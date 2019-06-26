Watauga, Avery Obituaries – June 25, 2019

Published Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 8:20 am

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Eleen Trivette Hodges

(May 08, 1943 – June 20, 2019)

Mrs. Eleen Trivette Hodges, age 76 of Morganton, a native and former resident of Watauga County passed away at Grace Hospital Thursday morning, June 20, 2019, in Morganton.

Mrs. Hodges was born in Boone on May 8, 1943 to the late Ray and Ossie Profitt Trivette.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kemp Hodges, one infant son, John Ralph Hodges; three brothers, Buddy Trivette, Dean Trivette, and L.C. Trivette; and one sister, Judy Miller.

She is survived by one son, Robert Hodges of the home; one brother, Grayson Trivette and wife Phyllis of Boone; six sisters, Evelyn Hicks, Doris Greer and husband Johnny, Barbara Ashley and husband Buddy, Juanita Miller, and Marilyn Watson and husband Scott all of Boone, and June Weaver and husband Joel of Jefferson, one brother-in-law Roy Miller, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends also survive.

Mrs. Hodges was from a large family, so she especially enjoyed the family gatherings. Her homemade peanut butter fudge was a delight to all. She was a special aunt to all of the Trivette nieces and nephews. She enjoyed sharing her childhood memories of growing up on the family farm in Watauga County, and some of those memories were published. She especially enjoyed reading, gardening, and growing flowers. She was a loving mother and sister, and a friend to all. She will be dearly missed.

Before her retirement, Mrs. Hodges was employed by Shadowline of Morganton and Walmart. She was a member of Community Baptist Church in Morganton.

Funeral services for Eleen Trivette Hodges will be conducted Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 12:00 noon in the Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Tony Land will officiate. Burial will follow in the Jont Brown Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon.

Flowers are appreciated. Or in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Jont Brown Cemetery Fund, c/o Gary Brown, 2648 N.C. Hwy. 194 N., Boone, N.C. 28607.



Mr. Hugh Tilson

(May 18, 1930 – June 21, 2019)

Bryson Hugh Tilson of Boone passed away the morning of June 21 at the age of 89 after suffering a stroke.



Hughs family and community will remember him for his ability to connect to people, and his positive outlook, humor and playful spirit. He was forever curious about the people and events surrounding him. His caring nature, analytical mind and creative spirit readied him to solve problems and help others.



With his wife Sue, he helped to organize the Watauga Unit of the American Cancer Society in 1980. He and Sue remained active leaders and volunteers. This year, Hugh and Sue were honored at the American Cancer Societys 25th Anniversary Survivor Dinner.



In his mid-30s, Hugh surprised friends and family by taking his young family to Kabul, Afghanistan, to work and travel. The opportunity to help the people of a Third World nation was his proudest professional achievement. Hughs sons will forever remember the experience as one of their fathers lasting gifts to them.



His respect and concern for others remained through his final days as he conveyed a positive spirit, expressed appreciation to his medical team and caregivers, worried his illness was an inconvenience to others, and conveyed his concern for the well-being of those around him.



After graduating NC State University with a B.S. in Vocational Agricultural Education and Minor in Agricultural Engineering, Hugh worked as a vocational agriculture teacher. He later joined Blue Ridge Electric Membership Corporation, advancing to Director of Public Relations. In the mid-60s, he accepted a three-year assignment with Columbia University under a contract with the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) in Kabul, Afghanistan, where he served as an educational advisor. Upon returning to the United States, Hugh joined Caldwell Community College in Lenoir where he directed health manpower education. He later moved to Boone to launch a commercial and residential maintenance business followed later by a maintenance position with Tar Heel Capital of Boone. He retired in 1995 and continued to reside in Boone.



Hugh is survived by his wife of 40 years, Suzanne (Sue) Tilson; brother Leonard Tilson of Winston-Salem; three sons and their spouses, Joe Tilson (Diane) of Boone, Larry Tilson (Joe) of Blowing Rock and Palm Beach FL, and Jeff Tilson (Lisa) of Saint Augustine FL; Sues four children and their spouses, Michael Blackburn (Caroline) of Banner Elk, Cindy Gore (Bill) of Butler TN, David Blackburn of Austin TX, and Rebecca Lapping (Steve) of Pinehurst; ten grandchildren and their spouses, Adam Tilson (Sarah), Ramsey Wilde (Brian), Haley Tilson, Sam Blackburn, Isaac Blackburn (Suzanne), Jennifer Brown (Johnny), Bert Gore (Heather), Kevin Lapping (Holli), Jeffrey Lapping, and Bryce Lapping; and eight great-grandchildren, Silas, Finley and Hollyn Wilde, Elliott Blackburn, Mack and Mason Brown, Braden Gore, and Piper Jo Lapping.



A memorial service will be at twelve oclock on Monday, July 1, at Grace Lutheran Church at 115 East King Street, Boone. Visitation and a reception will follow the service at the church.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Troutman Foundation at Grace Lutheran Church and the Watauga Chapter of the American Cancer Society.

David L. Ward

(June 10, 1934 – June 21, 2019)

Mr. David Linney Ward, age 85 of Boone, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019 at his home. He was a native and lifelong resident of Watauga County and the son of the late G. Custer and Gladys Shell Ward. He was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church and a US Army veteran. David was the owner and operator of David Ward Body Shop for 50 years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Baker, Payne and Blaine Ward; his sisters, Dare Ward Isaacs, Bonnie Ward Kirby and Willmada Ward Yates.

David is survived by his wife of 57 years Unadell Norris Ward, two daughters, Davonne Jackson and husband Thom, and Lynn Jackson and husband Larry.

He is also survived by grandchildren, Shannon Marsh, Jonathan Greene and wife Jessica, Josh Greene and wife Amanda, Cynthia, Viola, Garrick Jackson and wife Amber, Jason Jackson and wife Kendra, and Chelsea Little and husband Toryn.

Great grandchildren, Quinlan, Michael and Mia Marsh, Colton, Cadence, Noah, Nathan and Samuel Greene, Gracie and Ellary Jackson, and Broadus Little.He is also survived by a sister-in-law Betsy Stanbery.



Funeral services for David Linney Ward will be conducted Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Gary Watson will officiate. Graveside services with military honors provided by American Legion Post 130 and DAV Chapter 90 will follow in Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Medi-Home Hospice and Health and/or Tabernacle Baptist Church in c/o Judy Hampton, 3004 N. Pine Run Road, Boone, N.C. 28607.

Toni J. Wyatt

August 20, 1943 – June 20, 2019

Toni J. Wyatt, age 75, of 307 Bramble Road, Sugar Grove, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 at her residence.

Toni was born August 20, 1943 in Rowan County, a daughter of the late Cameron and Inez Wyatt. She was a retired professor at Appalachian State University.

She is survived by her spouse, Denise Bruce of the home, and one daughter, Taylor Dollar and her partner, Matthew Kahle of Boone.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Diane Wyatt Faddis.

Memorial services for Toni J. Wyatt will be conducted at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Medi Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 102, Boone, North Carolina, 28607

Iris Williams Parsons

January 12, 1926 – June 21, 2019

Iris Williams parsons, age 93, of Boone, passed away Friday, June 22, 2019 at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation.

The daughter of the late Ancil Chick Williams and Jessie Garland Williams. She was born, January 12, 1926 in Watauga County. She was retired from Appalachian State University and was a member of Shulls Mill Baptist Church.

She is survived by two sons, Ancil Parsons and wife Teresa of Todd and Johnny Parsons of Taylorsville, two brothers, Ancil Dean Williams and wife Betty of Asheville and Nick Williams and wife Teresa of Foscoe, one granddaughter, Jessy Meade and husband Shane of Beaver Dams and three grandsons, Greg Parsons and wife Christina of Vilas, Jamie Parsons and wife Kelly and Joseph Parsons of Todd and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Fed Lee “Doc” Parsons, three sons, Ricky, Gary and Scott Parsons and one brother, Gail Williams.

Funeral services for Iris Williams Parsons will be conducted Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 2:00 o’clock at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Zane Tester will officiate. Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00, at the chapel, one hour prior to the service.

Gerald Warren

November 07, 1957 – June 22, 2019

Gerald Warren, age 61, of Vilas, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care in Hudson after an extended battle with cancer.

Gerald worked as a body mechanic at B. Miller Ford and Mack Brown Chevrolet in Boone for most of his career. He loved wood working and was always tinkering on projects. He was a 1976 graduate of Watauga High School.

He is survived by one daughter, Rachel Warren of Boone her mother, Maureen Howard and husband Dwight of Lawndale, North Carolina, his father, Thomas Warren and wife Mary of Ocala, Florida, one brother, David Edmisten of Boone, one step brother, Rick Reeve of Florida, two sisters, Cynthia Lowrance and husband Jeff, two nephews, Mason Lowrance and Lorraine Mann and Caleb Lowrance and wife Miaranda all of Boone and Tricia McCullough and husband Warren of Ocala, Florida. He is also survived by several other nieces and nephews of Florida.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Emma Jo Teague Miller and one stepbrother David Reeve.

A memorial service for Gerald Warren will be conducted Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 7:30 P.M. at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 7:30, at the chapel, prior to the service.

The family would like to thank the kind compassionate care of Dr. Mariam Peters and Dr. Anna Soble and the nurses and staff at Seby Jones cancer center as well as Patty Henry and Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care in Hudson for the wonderful care they provided during his battle.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to, Caldwell Hospice, 902 Kirkwood Street NW, Lenoir, North Carolina 28645 or to Seby Jones Cancer Center, 338 Deerfield Road, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Carla Jones Guinn

January 2, 1971 – June 18, 2019

Carla Rae Jones Guinn, age 48, of Newland, North Carolina entered into the waiting arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Mission Hospital in Asheville, NC.

She was born on January 2, 1971 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of Patricia Silver Jones and the late Roy Jones.

Carla graduated from Avery County High School in 1989 and worked as a Nurse for many years. She was the constant caregiver, always concerned with the well being of those around her. She cherished time spent with her family and enjoyed cooking for her friends and family.

Carla leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Mother, Patricia Jones of Newland, NC, Son, Zack Guinn of Hampton, TN, Daughter, Hannah Guinn of Newland, NC, Sister, Carol (Garrick) Smith of Banner Elk, NC, Sister, Christa (Sam) Poore of Pineola, NC, Sister, Deanna (Glenn) Griffith of Newland, NC, Sister, Misty (Chad) Henson of Canton, GA; a host of nieces and nephews and extended family.

A service to Celebrate the Life of Carla Jones Guinn will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. from the Grandfather Chapel of Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home, with Revs. Brent Price, Lonnie Barnes and Glen Griffith officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 5:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

Carla’s family would like to thank her nurses at Mission Hospital, the Massey/Jones family, the Evaul family and the Carpenter family.

Thee family respectfully asks that memorials in Carla’s memory be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children. Donations may be made via the Shriners Website:https://donate.lovetotherescue.org

Lucinda (Cindy) Hall Darby Westmoreland

July 10, 1924 – June 22, 2019

Lucinda (Cindy) Hall Darby Westmoreland, age 94, of Boone, North Carolina passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living in Boone, NC.

She was born on July 10, 1924 in New York City, New York, a daughter of the late Francis Russell Darby and the late Lucinda Hall Bradford Darby Shakespeare.

She was preceded in death by her Parents; Husband, Richard Neal Westmoreland, Step-Father, Franklin H. Shakespeare, Brother, John Arden Shakespeare, Grandson, Thomas Bradford Westmoreland.

Cindy graduated from The Knox School in Cooperstown, NY in 1942 and attended the Women’s College of Middlebury, VT, where she graduated in 1946 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry. After her marriage she lived in Fort Lee, VA, Wilmington, DE, Red Bank, NJ, and Charlotte, NC, until her husband’s retirement in 1985, when they moved to Boone, NC.

Cindy leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Son, Rick (Janet) Westmoreland of Riverview, FL, Son, Brad (Holly) Westmoreland of Geneva, FL, Son, Doug (Barbara) Westmoreland of Richmond, VA, Daughter, Lindy W. (Mark) Adams of Banner Elk, NC, Brother, Franklin (Shirley) Bradford Shakespeare of Harrisonburg, VA, ten grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A Gathering will be held at Mark and Lindy Adams House on July 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Call Lindy for directions.

In lieu of flowers, Mom would appreciate memorial donations made to your favorite charity of choice.

