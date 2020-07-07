Watauga, Avery Obituaries – July 7, 2020

Published Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 4:21 pm

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Barbara Christine Hemmings

1940 – 2020

Barbara Christine Hemmings departed this earth for her rightful place with the Lord at Glenbridge Health and Rehab on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Following a lengthy illness, Barbara was surrounded by her family members as she fought her final fight.

Barbara was born in Forsyth County, NC on April 2,1940 to Howard Wesley Hemmings and Jewel Brown Hemmings.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a baby sister, Sandra Sue, a brother, Wesley Gray, and her stepfather, Marvin Olson.

She is survived by a brother, H.D.”Buzz” Hemmings, a very special friend Cora Stanley, a niece from Boone, Melissa Helms, and two other nieces.

Barbara was always the life of the party. While living with a lifelong illness, she never complained and always managed to crack jokes to keep her family and nurses on their toes. She was always aware of the ice cream treats her family would bring her in her last days. She would ask “what have you got in that bag?” when she suspected they might be carrying a cup of chocolate ice cream.

Barbara came to know the Lord in her final years and asked to be baptized. She frequently asked her family members to pray with her. While she will be missed, she will be living with Jesus and her family in Heaven.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Barbara’s cremated remains will be interred at Woodland Cemetery in Winston-Salem, NC.

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home is serving the Hemmings family.



Blaine Coolidge Potter

1935 – 2020

Blaine Coolidge Potter, age 85, of Todd, passed away Sunday morning, June 28, 2020 at Glenbridge Health and Rehab in Boone. Born May 28, 1935 in Watauga County, he was a son of Ted and Ann Mains Potter. Mr. Potter was a veteran of the US Army, serving from 1955 until 1957.

Coolidge had a gigantic place in his heart for those in need and always shared his home with many. A kind-hearted and generous man, he loved his family and friends.

Mr. Potter is survived by two sisters, Emmer Potter of Todd and Nell Profitt of Hickory, by sisters-in-law, Sally, Bernice and Jewel Potter and by many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Michael; four sisters, Alverdie Reece, Lydia Bell Moretz, Bonnie Lou Potter and Pearlee Potter and four brothers, Hoover, Boyd, Ted and Ervin Potter.

Funeral services for Blaine Coolidge Potter will be conducted Thursday morning, July 2nd at 11:00 AM at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Chapel. The body will ie in state from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM. Military Honors will be provided by the American Legion Post 130. Burial will be in the Mains Cemetery.

Due to Covid 19, requirements, those in attendance please observe social distancing and wear a mask for protection.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the Watauga Humane Society, PO Box 1835, Boone, NC 28607 or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at [email protected]

Online condolences may be shared with the family at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Potter family.



Dane Michael Ward

1958 – 2020

Dane Michael Ward, 62, peacefully passed away at home on July 5, 2020 in Blowing Rock, North Carolina.

Dane received a bachelor’s degree at Indiana University and a master’s degree at Florida State University, before traveling to Senegal, where he served in the Peace Corps for two years and met his wife, Jenny. His appreciation for others and willingness to share shined as he trained teachers, explored with his future wife, and absorbed the world around him. In the Peace Corps, he recognized the shared humanity of people across cultures and generations. This understanding of synergy over time and space is also present in Dane’s appreciation for art and music, especially rock and folk bands with a tendency to improvise and riff off of each others’ spontaneous creation. Dane would often play his trumpet with the sounds of his favorite musicians, imbibing in their shared spirit.

Upon returning home from the Peace Corps, Dane taught English and social studies before beginning a career as a librarian by earning his second master’s degree through Indiana University. He was a librarian at Wayne State University, and Central Michigan University, then Associate Dean, later Dean of Milner Library at Illinois State University, where he earned his PhD. Dane used his position to encourage cross-campus collaboration, and to re-envision libraries as the hub of campus life and learning in a digital age. He advocated for information literacy; and giving students the tools they needed to ask new and engaging questions, thoroughly research, and draw conclusions. At home, Dane asked his own questions, explored his family’s history, and traced the patterns, motivations, and hardships that led to his own life. He would excitedly share with his family about the latest discoveries and modern connections.

Dane became Professor and Dean of Libraries at Appalachian State University in 2017 and was, soon after, diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). He served as an ALS Untangled Reviewer, ALS Research Ambassador, and encouraged collaboration in the search for a cure by writing articles for Inside Higher Ed and American Libraries while remaining Dean until late 2019. He will be remembered for his gentle and welcoming disposition along with his quirky sense of humor.

Dane is survived by his parents, Gerald “Jerry” and Carol Ward; wife of 32 years, Jenny Ward; sons, William Ward (Katherine) and Wesley Ward; sister, Stephanie McLean and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. Dane’s family is deeply grateful to the many friends and family who have supported them throughout the journey especially: Dr. Richard Bedlack and the Duke ALS Clinic team; Todd Switzer, PA; Dr. Sheri Everts, and the Appalachian State University Community; and Medi Home and Hospice team. A virtual memorial service will be held at a date to be determined. Memorials may be made to the Dr. Dane Ward Endowed Honors Research Scholarship at give.appstate.edu/daneward or to the ALS Association of North Carolina.

Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Ward family.

Marjorie Nomina Pfohl

May 22, 1931 – June 30, 2020

Marjorie Nomina Pfohl, age 89, passed peacefully of natural causes on June 30, 2020 in her home on Beech Mountain.

Marjorie is survived by her husband of forty-three years, Fred Pfohl, her brother Charles Nomina and her eight children, Nancy Sposato, Johnny Sposato, Timmy Sposato, Carol Sposato, Jeannie Grimm (Mike ), Stephen Sposato (Laura), Mary Sue Driscoll (Don) and Jimmy Sposato (Stephanie). Marjorie had thirteen grandchildren, Christopher Hudmon, Timmy & Shannon Sposato, Matthew Sposato, Henry and Olivia Grimm, Zachary, Sam and Luke Sposato, Sean, William & Katie Driscoll, and Madison Sposato. Marjorie also has many “Store Children” that she has mothered over the years as well. She is preceded in death by her parents Art and Marian Nomina and a daughter Catherine.

Marjorie was born on May 22, 1931 in Fort Wayne, Indiana, grew up in Fort Lauderdale and spent the last 45 years of her life on Beech Mountain. She and Fred opened Fred’s General Mercantile on February 9, 1979 and have served the community of Beech Mountain together for forty-one consecutive years. Marjorie and Fred were awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine last year in recognition for their dedication, generosity, and service to the community.

The family is grateful for the love and support shown towards Marjorie these last months by their friends on the mountain and at Saint Bernadette. Special thanks to Hannah, Lindsey, and Hospice of the Blue Ridge for their loving care of Marjorie.

Donations can be sent in lieu of flowers to Hospice of the Blue Ridge at https://www.hospiceblueridge.com/make-a-contribution or to 236 Hospital Drive, Spruce Pine, North Carolina.

Private graveside services will be conducted at Woodlawn Cemetery in Blowing Rock. A public memorial service will be conducted at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the Pfohl family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

John Norris

February 11, 1941 – July 01, 2020

John Norris, age 79, of Ball Branch Road, Boone, passed away Wednesday morning, July 1, 2020, at his home.

John was born February 11, 1941 in Watauga County, a son of the late Audna and Chloe Miller Norris. He was a retired sawmill operater.

He is survived by four brothers, Bud Norris, Dick Norris ,Joe Norris and wife Joette, all of Boone, and Ted Norris and wife Jeanne of Todd, and two sisters, Laura Gail Norris of Boone, and Debbie Norris Matheson of Sugar Grove. He is also survived by a number of aunts, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother.

Graveside services and burial for John Norris will be conducted Friday morning, July 3, 2020, at 11:00 o’clock, at Pleasant Valley Cemetery. Officiating will be Pastor Mike Townsend.

Flowers are appreciated, or memorial contributions may be made to Medi Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 102, Boone, North Carolina, 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Norris family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Tammy Allen Nelson

March 09, 1958 – July 03, 2020

Tammy Allen Nelson,age 62, of Ivy Terrace Drive, Boone, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, at Watauga Medical in Boone.

Tammy was born March 9, 1958 in Catawba County, daughter of the late J.W. and Opha Gantt Allen. She was a former CNA and a homemaker.

She loved being outdoors, gardening, reading, and in her later years, spending time with her grandchildren. In doing so, she enstilled in them a passion for reading and nature of their own. —

She is survived by her husband, Rick Nelson of the home; one daughter, Nicole Nelson-King and husband Michael of Fayetteville; one son, Wesley Nelson and wife Michelle of Boone; two granddaughters, Auriel Nelson and fiancee Joseph of Fayetteville, and Baylee Nelson of Boone; three grandsons, Carson King and Marshall King, both of Fayetteville, and Carter Nelson of Boone; one great-grandson, Alex Nelson of Fayetteville, and one brother, Mike Allen of Hickory.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother-in-law, Tim Nelson.

Private graveside services for Tammy Allen Nelson will be conducted at Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens in Boone.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family, in care of Rick Nelson, 257 Ivy Terrace Drive, Apt. 505, Boone, North Carolina, 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Nelson family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Dr. Carl Tyrie

October 16, 1943 – July 05, 2020

Dr. Carl Tyrie, age 76, of Fawn Drive, Boone, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Watauga Medical in Boone.

Carl was born October 16, 1943 in Pittsfield, Masschusetts, son of the late Wallace and Kathleen Stocker Tyrie.

He is survived by his wife, Loraine Tyrie of the home and his sister, Heather Wilcauskas.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Gwen Tyrie.

A private celebration of life for Dr. Carl Tyrie will be conducted at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Watauga Humane Society, PO Box 1835, Boone, North Carolina, 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Tyrie family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.



Mabel Cloemarie McKinney

April 22, 1922 – June 29, 2020

Mabel Cloemarie Brewer McKinney, age 98 of Newland, NC passed away on June 29, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born April 22, 1922 in Avery County to the late Sam Brewer and Laura Taylor Brewer. In addition to her parents she was proceeded in death by her husband Cephus McKinney; daughter Bernice Vance; son-in-law Floyd “Ray” Bare; grandson ; Maynard “Squeak” McKinney; great granddaughter Brielle Bare; sisters Snow, Fairy Bell, Maxine, Oliva and Ellamae; brothers Marsh, Carl, Rathie, and Buster; and several nieces and nephews.

Mabel leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter Willa Bare of Newland, NC; son Maynard (Linda) of Newland, NC; grandchildren: Kathy (Tommy) Parker, Judy (Jeff) Bare, Teddy (Kathy) Bare, Karen (Eric) Clark, Scotty Bare, Michael (Mollie) McKinney, Mitchell (Melinda) McKinney, and Amanda McKinney. Great grandchildren: Shane (Samara) Bare, Nick (Echo) Parker, CJ Walker, Dereka (John) Dunn, Ashley (Brandon) Campbell, Alexandria Bare, Sara Bare, Benjamin McKinney, Melania McKinney, Holden McKinney, and Mindy McKinney. Great great grandchildren: Rylee Walker, Kylee Dunn, and Khloe Parker.

Services for Mabel McKinney will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 beginning at 2:00 pm from the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Joe Ingham officiating.

The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 pm on Friday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

Interment will be in the Newland Cemetery.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the McKinney family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Mabel and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.



Iva Lee Jones Garland

August 12, 1928 – June 29, 2020

Iva Lee Jones Garland , age 91, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 at the Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, TN.

She was born on August 12, 1928 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Wesley Johnson and the late Cora Franklin Johnson.

Iva Lee was a loving and generous lady who worked for many years as a waitress at the Shady Lawn Restaurant in Newland. She was a member of the Emmanuel Baptist Church and had been a former of the Crossnore First Baptist Church. She loved going to the Avery Senior Center and keeping up with her family and friends thru correspondence and cards.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her First Husband, Newt Jones; Second Husband, Harry R. Garland; Three Sisters, Regina Forbes, Nettie Lou Hyder, Ann Reynolds; Two Brothers, Gaither Johnson and Cecil Johnson; .

Iva leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Daughters, Carolyn (Phillip) Braswell of Jonas Ridge, NC, Shirley Crisco of Banner Elk, NC, Judy (VJ) Storie of Newland, NC, Nona (Barry) Kirby of Roan Mountain, TN, Special Daughter; Kip Bender Clark , FL; Brother, Gene (Jody) Johnson of Newland, NC, Sister, Colleen Pittman of Banner Elk, NC, six grandchildren, eight great grandchildren; one great great grandchild,and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services for Iva Lee Jones Garland will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 beginning at 8:00 pm from the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Rev. Joe Ingham officiating.

The family will receive friends beginning at 6:00 pm on Thursday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

Interment will follow on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 11:00 am in the Ashley Cemetery. Family, friends and pallbearers will gather at the funeral home at 10:00 am Friday to go in procession to the cemetery.

The family would like to thank the Nurses and Staff of Life Care Center in Banner Elk and the Johnson City Medical Center. A special thank you to her in home aide, Elaine Buchanan.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: St. Judes or the Avery Senior Center.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Garland family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Iva Lee and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.



Gracie “Faye” Ruppard

November 20, 1939 – June 30, 2020

Gracie “Faye” Ruppard, age 80, of Banner Elk passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Life Care Center of Banner Elk. She was born in Avery County on November 20, 1939 to the late James Chester and Onnie Shook Townsend. In addition to her parents, She was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie McRae Ruppard.

Faye was a faithful member of White Rock Baptist Church. She worked for the Avery County School System for 31 years in Banner Elk. She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother and mother-in-law. Faye was an avid thrift shopper who also enjoyed gardening and canning. She also loved spending time at the Senior Citizens Center.

Those left behind to cherish her memory are two sons, Frankie Ruppard and wife Loretta of Banner Elk, Michael Ruppard and wife Sheila of Banner Elk; one brother, Junior Townsend and wife Mary of Piney Creek; one sister, Betty Townsend of Banner Elk; five grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

The family will be having a drive thru visitation from 1:00 until 2:00 pm on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home. As guests arrive at 1:00 pm you will enter the West parking lot entrance (Old Lowe’s Side), where you will be directed for the route to follow. All visitors will please remain in their vehicles as they pass by the family.

Funeral services for Faye Ruppard will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: White Rock Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, C/O Loretta Ruppard at 24 Blaine Norwood Road, Banner Elk, North Carolina 28604

Words of comfort and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.rsfh.net.

The care of Faye and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.



Beverly Ann Raphael

March 6, 1939 – July 2, 2020

Beverly Ann Hughes Raphael, beloved mother, sister, grandmother and friend, passed away peacefully with grace on July 2, 2020.

Beverly was born March 6, 1936 and was a native of Avery County. She loved performing in her high school theatre productions, was active in Glee Club, Beta Club, 4-H and was a cheerleader. Beverly was a docent for the Palm Beach Art Museum and later attended Palm Beach Atlantic Community College, receiving an Associate Degree in Social Work and Psychology. She loved reading, art and traveled extensively overseas. Her most memorable trips were to Egypt and Ireland.

Preceding Beverly’s passing are her parents, Baxter and Lillie Hughes, brothers Jack, Ray and Taylor Hughes, husband, Benjamin Fred Raphael and her daughter, Karrie M. Pittman. Beverly will be missed by her sister, Mildred Carpenter of Newland, niece Kim Calhoun (Kenny) and family, nephew Stanley Carpenter (Nena), daughter, Marva K. (Pittman) Salmi (Steven) of Florida, grand-daughter Kimberly Adams (Michael), grand-son Joseph Salmi (Adriane), great grandchildren Devin, Avery and Tatum Adams of Maryland, Zachary, Hunter, Savannah and Seth Salmi of Alabama.

Visitation will be at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm. The family kindly request those wishing to visit, bring and abide by the mandatory mask requirements.

Due to the Covid-19 virus, funeral will be for immediate family members only. A graveside service will be held at the Hughes Cemetery on Saturday, July 11, 2020 following the service.

Fond memories and expressions of condolence may be shared at: www.rsfh.net

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Special Olympics in memory of Karrie.

The care of Beverly and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.