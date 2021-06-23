Watauga, Avery Obituaries – June 22, 2021

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

James Edward “Eddue” Presnell

1955 – 2021

James Edward ‘Eddie’ Presnell, age 66, of Presnell School Rd., Banner Elk, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Mission Hospital in Asheville. He was born March 18, 1955 in Prince George’s County, Maryland. Eddie was a member of Beech Valley Baptist Church. He enjoyed designing, building and selling birdhouses, loved fishing, and was an excellent sketch artist.

Eddie is survived by his daughter, Heather Ann Witte of Boone; son, Stephen Presnell and wife, Lindsay, grandchildren, Jeremy and Trinity Witte; sisters, Sandy Presnell and husband, Dennis, of Boone, Gloria Presnell of Zionville and Patricia Trejo of Morganton; and brother, Mark Sluder of Morganton.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Retia Kay Presnell; mother, Martha Novella Sluder; infant sister, Vivian Kay; and brother, Bobby Sluder. A number of nieces, nephews and cousins also survive, including special cousin and special friend, Alvin Presnell.

Graveside services for Eddie Presnell will be conducted at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Ida Miles

1920 – 2021

Mrs. Ida Robertson Miles, age 100 of Boone, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021 at Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living. Born December 9, 1920 in Des Moines, Iowa, she was the daughter of the late Alexander Robertson and Helen Florence Stephenson Robertson. Mrs. Miles graduated from Drake University and obtained her Masters of Library Science from Columbia University. Ida was the librarian for many years at the First Baptist Church in Boone, where she also sang in the choir. She played viola with the Appalachian State University Orchestra. She loved music, reading, and researching her Scottish ancestry.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, George B. Miles, one daughter, Margaret Miles, and several nieces and nephews, including Carolyn Robertson, Sally Olsen, Nancy Abell, Sharon Sjostrom, Helen Schaefer, and Judy Havnen.

Memorial donations may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.

There are no services planned at this time.

James Max Fletcher

1944 – 2021

Mr. James Max Fletcher, age 76, of Winklers Creek Road, Boone, NC passed away at the Foley Center at Chestnut Ridge on Sunday, June 20, 2021. Born December 28, 1944, he was the son of the late Mace and Bessie Austin Fletcher. He worked for Winn Dixie Grocery Store for 17 years and for the Town of Boone for a number of years. After he retired Max enjoyed working on his farm and caring for his horses. Max loved people and never met a stranger.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Nell Jones Fletcher, brothers in law, Bill Sherwood, Robert Jones and wife Linda and Ned Jones and wife Judy, a niece, Margaret McGlamery and a nephew, James Sherwood and wife Maria. He is also survived by nieces, nephews and a number of cousins.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Sherwood.

Funeral services for Mr. Max Fletcher will be conducted Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 12 noon at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home. Officiating will be Rev. Michael Townsend and Rev. Tim Jones. The family will receive friends Saturday morning prior to the service from 11 AM until noon at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mount Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the Seby B. Jones Cancer Center, 338 Deerfield Road, Boone, NC 28607.

Charles F. “Chuck” Weber

May 19, 1948 – June 20, 2021

“Always loved and never forgotten.” Charles F. Weber (Chuck) passed away peacefully, in his home on Sunday, June 20, 2021. He was 73 years old. He fought a long and courageous battle with cancer and faced many challenges with his always positive attitude. He was an inspiration and never lost his sense of humor throughout that time.

Chuck was the first born of Eldred E. and Betty Weber, born on May 19, 1948 in Columbus, Georgia. Chuck was an “Army brat”, as his father was a career officer in the US Army. Growing up, his family lived in numerous military locations in the United States as in Germany and Panama where he graduated from high school and spent two years in college. He finished college at the University of Florida and later received his Master’s degree in real estate management.

After returning to his hometown of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Chuck joined his parents in the Weber Realty Company. With his knowledge, creativity and amazing business sense, he brought great success to that company and then went on to develop and grow Morganton Management, LLC into the well known, respected and prosperous organization that it is today. Chuck had talent for detail and an eye for beauty that was evident in his building projects as well as in his homes.

Chuck was so much more than a business man. He was a beloved and loyal friend who enjoyed life’s pleasures and sharing them with his family and friends. He was fun and kind and generous and people enjoyed being with him. He was an avid wine connoisseur, he loved humor, laughter and being the number one practical joker. He loved to dance and was the president of the Myrtle Beach Shag Club for several years. He appreciated and loved art and enjoyed going to galleries around the world and often meeting the artist. He always enjoyed a challenging game of golf and sometimes would even wear a costume on the course! He was a happy guy and enjoyed his life.

Chuck will be sorely missed by his beloved partner, Carol Strickland, as well as his sister Sherrie Rutledge, her husband Ken and their children and grandchildren. Also, his deceased sister, Viki’s, husband Bill Coughlin and his children and grandchildren. He will be missed by his many, many friends and colleagues but there is peace, knowing that he no longer suffers and is in his heavenly home.

“See I am sending an angel before you to protect you on your journey and lead you safely to the place I have prepared for you.” Exodus 23:20

Larry Dean Canipe

November 13, 1952 – June 16, 2021

Larry Dean Canipe, age 68, Of Sugar Mountain and formerly of Shoal Road in Lincolnton passed away peacefully June 16, 2021.

Larry was born November 13, 1952, In Lincoln County to the late Carl and Olivia Ingle Canipe.

Larry graduated from West Lincoln High School and was a 30 year retired veteran of Lincolnton Fire Department Station 9. He was also a former president of the Howard’s Creek Volunteer Fire Department Board of Directors. He enjoyed cooking, being out in nature and going to NASCAR races.

In addition to his parents Larry was preceded in death by his brother Bob Ingle.

He is survived by his wife and best friend Diand Elmore Canipe, his loving family, his family from the Lincolnton Fire Department and numerous lifetime friends.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Caldwell Hospice And Palliative Care, Inc., 902 Kirkwood St., NW, Lenoir, NC; Crouse United Methodist Church, PO Box 43, Crouse, NC 28033; or Love Memorial Elementary School, 1463 Love Memorial School Rd., Linconton, NC 28092.

No services are planned at this time.

Beulah Jane Puckett

March 20, 1934 – June 17, 2021

Beulah Jane Puckett, age 87, of Montezuma, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Watauga Medical Center in Boone. She was born on March 20, 1934 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Frank R. Ware and Myrtle Braswell Ware. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Son, Larry Neal Lane; Brother, Jackie French.

Beulah was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She was fully involved every Sunday and was the Adult Sunday School Teacher. Beulah started her own craft company, Country Craft Creations, and employed up to 50 women that worked for at one time for 40 plus years.. She was a CNA after she retired from her company and her and her husband ran a produce stand in Montezuma. Beulah enjoyed meeting new people and cooking. She loved spending time with her family. Beulah was extremely artistic and enjoyed canning goods.

Beulah leaves behind to cherish her memory Husband, John Puckett; Two Daughters, Debbie L (Buddy) Winebarger of Montezuma, NC and Shanna Haymore of UT; Son, Shane (Maria) Haymore of Montezuma, NC; Sister, Paula (Edd) Buchanan of Black Mountain, NC; Grandchildren, Amanda Winebarger, Nicki (James) Hastings, Jacob (Zea) Lane, Rebekah Haymore, Maddy Haymore; Great Grandchildren, Leah Brabham, Chase Downing, Avram Hastings, Liora Hastings, and Elliot Lane; Four Step Daughters, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services for Beulah Jane Puckett will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Reins-Sturdivant funeral home in Newland, at 4:00 PM with Scott Jenson officiating.

The family will receive friends beginning at 2:00 PM to 4:00PM prior to the service at the funeral home.

Interment will be private at Montezuma Cemetery with Reverend Dennis Aldridge officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Montezuma Cemetery P.O. Box 1, Montezuma, NC 28653; American Cancer Society, 1901 Brunswick Ave #100, Charlotte, NC 28207 or to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1034 Banner Elk Hwy, Banner Elk, NC 28604

Lois Edwards

June 29, 1933 – November 21, 2020

Lois Edwards, age 87, of Crossnore, North Carolina passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Watauga Medical Center in Boone, NC.

She was born on June 29, 1933 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late George Watson and the late Myrtle Gribble Watson.

Lois retired from the Avery County Public Schools after many years of service. She began as the Librarian at Crossnore Elementary School and after a couple of years became a Kindergarten Teachers Assistant. She will always be remembered for her loving kindness and the special attention she gave to her “kids.” Lois was a member of the Crossnore First Baptist Church where she was a member of the Choir. She was one of the best at remembering special dates in her family and friends lives, you could always count on receiving a card from her.

She was preceded in death by her Husband, Edgar Clarence Edwards; Father, George Watson; Mother, Myrtle Watson; Five Brothers, Elmer Watson, Ray Watson, Loy Watson, Lee Watson and Jim Watson.

Lois was a loving mother and Ninny who leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Son, Terry (Debra) Edwards of Crossnore, NC, Son, Gary (Patricia) Edwards of Elk Park, NC, Son, Randy (Margaret) Edwards of Vilas, NC, Nine Grandchildren, Seventeen Great Grandchildren.

A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Crossnore First Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Crossnore First Baptist Church.

