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Allen Fred Shelton

May 31, 1943 – June 23, 2020

Allen Fred Shelton, age 77, of Main Haven Drive, Vilas, passed away Tuesday morning, June 23, 2020, at his home.

Allen was born May 31, 1943 in Ashe County, a son of the late Fred Astor Shelton and Gladys Munday Shelton. He was the retired general manager the Coke Plant in Boone, and a member of Mabel United Methodist Church. Allen was a Mason, member of Snow Loge 363, and a Shriner, member of the Appalachian Club.

He is survived by one daughter, Glenda Shelton Wallace of Trade, Tennessee; one granddaughter, Emily Gentry and husband Steven of Mountain City, Tennessee; one grandson, Adam Wallace of Trade; one great-grandson, Conley Gentry of Mountain City; two sisters, Hearlie Osborne and husband Frank of Oxford, Pennsylvania, and Harlene Bennett of Oxford; one sister-in- law, Earle Jean Munday of Creston, and one brother-in-law, Gary Ellison and wife Jan of Todd.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Yvonne Ellison Shelton; one son, Tim Shelton; one Brother, Ronnie Shelton, and a great-grandson, Carter Gentry.

Funeral services for Allen Fred Shelton will be conducted Friday afternoon, June 26, 2020, at 2:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state, at the chapel, from 12:30 until 2:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Pastor Delmar James and Pastor David Ward. Masonic graveside rites and burial, provided by Snow Lodge 363, will follow in the Ellison Family Cemetery in Todd.

The family will receive friends Friday afternoon, from 12:30 until 2;00 o’clock, at the funeral home, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Masonic Lodge 363, PO Box 2672, Boone, North Carolina, 28607 Mountaineer Ruritan Club, 1161 Highway 321 North, Boone, North Carolina, 28607, or to Medi Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 102, Boone, North Carolina, 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Shelton family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.



Jerry Wayne Markland Sr.

June 10, 1948 – June 26, 2020

Jerry Wayne Markland Sr., age 72, of Elk Park, North Carolina passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Duke University Hospital in Durham, NC.

He was born on June 10, 1948 in Raleigh County, West Virginia, a son of the late Larry Belv Markland and the late Molly Glenna Bryant Markland.

Jerry was a member of the Elk Park Christian Church and served his country in the United States Air Force. He worked for many years for Bell South as a Supervisor. He enjoyed traveling and seeing new places. He loved to spend time with his family, from shopping with his wife, going out to eat and to see a movie, or just sitting on the couch and watching TV.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his Sister, Charlotte Kurucz; Three Brothers, Leonard Markland, Larry Markland, and Bill Markland.

Jerry leaves behind to cherish his memory his: Wife of 49 years, Phyllis Puckett Markland of Elk Park, NC; Children, Jerry (Ella) Markland, Jr. of Elk Park, NC, Samuel (Michelle) Markland of Jacksonville, FL, Jason Markland of Elk Park, NC; (and Robbie, Jamie, and Becky); Sister, June Wolfe of Sun City, FL, Sister, Betty (Jerry) Sams of Canton, NC, Sister, Patty Lynch of Cleveland, TN, Sister, Pattie Davis of Banner Elk, NC, Brother, Blaine (Mavis) Markland of Maryville, IL, Grandsons, Oak Markland, Finley Markland, Jerry W. “Tripp” Markland, III, Granddaughters, Isla Markland, Lilly Markland, A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Services for Jerry Wayne Markland Sr. will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 beginning at 7:00 pm at Elk Park Christian Church.

The family will receive friends beginning at 5:00 pm on Wednesday at Elk Park Christian Church.

Graveside service will be Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 12PM at Heaton Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Elk Park Christian Church.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Markland family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Jerry and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.